If you have ever wandered into the deodorant section of a store, you might end up confused as to why half the items represent things like flowers and fresh fruits, while the other half seems to focus on jungle predators and abstract concepts like “the captain” and “raw steel.” This is but a taste of how bad it can get with gendered things one can find in stores.

We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of companies needlessly gendering items and products. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

Even Dogs Aren’t Safe

Even Dogs Aren't Safe

PowerfulNeurons Report

Now I Can Finally Wash My Dishes

Now I Can Finally Wash My Dishes

manas0416 Report

Apparently, Men Don’t Deserve Bright-Colored Macaroons

Apparently, Men Don't Deserve Bright-Colored Macaroons

natstonyx Report

Pay More, Get Less

Pay More, Get Less

GrilledOrphans Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Wait... you pay 14% more for 50% less when you're a woman

It’s Water

It's Water

Greenlight_Miami444 Report

My Dad's Tape Measure

My Dad's Tape Measure

Mozilie Report

Thank God, My Son Won’t Go Without Male Batteries

Thank God, My Son Won't Go Without Male Batteries

jalapenho Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
21 minutes ago

these are just different colours it doesn't say for boys or girls on either of them

Because Phone Cases Have A Gender

Because Phone Cases Have A Gender

niccotaglia Report

Gendered Bow And Arrows

Gendered Bow And Arrows

LoxartOfficial Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited)

But... but!!! I also want pink gendered arrows for my pink bow. 🩷💔 😞/s

I Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs

I Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs

Hell_Freeze Report

This Product Strikes A Cord

This Product Strikes A Cord

Icy_Thought7950 Report

Just Why?

Just Why?

maiapleiades Report

Ok, But Why? Hair Ties Are Hair Ties

Ok, But Why? Hair Ties Are Hair Ties

burrit02 Report

If You Get Your Boy Dog The Girl Dog Shampoo, He Will Turn Into A Flower

If You Get Your Boy Dog The Girl Dog Shampoo, He Will Turn Into A Flower

Dangerous-Exercise20 Report

For The Extra Charge, They Should At Least Throw In Some Menstrual Products

For The Extra Charge, They Should At Least Throw In Some Menstrual Products

TomKatMPLS Report

Day Planner For The Boss And For Girl Boss (I've Checked, The Pages Are Identical)

Day Planner For The Boss And For Girl Boss (I've Checked, The Pages Are Identical)

settiek Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
28 minutes ago

1st things 1st... stop writing anything on any notepad... more often than not, you find a nice notebook that you don't buy because it has some writing on it.

I Was Going Through Stuff And Stumbled Upon My Dad's Old School Books

I Was Going Through Stuff And Stumbled Upon My Dad's Old School Books

smolglowcloud Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I can't accept that, it needs to be pink and blue coloured! Maybe i accidentally became doctor as a girl unacceptable!!!/s

Ah Yes, Because We Need To Split The Bible

Ah Yes, Because We Need To Split The Bible

SaltnPiper413 Report

My Poor, Poor Mother Bought This, Not Realizing It’s Illegal For Her To Eat It

My Poor, Poor Mother Bought This, Not Realizing It's Illegal For Her To Eat It

Recent_Ear_4772 Report

Kids' Globes, Because For Girls, The Entire World Is Pink, And Only Pink, Right?

Kids' Globes, Because For Girls, The Entire World Is Pink, And Only Pink, Right?

Norhtstorm Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited)

I never knew the oceans are pink and everything else, too! Girls don't need to know why its called blue planet. I mean everything on this list is... unnecessary gendered, but this spreads also false information... at least it's not flat?

Chocolate-Flavored Cereals Of All Things

Chocolate-Flavored Cereals Of All Things

Radical-Coffee Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
36 minutes ago

At least its the same amount... And why does the dragon spin a volleyball? Hmn.

Men Exercise And Women Bleed. The Ingredients Are Exactly The Same

Men Exercise And Women Bleed. The Ingredients Are Exactly The Same

IndiaMike1 Report

The Three Genders Of Gardening Gloves: Precision, Grip Extreme And Lady Garden

The Three Genders Of Gardening Gloves: Precision, Grip Extreme And Lady Garden

Garfield_60 Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
8 minutes ago

So do you use the lady garden gloves when you are pruning your lady garden.

Literally The Same

Literally The Same

dave2796 Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
35 minutes ago

It's for men!!!! And if you use it without being a man, who knows what will happen! /s

This German BBQ Cookbook With Recipes "For Him" And "For Her"

This German BBQ Cookbook With Recipes "For Him" And "For Her"

tanjaeckh Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
32 minutes ago

At least they could have switched the names of the authors so it would fit better? Women only eat vegetables! Yes yes! 🙄

A Local Restaurant Offers A Woman's Meal That Is Half The Food Of A Man's Meal But For Only A Dollar Less

A Local Restaurant Offers A Woman's Meal That Is Half The Food Of A Man's Meal But For Only A Dollar Less

Jomalar Report

I Saw These In A Christian Bookstore Near Me. Why Are Children's Bibles Gendered?

I Saw These In A Christian Bookstore Near Me. Why Are Children's Bibles Gendered?

mara_morales13 Report

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
4 minutes ago

My Nana bought me a girls prayer book when I was little. Not this one exactly but you know, same same. It was full of prayers about finding a good husband, blessing me with fertility and joy and the desire to serve others.

If You Are A Girl Who Is Interested In Science, Make Sure That Your Microscope Is Pink

If You Are A Girl Who Is Interested In Science, Make Sure That Your Microscope Is Pink

SpasticGoldenToys Report

I Found This Terribly Gendered Bathroom Sign While Looking For A Local Restaurant

I Found This Terribly Gendered Bathroom Sign While Looking For A Local Restaurant

unsuretysurelysucks Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
19 minutes ago

i like wine and talk a lot so by this sign that means i am a woman

Because Girls Will Melt If They Don't Use A Sparkly Pink T-Ball Bat

Because Girls Will Melt If They Don't Use A Sparkly Pink T-Ball Bat

OT4KO_ Report

The Viking Yogurt For Manly Man Only

The Viking Yogurt For Manly Man Only

Cheeseburger2137 Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Hmmm blueberry skyr. 🤤 Why is the 'men' so big? 🤔

Well, Damn. I Bought These, Not Realizing I Couldn't Use Them

Well, Damn. I Bought These, Not Realizing I Couldn't Use Them

InconceivableFeline Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Back to the store they go then! v.v I am sorry for your loss.

Healthy Appearance vs. Muscle Strength

Healthy Appearance vs. Muscle Strength

CH_Cuber Report

draganacupurdija avatar
PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
43 minutes ago

These are supposed to be different if I remember correctly, womens version contains folic acid or something like that, I dont know if we do need different multivitamins tho

Are You A Girl Or A Dreamer?

Are You A Girl Or A Dreamer?

MagsTheMagician Report

Thanks, FaceApp. Very Cool

Thanks, FaceApp. Very Cool

TheCommanderSkittles Report

draganacupurdija avatar
PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I've turned my boyfriend in to a handsome bearded woman many times, never saw this lol

Saw At My Local Yarn Store

Saw At My Local Yarn Store

shivasdance Report

Why Is A Lighter Gendered?

Why Is A Lighter Gendered?

rasberry_flavored Report

Of Course, The Pink One Will Be More Expensive

Of Course, The Pink One Will Be More Expensive

laluzon Report

I Was At The Pharmacy, And I Found These Snack Bars. I Love Pointlessly Gendered Products

I Was At The Pharmacy, And I Found These Snack Bars. I Love Pointlessly Gendered Products

Pineapple_Smoothie17 Report

I Would Hate To Hang My Coat On The Wrong Hook

I Would Hate To Hang My Coat On The Wrong Hook

kwr2128 Report

Damn, That’s Crazy

Damn, That's Crazy

ICOULDBEANURSE Report

jenniferdmann avatar
Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Don't assume women don't want to throw a grenade shaped bath bomb into the bath. Maybe some of us like to play navy seal in the tub.

Crab Is For Girls And Spicy Tuna Is For Boys

Crab Is For Girls And Spicy Tuna Is For Boys

kenkat17 Report

Party Queen And King Crowns, But They're Exactly The Same

Party Queen And King Crowns, But They're Exactly The Same

rubaey Report

Wouldn't Want To Look Ridiculous Now, Would We?

Wouldn't Want To Look Ridiculous Now, Would We?

Amaaog Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
3 minutes ago

It would make a good gift for a first time dad though, especially one who likes to go hunting or fishing etc. I know a couple of dads who are quite happy being seen with any changing bag but would still love these.

Can't Have Girls Wearing Blue

Can't Have Girls Wearing Blue

Mike_Michel666 Report

falcolicchelli avatar
Diana Burnwood
Diana Burnwood
Community Member
7 minutes ago

A reference to the early ores, when they had ruby's? After all dyed leather arm wouldn't be shiny!

I Love My Manly Tissues

I Love My Manly Tissues

bat_doge69 Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 minute ago

I buy "mens'" tissues because they are generally bigger and often thicker.

When You're An Insecure Man Who Thinks Skin Care Is Feminine

When You're An Insecure Man Who Thinks Skin Care Is Feminine

cap-tain_19 Report

Exact Same Product, Gendered Packaging

Exact Same Product, Gendered Packaging

WORhMnGd Report

Pointlessly Gendered Piggy Banks

Pointlessly Gendered Piggy Banks

Amethyst_6 Report

jenniferdmann avatar
Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Looks like they are attached to each other. So you put money in "his money" and it goes into "her money." Its not pointlessly gendered, just sexist. Why not say "her money for shoes." Don't half a*s your sexism.

Who Would Want This On A Cup Anyway?

Who

legends_of_nisty Report

I Guess The Other Pronouns Can't Use These Pots

I Guess The Other Pronouns Can't Use These Pots

orionmori Report

I Don’t Dare To Think About What Will Happen If I Accidentally Eat The "Wrong" Bratwurst

I Don’t Dare To Think About What Will Happen If I Accidentally Eat The "Wrong" Bratwurst

Left: women’s bratwurst with sea salt and Mediterranean spices.
Right: men’s bratwurst with fried onions and cheese.

Lord_Curtain Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't you heard what happens if people of the female persuasion eat onions and cheese? OMG the horror! The horror!

Vote comment up
Because Men Don’t Drink Wine And Women Don’t Drink Beer

Because Men Don’t Drink Wine And Women Don’t Drink Beer

DutchRealm Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's worth noting that the champagne flutes are shallow and thus the ball is more likely to bounce out. Am I implying that this game is designed to make women drink more and get more drunk? Yes, yes I am because men are horrible.

Just Why?

Just Why?

Pigeoncoup234 Report

Gendered Garbage Cans

Gendered Garbage Cans

lasophielabelle Report

Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer

Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer

arthkum Report

The Two Genders: Gamer And Gamer Babe

The Two Genders: Gamer And Gamer Babe

reddit.com Report

Pointlessly Gendered Candy

Pointlessly Gendered Candy

stillimpressed Report

As A Man, I'm Going To Exclusively Start Drinking This

As A Man, I'm Going To Exclusively Start Drinking This

UrFavBlackGuy Report

Does Men’s Hair Grow Differently?

Does Men’s Hair Grow Differently?

I measured and can confirm that the size is no different from any other tweezers. Yes, I did buy them (Great sale!). I hope they work on my woman's hair! 

linnaksea Report

Apparently, Girls Can't Like Guns If They Aren't Pink

Apparently, Girls Can't Like Guns If They Aren't Pink

Evening-Back9150 Report

I Have A Feeling There's Going To Be A Lot Of These Kinds Of Posts This Season, But Wow, This Is Bad

I Have A Feeling There's Going To Be A Lot Of These Kinds Of Posts This Season, But Wow, This Is Bad

sirkidd2003 Report

Cotton Swabs For Only The Manliest Of Ear Canals

Cotton Swabs For Only The Manliest Of Ear Canals

thelivinlegend Report

Just Drink The Damn Gin

Just Drink The Damn Gin

SkulpH Report

How Would Anyone Know That This Is Masculine Deodorant For Men Unless We Present It With Nuts And Bolts

How Would Anyone Know That This Is Masculine Deodorant For Men Unless We Present It With Nuts And Bolts

missis_issis Report

Why Are The Cups In Our Hotel Room Gendered? What's The Point?

Why Are The Cups In Our Hotel Room Gendered? What's The Point?

OriiAmii Report

Store Near Me Has Gendered Trail Mix

Store Near Me Has Gendered Trail Mix

Delmarvalous Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet with 'Alpha Mix' they would pull more men.

Walkie-Talkies I Found At Tractor Supply Company

Walkie-Talkies I Found At Tractor Supply Company

AspiePresident Report

This Girl And Apparent Boy Cow That Came In A Noah's Ark Play Set

This Girl And Apparent Boy Cow That Came In A Noah's Ark Play Set

MisterMoccasin Report

Are Boy Babies And Girl Babies Wildly Different? Why Specify That Both Can Use This?

Are Boy Babies And Girl Babies Wildly Different? Why Specify That Both Can Use This?

thelovegoododdity Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they could have just used the baby with no bow and that could symbolise male and female

His And Her Hand Cream

His And Her Hand Cream

crudolph0828 Report

God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet

God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet

8euztnrqvn Report

Kinda Torn About This One. It Appears To Just Be Monopoly, But With Mr. Monopoly's "Self-Made Girl-Boss" Niece On The Cover

Kinda Torn About This One. It Appears To Just Be Monopoly, But With Mr. Monopoly's "Self-Made Girl-Boss" Niece On The Cover

SilverTangent Report

Shocking Evidence Of The Gender Pay Gap

Shocking Evidence Of The Gender Pay Gap

popcorn1024 Report

This Shampoo Is For Male Cats And Dogs

This Shampoo Is For Male Cats And Dogs

RigbyEleonora Report

Ah Yes, The Gender Juice. The Product We Need. I Went Grocery Shopping, And Our Local Shop Started To Sell It

Ah Yes, The Gender Juice. The Product We Need. I Went Grocery Shopping, And Our Local Shop Started To Sell It

Tw1n4rm4g3dd0n Report

"Do Not Disturb" Signs From My New York City Hotel. This Seems Unnecessary

"Do Not Disturb" Signs From My New York City Hotel. This Seems Unnecessary

cmdrkyla Report

ewak_3 avatar
Ewa K
Ewa K
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is that saying? Hey look! There is a woman in this hotel room! WOMAN! Probably alone. She is here, in this room!

Vote comment up
Found This At Lidl In Austria. Finally, A Soup For Boys And A Soup For Girls. I Can Now Eat My Princess Soup And Enjoy A Nice Warm Meal Just For Women

Found This At Lidl In Austria. Finally, A Soup For Boys And A Soup For Girls. I Can Now Eat My Princess Soup And Enjoy A Nice Warm Meal Just For Women

lasagnacrust Report

Just What I Needed: Gendered Dog Beer

Just What I Needed: Gendered Dog Beer

flochicken Report

I Found Some Gendered Tea In The Wild

I Found Some Gendered Tea In The Wild

Bibliophile-Dragon Report

I Almost Got My Dog The Wrong Treats

I Almost Got My Dog The Wrong Treats

mediummike69 Report

Thankfully, There Is No Pink Tax. Heaven Forbid, A Guy Wants Bright Colors

Thankfully, There Is No Pink Tax. Heaven Forbid, A Guy Wants Bright Colors

arcimpulse1 Report

These Children’s Books At The Mall Only Have Stories About Wizards For The Boy Names, And Stories About Unicorns For The Girl Names

These Children’s Books At The Mall Only Have Stories About Wizards For The Boy Names, And Stories About Unicorns For The Girl Names

HappyMilshake Report

I Thought You'd Get A Kick Out Of This. Just In Case, Man Golf Balls Are Too Hard Or Something?

I Thought You'd Get A Kick Out Of This. Just In Case, Man Golf Balls Are Too Hard Or Something?

paymeinputa Report

Chapstick For Men

Chapstick For Men

Comet-Moth Report

They Are The Same Thing

They Are The Same Thing

thiefs_creed Report

Garage Sale In My Hometown

Garage Sale In My Hometown

audreypost Report

These Both Have The Exact Same Ingredients

These Both Have The Exact Same Ingredients

almondcows Report

BMW Is A Man's Car. Mercedes Is For Women

BMW Is A Man's Car. Mercedes Is For Women

Ashie_kid Report

