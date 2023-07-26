My 17-year-old self would be severely disappointed in the fact that I’m exhausted by 10pm every evening, and I only have about three sips of alcohol a year. But the reality is that many experiences that are exciting or enjoyable for teens and young adults are a lot less glamorous decades later. Why stay out late when I can curl up with a good book at home?

In honor of all of these things that we’re simply getting too old for, Redditors have recently been sharing what they find much less fun (or much more annoying) as they age. Below, you’ll find a list of their thoughts, so be sure to upvote the replies that make you feel less guilty about refusing to go to restaurants with loud music!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Caring for people who don't care about me

zrru , Ryoji Iwata Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah... can't seem to stop this one though, even when I try.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate anything starting past 9PM

No_Finish_2144 , Valentin Lacoste Report

17points
POST
Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And definitely nothing past 9 that requires a bra & shoes.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate B******t arguing with other people.

It makes me think of Keanu Reeves. He gave an. Interview about growing older, and said he protects his peace by refusing to argue with anyone about anything. He said “2+2 is 5? You are correct. Have a nice day.”

PatMenotaur , Sweet Life Report

16points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yep. Nobody is deserving of me expending my energy to argue with them.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Sitting on the floor.

ThingsWePutOnTacos , Frames For Your Heart Report

15points
POST
Christine Caluori
Christine Caluori
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can sit on the floor it's getting up that is the problem

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Eating food that’s not delicious.

And I don’t mean eating unhealthily.

I mean, If I’m going to consume calories, it’s going to be delicious. Sometimes that means heating things up in the oven instead of microwave, or adding an extra ingredient that makes the dish.

jess32ica , Eaters Collective Report

14points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gonna brag a little bit, I love to cook because I want my food to taste delicious, and I make damn sure I get what I want xD So whenever I make ANYTHING it always comes out tasting really good because my imagination is the main ingredient, besides a dash of TLC. But by no means am I the master, that rank belongs to my mother 😌 Sometimes you just gotta say “oh why not?”, as well as put in that little bit of extra effort 🤷🏻‍♂️ On the other hand, energy is the key ingredient to that one, and I’ll admit not all the time do I have it; haven’t cooked in about 3 days 😅😅

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Lack of sleep. All nighters were once manageable. Now I pull an all nighter and I am useless.

theWildBore , Abbie Bernet Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope this comes true for me as I become older. I get maybe 3/4 hours a day now, not exactly an all nighter but still not as much sleep as I'd like.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Anxiety. I need to get over this s**t already

CashAppMe1Dollar , Jack Lucas Smith Report

14points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best advice I know for anxiety: Do everything stressful one tiny step at a time. Eat the elephant one bite at a time.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate BS excuses. Stop trying to make up elaborate, unbelievable stories. Just tell me you forgot, or you overslept, or whatever. It's fine. I get it. But don't expect me to believe your convoluted, half-a*s ramblings. Grow up and own your shortcomings.

N1cole_Nurko , Dan V Report

14points
POST
Xandra
Xandra
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You didn't get the email with my report? I sent it days ago!" "Ok, fw it to me" "Oh, I don't have it any more, (insert movie-worthy disaster happening to the computer)". Just tell me you forgot, it happens, nobody died.

0
0points
reply
#9

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Leaving the house

cgeezy_ , Soroush Karimi Report

14points
POST
Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way too many people outside. I want to bring back the garden hermit trend from 15th century England where I can get paid for being antisocial

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Not being comfortable. I'm done with that.
Give me a pilow and some legroom.
A bench in the shower and a fluffy towel. Give me space to breath and live. Give me quality over quantity and I gladly pay extra for an upgrade.

Swiftzword , Julian Bock Report

14points
POST
#11

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Noise. Anyone or anything that is too loud.

dma1965 , @chairulfajar_ Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate it. Too overwhelming, I hate all that input. I can't focus on anything if there's too much noise

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Work

Lothar_28 , Marten Bjork Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want to have to work past the age of 60. Seems like hell to spend the last years of my life like that

0
0points
reply
#13

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate All the work necessary to maintain a house, especially the outside.

Affectionate_Sir4212 , Sieuwert Otterloo Report

13points
POST
#14

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate People. Honestly, they're everywhere.

nuclear_watchdog , Owen Cannon Report

13points
POST
Me.
Me.
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had an idea that since I don't like large numbers of people out bright sunlight, I could wear a black cloak and mutter. The cowl stops sunlight and people avoid me because they think I'm an insane cultist

0
0points
reply
#15

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Concerts without assigned seating.

I'm not showing up hours early to get a good spot and then be *stuck* there the entire time without being able to sit or use the bathroom or else I lose my view.

Hrekires , Danny Howe Report

12points
POST
Xandra
Xandra
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Concert atmosphere tends to take away 20 years off my age, gives me a boost of happiness and energy like nothing else (ok, my knees and back are not soo happy the next day, but oh well...) . Rock/metal ones. I love that there are people of all ages, from 8 to 80.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Hangovers, 3 days to go back to normal is too much now and not worth it.

CaisLaochich , Vladislav Muslakov Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pointless anyway. I'd rather not waste time or money on alcohol.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Partying

RESF1973 , Aleksandr Popov Report

12points
POST
Jayne
Jayne
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was too old for this when I was of legal age to do this. Loud, dark, smelly, the music is weird, someone has to watch your things, drinks are expensive.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Convincing people not to do dumb s**t.

Go ahead I don’t care anymore. Learn the hard way.

Reynolds_Live , Annie Spratt Report

12points
POST
#19

Chasing after people. Like if I ask you to hang out a few times and you’re always busy… come find me. Phone works both ways.

quietasari0t Report

12points
POST
#20

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate I am tired of anime and superhero movies with teenage protagonists. I’m not saying the stories aren’t good, but I am f*****g tired of coming of age stories

denial_falls , Dex Ezekiel Report

11points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same, but mostly because the stories aren't that good

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate smoking cigarettes. I quit 5 days ago after 15 years. just woke up and went "you know what, nah."

YourDearOldMeeMaw , JJ Shev Report

11points
POST
Jayne
Jayne
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

16 years of smoking and while I did not quit, switching to electronic feels great. And so did my 66 years old mum after almost 50 years of smoking. Change is possible.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

This heat. I remember when I used to want to lay out, do beach activities, and swim. Now, I’m dreading having to go out in the sun and want to be locked away in my air-conditioned home

stellardaisy Report

11points
POST
#23

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Putting up BS. I'm 64 and will retire in 8 months and also just filed for a divorce and hopefully that will be done before retirement. I'm done with it all. I have looked into buying a coop condo in a 55+ community and should have one secured within a couple of months. My employer seems to think they can call me for advice when I retire, no they can't because they have been very toxic and I'm almost done playing that game. My husband thinks he can treat me like c**p and not acknowledge anything important to me, I'm done with his toxic behavior. He's still in shock that I have the guts to do it but when I made a list in writing and he wanted to continue to be married I showed him a list I made of why I needed to leave and why I should stay and the should stay list was completely blank. He couldn't even argue because it was all true on reasons I should leave.

I am not too old to start a new chapter in my life and enjoy what time I have left.

Edit: Thank you all for the encouragement. We both meet with the attorney today and divorce will be final in 60 to 90 days. This decision has taken 15 years to put in place but someone did tell me about 10 years ago when the time is right I will move forward, the time is right at this phase of my life.

mary48154 , Christian Erfurt Report

10points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I admire your strength. Go you!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Going places without a bathroom nearby. Not necessarily "too old," more like "too IBS."

MidwesternMillennial , Sung Jin Cho Report

10points
POST
Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep - this is true. Going on holiday is an adventure. The great toilet tour is a thing

1
1point
reply
#25

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Skinny jeans

sonic_butthole_music , Laura Chouette Report

10points
POST
Jayne
Jayne
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beware cheap jeans that use formaldehyde! Looking at you NewYorker and the damn rash you gave me!

0
0points
reply
#26

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Booze, hangovers are almost always near extinction events these days.

TheDukeofArgyle , Paolo Bendandi Report

10points
POST
#27

The dating scene.

Separate_Session_706 Report

10points
POST
#28

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate internet bickering

weepinwilo , Avi Richards Report

9points
POST
#29

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate New slang.

VixenOfVexation , kevin laminto Report

9points
POST
#30

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Waiting in line.

njdevil956 , Hal Gatewood Report

9points
POST
Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmm can't agree with this one. Queuing is genetic - I'm British

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Long conversations. Please wrap up whatever you need to say in 3 minutes or less. I zone out on each Teams meeting I have at work. I simply can’t stay engaged for longer than a few minutes (this might be a mental issue the more I think about it).

pwa09 Report

9points
POST
#32

Nuisance noise, kids whining , cars blasting , mufflers, lawn mowers …. Stupid people in public making noise .

OutrageousAd5338 Report

9points
POST
Sonia Howse
Sonia Howse
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're really hoping we'll have enough money to buy a house in the middle of nowhere, whee the only sounds will be the rain, birds and buzzing of bees.

0
0points
reply
#33

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Drama

Bluerecyclecan , Priscilla Du Preez Report

8points
POST
#34

Family b******t

Left-Star2240 Report

8points
POST
Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just bull sh1t in general - no need to single out any specific people

-1
-1point
reply
#35

The news in general

validate_me_pls Report

8points
POST
#36

Grudges and impatients. It's just exhausting.

I've become a much more forgiving and tolerant person with age. Learning how to set healthy boundaries has helped.

MariachiArchery Report

8points
POST
#37

Staying out late, especially during the week.

SilentJoe27 Report

8points
POST
#38

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate I used to go to the bar on the weekends, play darts, listen to the band, etc. It was fun!

Now it's just crowded annoying people, loud music and overpriced beer with a cover charge.

I'll still make an appearance for some food or to watch a game, but more of a happy hour thing.

CpuJunky , Aleksandr Popov Report

7points
POST
#39

Social media. Rather meet face to face

bookshopgirl1 Report

7points
POST
#40

Mainstream music

I am old. I don't like auto-tune. I don't like people speaking lyrics. I'm tired of how music went from what seemed like 5 or 6 genres all feeding each other country, s**t rap, or annoying pop.

I can still dig some Adele and T Swift though

lionsmakemecry Report

7points
POST
#41

Being treated like s**t

Fun-Hyena-3306 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Stupid a*s people and friends that still cause drama in their 50's!!! F*****g idiots

Soft-Detail-8398 Report

6points
POST
#43

68 People Share The Things They’re Getting Too Old To Tolerate Caring. Growing up I was a people pleaser due to the abuse my bio mom did to me. Now being older, I’ve come to realize that I give less and less effs about if I make someone like me or not.

Meep2Beep , Priscilla Du Preez Report

6points
POST
#44

Camping on the ground.

StraightsJacket Report

6points
POST
#45

Apparently Im getting too old to be self sufficient or physically active.

DeerZealousideal7423 Report

6points
POST
#46

Some of Gen-Z, I feel like. I just came across a video from someone who suffers from "time blindness," aka not being able to show up to work on time.

That's a *you* problem, sweetie. Get your s**t together and f****n be a productive member of society. You think that the world's supposed to cater to you? Nah, f**k outta here with that! I absolutely *dread* going into work most days, but I'm getting paid good for a good job, I'm going to be able to pay off my college debt in a few years, I'm going to use some of my grandmother's inheritance to put a down payment on a house soon, and I'm planning on getting married to my girl and traveling the world. Not only that, but I have 3 square meals a day, a roof over my head, a car that works, and a job that although sometimes dreadful, I can still get up to work on time, because not everyone is a pussy who can't get to work because you think the world revolves around you. I'm sick of people in Gen-Z who think that the world is going to cater to them. Nope. Not happening. Suck it up, buttercup. Rant over. Have a lovely week, everyone!

TheUltimateJudge1 Report

6points
POST
Lama
Lama
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

1. Not knowing about or understanding a handicap is no reason to deny it. 2. People with handicaps should look for jobs where they can function, with or without realistic accommodations. 3. Employers have no obligation whatsoever to take into account handicaps, if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. 4. There is no reason for the world to be nasty to handicapped people, just say no. 5. Even if your handicap is small or unknown, you deserve a job where you can function in good health. You don't deserve it more or less than anyone else, everyone deserves it. 6. The world is hard and cynical, the biggest thing we normal people can do for eachother is be kind. Think before you judge on a public platform: is it necessary? Is it gonna change anything?

#47

Paying cover for bars/clubs. Why? I'll just go to the next one

qwikben Report

6points
POST
#48

Bending down and up quickly.

lemonedpenguin Report

6points
POST
#49

Guest rooms. I got hotel points.

azul55 Report

6points
POST
#50

Other people's drama and nonsense.

HartfordWhaler Report

6points
POST
#51

People driving like a maniac to show off… it terrified me then and scares me even more now.

stay__wild Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Negativity.

TPSReport1 Report

6points
POST
#53

Just turned 40 and I can't get "lost" in a game anymore.

Every time I try my brain is like "pssst you don't have your whole life ahead of you anymore..."

SquirrelMoney8389 Report

6points
POST
#54

Stuffed animals. But they’re just so cute

AngelWithAPencil Report

6points
POST
#55

Hard labor.

Pineal713 Report

6points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still do a lot of stuff - laying floors at the moment, new kitchen install i the next few weeks, but I have to budget on max four hours a day actual physical grind, and to avoid having any hard deadlines - rushing to finish a job will result in more errors, more stress.

0
0points
reply
#56

I’m getting too old for social media.

I used to care 20 years ago with MySpace, and then Facebook. But in these last 5ish years I’ve just stopped caring.

Instagram, Twitter, uhhh whatever is out there. Snapchat? TikTok? Fk it. It’s all stupid and there is so much out there. Now I’m reading threads… UHG.

Social media used to be cool, now it’s a lame waste of time. I don’t want my private life public anymore and I only honestly talk to 5-10 people regularly out of the hundreds of friends I’ve made in my lifetime.

StarHammey Report

6points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not really an age thing, just whether you can give it the time it needs, or indeed whether you're interested. I was never able to cope with Facebook, realising that I really don't want to know every day what people are up to, and I certainly don't expect anyone to be interested in my day-to-day existence either.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

Listening to people who don't pay my bills or my way if living. If I have to pay my I wn way then ima listen ti myself

hatechrisbrown Report

6points
POST
#58

Bad managers that don’t listen. I use malicious compliance, selective hearing, and miscommunication to work around them.

Tulip-guppy Report

6points
POST
#59

Driving all night. Did it one time at 65 never again.

CommissionOk9233 Report

5points
POST
And the like
And the like
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldn't do it at 43 and honestly couldn't have done it at 30

0
0points
reply
#60

Trying to be hot.

knownmagic Report

5points
POST
#61

Three day music festivals. I still try, it never ends successfully.

TRex_N_Truex Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Niceties. Like in this economy??? Don’t ask me “how’s your day been” in the grocery line, just nod and we can move on. Lol

looobz Report

5points
POST
#63

Customers that don't know what they want. I work in a male dominated industry, when the 98% old man customer base is assisted by a female, they have no idea what it is they want. They will stutter and sputter but then catch a glimpse of a man in the background, they want the be served by a him. Dude, he doesn't know 1/2 as much as I do. They get schooled very quickly.

merryjanedont Report

4points
POST
#64

Classic rock. I had to listened to it when it was new. Enough already.

spavolka Report

4points
POST
#65

Drinking 2 days in a row

1ithurtswhenip1 Report

4points
POST
Sonia Howse
Sonia Howse
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, drinking one 2 hours in a row

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#66

Eating fast food apparently! I used to be able to eat spicy, greasy food no problems. Now I just get heartburn and indigestion

Iymrith_1981 Report

4points
POST
#67

Kissing up and playing games in the work place.

Appropriate-Text-714 Report

4points
POST
#68

All this s**t.

Honestly, if there was an easy way, I'd nope the f**k out.,

I'm done

stretchpadawan Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!