The Victorian and Edwardian eras, which saw tremendous industrialization, technological development, and social transformation, are known as the two of the most revolutionary times in British history. These two periods were a time of great cultural richness and diversity, with art, literature, and music flourishing.

That's why, an Instagram page by the name of "Victorian chronicles" is sure to take you back in time to the said eras. This account is a historical and photographic treasure trove, bringing up a visual feast of photos and even facts that might interest you. So why not take a break, pour yourself a cup of tea, and lose yourself in a world of history?

#1

This Photograph Shows A Young Mother, Exhausted From Spending Hours Making Matchboxes, A Pile Of Which Can Be Seen On The Table

This Photograph Shows A Young Mother, Exhausted From Spending Hours Making Matchboxes, A Pile Of Which Can Be Seen On The Table

At her feet is a young, sleeping baby covered by a blanket. Picture taken In Whitechapel, London circa 1890. For such homeworkers engaged in the sweated industries there was no division between work and home life. Match-box making was amongst the lowest paid work. The industry primarily employed women and children who could expect to work an average of 16 hours per day. For every 144 boxes made they received 2 pennies. This photograph appears in an album with a number of other prints depicting sweated labourers and London's poor. Such albums were often compiled by charities to raise funds and inform the public about the plight of those living and working in London's poorest areas, such as the East End

victorianchaps Report

And a 133 years later, it still hasn't gotten any better around the world. he poor have become poorer and the middle class have become poor and the rich have just remained rich

#2

Two Ladies Making A Snow Lady. This Photo Was Originally Printed In Strand Magazine, Volume III 1892

Two Ladies Making A Snow Lady. This Photo Was Originally Printed In Strand Magazine, Volume III 1892

victorianchaps Report

Wow, very talented!

#3

A Woman Dressed Up As Batgirl In 1904, 35 Years Before The Creation Of Batman In 1939, And 57 Years Before The Creation Of Batgirl In 1961

A Woman Dressed Up As Batgirl In 1904, 35 Years Before The Creation Of Batman In 1939, And 57 Years Before The Creation Of Batgirl In 1961

victorianchaps Report

#4

A Kitty Basking In The Beard Of Louis Coulon, A French Metallurgist, Taken In 1890

A Kitty Basking In The Beard Of Louis Coulon, A French Metallurgist, Taken In 1890

victorianchaps Report

#5

Portrait Of Hattie Tom, An Apache Native American, 1899

Portrait Of Hattie Tom, An Apache Native American, 1899

victorianchaps Report

ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she looks so unreal...in a good way

#6

Unidentified African-American Family Prairie Settlers From The 1880s

Unidentified African-American Family Prairie Settlers From The 1880s

victorianchaps Report

ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

such a beautiful family....too bad they probably experienced some s**t

#7

Vintage “Selfie” Photo Set With Unknown Female Couple Either As Lovers Or Possibly Sisters ( Due To Likeness) Circa 1900

Vintage “Selfie” Photo Set With Unknown Female Couple Either As Lovers Or Possibly Sisters ( Due To Likeness) Circa 1900

victorianchaps Report

ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody kisses their sister like that.

#8

Alice Doherty - The Minnesota Woolly Girl - Poses With Her Family In A Typically Dour Victorian Photograph Circa Early 1900s

Alice Doherty - The Minnesota Woolly Girl - Poses With Her Family In A Typically Dour Victorian Photograph Circa Early 1900s

She suffered from “dog-faced” hypertrichosis, a rare condition that wasn't an uncommon sight in the world of Victorian-era so called ‘freak’ shows. Alice and her mum toured with Professor Weller’s One-Man Band from the age of five, and was exhibited in shop windows and other small venues. Other hypertrichosis sufferers made a small fortune touring in Europe, but Alice never reached their heights of fame. In 1915, aged 28, she retired in Dallas, Texas where she died in 1933

victorianchaps Report

#9

Rare Picture Of A Black Female Union Soldier 1862

Rare Picture Of A Black Female Union Soldier 1862

Her name was Cathy Williams and she had to pose as a MALE to be enlisted at the Time..She was part of the 38 Regiment,Infantry Division and was called a Buffalo Soldier.

victorianchaps Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did she get away with posing as a male??? She absolutely beautiful!!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

Autremagazine 1890s, An Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet. Greenland

Autremagazine 1890s, An Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet. Greenland

victorianchaps Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For heaven's sake, her legs are bare. Build her a fire, an igloo, or something!

#11

Unknown Victorian Lady Pulling A Face For The Camera

Unknown Victorian Lady Pulling A Face For The Camera

victorianchaps Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet she was fun to be around.

#12

Amelia Van Buren With Friend Photographed By Thomas Eakins, Late 1880s, Metropolitan Museum Of Art: Photography

Amelia Van Buren With Friend Photographed By Thomas Eakins, Late 1880s, Metropolitan Museum Of Art: Photography

victorianchaps Report

#13

A Victorian Lass With Rather Long Hair In A Fashionable Pic C1890s

A Victorian Lass With Rather Long Hair In A Fashionable Pic C1890s

victorianchaps Report

#14

Portrait Of Victorian Bird-Man In Norway, Robert Collett (1842-1913) Taken C. 1910

Portrait Of Victorian Bird-Man In Norway, Robert Collett (1842-1913) Taken C. 1910

victorianchaps Report

#15

Having A Tooth Taken Out At The Dentist In The UK In The 1870s

Having A Tooth Taken Out At The Dentist In The UK In The 1870s

victorianchaps Report

Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again I am happy to have access to modern medicine

#16

A Young Victorian Lady Photographing A Mirror Selfie. Circa 1900

A Young Victorian Lady Photographing A Mirror Selfie. Circa 1900

victorianchaps Report

ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love how she looks so eager to take her pretty pic :)

#17

Another Saucy Edwardian Era Woman Posing On A French Postcard. Circa Early 1910s

Another Saucy Edwardian Era Woman Posing On A French Postcard. Circa Early 1910s

victorianchaps Report

#18

Rather Creepy Victorian Humpty Dumpty Adaptation From Alice Through The Looking Glass Circa 1873

Rather Creepy Victorian Humpty Dumpty Adaptation From Alice Through The Looking Glass Circa 1873

victorianchaps Report

#19

1895: Angie Means Stands On A Giant Amazonian Water Lily Pad, Victoria Regia, In The Phipps Conservatory’s Victoria Room, Pittsburgh, USA

1895: Angie Means Stands On A Giant Amazonian Water Lily Pad, Victoria Regia, In The Phipps Conservatory’s Victoria Room, Pittsburgh, USA

victorianchaps Report

2x4b523p
2x4b523p
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was little mom took me to a park showing me lily pads and telling me there are really big ones that can support a human. I always thought she was pulling my leg. Well sorry mom.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Couple Posing With An Ostrich In Paris Circa 1910

Couple Posing With An Ostrich In Paris Circa 1910

victorianchaps Report

#21

A Female Mason Perched High Above Berlin (C. 1910)

A Female Mason Perched High Above Berlin (C. 1910)

With the rise of industrialization, the number of German women who worked outside the home also increased. This usually meant factory work. But in some families with their own businesses, daughters also learned a trade so that they could help out: here, we see a master-mason’s daughter during the renovation work on the old city hall tower in Berlin

victorianchaps Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God help her if her dress gets caught on anything...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Curious Outfit, Rullatyttö, 1894, Kuopio , Finland

Curious Outfit, Rullatyttö, 1894, Kuopio , Finland

victorianchaps Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bobbins or spools for thread?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Portrait Of Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), Of The Seneca Nation, 1908. Photo By J.l. Blessing

Portrait Of Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), Of The Seneca Nation, 1908. Photo By J.l. Blessing

victorianchaps Report

#24

Fancy Dress Ready For A Ball, In Russia, Circa 1886

Fancy Dress Ready For A Ball, In Russia, Circa 1886

victorianchaps Report

Kimba
Kimba
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They weren't dressed for a costume party?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers Looking Rather Dandy Taken Around 1890s

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers Looking Rather Dandy Taken Around 1890s

victorianchaps Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner. Not a strong resemblance, just a vague impression.

1
1point
reply
#26

Special Donkey Transport For Two Victorian Babies . Unknown Location And Photographer. Circa Late 1890s To 1900s

Special Donkey Transport For Two Victorian Babies . Unknown Location And Photographer. Circa Late 1890s To 1900s

victorianchaps Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if it just starts flying away with your babies? Like a pegasus? Idk the bags reminded me of wings

5
5points
reply
#27

Female Japanese School Students, They Were Wearing Edo Period Uniforms Consisting Of A 'Hakama' (Skirts Worn Over A Short-Sleeved 'Furisode Kimono', In The Tokyo Prefecture, Meiji Era, Imperial Japan, C. Early 1910s

Female Japanese School Students, They Were Wearing Edo Period Uniforms Consisting Of A 'Hakama' (Skirts Worn Over A Short-Sleeved 'Furisode Kimono', In The Tokyo Prefecture, Meiji Era, Imperial Japan, C. Early 1910s

victorianchaps Report

#28

"A Fine Day In London" Photographed By Hector Colard C.1898

"A Fine Day In London" Photographed By Hector Colard C.1898

victorianchaps Report

#29

A Couple Of Vintage Clowns Having A Singalongadoo C1905. Published By Albert Bergeret & Cie, Nancy, France

A Couple Of Vintage Clowns Having A Singalongadoo C1905. Published By Albert Bergeret & Cie, Nancy, France

victorianchaps Report

#30

Touching And Final Photograph Of A Young Girl, Who Became Terminally Ill And Shortly After Was Taken

Touching And Final Photograph Of A Young Girl, Who Became Terminally Ill And Shortly After Was Taken

Daguerrotype photography was taken around 1850 by the wishes of her family who wanted to keep her memories alive, frozen in time. But there is not only a mystery of who and where this photo was taken but whether it was 1850s and whether she was dying or already dead when taken

victorianchaps Report

#31

‘Blackbirds’, A Group Of Men And Women Sitting In A Fallen Tree. Photograph By Louis Milton Thiers C1910

‘Blackbirds’, A Group Of Men And Women Sitting In A Fallen Tree. Photograph By Louis Milton Thiers C1910

victorianchaps Report

#32

Portrait Of Actresses Maude Adams And Ethel Barrymore, Taken In New York, Circa 1897

Portrait Of Actresses Maude Adams And Ethel Barrymore, Taken In New York, Circa 1897

victorianchaps Report

Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow strong genes - can really see where Drew Barrymore got her looks!

2
2points
reply
#33

Group Of Debutante Ladies, Washington, Dc, Circa 1910 - Colorized By Olga Shirniba

Group Of Debutante Ladies, Washington, Dc, Circa 1910 - Colorized By Olga Shirniba

victorianchaps Report

#34

A Young Lady Posing In Croydon Road, Caterham, England Circa 1894

A Young Lady Posing In Croydon Road, Caterham, England Circa 1894

victorianchaps Report

Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wednesday's earlier incarnation.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Street Vendor Selling Mummies In Egypt, 1875

Street Vendor Selling Mummies In Egypt, 1875

Unfortunately the Europeans at this time (1890s) had an almost insatiable appetite for purchasing these "mummies". There was a thriving black market in mummies, which resulted in many being "faked" by digging up more recent burials and selling them, as in the hot dry atmosphere of the Egyptian deserts it was relatively easy to bury a recent corpse and let it "dry out" naturally in the sand! Mummies were also still being used in medicine, and at the turn of the 19th/20th centuries there were many new "fads" and taking ground/powdered mummy was considered by some as very beneficial!

victorianchaps Report

Lord of the laserprinter.
Lord of the laserprinter.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also painters used „mummy brown“ paint made from… mummies.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames Assisted By A Steam Tug, London, Ca. 1880 - Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames Assisted By A Steam Tug, London, Ca. 1880 - Sunderland Antiquarian Society

victorianchaps Report

#37

Group Of Plaistow Children, London Circa 1904

Group Of Plaistow Children, London Circa 1904

victorianchaps Report

BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like certified fellas

2
2points
reply
#38

Young Man Wearing Takypod Roller Skates

Young Man Wearing Takypod Roller Skates

The Takypod is a machine driven by pedaling, but unlike a bicycle the rider sits on, takypods are attached to the feet. The inventor was Edward Petrini. From the George Grantham Bain Collection November 8, 1910

victorianchaps Report

FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like fun and a great workout.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Victorian Woman Dressed As A Witch Or A High Priestess, Taken At Emil H. Klemke's Photographic Studio In Scribner, Nebraska (Population, 827) In Around 1900

Victorian Woman Dressed As A Witch Or A High Priestess, Taken At Emil H. Klemke's Photographic Studio In Scribner, Nebraska (Population, 827) In Around 1900

victorianchaps Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks like she's very unhappy to be in a play

1
1point
reply
#40

Young English Victorian Lady Posing With Her Pet Cat C1890s

Young English Victorian Lady Posing With Her Pet Cat C1890s

victorianchaps Report

#41

Construction Of The Statue Of Liberty In France About 1885

Construction Of The Statue Of Liberty In France About 1885

victorianchaps Report

Roland
Roland
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, this is the famous statue of a woman taking a selfie with her iPhone

#42

Blanche Allarty Excited Circus Crowds In The Late 1890s With Her Superior Equestrian Abilities

Blanche Allarty Excited Circus Crowds In The Late 1890s With Her Superior Equestrian Abilities

A born crowd-pleaser, she continually innovated new tricks to keep her fans yearning for more. In a male-dominated world, Blanche Allarty became famous for gracefully executing death-defying tricks. According to Hilda Nelson, author of Great Horsewomen of the 19th Century in the Circus Allarty became one of France’s “most famous and admired ecuyère of haute école (a female rider of the upper school). She was among the first women in history to perform virtuoso dressage and she was highly respected for it

victorianchaps Report

#43

The Smallest Shop In London, Occupied By A Cobbler, At 4 Bateman Street, Soho. The Shop Is Six Feet Long, Five Feet High And Two Feet Deep, The Rent Three Pounds A Week, It Has Been Occupied For Over Twenty Years. C.1910

The Smallest Shop In London, Occupied By A Cobbler, At 4 Bateman Street, Soho. The Shop Is Six Feet Long, Five Feet High And Two Feet Deep, The Rent Three Pounds A Week, It Has Been Occupied For Over Twenty Years. C.1910

victorianchaps Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's no longer there :(

#44

Portrait Of A Cat Entitled “Pussy” Photographed By Edward And Henry T. Anthony & Co. Circa 1869-1875

Portrait Of A Cat Entitled “Pussy” Photographed By Edward And Henry T. Anthony & Co. Circa 1869-1875

victorianchaps Report

#45

Portrait Of Another Victorian Batwoman, Shown As Marie Schleinzer, Taken At Adele Kuk Hof-Atelier, Vienna Circa 1890

Portrait Of Another Victorian Batwoman, Shown As Marie Schleinzer, Taken At Adele Kuk Hof-Atelier, Vienna Circa 1890

victorianchaps Report

#46

A Mother And Her 2 Children With Their Belongings Turfed Out Into The Street In East London In 1890 Because They Hadn’t Paid The Rent. They Were Later Saved By The Charity Dr Bernardo’s

A Mother And Her 2 Children With Their Belongings Turfed Out Into The Street In East London In 1890 Because They Hadn’t Paid The Rent. They Were Later Saved By The Charity Dr Bernardo’s

victorianchaps Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So some humans were sh!tty as far back as a 100 years ago....hmmmm

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

The Gardener’s Daughter (Mary Ryan), 1870, From Julia Margaret Cameron’s “Women” Series

The Gardener’s Daughter (Mary Ryan), 1870, From Julia Margaret Cameron’s “Women” Series

victorianchaps Report

#48

Edwardian Exotic Dancer From The 1900s Entertaining Ladies And Gentlemen Alike

Edwardian Exotic Dancer From The 1900s Entertaining Ladies And Gentlemen Alike

victorianchaps Report

Mari Murphy
Mari Murphy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks wonderful, but it's freaking me out that I can't see a bellybutton lmao. I'm sure she's just wearing a bodysuit or something, or it's smudged, etc but I can't stop looking for it 😂

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

Unknown Victorian Woman In A More Unusual Pose At The Time, Having A Good Ol’ Chuckle

Unknown Victorian Woman In A More Unusual Pose At The Time, Having A Good Ol’ Chuckle

victorianchaps Report

#50

Portrait Of Actress Evelyn Nesbit Photographed By Rudolf Eickemeyer, Jr., 1901

Portrait Of Actress Evelyn Nesbit Photographed By Rudolf Eickemeyer, Jr., 1901

victorianchaps Report

#51

Vintage Studio Portrait Of Girl A With Cat, Circa 1913

Vintage Studio Portrait Of Girl A With Cat, Circa 1913

victorianchaps Report

BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sexy as hell!! The girl is ok I guess

0
0points
reply
#52

Bizarre Grus Vom Krampus, Postcard, Circa 1900. Possible From Germany Or Austria

Bizarre Grus Vom Krampus, Postcard, Circa 1900. Possible From Germany Or Austria

victorianchaps Report

#53

Edwardian Era French Postcard Of Young Lady Posing In Her Undergarments Considered Risqué At The Time

Edwardian Era French Postcard Of Young Lady Posing In Her Undergarments Considered Risqué At The Time

victorianchaps Report

#54

Rppc, Early 1900s, Production Of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Featuring Nick Bottom Transformed

Rppc, Early 1900s, Production Of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Featuring Nick Bottom Transformed

victorianchaps Report

#55

A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph Taken In C. 1900

A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph Taken In C. 1900

A breaker boy was a coal-mining worker whose job was to separate impurities from coal by hand in a coal breaker. Breaker boys were primarily children, and the practice of employing children for this job did not end until the early 1920s

victorianchaps Report

#56

Portrait Of ‘Woman With Lily’ Circa 1903 By Eva Watson-Schütze

Portrait Of ‘Woman With Lily’ Circa 1903 By Eva Watson-Schütze

victorianchaps Report

#57

Front Page Of The Illustrated London News January 22nd 1901. “Queen Victoria Died, Surrounded By Her Family, At The Osborne House On The Isle Of Wight At 6:30pm”

Front Page Of The Illustrated London News January 22nd 1901. “Queen Victoria Died, Surrounded By Her Family, At The Osborne House On The Isle Of Wight At 6:30pm”

victorianchaps Report

#58

Naughty But Nice Risqué Edwardian Era Pose Of Young Woman From A French Postcard Circa 1910s

Naughty But Nice Risqué Edwardian Era Pose Of Young Woman From A French Postcard Circa 1910s

victorianchaps Report

#59

Postcard Of Victorian Lady In A Risqué And Provocative Pose In The Bath. Circa Late 1890s

Postcard Of Victorian Lady In A Risqué And Provocative Pose In The Bath. Circa Late 1890s

victorianchaps Report

#60

‘New Woman’, (A Self-Portrait), 1896 Photographed By Frances Benjamin Johnston

‘New Woman’, (A Self-Portrait), 1896 Photographed By Frances Benjamin Johnston

She was one of the first female press photographers in the United States, a significant contributor in the documentation efforts of architecture in the American south, and the beating heart of every party she attended

victorianchaps Report

#61

Edwardian Era Woman Posing Ballerina Style In Her Undergarments, Most Likely On Popular French Postcard C 1900s

Edwardian Era Woman Posing Ballerina Style In Her Undergarments, Most Likely On Popular French Postcard C 1900s

victorianchaps Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg, that corset must be excruciating.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#62

Apparent Photo Of 2 Drunken Women Fighting On A Rooftop

Apparent Photo Of 2 Drunken Women Fighting On A Rooftop

London, circa 1902, taken by American photographer Jack London. He was using a handheld Kodak Folding Camera, which used roll film, and with a shutter speed that was perfectly capable of capturing movement. His photographs were published in 1903 in his book ‘The People of the Abyss,’ a photojournalistic narrative of poverty in London’s East End.
London disguised himself as a runaway American sailor, rented a small room, bought some used clothes, and walked the streets.
This disguise enabled him to capture a unique record of candid images such as drunken women fighting, children dancing to a street organ, and men sleeping under the arches of bridges in the raw cold

victorianchaps Report

#63

Unidentified Woman Standing Outside With Her Cat In Her Arms, Ca. 1905-1910. Photographer: Jessie Tarbox Beals