What is the potential of artificial intelligence art? How will artists respond to this new breakthrough in technology?

Across the world, visual artists are asking these questions of themselves and how this disruptive new technology will transform the creative industries.

 

More info: artexmachina.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Art Ex Machina Volume 001 Cover Art By Dave Mckean

Art Ex Machina Volume 001 Cover Art By Dave Mckean

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST

Art Ex Machina Vol 001 features stunning holographic AI cover art by comic book legend Dave McKean (The Sandman, Mirrormask, Cages) with an exclusive excerpt from his recent AI comic book experiment / prompt and in-depth interview about the future of art in the age of AI. Other standout contributions include The Abolition Of Man by Eisner-nominated artist Carson Grubaugh, Amazon Kindle bestsellers Summer Island by Steven Coulson, and Stargazer by filmmaker Adam Rodriguez. Zarya Of The Dawn by Kris Kashtanova has already been translated into eleven languages and is being adapted into a film by an independent Hollywood production company.
#2

Chronos By Timothy Parish

Chronos By Timothy Parish

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST
#3

Novel Creatures By Leonardo Roma

Novel Creatures By Leonardo Roma

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST

Art Ex Machina's “/Imagineers” (to borrow from the popular AI generator Mid journey) are from across the world, from Australia to Poland, Canada to the UK, and Italy to the US, reflecting the global nature of the AI art community which has sprung up only in the last few months. Each of the contributors shares insights into their creative process from experiments in pure AI generation as a challenge to others incorporating it into their digital art workflow. The stories explore a range of genres including science fiction, fantasy, cosmic horror, solar punk as well as experimental visual poetry as well as in-depth articles on art theory and philosophy.
#4

Summer Island By Steve Coulson

Summer Island By Steve Coulson

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST
#5

The Singularity By Maphatter

The Singularity By Maphatter

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST

From the editorial:

“We stand upon the shoulders of giants - those artistic visionaries who pioneered the language of the soul which has become the history of art. Art Ex Machina is dedicated to these icons of the imagination who came before and shared their creative inspiration to expand the visual repertoire of our species."

In conjunction with the launch of Volume 001, the online portal artexmachina.org is also being launched which features free access to webcomics, regular online art exhibitions, motion pixels video gallery, and our AI lab for sharing techniques and new innovations in this fast-evolving technology.
#6

Goats By Elvis Deane

Goats By Elvis Deane

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST
#7

The Last Journey By Melita Miklušáková

The Last Journey By Melita Miklušáková

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST
#8

Zarya Of The Dawn By Kris Kashtanova

Zarya Of The Dawn By Kris Kashtanova

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST
#9

Prompt Excerpt By Dave Mckean

Prompt Excerpt By Dave Mckean

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#10

Death's Dream Kingdom By Randall Rozzell

Death's Dream Kingdom By Randall Rozzell

Report

0points
Tim Parish
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!