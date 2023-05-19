New York and Los Angeles might take the center of attention for most conversations, but we can’t overlook the underrated cities in the US of A. In fact, the United States is full of cities that should get more attention. If you are looking for the most underrated cities in the US to settle down in and visit, it’s vital to know the small aspects and things that make these towns unique.

Usually, it’s the region that contributes most to the uniqueness of the city. While New York might represent the East Coast and Los Angeles the West, there aren’t a lot of American cities that we know from the midland states. Tulsa, San Antonio, and Indianapolis — three of the largest cities in the US that don’t get the attention they rightfully deserve. They might not be the capitals of their respective states, but they still charm people with their unique cultures and industries. However, some small towns in the US are special in the scenery they possess. While Colorado today might be known for the part it plays in South Park, it’s a calm state that houses one of the more beautiful cities of Ouray. This town has even got a nickname — the “Switzerland of America.”

People on the internet shared some underrated cities you might want to visit. A user on the popular AskReddit asked an interesting question a long time ago — “What’s an American city that tends to get overlooked, but you think more people should visit?” We compiled the best answers in the list below. Upvote the cities that you would like to visit. On the other hand, if you’ve already been there, share your experience in the comments below.