Languages around the world are as beautifully diverse as the people who speak them, and along with that comes a wealth of different names with lovely sounds and deep meanings. The flipside of that, however, is that some of those names can sound quite funny in other languages.

It’s that potential for humor that the Weird Names and Yoo Names Facebook pages capitalize on. On these pages, the admins share screenshots of people with (usually non-English) names that might sound funny in English. The screenshots are often accompanied by comments from other users who help frame the name as a pun.

On the one hand, many of the screenshots look like innocent fun. On the other, some people may not feel comfortable having their names laughed at. What do you think?