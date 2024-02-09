We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of companies needlessly gendering items and products. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

If you have ever wandered into the deodorant section of a store, you might end up confused as to why half the items represent things like flowers and fresh fruits, while the other half seems to focus on jungle predators and abstract concepts like “the captain” and “raw steel.” This is but a taste of how bad it can get with gendered things one can find in stores.

#1 Even Dogs Aren’t Safe Share icon

#2 Now I Can Finally Wash My Dishes Share icon

#3 Apparently, Men Don’t Deserve Bright-Colored Macaroons Share icon

#4 Pay More, Get Less Share icon

#5 It’s Water Share icon

#6 My Dad's Tape Measure Share icon

#7 Thank God, My Son Won’t Go Without Male Batteries Share icon

#8 Because Phone Cases Have A Gender Share icon

#9 Gendered Bow And Arrows Share icon

#10 I Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs Share icon

#11 This Product Strikes A Cord Share icon

#12 Just Why? Share icon

#13 Ok, But Why? Hair Ties Are Hair Ties Share icon

#14 If You Get Your Boy Dog The Girl Dog Shampoo, He Will Turn Into A Flower Share icon

#15 For The Extra Charge, They Should At Least Throw In Some Menstrual Products Share icon

#16 Day Planner For The Boss And For Girl Boss (I've Checked, The Pages Are Identical) Share icon

#17 I Was Going Through Stuff And Stumbled Upon My Dad's Old School Books Share icon

#18 Ah Yes, Because We Need To Split The Bible Share icon

#19 My Poor, Poor Mother Bought This, Not Realizing It’s Illegal For Her To Eat It Share icon

#20 Kids' Globes, Because For Girls, The Entire World Is Pink, And Only Pink, Right? Share icon

#21 Chocolate-Flavored Cereals Of All Things Share icon

#22 Men Exercise And Women Bleed. The Ingredients Are Exactly The Same Share icon

#23 The Three Genders Of Gardening Gloves: Precision, Grip Extreme And Lady Garden Share icon

#24 Literally The Same Share icon

#25 This German BBQ Cookbook With Recipes "For Him" And "For Her" Share icon

#26 A Local Restaurant Offers A Woman's Meal That Is Half The Food Of A Man's Meal But For Only A Dollar Less Share icon

#27 I Saw These In A Christian Bookstore Near Me. Why Are Children's Bibles Gendered? Share icon

#28 If You Are A Girl Who Is Interested In Science, Make Sure That Your Microscope Is Pink Share icon

#29 I Found This Terribly Gendered Bathroom Sign While Looking For A Local Restaurant Share icon

#30 Because Girls Will Melt If They Don't Use A Sparkly Pink T-Ball Bat Share icon

#31 The Viking Yogurt For Manly Man Only Share icon

#32 Well, Damn. I Bought These, Not Realizing I Couldn't Use Them Share icon

#33 Healthy Appearance vs. Muscle Strength Share icon

#34 Are You A Girl Or A Dreamer? Share icon

#35 Thanks, FaceApp. Very Cool Share icon

#36 Saw At My Local Yarn Store Share icon

#37 Why Is A Lighter Gendered? Share icon

#38 Of Course, The Pink One Will Be More Expensive Share icon

#39 I Was At The Pharmacy, And I Found These Snack Bars. I Love Pointlessly Gendered Products Share icon

#40 I Would Hate To Hang My Coat On The Wrong Hook Share icon

#41 Damn, That’s Crazy Share icon

#42 Crab Is For Girls And Spicy Tuna Is For Boys Share icon

#43 Party Queen And King Crowns, But They're Exactly The Same Share icon

#44 Wouldn't Want To Look Ridiculous Now, Would We? Share icon

#45 Can't Have Girls Wearing Blue Share icon

#46 I Love My Manly Tissues Share icon

#47 When You're An Insecure Man Who Thinks Skin Care Is Feminine Share icon

#48 Exact Same Product, Gendered Packaging Share icon

#49 Pointlessly Gendered Piggy Banks Share icon

#50 Who Would Want This On A Cup Anyway? Share icon

#51 I Guess The Other Pronouns Can't Use These Pots Share icon

#52 I Don’t Dare To Think About What Will Happen If I Accidentally Eat The "Wrong" Bratwurst Share icon Left: women’s bratwurst with sea salt and Mediterranean spices.

Right: men’s bratwurst with fried onions and cheese.

#53 Because Men Don’t Drink Wine And Women Don’t Drink Beer Share icon

#54 Just Why? Share icon

#55 Gendered Garbage Cans Share icon

#56 Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer Share icon

#57 The Two Genders: Gamer And Gamer Babe Share icon

#58 Pointlessly Gendered Candy Share icon

#59 As A Man, I'm Going To Exclusively Start Drinking This Share icon

#60 Does Men’s Hair Grow Differently? Share icon I measured and can confirm that the size is no different from any other tweezers. Yes, I did buy them (Great sale!). I hope they work on my woman's hair!

#61 Apparently, Girls Can't Like Guns If They Aren't Pink Share icon

#62 I Have A Feeling There's Going To Be A Lot Of These Kinds Of Posts This Season, But Wow, This Is Bad Share icon

#63 Cotton Swabs For Only The Manliest Of Ear Canals Share icon

#64 Just Drink The Damn Gin Share icon

#65 How Would Anyone Know That This Is Masculine Deodorant For Men Unless We Present It With Nuts And Bolts Share icon

#66 Why Are The Cups In Our Hotel Room Gendered? What's The Point? Share icon

#67 Store Near Me Has Gendered Trail Mix Share icon

#68 Walkie-Talkies I Found At Tractor Supply Company Share icon

#69 This Girl And Apparent Boy Cow That Came In A Noah's Ark Play Set Share icon

#70 Are Boy Babies And Girl Babies Wildly Different? Why Specify That Both Can Use This? Share icon

#71 His And Her Hand Cream Share icon

#72 God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet Share icon

#73 Kinda Torn About This One. It Appears To Just Be Monopoly, But With Mr. Monopoly's "Self-Made Girl-Boss" Niece On The Cover Share icon

#74 Shocking Evidence Of The Gender Pay Gap Share icon

#75 This Shampoo Is For Male Cats And Dogs Share icon

#76 Ah Yes, The Gender Juice. The Product We Need. I Went Grocery Shopping, And Our Local Shop Started To Sell It Share icon

#77 "Do Not Disturb" Signs From My New York City Hotel. This Seems Unnecessary Share icon

#78 Found This At Lidl In Austria. Finally, A Soup For Boys And A Soup For Girls. I Can Now Eat My Princess Soup And Enjoy A Nice Warm Meal Just For Women Share icon

#79 Just What I Needed: Gendered Dog Beer Share icon

#80 I Found Some Gendered Tea In The Wild Share icon

#81 I Almost Got My Dog The Wrong Treats Share icon

#82 Thankfully, There Is No Pink Tax. Heaven Forbid, A Guy Wants Bright Colors Share icon

#83 These Children’s Books At The Mall Only Have Stories About Wizards For The Boy Names, And Stories About Unicorns For The Girl Names Share icon

#84 I Thought You'd Get A Kick Out Of This. Just In Case, Man Golf Balls Are Too Hard Or Something? Share icon

#85 Chapstick For Men Share icon

#86 They Are The Same Thing Share icon

#87 Garage Sale In My Hometown Share icon

#88 These Both Have The Exact Same Ingredients Share icon