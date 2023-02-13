123 Rare And Interesting Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On The Victorian And Edwardian Eras
The Victorian and Edwardian eras, which saw tremendous industrialization, technological development, and social transformation, are known as the two of the most revolutionary times in British history. These two periods were a time of great cultural richness and diversity, with art, literature, and music flourishing.
That's why, an Instagram page by the name of "Victorian chronicles" is sure to take you back in time to the said eras. This account is a historical and photographic treasure trove, bringing up a visual feast of photos and even facts that might interest you. So why not take a break, pour yourself a cup of tea, and lose yourself in a world of history?
This post may include affiliate links.
This Photograph Shows A Young Mother, Exhausted From Spending Hours Making Matchboxes, A Pile Of Which Can Be Seen On The Table
At her feet is a young, sleeping baby covered by a blanket. Picture taken In Whitechapel, London circa 1890. For such homeworkers engaged in the sweated industries there was no division between work and home life. Match-box making was amongst the lowest paid work. The industry primarily employed women and children who could expect to work an average of 16 hours per day. For every 144 boxes made they received 2 pennies. This photograph appears in an album with a number of other prints depicting sweated labourers and London's poor. Such albums were often compiled by charities to raise funds and inform the public about the plight of those living and working in London's poorest areas, such as the East End
Two Ladies Making A Snow Lady. This Photo Was Originally Printed In Strand Magazine, Volume III 1892
A Woman Dressed Up As Batgirl In 1904, 35 Years Before The Creation Of Batman In 1939, And 57 Years Before The Creation Of Batgirl In 1961
A Kitty Basking In The Beard Of Louis Coulon, A French Metallurgist, Taken In 1890
Portrait Of Hattie Tom, An Apache Native American, 1899
Unidentified African-American Family Prairie Settlers From The 1880s
such a beautiful family....too bad they probably experienced some s**t
Vintage “Selfie” Photo Set With Unknown Female Couple Either As Lovers Or Possibly Sisters ( Due To Likeness) Circa 1900
Alice Doherty - The Minnesota Woolly Girl - Poses With Her Family In A Typically Dour Victorian Photograph Circa Early 1900s
She suffered from “dog-faced” hypertrichosis, a rare condition that wasn't an uncommon sight in the world of Victorian-era so called ‘freak’ shows. Alice and her mum toured with Professor Weller’s One-Man Band from the age of five, and was exhibited in shop windows and other small venues. Other hypertrichosis sufferers made a small fortune touring in Europe, but Alice never reached their heights of fame. In 1915, aged 28, she retired in Dallas, Texas where she died in 1933
Rare Picture Of A Black Female Union Soldier 1862
Her name was Cathy Williams and she had to pose as a MALE to be enlisted at the Time..She was part of the 38 Regiment,Infantry Division and was called a Buffalo Soldier.
Autremagazine 1890s, An Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet. Greenland
For heaven's sake, her legs are bare. Build her a fire, an igloo, or something!
Unknown Victorian Lady Pulling A Face For The Camera
Amelia Van Buren With Friend Photographed By Thomas Eakins, Late 1880s, Metropolitan Museum Of Art: Photography
A Victorian Lass With Rather Long Hair In A Fashionable Pic C1890s
Portrait Of Victorian Bird-Man In Norway, Robert Collett (1842-1913) Taken C. 1910
Having A Tooth Taken Out At The Dentist In The UK In The 1870s
A Young Victorian Lady Photographing A Mirror Selfie. Circa 1900
i love how she looks so eager to take her pretty pic :)
Another Saucy Edwardian Era Woman Posing On A French Postcard. Circa Early 1910s
Rather Creepy Victorian Humpty Dumpty Adaptation From Alice Through The Looking Glass Circa 1873
1895: Angie Means Stands On A Giant Amazonian Water Lily Pad, Victoria Regia, In The Phipps Conservatory’s Victoria Room, Pittsburgh, USA
Couple Posing With An Ostrich In Paris Circa 1910
A Female Mason Perched High Above Berlin (C. 1910)
With the rise of industrialization, the number of German women who worked outside the home also increased. This usually meant factory work. But in some families with their own businesses, daughters also learned a trade so that they could help out: here, we see a master-mason’s daughter during the renovation work on the old city hall tower in Berlin
Curious Outfit, Rullatyttö, 1894, Kuopio , Finland
Portrait Of Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), Of The Seneca Nation, 1908. Photo By J.l. Blessing
Fancy Dress Ready For A Ball, In Russia, Circa 1886
A Couple Of Victorian Travellers Looking Rather Dandy Taken Around 1890s
Reminds me of Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner. Not a strong resemblance, just a vague impression.
Special Donkey Transport For Two Victorian Babies . Unknown Location And Photographer. Circa Late 1890s To 1900s
What if it just starts flying away with your babies? Like a pegasus? Idk the bags reminded me of wings
Female Japanese School Students, They Were Wearing Edo Period Uniforms Consisting Of A 'Hakama' (Skirts Worn Over A Short-Sleeved 'Furisode Kimono', In The Tokyo Prefecture, Meiji Era, Imperial Japan, C. Early 1910s
"A Fine Day In London" Photographed By Hector Colard C.1898
A Couple Of Vintage Clowns Having A Singalongadoo C1905. Published By Albert Bergeret & Cie, Nancy, France
Touching And Final Photograph Of A Young Girl, Who Became Terminally Ill And Shortly After Was Taken
Daguerrotype photography was taken around 1850 by the wishes of her family who wanted to keep her memories alive, frozen in time. But there is not only a mystery of who and where this photo was taken but whether it was 1850s and whether she was dying or already dead when taken
‘Blackbirds’, A Group Of Men And Women Sitting In A Fallen Tree. Photograph By Louis Milton Thiers C1910
Portrait Of Actresses Maude Adams And Ethel Barrymore, Taken In New York, Circa 1897
Group Of Debutante Ladies, Washington, Dc, Circa 1910 - Colorized By Olga Shirniba
A Young Lady Posing In Croydon Road, Caterham, England Circa 1894
Street Vendor Selling Mummies In Egypt, 1875
Unfortunately the Europeans at this time (1890s) had an almost insatiable appetite for purchasing these "mummies". There was a thriving black market in mummies, which resulted in many being "faked" by digging up more recent burials and selling them, as in the hot dry atmosphere of the Egyptian deserts it was relatively easy to bury a recent corpse and let it "dry out" naturally in the sand! Mummies were also still being used in medicine, and at the turn of the 19th/20th centuries there were many new "fads" and taking ground/powdered mummy was considered by some as very beneficial!
Also painters used „mummy brown“ paint made from… mummies.
Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames Assisted By A Steam Tug, London, Ca. 1880 - Sunderland Antiquarian Society
Group Of Plaistow Children, London Circa 1904
Young Man Wearing Takypod Roller Skates
The Takypod is a machine driven by pedaling, but unlike a bicycle the rider sits on, takypods are attached to the feet. The inventor was Edward Petrini. From the George Grantham Bain Collection November 8, 1910
Victorian Woman Dressed As A Witch Or A High Priestess, Taken At Emil H. Klemke's Photographic Studio In Scribner, Nebraska (Population, 827) In Around 1900
Young English Victorian Lady Posing With Her Pet Cat C1890s
Construction Of The Statue Of Liberty In France About 1885
Blanche Allarty Excited Circus Crowds In The Late 1890s With Her Superior Equestrian Abilities
A born crowd-pleaser, she continually innovated new tricks to keep her fans yearning for more. In a male-dominated world, Blanche Allarty became famous for gracefully executing death-defying tricks. According to Hilda Nelson, author of Great Horsewomen of the 19th Century in the Circus Allarty became one of France’s “most famous and admired ecuyère of haute école (a female rider of the upper school). She was among the first women in history to perform virtuoso dressage and she was highly respected for it
The Smallest Shop In London, Occupied By A Cobbler, At 4 Bateman Street, Soho. The Shop Is Six Feet Long, Five Feet High And Two Feet Deep, The Rent Three Pounds A Week, It Has Been Occupied For Over Twenty Years. C.1910
Portrait Of A Cat Entitled “Pussy” Photographed By Edward And Henry T. Anthony & Co. Circa 1869-1875
Portrait Of Another Victorian Batwoman, Shown As Marie Schleinzer, Taken At Adele Kuk Hof-Atelier, Vienna Circa 1890
A Mother And Her 2 Children With Their Belongings Turfed Out Into The Street In East London In 1890 Because They Hadn’t Paid The Rent. They Were Later Saved By The Charity Dr Bernardo’s
The Gardener’s Daughter (Mary Ryan), 1870, From Julia Margaret Cameron’s “Women” Series
Edwardian Exotic Dancer From The 1900s Entertaining Ladies And Gentlemen Alike
She looks wonderful, but it's freaking me out that I can't see a bellybutton lmao. I'm sure she's just wearing a bodysuit or something, or it's smudged, etc but I can't stop looking for it 😂
Unknown Victorian Woman In A More Unusual Pose At The Time, Having A Good Ol’ Chuckle
Portrait Of Actress Evelyn Nesbit Photographed By Rudolf Eickemeyer, Jr., 1901
Vintage Studio Portrait Of Girl A With Cat, Circa 1913
Bizarre Grus Vom Krampus, Postcard, Circa 1900. Possible From Germany Or Austria
Edwardian Era French Postcard Of Young Lady Posing In Her Undergarments Considered Risqué At The Time
Rppc, Early 1900s, Production Of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Featuring Nick Bottom Transformed
A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph Taken In C. 1900
A breaker boy was a coal-mining worker whose job was to separate impurities from coal by hand in a coal breaker. Breaker boys were primarily children, and the practice of employing children for this job did not end until the early 1920s
Portrait Of ‘Woman With Lily’ Circa 1903 By Eva Watson-Schütze
Front Page Of The Illustrated London News January 22nd 1901. “Queen Victoria Died, Surrounded By Her Family, At The Osborne House On The Isle Of Wight At 6:30pm”
Naughty But Nice Risqué Edwardian Era Pose Of Young Woman From A French Postcard Circa 1910s
Postcard Of Victorian Lady In A Risqué And Provocative Pose In The Bath. Circa Late 1890s
‘New Woman’, (A Self-Portrait), 1896 Photographed By Frances Benjamin Johnston
She was one of the first female press photographers in the United States, a significant contributor in the documentation efforts of architecture in the American south, and the beating heart of every party she attended
Edwardian Era Woman Posing Ballerina Style In Her Undergarments, Most Likely On Popular French Postcard C 1900s
Apparent Photo Of 2 Drunken Women Fighting On A Rooftop
London, circa 1902, taken by American photographer Jack London. He was using a handheld Kodak Folding Camera, which used roll film, and with a shutter speed that was perfectly capable of capturing movement. His photographs were published in 1903 in his book ‘The People of the Abyss,’ a photojournalistic narrative of poverty in London’s East End.
London disguised himself as a runaway American sailor, rented a small room, bought some used clothes, and walked the streets.
This disguise enabled him to capture a unique record of candid images such as drunken women fighting, children dancing to a street organ, and men sleeping under the arches of bridges in the raw cold