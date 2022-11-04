We Created The World’s First International Comic Anthology Using Artificial Intelligence (10 Pics)
What is the potential of artificial intelligence art? How will artists respond to this new breakthrough in technology?
Across the world, visual artists are asking these questions of themselves and how this disruptive new technology will transform the creative industries.
Art Ex Machina Volume 001 Cover Art By Dave Mckean
Art Ex Machina Vol 001 features stunning holographic AI cover art by comic book legend Dave McKean (The Sandman, Mirrormask, Cages) with an exclusive excerpt from his recent AI comic book experiment / prompt and in-depth interview about the future of art in the age of AI. Other standout contributions include The Abolition Of Man by Eisner-nominated artist Carson Grubaugh, Amazon Kindle bestsellers Summer Island by Steven Coulson, and Stargazer by filmmaker Adam Rodriguez. Zarya Of The Dawn by Kris Kashtanova has already been translated into eleven languages and is being adapted into a film by an independent Hollywood production company.
Chronos By Timothy Parish
Novel Creatures By Leonardo Roma
Art Ex Machina's “/Imagineers” (to borrow from the popular AI generator Mid journey) are from across the world, from Australia to Poland, Canada to the UK, and Italy to the US, reflecting the global nature of the AI art community which has sprung up only in the last few months. Each of the contributors shares insights into their creative process from experiments in pure AI generation as a challenge to others incorporating it into their digital art workflow. The stories explore a range of genres including science fiction, fantasy, cosmic horror, solar punk as well as experimental visual poetry as well as in-depth articles on art theory and philosophy.
Summer Island By Steve Coulson
The Singularity By Maphatter
From the editorial:
“We stand upon the shoulders of giants - those artistic visionaries who pioneered the language of the soul which has become the history of art. Art Ex Machina is dedicated to these icons of the imagination who came before and shared their creative inspiration to expand the visual repertoire of our species."
In conjunction with the launch of Volume 001, the online portal artexmachina.org is also being launched which features free access to webcomics, regular online art exhibitions, motion pixels video gallery, and our AI lab for sharing techniques and new innovations in this fast-evolving technology.