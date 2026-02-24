ADVERTISEMENT

.If you are fascinated by the ideas behind street art as much as the visuals themselves, then @street_a_tag is far more than just another urban art page. It is a long running project built on research, vision, and collaboration.

The concept began in 2013 with a paper exploring the phenomenon of street art and its wider meaning for art as independent expression, for the city as a commissioned and curated space, and for humanity as a platform for dialogue and creative exchange. What started as theory soon evolved into action, becoming the street_a_tag project with its own website and active social media presence.

Over the years, street art has flooded major cities across the globe. An explosion of creativity has unfolded on walls, bridges, rooftops, and forgotten corners. Artists have experimented with new materials, pushed techniques further, and claimed unexpected locations as part of their artistic playground. street_a_tag was created to reflect that constant innovation and seemingly endless creative energy.