Woman Refuses To Attend Her Catholic Sister’s Wedding Ceremony Because She’s Evangelical

A lot of us would agree that a wedding is one of the most important celebrations in a person’s life. Even if it’s not your own wedding, seeing your family member or a friend getting married is a thing you don’t want to miss. But what if you found out that perhaps your close family member is getting married in a place you wouldn’t step foot in a million years? Would you miss it because of your firm beliefs or would you put your principles aside for a moment? Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/TAMyWe decided to share the situation she found herself in and ask for people’s opinions regarding her sister not wanting to attend her wedding ceremony because of their different religious views.

Everyone has their own opinions when it comes to weddings but hardly anyone can deny their importance

The author of the post began by explaining that while she’s a Catholic, her sister is an Evangelical, but despite their religious differences, the sisters never had problems with this until recently. The woman shared that she got engaged and is planning to have a wedding in 4 months. She asked her sister to be her maid of honor to which she gladly agreed. However, everything changed when her sister Kate found out that the ceremony will be held at a Catholic church.

Reddit user decided to share how her and her sister’s different views on religion made her uninvite her sister from the wedding

The woman shared that her sister agreed to be her maid of honor without realizing that the wedding will be in a church

OP shared that even though the maid of honor seemed to be uneasy about this discovery, at first she didn’t say anything. But soon she invited her sister to meet and talk about this thing that did bother her. Kate told her sister that she wasn’t comfortable with going to the church because of her own religious beliefs, however, she was more than happy to participate in the party only. This of course didn’t sit well with the bride-to-be as she valued the ceremony much more than the party.

Once the woman found out about the place of the ceremony, she wanted to skip the main part of the wedding

Their conversation about the maid of honor putting her beliefs aside for a second didn’t go very well

The woman was straightforward with her sister and explained why she needed her there, at that moment, reminding her how she herself put her beliefs aside and was present for her sister on her important day. This didn’t help to convince Kate to participate in the ceremony, so the author of the post decided to uninvite her maid of honor from the wedding party too. After finding this out, both Kate and their mom started pressuring OP to change her mind and not push her sister into going somewhere where she doesn’t want to be. This is why the woman started doubting her decision and went to seek advice online.

The soon-to-be-bride decided to uninvite her sister from the wedding if she refuses to participate in the ceremony

After hearing the bride’s verdict, both her mom and the sister though that she was being unreasonable

A lot of users agreed with the bride-to-be, saying that the sister had no reason to avoid going to her church as both religions worship the same god. Some people even shared their own experiences when faced with a similar situation. One very important thing that was also noticed by people online is that without participating in an actual wedding ceremony, the sister could no longer be the maid of honor as it is a person who has to be there as a witness of the union.

Because of this unexpected turn of events, the woman asked people online whether she was in the wrong

How is being a Catholic different from being an Evangelical? According to the Oxford dictionary, Evangelism is “the strong belief of some Christian groups in the authority of the Bible and the importance of people being saved through faith,” while Catholicism stresses the importance of the Catholic church and its “guide” the Pope. The difference between Evangelism and Catholicism has also been seen in the way its followers interpret sacred writings. Evangelicals strongly believe in the Bible, which, according to them, is free of any mistakes. Even though Catholics also follow the Bible, they also use traditional writings of the Catholic church, this way trying to understand the Bible better. While some people in the Reddit comments stated that these Christian denominations are not that different, the situation that the author of the post found herself proof that a few mentioned opposing views might be a deal breaker for those of strong faith.

A lot of people online agreed with the bride’s decision and even shared their own experiences of being in a similar situation

