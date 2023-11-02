ADVERTISEMENT

Finding anything that isn’t a delivery or something you agree with your family or friends to be left at your doorstep is chilling. Like, chills running down your spine.

It doesn’t really take an overthinking mind to immediately understand the potential for danger. Sure, it might be a glitter bomb, but it could also be something that used to be part of a bigger something. Like something that’s in this fine little listicle below.

Weird, creepy, cursed, whatever, if it’s something you didn’t expect, it might just make you uncomfortable enough to share about it online. We also talked to Michael Arterburn of Killer Bee Tactical about safety and security at the doorstep and in the home, so keep on scrolling!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Knocked On My Door And Left These Outside

Someone Knocked On My Door And Left These Outside Shares stats

ExoticJubilee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Guy Just Showed Up On Our Porch Covered In Blood. We Live Deep In The Woods

A Guy Just Showed Up On Our Porch Covered In Blood. We Live Deep In The Woods Shares stats

carrot-parent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the many reasons I would not choose to live deep in the woods 🙃

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School. No One Knows Where It Goes (Including Teachers And Janitors), No One Has Ever Used It. It Mysteriously Opened A Few Days Ago, And No One Knows How. You Can’t See Anything In It, It’s Just Darkness. No One Has An Explanation. Our School Is 98 Years Old

There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School. No One Knows Where It Goes (Including Teachers And Janitors), No One Has Ever Used It. It Mysteriously Opened A Few Days Ago, And No One Knows How. You Can’t See Anything In It, It’s Just Darkness. No One Has An Explanation. Our School Is 98 Years Old Shares stats

House_turtles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Folks online have been sharing some of the most random—either alarming or not—things they’ve ever found on doorsteps.

Some of the creepier ones do include things like blood stains, lost strangers in the middle of the woods, chicken feet, and whatever this thing is.

In other less alarming cases, though, it was wet (and irrigated) t-shirts, totems and ankhs, and strangely placed doorsteps altogether.

In any case, weird indeed. In many, quite alarming.
#4

Why Does My Neighbor Have An Ankh, An Om And A White Noise Dvd On Their Apartment Door?

Why Does My Neighbor Have An Ankh, An Om And A White Noise Dvd On Their Apartment Door? Shares stats

Dearheart42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Got Home And Found Random Blood Splotches On My Door

Got Home And Found Random Blood Splotches On My Door Shares stats

Lacy_Laplante89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Thoughts? Package Left On My Door Step When We Opened It Up This Is What We Found

Thoughts? Package Left On My Door Step When We Opened It Up This Is What We Found Shares stats

Lower_Employ6978 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with former domestic violence detective Michael Arterburn, better known online as Killer Bee Tactical, who after 23 years on the force retired and now creates safety and security focused content online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arterburn admits that some of the behaviors seen in this listicle are extremely odd to say the least. In cases such as mysterious blood stains, he’d definitely recommend contacting the authorities. “You can always make an incident report just to have a paper trail in case the unsolicited contact escalates, say if it is attached to stalking,” Arterburn elaborated.
#7

Found This Nailed Beside The Door Of A House I Delivered To

Found This Nailed Beside The Door Of A House I Delivered To Shares stats

TheonlyAngryLemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

This Door In A Semi-Abandoned Wing Of A Factory

This Door In A Semi-Abandoned Wing Of A Factory Shares stats

_Big_____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's probably where they keep the Wensleydale cheese

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Someone Typed This And Put It Under My Apartment Door. I Live In The Heart Of A Dirty Downtown But I’m Pretty Sure The Jeepers Creepers Monster Is Coming For Me. In A Very Polite Way. If Anyone Is Ants To Creep This Number For Me, Let Me Know

Someone Typed This And Put It Under My Apartment Door. I Live In The Heart Of A Dirty Downtown But I’m Pretty Sure The Jeepers Creepers Monster Is Coming For Me. In A Very Polite Way. If Anyone Is Ants To Creep This Number For Me, Let Me Know Shares stats

Wild_Mtn_Honey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

For context, things like chicken feet on doorsteps (or at any doors, for that matter) are often associated with witchcraft and superstition. They might be there because someone is trying to curse people.

Another seemingly frequent occurrence are various notes and scribbles, which can contain religious suggestions, conspiracies or random archaic scribbles hinting at a cult. Or it can be flat out creepy, like I have questions about your eyes. Needless to say, all of this is 100% crazy.
#10

Someone Left This On My Boyfriend's Car Door

Someone Left This On My Boyfriend's Car Door Shares stats

pmpkns33d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

In A Niche In The Ceiling Of My Flat Is This Sealed, Double-Bolted Door. The Letting Agent 'Doesn't Know' What's Up There

In A Niche In The Ceiling Of My Flat Is This Sealed, Double-Bolted Door. The Letting Agent 'Doesn't Know' What's Up There Shares stats

Bastard_Wing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope OP isn't stupid enough to open it... classic horror movie mistake.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Found These Outside The Door Of My Workplace On The Ground, They’re Only An Inch Tall, No One Knows How They Got There Or What They Mean. The Vial Has Little Fake Ladybugs In It…creepy. Good Or Bad Vibes?

Found These Outside The Door Of My Workplace On The Ground, They’re Only An Inch Tall, No One Knows How They Got There Or What They Mean. The Vial Has Little Fake Ladybugs In It…creepy. Good Or Bad Vibes? Shares stats

woke_lemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lizardxu avatar
Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It might not be fake ladybugs but a type of poisonous bean that actually is a good luck symbol in china. The figurine however gives bad vibes, like the opposite of the fat lady figurine of fertility

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Considering this, I guess it’s PSA time: if, say, a package at your door is suspicious in any way, it’s best to call in professionals for that.

What’s suspicious? There are a number of factors that indicate this, but if you smell anything weird about it, the address is unfamiliar, there’s excessive wrapping or postage, or a “do not X-ray” sticker is on it, it’s leaking, or any other reason to think that the package is alarming, then it’s probably best to call the police to come check it out. Especially if you’re not awaiting a package.
#13

This Odd Box Of Sugar Cookies Showed Up At My Door. No Address, No Note Or Anything, Just Cookies In This Smoke Alarm Box

This Odd Box Of Sugar Cookies Showed Up At My Door. No Address, No Note Or Anything, Just Cookies In This Smoke Alarm Box Shares stats

MeatCloset69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

I Woke Up Last Night And Saw This Face On My Closet Door

I Woke Up Last Night And Saw This Face On My Closet Door Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sabdaniaga avatar
sabda niaga
sabda niaga
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pareidolia maybe...cause by reflection street lamp or something

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

For The Second Time In 3 Days I Took Out This Crumpled Napkin In Doors To Our Housing Unit. Is It Some Preparation For Breaking In Or What?

For The Second Time In 3 Days I Took Out This Crumpled Napkin In Doors To Our Housing Unit. Is It Some Preparation For Breaking In Or What? Shares stats

not-average-joe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

All lethal substances aside, there are also things like brushing scams. A brushing scam is when you get a package that’s addressed to you, but you didn’t order it. It usually has a return to the sender label, which is in many cases an international third party retailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

While you could get away with keeping all this random stuff, that’s what the sender wants you to do. Because that will allow them to have a positive review on their website with your name on it. A review they write themselves and “justify” it with your package. Thus boosting sales and seller reliability online.
#16

Found This On The Balcony Door In Our Hotel Room

Found This On The Balcony Door In Our Hotel Room Shares stats

Nahaaaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sure this is animals, like the person that recently left their hotel room window open and found the room swarming with bats

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Mysterious Cryptic Note Left At My Door

Mysterious Cryptic Note Left At My Door Shares stats

chickennoises Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Found On My Door. Neighbor Playing A Prank On Me Or Giving Me A Strange Gift I Guess. It's Creepy

Found On My Door. Neighbor Playing A Prank On Me Or Giving Me A Strange Gift I Guess. It's Creepy Shares stats

wits_end_77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

There’s also the alarming fact that someone scraped the internet and got your personal information. And if they found it, whether by nefarious or not so nefarious means, this alone should be a wake up call to review online hygiene.

We previously interviewed Arterburn for another article which perfectly sums up just how much online hygiene and personal information awareness online are key, even in something as simple as uploading pictures. Since they contain meta tags, including location, it’s best to take screenshots of photographs and upload those instead. But, back to the topic at hand…
#19

Someone Left Two Bottles Of Water With Red Tissue Paper And A Cashew In Them On My Doorstep

Someone Left Two Bottles Of Water With Red Tissue Paper And A Cashew In Them On My Doorstep Shares stats

Jenbie171 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

My 7yr Old Brother Has Been Making These Figures Out Of Mud & Leaving Them On Neighbors Door Steps. A Gift? A Curse? Idk Lol

My 7yr Old Brother Has Been Making These Figures Out Of Mud & Leaving Them On Neighbors Door Steps. A Gift? A Curse? Idk Lol Shares stats

ziggystardust212 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Old Guy Puts A Shirt Outside His Apartment Door Down From Mine. I’ve Seen Him “Watering” And Sweeping It. It’s Been Months

Old Guy Puts A Shirt Outside His Apartment Door Down From Mine. I’ve Seen Him “Watering” And Sweeping It. It’s Been Months Shares stats

autolockon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, are any of these creepy things left on people’s doorsteps actual threats? It’s hard to say without having any leads or suspects, not knowing if this is a recurring thing or not being aware if this is a thing in general.

“I don’t know if this is similar to things like zip ties left on cars, and the internet rumor is that’s how traffickers mark people for kidnapping, which is completely false, but perpetuated by pranksters,” explained Arterburn. Needless to say, if the doorstep owner thinks it’s a threat, the police ought to be informed.
#22

Saw This On My Trip To Venice, There Was A Qr Code On The Front Door Saying It Will Show You The Truth With Barred Windows All Around The Building

Saw This On My Trip To Venice, There Was A Qr Code On The Front Door Saying It Will Show You The Truth With Barred Windows All Around The Building Shares stats

Trem45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Weird Growth? In The Corner Behind My Front Door

Weird Growth? In The Corner Behind My Front Door Shares stats

JxxxG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
mirutzidona avatar
Miradona
Miradona
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inkcap mushrooms. They grow fast, leave inky residues.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

This Was On The Door Of A Restaurant

This Was On The Door Of A Restaurant Shares stats

SeaSlugFriend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
catsrcool66 avatar
Sandra Morison
Sandra Morison
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That could be for fire services indicating gases used on premises or chemicals

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

And if any of this escalates, there are a number of things that could help push away the tide of crazy, creepy and flat out criminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doorbell cameras or any kind of security cameras with motion sensors and infrared are very useful,” explains Arterburn. “Motion sensor security lights are another option.”

“Speaking to your neighbors and letting them know what’s going on would also be prudent. Their surveillance can also be useful to ID suspects, if they have cameras up.”
#25

Chicken Feet Front Door...prank Or Protection? (Had Surgery The Other Night)

Chicken Feet Front Door...prank Or Protection? (Had Surgery The Other Night) Shares stats

Jedrich728 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
queenofthecastle82 avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think chicken feet are believed to be a protection in several faiths like Voodoo and Hoodoo.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Neighbour Put This Under My Door This Morning

Neighbour Put This Under My Door This Morning Shares stats

ellysmay99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Card Left On The Door Of My Apartment This Morning

Card Left On The Door Of My Apartment This Morning Shares stats

randombagofmeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Another good thing to have around are security systems. Arterburn explains that systems with window and door sensors are very useful to have just in case any of this escalates into a burglary or a breaking and entering situation.

Lastly, there’s also the option to have a dog around the house as a deterrent. Though, it is understandable that it might not be an option for everyone depending on whether people can afford to have one, whether the house has enough space for it and considering other animal health factors.
#28

Someone Slid This Under My Apartment Door Today…

Someone Slid This Under My Apartment Door Today… Shares stats

rosenvenom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

I Found This Stuffed Under The Garage Door At Work

I Found This Stuffed Under The Garage Door At Work Shares stats

Toastmobile01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Is Someone Trying To Break In, Or Are Kids Playing? Should I Be Worried?

Is Someone Trying To Break In, Or Are Kids Playing? Should I Be Worried? Shares stats

NoMad-Max Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Be sure to check out Killer Bee Tactical’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other channels for more security and safety tips, useful guides, podcasts and more.

And if you liked this list and seriously need more spooks, you’re in luck as it’s Halloween season and spooks are everywhere, including in this Bored Panda article about spooky pet costumes.

But before you do that, why not leave a comment on anything and everything you’ve read and seen here today, and share your stories or takes in the comment section below!
#31

Weird Ramblings Left Wedged Into Front Door Frame Of My Pet Care Business

Weird Ramblings Left Wedged Into Front Door Frame Of My Pet Care Business Shares stats

arachno-fem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

This Was Rolled Up And Taped Over A Doorjamb In Friend's Apartment

This Was Rolled Up And Taped Over A Doorjamb In Friend's Apartment Shares stats

squirtleton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Thing Placed Outside My Front Door

This Thing Placed Outside My Front Door Shares stats

Hink_Hugon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
corinnewheeler avatar
Corinne Wheeler
Corinne Wheeler
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could be a fig In some parts of the UK it is a tradition to leave a potato outside the door of a new house.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

A Meat And Cheese Shrine We Found Yesterday Morning Outside The Front Door Of Where I Work

A Meat And Cheese Shrine We Found Yesterday Morning Outside The Front Door Of Where I Work Shares stats

azul_jewel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Friend Found This On His Car Around 2am…what Does It Mean? (We Are College Students In Texas)

My Friend Found This On His Car Around 2am…what Does It Mean? (We Are College Students In Texas) Shares stats

Spiff2427 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Came Home From Work Today To A Carton Of Eggs On Our Porch...we Don't Have Grocery Delivery/Eat Brown Eggs

Came Home From Work Today To A Carton Of Eggs On Our Porch...we Don't Have Grocery Delivery/Eat Brown Eggs Shares stats

Live-Wire28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe a gift from a friendly neighbor? Rather the eggs then the chicken feet..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Someone Left This Pamphlet On My Doorstep

Someone Left This Pamphlet On My Doorstep Shares stats

Adamn415 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
queenofthecastle82 avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know what? I can get behind this. If this is what it takes to bring down the oligarchs, I'm all for it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside

My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside Shares stats

wavelength303 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Work At A Dispensary And Someone Left This On Our Door With My Name On The Back

I Work At A Dispensary And Someone Left This On Our Door With My Name On The Back Shares stats

DeanTheAdmin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

My Friend Found This Symbol Outside Her Front Door

My Friend Found This Symbol Outside Her Front Door Shares stats

lynnja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

This Weird Cat Illuminati Sticker Someone Put On A Door Outside My Work

This Weird Cat Illuminati Sticker Someone Put On A Door Outside My Work Shares stats

Avian_mojo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Somebody Left This Carolina Reaper In A Walmart Bag On Our Porch. Is This A Threat?

Somebody Left This Carolina Reaper In A Walmart Bag On Our Porch. Is This A Threat? Shares stats

ariffle_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Found This Stuffed Into My Front Door Today

Found This Stuffed Into My Front Door Today Shares stats

nbriggs19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is wrong. They were really invented by Henry Ford. Any shape you want, as long as it's round.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

This Came Through My Door The Other Week

This Came Through My Door The Other Week Shares stats

Juanskengdrick99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Found This Outside My Door On A Very Windy Day

Found This Outside My Door On A Very Windy Day Shares stats

lordtyp0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!