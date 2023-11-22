ADVERTISEMENT

A wonderful part of modern life is the ability to often find a restaurant for every whim and budget if you look hard enough. But sometimes, when on the hunt for a place to stop and eat, you come across a location that appears to be moonlighting as a haunted house. 

The “Restaurants With Threatening Auras” Facebook group gathers eateries that definitely look like you will end up with a cursed dining experience. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to add your thoughts, experiences, and observations to the comments section below. 

More info: Facebook

#1

RWTA2020

#2

RWTA2020

#3

RWTA2020

The concept of “things with a threatening aura” has crept up in internet culture lately, in many ways coinciding with a growing interest in the macabre and creepy. It could also be that, finally, someone managed to capture that specific sort of fear and confusion that certain things bring out without a clear cause. 

Of course, what is actually “cursed” is the number of deaths caused by food safety regulations being ignored. While it can happen in a nice, popular upscale restaurant, it stands to reason that a place that can’t even get its own sign right will struggle with keeping your food separate from the floor. 
#4

Bobs Burgers But IRL

Bobs Burgers But IRL

RWTA2020

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jet's Pizza slogan sounds like they are a bit reluctant to make good food

#5

RWTA2020

#6

RWTA2020

More precisely, over half a billion people get sick from foodborne illnesses every year, of which nearly half a million end up dying. To cut restaurants some slack, not all of these happen in eateries, often stores and even household kitchens don’t live up to the necessary safety standards. 
#7

Yum

Yum

RWTA2020

#8

RWTA2020

staphgirl79 avatar
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That explains why there is always a Now Hiring sign at my local Wendy's……….

#9

Oof Owch My Basicness

Oof Owch My Basicness

RWTA2020

However, unless you are pretty unlucky or dangerously careless, chances are, most of the times you have encountered food poisoning have been from a restaurant, not home cooking. Despite the fact that food safety guidelines exist, there are significantly more eateries than there are people to raid them. 
#10

RWTA2020

#11

RWTA2020

#12

RWTA2020

Open up Google Maps or whatever your local map service is and just take a look at the number of bars, restaurants, cafes, and other eating establishments in your general vicinity. Chances are, unless you live in a particularly rural area, there would be more than you can shake a stick at. Checking and rechecking them all might be beyond an often smallish governmental service. 

#13

RWTA2020

#14

I Know A Great Chinese Food Place, The Owners From Bangkok

I Know A Great Chinese Food Place, The Owners From Bangkok

RWTA2020

wellyman73 avatar
Jake stenhouse
Jake stenhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder if it's part of the same restaurant chain as the Hung Long in Perth WA

#15

RWTA2020

Remember, food safety inspectors aren’t just poking around your local watering hole, they also need to look into logistics centers, slaughterhouses, stores, packaging plants, farms, and really any other location that touches the food industry. Which, when you sit down to think about it, is most of them. 
#16

RWTA2020

#17

RWTA2020

#18

RWTA2020

Despite the fact that so much of what we eat can kill us (talk about a threatening aura) it would appear that governments around the world sort of believed in an honor system for the longest time. For example, eggs, which smell like literal sulfur when they go bad, were only routinely inspected from 1970 onwards in the US. 

#19

RWTA2020

#20

RWTA2020

#21

RWTA2020

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), in its current form, only came into existence in 1981, although there had been a similar agency just four years earlier. So every time you see film or TV characters in an old diner during something set in the 60s, just remember that the most abject horror could have been going on in the kitchen. 
#22

RWTA2020

#23

RWTA2020

#24

Hnng

Hnng

RWTA2020

So perhaps listen to your instincts and do your best to listen to your gut, pun absolutely intended, when it comes to restaurants with threatening auras. While certain red flags might indicate that the food will be good (taste-wise, not in terms of your gut health,) common sense is still of paramount importance. 

#25

RWTA2020

#26

RWTA2020

#27

RWTA2020

x777r avatar
Ray Carrillo
Ray Carrillo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How Dickensian of you. The mascot is so sketchy looking, easing toward skeevy.

#28

RWTA2020

#29

RWTA2020

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK this is LEGIT awesome. "Your own... Personal... Cheeses... Someone to curd your way, someone to shred your Mon-ter-ay."

#30

RWTA2020

#31

RWTA2020

#32

Welcome To Wèndys

Welcome To Wèndys

RWTA2020

#33

I'm Not Eating Here

I'm Not Eating Here

RWTA2020

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of nightmare monster did they put in charge of HR to allow this?

#34

RWTA2020

#35

Truck Yard Dallas

Truck Yard Dallas

RWTA2020

#36

RWTA2020

#37

RWTA2020

#38

I Just Came Here To Eat Pizza

I Just Came Here To Eat Pizza

RWTA2020

#39

RWTA2020

#40

RWTA2020

#41

RWTA2020

#42

RWTA2020

#43

RWTA2020

#44

RWTA2020

#45

RWTA2020

#46

RWTA2020

#47

RWTA2020

#48

RWTA2020

#49

Just The Tip Tho

Just The Tip Tho

RWTA2020

#50

RWTA2020

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one really confuses me. I can't tell if this is photoshow ar if it's real because the sign in the back says "Seductions". Did someone turn a Waffle House into a strip club? That just happens to be next door to another strip club? I'm not sure what is real anymore.

#51

RWTA2020

#52

Im Gonna Cream

Im Gonna Cream

RWTA2020

#53

RWTA2020

#54

RWTA2020

#55

RWTA2020

#56

What Does It Mean!?

What Does It Mean!?

RWTA2020

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it involves sex lube and alligator meat. Oh and hard drugs. Plenty of hard drugs.

#57

RWTA2020

#58

RWTA2020

#59

RWTA2020

#60

RWTA2020

#61

RWTA2020

#62

RWTA2020

acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a temporary location on Guam. https://guamnomad.wordpress.com/2013/02/15/mcdonalds-agat/

#63

RWTA2020

#64

RWTA2020

#65

RWTA2020

#66

Welcome To Wendys

Welcome To Wendys

RWTA2020

#67

RWTA2020

felixcreager avatar
Felix Creager
Felix Creager
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 Drivin' down through Texas in my ol' beat pickup truck 🎶 🎶 My wife says I should sell it but I just dont give a f*ck 🎶 🎶 She's mighty fine from the behind, but when I look in her eyes I see my uncle Jack 🎶 *silence* 🎶 well I guess it ain't a crime 🎶

#68

RWTA2020

