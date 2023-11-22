ADVERTISEMENT

A wonderful part of modern life is the ability to often find a restaurant for every whim and budget if you look hard enough. But sometimes, when on the hunt for a place to stop and eat, you come across a location that appears to be moonlighting as a haunted house.

The “Restaurants With Threatening Auras” Facebook group gathers eateries that definitely look like you will end up with a cursed dining experience. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to add your thoughts, experiences, and observations to the comments section below.

More info: Facebook