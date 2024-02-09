89 Examples Of Things That Are Absolutely Needlessly Gendered (New Pics)
If you have ever wandered into the deodorant section of a store, you might end up confused as to why half the items represent things like flowers and fresh fruits, while the other half seems to focus on jungle predators and abstract concepts like “the captain” and “raw steel.” This is but a taste of how bad it can get with gendered things one can find in stores.
We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of companies needlessly gendering items and products. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Even Dogs Aren’t Safe
Now I Can Finally Wash My Dishes
Apparently, Men Don’t Deserve Bright-Colored Macaroons
Pay More, Get Less
It’s Water
My Dad's Tape Measure
Thank God, My Son Won’t Go Without Male Batteries
these are just different colours it doesn't say for boys or girls on either of them
Because Phone Cases Have A Gender
Gendered Bow And Arrows
I Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs
This Product Strikes A Cord
Just Why?
Ok, But Why? Hair Ties Are Hair Ties
I'm guessing by "wrist" they're slightly longer maybe?
If You Get Your Boy Dog The Girl Dog Shampoo, He Will Turn Into A Flower
For The Extra Charge, They Should At Least Throw In Some Menstrual Products
Day Planner For The Boss And For Girl Boss (I've Checked, The Pages Are Identical)
I Was Going Through Stuff And Stumbled Upon My Dad's Old School Books
Ah Yes, Because We Need To Split The Bible
Maybe we do need to split the gendered bible…with a hatchet
My Poor, Poor Mother Bought This, Not Realizing It’s Illegal For Her To Eat It
Kids' Globes, Because For Girls, The Entire World Is Pink, And Only Pink, Right?
Chocolate-Flavored Cereals Of All Things
Men Exercise And Women Bleed. The Ingredients Are Exactly The Same
The Three Genders Of Gardening Gloves: Precision, Grip Extreme And Lady Garden
So do you use the lady garden gloves when you are pruning your lady garden.
Literally The Same
This German BBQ Cookbook With Recipes "For Him" And "For Her"
A Local Restaurant Offers A Woman's Meal That Is Half The Food Of A Man's Meal But For Only A Dollar Less
I Saw These In A Christian Bookstore Near Me. Why Are Children's Bibles Gendered?
If You Are A Girl Who Is Interested In Science, Make Sure That Your Microscope Is Pink
I Found This Terribly Gendered Bathroom Sign While Looking For A Local Restaurant
i like wine and talk a lot so by this sign that means i am a woman
Because Girls Will Melt If They Don't Use A Sparkly Pink T-Ball Bat
to be honest I would absolutely buy it because it´s pink :D
The Viking Yogurt For Manly Man Only
Well, Damn. I Bought These, Not Realizing I Couldn't Use Them
Healthy Appearance vs. Muscle Strength
These are supposed to be different if I remember correctly, womens version contains folic acid or something like that, I dont know if we do need different multivitamins tho
Are You A Girl Or A Dreamer?
Thanks, FaceApp. Very Cool
I've turned my boyfriend in to a handsome bearded woman many times, never saw this lol
Saw At My Local Yarn Store
Why Is A Lighter Gendered?
Of Course, The Pink One Will Be More Expensive
I Was At The Pharmacy, And I Found These Snack Bars. I Love Pointlessly Gendered Products
I Would Hate To Hang My Coat On The Wrong Hook
Damn, That’s Crazy
Crab Is For Girls And Spicy Tuna Is For Boys
Party Queen And King Crowns, But They're Exactly The Same
Wouldn't Want To Look Ridiculous Now, Would We?
It would make a good gift for a first time dad though, especially one who likes to go hunting or fishing etc. I know a couple of dads who are quite happy being seen with any changing bag but would still love these.
Can't Have Girls Wearing Blue
A reference to the early ores, when they had ruby's? After all dyed leather arm wouldn't be shiny!
I Love My Manly Tissues
I buy "mens'" tissues because they are generally bigger and often thicker.
When You're An Insecure Man Who Thinks Skin Care Is Feminine
Exact Same Product, Gendered Packaging
Pointlessly Gendered Piggy Banks
Who Would Want This On A Cup Anyway?
I Guess The Other Pronouns Can't Use These Pots
I Don’t Dare To Think About What Will Happen If I Accidentally Eat The "Wrong" Bratwurst
Left: women’s bratwurst with sea salt and Mediterranean spices.
Right: men’s bratwurst with fried onions and cheese.
Haven't you heard what happens if people of the female persuasion eat onions and cheese? OMG the horror! The horror!
Because Men Don’t Drink Wine And Women Don’t Drink Beer
It's worth noting that the champagne flutes are shallow and thus the ball is more likely to bounce out. Am I implying that this game is designed to make women drink more and get more drunk? Yes, yes I am because men are horrible.
Just Why?
Gendered Garbage Cans
Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer
The Two Genders: Gamer And Gamer Babe
Pointlessly Gendered Candy
As A Man, I'm Going To Exclusively Start Drinking This
Does Men’s Hair Grow Differently?
I measured and can confirm that the size is no different from any other tweezers. Yes, I did buy them (Great sale!). I hope they work on my woman's hair!
Apparently, Girls Can't Like Guns If They Aren't Pink
I Have A Feeling There's Going To Be A Lot Of These Kinds Of Posts This Season, But Wow, This Is Bad
Cotton Swabs For Only The Manliest Of Ear Canals
Just Drink The Damn Gin
How Would Anyone Know That This Is Masculine Deodorant For Men Unless We Present It With Nuts And Bolts
Why Are The Cups In Our Hotel Room Gendered? What's The Point?
Store Near Me Has Gendered Trail Mix
Walkie-Talkies I Found At Tractor Supply Company
This Girl And Apparent Boy Cow That Came In A Noah's Ark Play Set
Are Boy Babies And Girl Babies Wildly Different? Why Specify That Both Can Use This?
they could have just used the baby with no bow and that could symbolise male and female
His And Her Hand Cream
God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet
Kinda Torn About This One. It Appears To Just Be Monopoly, But With Mr. Monopoly's "Self-Made Girl-Boss" Niece On The Cover
Shocking Evidence Of The Gender Pay Gap
This Shampoo Is For Male Cats And Dogs
Ah Yes, The Gender Juice. The Product We Need. I Went Grocery Shopping, And Our Local Shop Started To Sell It
"Do Not Disturb" Signs From My New York City Hotel. This Seems Unnecessary
Found This At Lidl In Austria. Finally, A Soup For Boys And A Soup For Girls. I Can Now Eat My Princess Soup And Enjoy A Nice Warm Meal Just For Women
Just What I Needed: Gendered Dog Beer
I Found Some Gendered Tea In The Wild
The Women's tea sounds better. Then again I really love hibiscus.