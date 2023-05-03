Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: any dog is a cool dog, no matter breed, appearance, or pedigree. Yet, when you walk in the street or in a dog park, you will probably see some breeds much more often than others. While some you recognize instantaneously, other uncommon dog breeds you might be seeing for the first time and not even know their names.

Some of these breeds have been designed intentionally, with a specific purpose in mind, like guarding or herding a flock. But at times, weird dog mixes occur when two very unlikely breeds come together in a love relationship, producing a funny, adorable pup no one has seen before. But then again, if you remember that dogs evolved from wolves, all dogs become weird dogs, or should we say, weird wolves.

For this article, we collected some of the rare dog breeds you don’t see in the dog park every day. How many of these exotic dogs have you met in real life? Share this article with your dog-loving friends, and show us your floofs, no matter how rare or common, in the comments because we always appreciate pics of the coolest dogs, and we know yours is just one cool doggo.