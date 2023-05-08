104 Pics Of Slightly Unsettling “Liminal Spaces” (New Pics)
If you’ve visited a mostly empty mall close to closing time or a hotel that is almost completely vacant, you no doubt have been struck with a feeling of creeping unease, possibly mixed with some deja vu. You would not be alone in this feeling, and the ubiquity of smartphones these days means that internet users are documenting all the places that unsettle them.
The obsession with liminal spaces is a bit hard to explain, but there is no denying that it’s very real. Various internet groups exist where people share images of unsettling, eerie, or strangely nostalgic places they have encountered. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment on how they made you feel.
Oh
Forget
My Hometown Movie Theater
To get a common question out of the way, liminal refers to a threshold or limit (the common root is visible here) that is at the bare minimum of getting a perceptible response. It has a somewhat morbid use as well, referring to a sort of state between life and death. As you can see in many of the images, the locations are hallways, corridors, parking lots, and other places that we have to pass through to get where we actually want to go.
While the actual emotion might be a lot older, it has only been studied recently. Before smartphones, we didn’t really have a good way to document these places, and who was going to waste physical film on a “bland” hotel hallway? Not to mention, most of us don’t spend that much time in these places, no doubt feeling a few, quick pangs of unease before walking through them to our final destination.
Dreaming Again?
This Was My Neighborhood Today
The Building Next To The Hotel Im Staying At
Now psychologists believe that these liminal spaces have a similar effect to the uncanny valley, where something appears familiar and known, but “off” in such a way as to provoke general creepiness mixed with recognition. These spaces are the same, familiar, as we have no doubt encountered hundreds, but lacking in the features we actually place in our own homes, personality, heart, and charm.
Had No Idea A Part Of My School Looked Like This Until Last Night
This Empty Beach Me & My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night
Chinese Ghost City Look Like A World Boarder Of A Game
If you pay attention, it’s noticeable that many of the images here depict places that are somewhat under-maintained or old. This adds to the liminal space uncanny valley, as this sort of disrepair is more common in non-personal constructions, like the utility areas of a mall or a small parking lot on the edge of a building. The wear-and-tear also makes us see these locations as old, evoking memories of places we’ve visited as a child, even if this nostalgia isn’t actually related to the place in the picture.
Only You
No One At Sight, No Sounds, Just The Wind
In the middle of lockdown, streets in the UK were abandoned like this. I had to leave the house to collect medicine and food, and streets I had walked down all my life suddenly freaked me out. It reminded me of that scene from 28 days later.
Feels Like A Dream I've Had
Most of the locations are also somewhat strange in that no people are present. All of these buildings exist for the use of us humans, so to see them empty creates unease. Where are the people? Why is this place abandoned? Sometimes the operative emotion is sadness, like a playground that looks worn out and left to rot. Psychologically, we know that children used to play here, but no don’t and our brain starts to wonder why.
Yesterday I Went To Windows Xp
Road To The Unkown
Despite its current popularity, as far as internet trends go, liminal spaces are quite new. The first “breakout” example originated in the notorious imageboard 4chan, with a picture of what looked like the backrooms of an office building, stripped of furnishing. Fluorescent lights, the old, yellow wallpaper, and no windows all came together to create a place that was somehow familiar, yet evocative of a cave, claustrophobic and dangerous.
It Continues Forever
Saw This On Twitter, Where The Nambia Desert Meets The Ocean. Feels Surreal
Abandoned Nuclear Plant
When looking at this original example of liminal space, one can almost imagine the hum of the lights and the softness of the old carpet, despite only a handful of people having ever visited it. The important part is the isolation, as this “failure of presence” sticks out in our brains, putting us on edge even though the location has all the trappings of something we are seemingly familiar with.
Perfect Forest
Just The Two Of Us
Everywhere And Nowhere
Come Ride With Us
My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This
This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It
Petrol Station After A Good Downpour
This Is One Of The First Liminal Space Pictures I Made, Hope You Like It!
Why Don’t The Kids Go Outside ?
Ever Been To A Mall At 1 Am ??
I Am Literally Staying In The Liminal Hotel
Something I Found On Instagram
Warning
The End
One Last Look Back
A Pic I Took Many Years Ago In My Hometown, The Temperature Was -45
-45C = -49F, or -45F = -42.78C. A bit nippy, eh.
I Turned On My Flashlight During A Blackout
Dust And Laundry
Hotel I Stayed At
Feel Familiar?
Inxanity
There Just Standing There
I'm Lost
So I Explained Liminal Photography To My Mum & She Took This The Next Day.. Thoughts?
I Took This Picture And Left As Quick As Possible This Room
You’ve Reached The End
Feels So Fake Yet So Real
Loveless
The 5am Ferry From Seattle
This Hotel Pool My Girlfriend And I Just Swam In
My School
“I Think I Have Wandered Too Far”
I Feel Comforted, And I Also Feel Like I Wouldnt Be Able To Escape
Take A Dip
Why Does This Hallway Seem So Familiar?
The
Family Mart
Did You Miss Your Flight?
Pov: Youre On The Way To Your Home
Took This Pic Today. Hope You Like It :)
This Picture Of Moment Valley Always Felt Liminal
We Climbed Inside Of A Highway Bridge . This Goes For 10+ Kilometres
Yep. Done that. Mine had occasional giant holes in the floor where you could fall down a pylon.