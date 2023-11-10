ADVERTISEMENT

The lifestyles and peculiarities of most animals are often a lot weirder than we might expect, particularly if your main frame of reference is “a cat goes meow and a dog goes woof.” The natural world is full of wonders and surprises waiting to be discovered. 

Someone asked “What is the weirdest animal fact you know?” and wildlife-savvy netizens from around the world answered. So get comfortable, imagine every answer being read in the voice of David Attenborough, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote the facts that were most surprising to you and comment your thoughts below. 

Image credits: FunChemical3182

#1

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Dolphins will intentionally use puffer fish to get high.

altkaldra , HAMID ELBAZ Report

#2

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread octopus punch other fish for no reason- so, for fun.

Samanthalynn8915 , Serena Repice Lentini Report

#3

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread When a female sloth wants a mate she'll hang onto a tree branch and just scream.

Remarkable_Sink2542 , Roxanne Minnish Report

#4

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread A Moose can dive a couple hundred feet into the water. I’ll say it again, a moose can swim to the bottom of a body of water that’s a couple hundred feet deep.

Excellent_Priority_5 , Walter Ezell Report

#5

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Polar bear fur isn't white - it's translucent (for most frequencies of light). And they have black skin underneath.

So polar bear fur lets all the light through to their black skin to warm them - except for a few visible frequencies to keep them camouflaged as white.

seedanrun , Pixabay Report

#6

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread cats have the mental capacity of a 2 year old which makes a lot of sense

Alive_Ad823 , Peng Louis Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I saw a documentary once that said that dogs behave like 4 year-olds, meaning they get attached to their owners just like toddlers to their parents, but cats behave like teens. They love their parents but they don't want to hang around them too much! 😅

#7

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Contrary to popular belief, reindeer prefer raisins instead of carrots. So if you want to leave a treat for Santa's reindeer, leave raisins. I only know this because a friend of mine has a reindeer farm and they will push you for a whole box.

DaniGeek , Annika Thierfeld Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good to know. Personally, I see raisins as the waste of a perfectly good grape. So, I'll eat the celery and peanut butter, and the reindeer can have the raisins.

#8

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Argonauts are small octopuses that are too lazy to f**k. They detach their d***s and toss them into the open sea to mate with female argonauts.

Schwarzes__Loch , Bernd Hofmann Report

#9

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Woodpeckers' tongues wrap around their brains to cushion them from the vibrations of slamming their face into trees all day.

we_made_yewww , Chris F Report

#10

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Owls have really long necks, but it's hard to notice that because their feathers are so fluffy

ergonaut , Fábio Scaletta Report

Zoey Bear
Community Member
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Or they just know how darn cute they look when they're all squishy and fluffy and they own the look.

#11

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread The Blanket Octopus exhibits the highest degree of sexual dimorphism known. Females: About 6 feet across. Males: About one inch.

Fabulous-Pause4154 , Isabel Galvez Report

Zoey Bear
Community Member
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Do the males wear big belt buckles and drive oversized pick-up trucks?

#12

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Cats can get pregnant while being pregnant.

Odd_Zombie_1 , Leonardo de Oliveira Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is why kittens from the same litter can look so different. They might not all have the same father.

#13

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread An ostrich's eye is bigger than it's brain

DMD612 , Adriaan Greyling Report

Zoey Bear
Community Member
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
43 minutes ago

That's part of why they won the war in Australia, they saw the Aussies coming from far away.

#14

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Mantis Shrimp have 16 different sets of rods.

(Rods and cones are in your eyes. Cones see light, rods see color. Humans have 3 sets of rods, red blue yellow.)

Mantis Shrimp are seeing colors we can not.

That’s not even the strangest thing about them. They can also punch as fast as a .22 bullet which cause a cavitation bubble which can heat up to 8000 degrees or something.

Edit because it was late night: Cones see color! Rods see detail and light. And apparently it’s red blue green. Color is super strange anyway. It doesn’t really exist unless it’s perceived.

RigzDigz , Roy L. Caldwell Report

#15

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Killer Whales are actually dolphins.

IslandVibezJaylen , Pixabay Report

#16

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Dragon flys have the highest kill rate out of any flying predator.

Excellent_Priority_5 , Jude Infantini Report

#17

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Platypus glow blueish green under ultraviolet light. They also don’t have nipples, they just exude milk from glands under the skin and the baby’s lap it up.

WakingOwl1 , Klaus Report

#18

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Blue whales are estimated to produce around 20 liters of semen each time they ejaculate

tunaonigiri , Thomas Kelley Report

#19

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Sea otters are the most densely furred animal with 600,000 to 1,000,000 hair follicles per square inch. Dogs have about 15,000 per square inch, humans on average are between 800 to 1,290 hairs per square inch

atom1129 , Marshal Hedin Report

#20

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Does will eat their offsprings feces in order to keep predators from even recognizing there are babies around.

tunaonigiri , Siska Vrijburg Report

#21

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Honey badgers can turn their a******s inside out and use the smell to deter attackers. Not sure what exactly has the guts to attack a honey badger, but if they have the courage to do so, the badger sure as hell isn’t gonna make it easy.

nonexistantauthor , Sumeet Moghe Report

#22

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Armadillos always have offspring in quadruplets

Uncle_Bill , Dan RO Report

#23

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread When finding nectar bees swarms in random direction and when bee find the source of nectar the go back to their hive Bees communicate with other bees where the nectar is located by their special dance which indicates
1. Direction of nectar with respect to sun
2. Exact Distance of nectar from the hive
3. Time before sunset (this point is controversial as there is only one research paper available)

Usual-Blueberry-8864 , Pixabay Report

#24

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Male anglerfish are super teeny tiny compared to a female. When a male finally bumps into a female down in the deep deep dark, he attaches himself to her and slowly, over time, he becomes A PART OF HER

SuzannaEmberwolf , NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory Report

#25

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Kangaroos can’t hop backwards. So if you’re ever attacked by one, just step behind him. Thanks Snapple!

Alarming-Ad9441 , Ondrej Machart Report

#26

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Wombats poops in a square form.

RSA_Hybrid , JJ Harrison Report

Zoey Bear
Community Member
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Is it bad that I kind of want to get a couple to coat and make into dice?

#27

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Yes the egg came before the chicken. As the division of sex came long before vertebrate life. However it's looking like sperm came slightly before the egg cell.

Bacteria and early multi cell lifeforms are WEIRD

altkaldra , Alison Burrell Report

#28

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread "You take your average whale intestines, stretch 'em out, you got, eh, 3 miles and change."

ClosetCentrist , Red Brick Report

korrie avatar
Korrie Broos
Korrie Broos
Community Member
59 minutes ago

This is a whale shark, not a whale. part of the fish family and cold blooded, breathes with its gills. A whale is warm blooded mammal, that breathes fresh air. BIG DIFFERENCE

#29

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Some insects don't have a brain, instead using their whole nervous system to think. As a result, I recently saw a video of a decapitated wasp trying to eat its own head.

MarcoYTVA , Pixabay Report

#30

30 Weird And Cool Animal Facts That People Shared In This Thread Humans have stripes. They are rarely visible but we all have them due to how our bodies developed in the womb. They're called Blaschko Lines

MaxximumB , Angela Roma Report

