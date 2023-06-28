Yep, cultural and social norms have a way of keeping order in a society in ways that don’t involve law enforcement—rather using the ol' stink eye, public shaming and similar tactics. Today’s topic deals with this particular thing, pointing out social norms specific to the US that non-USians might not be aware of.

This applies to any business, but most especially restaurants:



Do not snap your fingers or whistle to get the attention of an employee. That is considered to be extremely rude here.



A lot of Americans need to learn this, to be honest.



True, a lot of Americans need to learn that workers are not servants and being a customer does not give you power over someone.



The odd thing is that the people who are desperate to appear important are usually worse about this than the people who actually are important. Some people think talking down to servers is a way to emphasize their own superiority, but it just makes them seem trashy.

We measure distance in time. You should fully expect to be told how long it will take you to get someplace instead of how far away it is.



It’s generally assumed that the time given is the amount of time it would take to get there in a car, unless the person specifies otherwise.



Horse drawn carriage is the preferred method of transportation actually.



Also worth noting that this isn't true if you're in a city with a robust public transit system.

Prices on store shelves and restaurant menus almost never include the tax surcharge, which will be probably 6-10% depending on where you are. (States and local cities/counties have different rates. Some places like Delaware don't have sales tax.)



The dollar store is never really the dollar store.



It's the 1.25 now. :/



I correct people who say Dollar Tree lmao it's Dollar Twenty-Five Tree now.

Don’t stand so close that I can feel your [friggin'] breath.



If you're less than an arm's length away in a non-crowded space, you're too close to me. Get away.



Only lovers and hated enemies should come within 1 sword length.



I'm 100% behind this rule.



Then you’re too close.

If you ask an American "You alright?" Or "You ok?" We will believe you are expressing concern for us. It's not a greeting like it is for the British.



On the other hand, "How ya doing?" is a greeting.



Oh yeah. Ive had people do that to me and I always get flustered thinking I look bad that day.



To my fellow Americans: dont ask a German how their day is going. They dont say "good, good" or "living the dream". Theyll tell you about their whole damn day.

In addition to not getting out of your car when pulled over by police: do NOT attempt to give them money. Bribes are a serious offense.



In addition to this - if you drive an older, beat up car and get pulled over at night in a city: Turn OFF your engine, turn ON your interior lights, and put BOTH hands on your steering wheel so that they’re visible.



DO NOT REACH FOR YOUR ID UNTIL THE COP IS THERE AND ASKS FOR IT.



Also a good idea to announce what you’re going to do, and often ask permission too.



“I have my registration in the glovebox. Is it ok if I reach over to grab it from there?”



“My ID is in my back pocket. Is it ok if I move to grab it?”



Quick, jarring movements, especially those to the glovebox or towards your hips, can be seen as hostile and it is best to make it clear you plan on moving and why.

Don't touch any kids that aren't yours.



Crazy to think that this needs to be said, but I’ve seen it happen. Well, I’m not sure where anyone was from. But I was at a theme park and all I heard was “I told you not to touch my kids” and this woman swung and hit another person not in her party. The lady who did the punching was easily 6 feet tall and had a pretty good reach, and a really nailed the other lady. I’m pretty sure the cops were called.



My old roommate was from a tiny tiny town in northern WI and needed to be reminded of this frequently. She tried to take a child out of a stroller at Walmart while in line. The mom almost killed her and I almost let her. I don't think she ever really understood and I don't understand why.

Staring. My husband is from a culture where they stare at people, even after you look at them. He still does it occasionally and I have to remind him that it makes Americans terribly uncomfortable. It’s incredibly creepy and rude.



I’ve never experienced this. What’s prompting the staring? Curiosity? Are they silently connecting when they stare or just not paying attention to where their eyes are?



If you look at them you will make direct eye contact. It’s not a glance. It feels like being watched. It’s just cultural. Everyone stares and they grow up that way so it’s completely normal in that culture. Very jarring here.



It was like this in Madrid when I lived there. On the metro people just stare at you very uncomfortably.



What happens when you stare directly back at someone staring at you there? Do they just not react at all, like the concept of "staring" is just completely meaningless and lost on them?



Yeah they just keep looking at you full eye contact and all.



From my experience in the Madrid metro, I'd say 75% keep staring and the other 25% might initially break the stare but then go right back to ogling.

I went to a high school that was probably about 35 to 40 percent Chinese nationals and the culture behind cheating and plagiarism is just totally different. I was a member of the student panel in charge of investigating allegations of honor code violations and every single one came from a first-year student who just assumed that you could Google translate a French essay or rip something off SparkNotes. According to friends from China, it's pretty much anything goes over there and it's not punished severely, or even at all very often.



At the school my mom teaches at and I went to they actually have a class on this for international students as part of the welcome weekend. Also, students from bargaining cultures seem to think your final grade is like an opening offer.

Depending on where you visit, please don't walk slow or stand in the middle of the sidewalk.



@ the Brazilians on vacation in Orlando



I know they aren’t the only ones, but I always saw them the most growing up and it is so goddamn annoying for a group of a dozen people to just stop in the middle of a walkway.



Used to have a friend who worked for Disney who said the groups of Brazilian tourists were always the worst behaved groups. At first she was like "I can't believe you're saying that! It's wrong to judge groups of people!" A week later, she was like "OK! You're right!"

“See you later” does not mean that you will see them later.



Me: See you later.

Narrator: But he did not see them later.



You have to say "See you later alligator" to make it official that you will in fact see them again later



But only if they reply, "after a while crocodile"



Not too soon baboon.



Lol. That made me laugh, giraffe.



Know why? Cow pie!

Assume most people are nice but don’t really want anything more than a perfunctory greeting.



Edit. Also most people are willing to help you if you are lost or just confused. Despite what people might say on the internet - we do want you to like our country on your visit.



While this might be somewhat true, I was truly astonished how willing Americans were to smalltalk/chat/discuss with me. Where I come from people are waaaaay more withdrawn with strangers.



In the Midwest we make an art out of small talk.



Sooo true. My wife talks about "Minnesota goodbyes". Everyone says bye and then an hour and a half later you're pulling food out of the fridge because people are still talking and got hungry.

#13 One I never see mentioned is funeral processions (a long line of cars traveling behind a hearse on their way to the cemetery for burial). At least where I grew up, it's customary to pull off to the side of the road when a funeral procession is passing by in the opposite lane and not to resume driving until the last car in the procession has passed.



I assume that might be more of a rural thing than an urban thing...



In some places funeral processions have right of way at intersections (meaning each car in the procession will proceed through the STOP sign one after the other while other vehicles at the intersection must wait). And you're not supposed to cut through the middle of the procession line, but let them pass.

You can haggle at a garage sale or a flea market but otherwise the price is the price. We don’t haggle.



You can haggle over the price of a home or a car.



Even those are less true than they once were. When I got my last car and I tried haggling the guy laughed and said those days are over. Although I was buying a new car, I know getting a used car is pretty different.



And most houses are going for asking or above, but hopefully that'll change soon.



when a car salesman laughs at you for trying to haggle a used car price, that’s when you walk away!

Not tipping because you think tipping culture is stupid doesn't rebel against tipping culture, it just stiffs minimum wage workers.



Yeah, if you're so against tipping, don't go to places you need to tip. Supporting the business that makes the policy and stiffing the workers isn't taking a stand or making a change. It's like saying you're against Walmart, then shopping at Walmart and taking it out on the cashier.

Never, ever cut in line.



I’m an otherwise non confrontational person but cutters have made me nuts since childhood. I will always say something to stop them because I will be too mad at myself if I don’t.



No cuts, no buts, no coconuts.

Walk on the right-hand side always. Stairs, sidewalks, tunnels, trails.



Ill add an asterisk to this.



*If its an escalator or moving walkway.... Stand Right, Walk Left.



Slowest in the right hand lane, fastest to the left. This is true on escalators, bike trails, and highways in the US.

#18 If you're a woman, especially a woman by yourself, and another woman or group of women suddenly start talking to you like they know you really well, play along.



This is a tactic that some American women will use to warn each other about a man who's following them, or to scare him off by making him think his target's not alone anymore. After the strange woman/women make a show of "recognizing" you, they'll probably let you know that they saw you were being followed.



Another situation where American women may use this tactic is when they see a man harassing a lone woman on a bus or subway.



Of course, the strange women will still be strangers, and you should stay in public places with lots of others around.

Our personal space bubbles are pretty big and we like them that way.



Also probably having a sense of when the small talk is meant as a polite and succinct formality vs when the small talk indicates the person is willing to talk more with you.



“Hi, how are you?



“Good! And you?



“Good!”



A full conversation



Five star Uber ride.

Caste-based discrimination is a no-no when working with American clients.



Absolutely, this is especially true in retail. Clients from other countries cannot discriminate on any employee because of their race or ethnicity. I used to work at a very large retail store where the employees were VERY diverse and the amount of discrimination was appalling.

You are not entitled to popularity or friendship, if you do not have adequate social skills or are boring that is your fault



We have a reputation for being super friendly and nice...until you start knocking on our friend zone and then you'll run into our ruthless side.



You better have something interesting to offer other than that awesomely cold and reserved European nature because here, that exactly equals to a completely boring dud...and then you'll find out how nice we really are. Many move here or do a student exchange and expect to be entertained and catered to by the nice Americans only to find themselves completely isolated. Don't let this happen to you.



You have to fight for your right to party.

#22 Thank you. Friends from Italy flew in, and I'm not complaining, but each time I held a door open, or picked up the bill, or took them shopping, not a single than you was uttered. Now I know they were thankful, they are friends, but I think people overlook, or at least to those of us over 50, how we were raised to thank someone for an effort.



Ugh, another was belching with mouth wide open, and no "excuse me". That one did ride me a bit:) Just a look and a nod, crazy.

#23 Depending on where you're from, some or all of the following might not be obvious:



* Don't interrupt people.

* Be on time.

* Tipping in restaurants is in no way optional.

* If you want to buy something and the price tag says $5, expect to pay about $5.25 to $5.75 at the register. This is sales tax and it's never listed on the price tag. The amount of tax is different in every state or even city/county within a state, and sometimes different per product category. You will never figure out how much it's going to be, and Americans don't even try.

* But don't take this to mean the prices are negotiable. The only things you can haggle on are cars and houses.

* Don't talk with your mouth full.

* Don't double-dip in the condiments.

* Have no smell, or at most very subtle / almost undetectable.

* Don't stand right next to people unless it's so crowded you have no other choice. Give them two or three feet of personal space.

* Outside of NYC and Boston, don't expect to be able to get anywhere without a car.

* Yes, we actually want that much ice in our drinks. You're not being shorted on the amount of drink. But you can order with no ice and that's fine.

* Nobody actually wants to know how you are. It just means hello. The correct answer is "fine, you?" which despite seeming like a question, does not require a response.

* In the South you need to say thank you two different ways. "Here's your food! / Thanks! / You take care now! / 'Preciate it!"

* Anyone can talk to anyone at any time. People just start talking to you. It doesn't mean you're being mugged.

* Except in the men's bathroom. Do not start a conversation there.

* Despite the ease of starting them, conversations with strangers are expected to be kept superficial. Many topics are off limits, particularly any form of criticism.

* One thing that's _not_ off limits is your job. People will ask you "what do you do?" (meaning "what's your job"), and this will define you for them.

* A lot of Americans are fat. If you're not family, you're not expected to comment on it. Also, you'll be fat pretty soon too, if you eat all the food on your plate at restaurants. Learn about doggy bags.

* You get free refills of non-alcoholic drinks, often without asking, so if you don't pay attention you might guzzle down a thousand calories of Coke without even realizing it.

* Some Americans are strongly religious. Don't assume they share your secular beliefs. It's best not to talk about religion at all unless it's someone you know well.

* Some parts of America are _really_ uptight about nudity. Like, they will arrest you. This is 10X stronger if there are children nearby.

* Even in these very same places, public bathroom stalls will have huge gaps and won't be very private. The door might not even reliably stay closed.

* Don't cut in front of people in line, or even when there isn't a line. If someone was waiting for service when you showed up, you must make a note of it, and if you get called on next, ask them if they were waiting and let them go ahead of you.

* Americans know much better than you do how screwed up some aspects of the country are (though they may disagree on _which_ aspects). They do not particularly want to hear how much better your country is.

* Americans are pretty straightforward and direct, but they don't like to give or receive a straight "no." If anyone asks "are you sure you want to do this?" it means "this is a terrible idea and you'll probably die."

#24 Typically don’t discuss religion or politics with strangers. Regardless if I agree with you I don’t want you to hear you ramble on.

Don't smell bad. It's only acceptable for people to smell bad if they work outside and get sweaty, and then it's only acceptable for them to go into certain places, such as a convenience store, grocery store or fast food joint to get lunch.



Other than that you better be clean and not smell like BO



I'll also overlook the stench if it's somewhere like a Lowe's or Home Depot. I just assume you had to stop mid project and get something to continue.



I judge a project by how many emergency runs I had to make to Home Depot.

Smiling at strangers if you meet eyes is normal.



Sometimes we nod to each other if we cross by.



Nod down if you dont know the person, nod up if you do.



Holy [cow] I never realized that I did this! Lol

Don't touch us if you dont know us.



Handshakes are allowed if the situation calls for it but you'll freak out people if you just go up and touch them.



And for the love of God, don't hug anyone unless you are 150% sure they are ok with it.



Does not apply in the south.

most Americans know this but the left lane is for crime. GTFO of the way!!!



I saw a tiktok that said “The left lane is for people who have speeding ticket money”



Just use the court option, everytime my ticket has been thrown out because the cops didn't show

Don't tell us what's up with our country while you're in our country. Even to Americans who are a bit Anti-American (like me) it makes our skin crawl. We hear enough criticism on the internet and when we travel abroad so we really don't want your opinion while you're here on vacation.



It's just poor manners in general, but I think that's everywhere. No one living in any country wants to hear from foreigners anything but positive things about their country.

#30 Don’t assume America and Americans are a monolith. Nothing grates my gears more than foreigners coming to America and treating locals like dirt and talking down to them because one time, when they were in Disney world, an American looked at them cross eyed so that obviously means all Americans are rude. Stop. Please, for the love of god. One bad experience doesn’t mean you can generalize a group of 300 million people.

Don't stare into the 'gap' in the bathroom stalls. You can give a brief glance of about a second to check if someone is in there, but then look away quickly and go about your own business.



I don't care for the gaps either, but we've instinctively learned to live with them.



Nope. Even a one second glance is a second too long. Check underneath for feet.



Just quickly slide your eyes over the gap to check for a vaguely human shape indicating the stall is occupied. There's no reason to ever look directly through the gap.



Why in the hell that gap exists??



Americans don't even know this one.

We generally don't give discounts for paying in cash vs cards at retail stores, and won't even understand what you're asking for. The price is what it is, just pay it and move on.



Unless your dealing construction contractors/ small business owners.



Had a business and people would ask and I’d definitely lower the price at least to the amount that I’d be charged for running credit through a third party.



I’d obviously still report it on taxes though……