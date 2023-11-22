68 “Restaurants With Threatening Auras” That Might Give A Cursed Dining Experience
A wonderful part of modern life is the ability to often find a restaurant for every whim and budget if you look hard enough. But sometimes, when on the hunt for a place to stop and eat, you come across a location that appears to be moonlighting as a haunted house.
The “Restaurants With Threatening Auras” Facebook group gathers eateries that definitely look like you will end up with a cursed dining experience. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to add your thoughts, experiences, and observations to the comments section below.
The concept of “things with a threatening aura” has crept up in internet culture lately, in many ways coinciding with a growing interest in the macabre and creepy. It could also be that, finally, someone managed to capture that specific sort of fear and confusion that certain things bring out without a clear cause.
Of course, what is actually “cursed” is the number of deaths caused by food safety regulations being ignored. While it can happen in a nice, popular upscale restaurant, it stands to reason that a place that can’t even get its own sign right will struggle with keeping your food separate from the floor.
Bobs Burgers But IRL
More precisely, over half a billion people get sick from foodborne illnesses every year, of which nearly half a million end up dying. To cut restaurants some slack, not all of these happen in eateries, often stores and even household kitchens don’t live up to the necessary safety standards.
Yum
Oof Owch My Basicness
However, unless you are pretty unlucky or dangerously careless, chances are, most of the times you have encountered food poisoning have been from a restaurant, not home cooking. Despite the fact that food safety guidelines exist, there are significantly more eateries than there are people to raid them.
Open up Google Maps or whatever your local map service is and just take a look at the number of bars, restaurants, cafes, and other eating establishments in your general vicinity. Chances are, unless you live in a particularly rural area, there would be more than you can shake a stick at. Checking and rechecking them all might be beyond an often smallish governmental service.
I Know A Great Chinese Food Place, The Owners From Bangkok
Wonder if it’s part of the same restaurant chain as the Hung Long in Perth WA
Remember, food safety inspectors aren’t just poking around your local watering hole, they also need to look into logistics centers, slaughterhouses, stores, packaging plants, farms, and really any other location that touches the food industry. Which, when you sit down to think about it, is most of them.
Despite the fact that so much of what we eat can kill us (talk about a threatening aura) it would appear that governments around the world sort of believed in an honor system for the longest time. For example, eggs, which smell like literal sulfur when they go bad, were only routinely inspected from 1970 onwards in the US.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), in its current form, only came into existence in 1981, although there had been a similar agency just four years earlier. So every time you see film or TV characters in an old diner during something set in the 60s, just remember that the most abject horror could have been going on in the kitchen.
Hnng
So perhaps listen to your instincts and do your best to listen to your gut, pun absolutely intended, when it comes to restaurants with threatening auras. While certain red flags might indicate that the food will be good (taste-wise, not in terms of your gut health,) common sense is still of paramount importance.
How Dickensian of you. The mascot is so sketchy looking, easing toward skeevy.
OK this is LEGIT awesome. "Your own... Personal... Cheeses... Someone to curd your way, someone to shred your Mon-ter-ay."
This feels like malicious compliance by a disgruntled employee.
Welcome To Wèndys
I'm Not Eating Here
What kind of nightmare monster did they put in charge of HR to allow this?
Truck Yard Dallas
I Just Came Here To Eat Pizza
Just The Tip Tho
This one really confuses me. I can't tell if this is photoshow ar if it's real because the sign in the back says "Seductions". Did someone turn a Waffle House into a strip club? That just happens to be next door to another strip club? I'm not sure what is real anymore.
Im Gonna Cream
Someone stole the "G" from "Angus" in case anyone was wondering.
What Does It Mean!?
I think it involves sex lube and alligator meat. Oh and hard drugs. Plenty of hard drugs.
Welcome To Wendys
🎶 Drivin’ down through Texas in my ol’ beat pickup truck 🎶 🎶 My wife says I should sell it but I just dont give a f*ck 🎶 🎶 She’s mighty fine from the behind, but when I look in her eyes I see my uncle Jack 🎶 *silence* 🎶 well I guess it ain’t a crime 🎶