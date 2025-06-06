Getting a tattoo can be risky business. And not just because you might regret a tattoo you got at 18 when you're 35. If you want a tattoo that won't cause you shame for the rest of your life, there's a lot of research, planning, and time involved.

Although it can be fun to laugh and shame badly done tattoos, this time we're bringing the focus to the opposite. We scoured the popular r/TattooDesigns community for the best "What I asked for vs. what I got" moments where folks came in with doodles looking like they were done by a 5-year-old and left with breathtakingly intricate ink on their skin.

#1

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

Small black dog lying on pink blanket next to a colorful abstract dog tattoo showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

mastafreud Report

RELATED:
    #2

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a cat portrait tattoo wearing a red Hawaiian shirt on a person's upper arm.

    Ecstatic-Crow-2502 Report

    #3

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed stencil design compared to a distorted final tattoo on skin.

    crownroyalvic Report

    #4

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations versus reality showing a simple drawing next to a detailed otter cooking tattoo on forearm.

    Chance-Character5408 Report

    #5

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side tattoo expectations vs reality showing an outlined octopus vs a detailed colorful octopus tattoo on a leg.

    yungmevo Report

    #6

    What I Sent The Artist vs. What He Created

    Tattoo expectations versus reality showing a detailed design sketch next to the actual geometric and classical style tattoo.

    Goinsey Report

    #7

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality on legs showing simple sketches versus detailed dragon tattoos.

    senor_apple_sauce Report

    #8

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side image showing tattoo expectations as a sketch and tattoo reality as a colorful leaf and bandage design on skin.

    Carolineas Report

    #9

    What I Asked For & What I Got

    Side-by-side image of a dog and its tattoo showing tattoo expectations vs reality with detailed pet portrait and flowers.

    gilbert322 Report

    #10

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Arm tattoos showing detailed design vs faded and distorted ink, illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality example.

    stefisith Report

    #11

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got -Finished Version-

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a rough butterfly sketch above and a detailed butterfly tattoo with flowers below on chest.

    onyxia_x Report

    #12

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side image showing a deer with mushroom antlers and a colorful tattoo of the same design on a person's arm, illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality.

    PhillyGoldenTeacher Report

    #13

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got!

    Tattoo expectations versus reality showing a colorful Egyptian dog design tattoo drawn versus the final detailed ink on forearm.

    miserySeason Report

    #14

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Leg tattoos showing tattoo expectations versus reality with wizard and skeleton designs in black ink on legs.

    Enteito Report

    #15

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectation sketch and final reality of a knight stabbing another knight on forearm.

    4Jhin_Khada4 Report

    #16

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations and reality featuring a shinobi theme with detailed mask and character design.

    CardiologistEqual336 Report

    #17

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing simple chalk drawing and detailed black ink tattoo of a pyramid character.

    ereek01 Report

    #18

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Woman's arm showing tattoo expectations as a simple cartoon and reality as a detailed, dark artistic design.

    UpsetCheetah22 Report

    #19

    What I Asked For, vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed bird design sketch compared to a vibrant chest tattoo version.

    klierlykilling Report

    #20

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a sword tattoo showing expectations versus reality on a forearm.

    Ouen132 Report

    #21

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got Pt2

    Side-by-side comparison of a detailed tattoo design and its real-life back tattoo showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

    mkyuksu Report

    #22

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations vs reality showing a simple drawing and a colorful octopus tattoo on a leg.

    Photogroxii Report

    #23

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side images showing tattoo expectations versus reality with space-themed lightning bolt designs on forearms.

    mauralarshall Report

    #24

    Very Happy With How This Turned Out!

    Side-by-side comparison of a wolf tattoo showing expectations versus reality with different artistic styles and details.

    Arcaev_NL Report

    #25

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing a simple design and a detailed dragon tattoo on a torso.

    xJayseph Report

    #26

    What I Asked For And What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing a dragon design with muscular arm and flames on skin.

    Thrillh0use43 Report

    #27

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got:

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a hand-drawn sketch and the final tattoo on a person's arm.

    Thamijs Report

    #28

    The Idea vs. The Final Tattoo!

    Side-by-side comparison of a hand-drawn sketch and a detailed gothic raven tattoo showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

    nataliemitchxo Report

    #29

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations versus reality showing detailed black panther designs compared to a rough, distorted chest tattoo version.

    Live-Progress-195 Report

    #30

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a sketch of planets and a wolf compared to a colorful detailed outer space tattoo on arm.

    ainyy Report

    #31

    What I Asked For; What I Got

    Tattoo expectations versus reality showing a child's rabbit drawing compared to a detailed realistic rabbit tattoo on the arm.

    Upbeat-Law-4115 Report

    #32

    Mom & Dad Inspired, What I Asked For vs. What I Got. Branly @ Tattoo House Panama City, Pa

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing handwritten note and a humorous tattoo with flowers and fish.

    Godzira-r32 Report

    #33

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got (Today)

    Side-by-side images of tiger tattoos combining geometric and realistic styles showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

    Goodtime_101 Report

    #34

    What I Asked For - What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing colorful lightning tattoos on ankles with different shapes and colors.

    FuggityWild Report

    #35

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got: Medusa

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing detailed Medusa head design compared to less defined snake-haired tattoo on arm.

    angrygoosequeen Report

    #36

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got - Sol Invictus

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a hand-drawn sun face design and a vibrant, detailed sun tattoo on an arm.

    SockofBadKarma Report

    #37

    Reference vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side tattoos showing the difference in tattoo expectations vs reality on forearms.

    ericliu555 Report

    #38

    What I Asked For And What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations vs reality showing a simple sketch and a detailed raccoon tattoo on a calf.

    jarzbent Report

    #39

    What I Asked vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a simple cherry design turned into animal faces tattoo on arm.

    ali-sie Report

    #40

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a frog wizard design and a blurred, distorted tattoo version on skin.

    DrEwes Report

    #41

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Cat photo next to a simple tattoo outline of the same pose, illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality humor.

    OneL_TwoTs Report

    #42

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side arm photos showing a rough tattoo sketch versus a detailed tattoo design illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality.

    andrewlearnstocook Report

    #43

    What I Asked For / What I Got

    Black and gray tattoo showing a frog sitting on a skull, compared to the original pencil sketch, tattoo expectations vs reality.

    Lendenwirblel Report

    #44

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Real fox curled on leaves beside a tattoo of the same fox on a forearm showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

    TheOnlyMachoNacho Report

    #45

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed Japanese landscape design compared to a simple sketch.

    Kedzeralisha Report

    #46

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Woman kneeling and hugging her dog on the left, and a minimalist tattoo of the same scene on the right, showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

    duprect Report

    #47

    What I Asked For V What I Got:

    Tablet displaying dinosaur tattoo design next to a colorful tattoo on a leg showing expectations vs reality.

    fadetoblack47 Report

    #48

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Painting of woman floating in water versus tattoo interpretation, illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality with notable differences.

    MmMmNope_ Report

    #49

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality shown by a colorful 3D pie chart tattoo with uneven sections on a person's arm.

    farsonite Report

    #50

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Forearm tattoo showing expectations with sketches and reality of detailed skull and geometric pattern design.

    Artsonist Report

    #51

    What I Ask vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a hand-drawn chicken-dinosaur design and a realistic tattoo version on skin.

    TheAeoloz Report

    #52

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Hand showing a spiked mace tattoo design sketch versus a colorful finished tattoo with floral and chain details on the arm.

    Nuclear_Mistress Report

    #53

    Tattoo Recreation Of My Favorite Sibling Photo

    Photo of three children by a pond compared to a tattoo attempting to recreate the scene, illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality.

    Inner-Earth4674 Report

    #54

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a colorful hand-drawn design and a detailed tattoo version on an arm.

    octillery Report

    #55

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectation vs reality showing detailed frog warrior design vs a distorted frog tattoo on forearm.

    kukikater Report

    #56

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed whirlpool design on paper and a pixelated tattoo on skin.

    ThatAlexI Report

    #57

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing detailed fantasy character portraits compared to colorful but different tattoo design.

    CptDipStick Report

    #58

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a simple drawing next to a detailed Star Trek-themed tattoo with cats.

    sparklerfish Report

    #59

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed dragon illustration compared to a colorful but different dragon tattoo on arm.

    deathtech Report

    #60

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a cat in a clown costume with a party hat next to its tattoo version.

    LadyAzarith Report

    #61

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations and reality showing different frog-themed tattoo designs on skin.

    _cazb Report

    #62

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing a spider and web design on two different body parts.

    gompychomperr Report

    #63

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Cartoon-inspired tattoo showing a distorted version of the original design illustrating tattoo expectations vs reality.

    winternightborne Report

    #64

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of detailed tattoo expectation artwork and a distorted tattoo reality on upper arm.

    memedigger9 Report

    #65

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing different artistic styles on forearm designs.

    Hotelier101 Report

    #66

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing colorful tree and house design compared to the actual tattoo outcome on skin.

    jb4realz Report

    #67

    First Tattoo, What I Expected vs. What I Got

    Delicate floral tattoo expectation on shoulder versus bolder reality with thicker lines and less detail close-up.

    snoowieboo01 Report

    #68

    What I Asked For, What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations vs reality showing knight tattoos with different designs and details.

    mmmmdumplings Report

    #69

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got 🥹

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed black and white design next to a colorful, less accurate tattoo version.

    kadangit Report

    #70

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a 20-sided die with leaves and flowers, design versus actual tattoo result.

    ruebenreleeshahn Report

    #71

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got (By David Robinson / Rainbow Demon Tattoo, Denver Co)

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality on lower legs featuring colorful and abstract designs.

    raileyhae46 Report

    #72

    My Most Recent Tat ( Concept vs. What I Got)

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing a person wearing a crown with blood details.

    EtherealV0id Report

    #73

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed horse and rider design compared to a less accurate tattoo on an arm.

    esquilacs Report

    #74

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a detailed angel design requested and a less precise tattoo result on skin.

    pinkpotato6969 Report

    #75

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a outlined design on leg and the final colorful dragon tattoo on forearm.

    GulakForPrez Report

    #76

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Black cat walking on a car hood vs tattoo design of a cat on a car showing tattoo expectations vs reality.

    saltyspitooned Report

    #77

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing tiger and dragon ink designs on a person's back.

    rednailsgreensnakes Report

    #78

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a simple drawing compared to a detailed but different tattoo on skin.

    kakbald Report

    #79

    What I Drew vs. What I Got

    Tattoo expectations vs reality showing a color space-themed hexagon design sketch and a finished tattoo on arm.

    WolfiesGottaRoam Report

    #80

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side tattoo comparison showing expectations versus reality of a skull and candle design with the text XIII THE DEATH.

    AltForBeingHighRN Report

    #81

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side image showing tattoo expectations vs reality of a mermaid design on a person's arm.

    Mobile-Abalone1013 Report

    #82

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Baroque painting comparison with tattoo showing expectations vs reality of detailed artwork interpretation.

    TheRealLanAmore Report

    #83

    What I Asked vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of tattoo expectations versus reality showing a horned figure holding a bottle and smoking.

    lastdyingstar Report

