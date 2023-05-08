If you’ve visited a mostly empty mall close to closing time or a hotel that is almost completely vacant, you no doubt have been struck with a feeling of creeping unease, possibly mixed with some deja vu. You would not be alone in this feeling, and the ubiquity of smartphones these days means that internet users are documenting all the places that unsettle them.

The obsession with liminal spaces is a bit hard to explain, but there is no denying that it’s very real. Various internet groups exist where people share images of unsettling, eerie, or strangely nostalgic places they have encountered. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment on how they made you feel.

#1

Oh

Oh

Nappy-I Report

#2

Forget

Forget

cantmakeanameforshit Report

#3

My Hometown Movie Theater

My Hometown Movie Theater

toothgrinder90 Report

David
David
Um... I guess at least it isn't a hotel?? It's so hideous I almost like it just for how bad it is.

View more comments

To get a common question out of the way, liminal refers to a threshold or limit (the common root is visible here) that is at the bare minimum of getting a perceptible response. It has a somewhat morbid use as well, referring to a sort of state between life and death. As you can see in many of the images, the locations are hallways, corridors, parking lots, and other places that we have to pass through to get where we actually want to go.

While the actual emotion might be a lot older, it has only been studied recently. Before smartphones, we didn’t really have a good way to document these places, and who was going to waste physical film on a “bland” hotel hallway? Not to mention, most of us don’t spend that much time in these places, no doubt feeling a few, quick pangs of unease before walking through them to our final destination.
#4

Dreaming Again?

Dreaming Again?

Alek_7w7 Report

Elsker
Elsker
Community Member
I'n expecting to see a Teletubbie walk in the picture any moment:)

#5

This Was My Neighborhood Today

This Was My Neighborhood Today

PepeJones15 Report

#6

The Building Next To The Hotel Im Staying At

The Building Next To The Hotel Im Staying At

MangoSensation Report

David
David
Community Member
Somebody was using autobuild and just kept the mouse button held down.

Now psychologists believe that these liminal spaces have a similar effect to the uncanny valley, where something appears familiar and known, but “off” in such a way as to provoke general creepiness mixed with recognition. These spaces are the same, familiar, as we have no doubt encountered hundreds, but lacking in the features we actually place in our own homes, personality, heart, and charm. 
#7

Had No Idea A Part Of My School Looked Like This Until Last Night

Had No Idea A Part Of My School Looked Like This Until Last Night

phrog_champ Report

#8

This Empty Beach Me & My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night

This Empty Beach Me & My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night

horrorphysics Report

David
David
Community Member
kind of weird to picture that full of people in the daytime as well. I've been on somewhat crowded beaches before but never one that was gridded off like a tree plantation.

#9

Chinese Ghost City Look Like A World Boarder Of A Game

Chinese Ghost City Look Like A World Boarder Of A Game

PagChomp6 Report

If you pay attention, it’s noticeable that many of the images here depict places that are somewhat under-maintained or old. This adds to the liminal space uncanny valley, as this sort of disrepair is more common in non-personal constructions, like the utility areas of a mall or a small parking lot on the edge of a building. The wear-and-tear also makes us see these locations as old, evoking memories of places we’ve visited as a child, even if this nostalgia isn’t actually related to the place in the picture.
#10

Only You

Only You

TimFigueroa Report

#11

No One At Sight, No Sounds, Just The Wind

No One At Sight, No Sounds, Just The Wind

BellRinger88 Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
In the middle of lockdown, streets in the UK were abandoned like this. I had to leave the house to collect medicine and food, and streets I had walked down all my life suddenly freaked me out. It reminded me of that scene from 28 days later.

#12

Feels Like A Dream I've Had

Feels Like A Dream I've Had

PrimordialSound Report

Most of the locations are also somewhat strange in that no people are present. All of these buildings exist for the use of us humans, so to see them empty creates unease. Where are the people? Why is this place abandoned? Sometimes the operative emotion is sadness, like a playground that looks worn out and left to rot. Psychologically, we know that children used to play here, but no don’t and our brain starts to wonder why.
#13

A Very Uneasy Feeling

A Very Uneasy Feeling

Clearwater257 Report

#14

Yesterday I Went To Windows Xp

Yesterday I Went To Windows Xp

krumcvetkov Report

David
David
Community Member
I can almost smell the teletubbies

#15

Road To The Unkown

Road To The Unkown

LGmaxter171 Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
This one feels comfortable and happy to me; looks like a lot of the roads I regularly drive

Despite its current popularity, as far as internet trends go, liminal spaces are quite new. The first “breakout” example originated in the notorious imageboard 4chan, with a picture of what looked like the backrooms of an office building, stripped of furnishing. Fluorescent lights, the old, yellow wallpaper, and no windows all came together to create a place that was somehow familiar, yet evocative of a cave, claustrophobic and dangerous. 
#16

It Continues Forever

It Continues Forever

Used-fridge Report

James016
James016
Community Member
This is such a great photo

#17

Saw This On Twitter, Where The Nambia Desert Meets The Ocean. Feels Surreal

Saw This On Twitter, Where The Nambia Desert Meets The Ocean. Feels Surreal

rataman098 Report

#18

Abandoned Nuclear Plant

Abandoned Nuclear Plant

That_Anime_Boi Report

Madster
Madster
Community Member
That tree probably has super-powers.

When looking at this original example of liminal space, one can almost imagine the hum of the lights and the softness of the old carpet, despite only a handful of people having ever visited it. The important part is the isolation, as this “failure of presence” sticks out in our brains, putting us on edge even though the location has all the trappings of something we are seemingly familiar with. 
#19

Perfect Forest

Perfect Forest

Ok-Dance-7099 Report

#20

Just The Two Of Us

Just The Two Of Us

MerlocHendrickHarry Report

JP callaghan
JP callaghan
Community Member
Scotland. You can see this from the tip of argyll

#21

Everywhere And Nowhere

Everywhere And Nowhere

Nappy-I Report

#22

Come Ride With Us

Come Ride With Us

bluet_quintet Report

#23

My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This

My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This

snecko Report

#24

This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It

This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It

Cws3457 Report

#25

Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

Moistwee Report

#26

This Is One Of The First Liminal Space Pictures I Made, Hope You Like It!

This Is One Of The First Liminal Space Pictures I Made, Hope You Like It!

Hazmat_61 Report

Kazaretski
Kazaretski
Community Member
Such a weird and menacing aura in this image. Love it

#27

Why Don't The Kids Go Outside ?

Why Don’t The Kids Go Outside ?

AcanthisittaBusy457 Report

#28

Ever Been To A Mall At 1 Am ??

Ever Been To A Mall At 1 Am ??

jakethedog-typebeat Report

JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
Our mall is also a railway station, so open 24/7. All new and modern and they play weird space music at late hours so walking there makes me feel like I'm taking a stroll on a space station.

#29

I Am Literally Staying In The Liminal Hotel

I Am Literally Staying In The Liminal Hotel

JoshimuzVEVO Report

#30

Something I Found On Instagram

Something I Found On Instagram

Clearwater257 Report

#31

Warning

Warning

Bag_of_plastic Report

#32

The End

The End

ESTRUCTION Report

#33

One Last Look Back

One Last Look Back

Bomb_Atomicali Report

#34

A Pic I Took Many Years Ago In My Hometown, The Temperature Was -45

A Pic I Took Many Years Ago In My Hometown, The Temperature Was -45

vexearu Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
-45C = -49F, or -45F = -42.78C. A bit nippy, eh.

#35

I Turned On My Flashlight During A

I Turned On My Flashlight During A Blackout

VenerTheTroller Report

#36

Dust And Laundry

Dust And Laundry

Saul_Soto Report

#37

Hotel I Stayed At

Hotel I Stayed At

Emergency-Turnip6943 Report

#38

Feel Familiar?

Feel Familiar?

ceolyfestyle Report

Madster
Madster
Community Member
This is extra creepy. Looks like Oz.

#39

Inxanity

Inxanity

reddit.com Report

David
David
Community Member
That is supposed to be a calming color and you see it or close to it in many hospital type places. But I think is more effective in moderation. Making literally everything except for the signs that color kind of has the opposite effect.

#40

There Just Standing There

There Just Standing There

Majestic-Possible-38 Report

David
David
Community Member
I reckon the real scary stuff starts when the stop "just standing there"

#41

I'm Lost

I'm Lost

Saltycrackers_mp4 Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
Hellscape from Fury Rd

#42

So I Explained Liminal Photography To My Mum & She Took This The Next Day.. Thoughts?

So I Explained Liminal Photography To My Mum & She Took This The Next Day.. Thoughts?

slimyzombie Report

#43

I Took This Picture And Left As Quick As Possible This Room

I Took This Picture And Left As Quick As Possible This Room

rather_or_rather_not Report

#44

You’ve Reached The End

You’ve Reached The End

itsMoSmith Report

David
David
Community Member
If movies have taught me anything there is a secret button nearby

#45

Feels So Fake Yet So Real

Feels So Fake Yet So Real

TimFigueroa Report

#46

Loveless

Loveless

MrLiminall Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
Looks like the kind of place you don't come back out of if you enter

#47

The 5am Ferry From Seattle

The 5am Ferry From Seattle

currentlyinbiochem Report

#48

This Hotel Pool My Girlfriend And I Just Swam In

This Hotel Pool My Girlfriend And I Just Swam In

Jacobklassen Report

#49

My School

My School

UserSpot21 Report

#50

“I Think I Have Wandered Too Far”

“I Think I Have Wandered Too Far”

Dealrrr Report

#51

I Feel Comforted, And I Also Feel Like I Wouldnt Be Able To Escape

I Feel Comforted, And I Also Feel Like I Wouldnt Be Able To Escape

TimFigueroa Report

#52

Take A Dip

Take A Dip

CandidGuidance Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
I'd go. Where's the problem?

#53

Why Does This Hallway Seem So Familiar?

Why Does This Hallway Seem So Familiar?

Easy-Hovercraft-6576 Report

#54

The

The

reddit.com Report

#55

Family Mart

Family Mart

23chrampanic Report

#56

Did You Miss Your Flight?

Did You Miss Your Flight?

n0tspongy Report

#57

Pov: Youre On The Way To Your Home

Pov: Youre On The Way To Your Home

IvansLiminalSpace Report

#58

Took This Pic Today. Hope You Like It :)

Took This Pic Today. Hope You Like It :)

Truphonix Report

#59

This Picture Of Moment Valley Always Felt Liminal

This Picture Of Moment Valley Always Felt Liminal

No_Restaurant_8638 Report

#60

We Climbed Inside Of A Highway Bridge . This Goes For 10+ Kilometres

We Climbed Inside Of A Highway Bridge . This Goes For 10+ Kilometres

IamFromSlovakia Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
Yep. Done that. Mine had occasional giant holes in the floor where you could fall down a pylon.

#61

The City Of Detroit - The Largest Of Liminal Spaces

The City Of Detroit - The Largest Of Liminal Spaces

ok0wen Report

