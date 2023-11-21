40 Things That Don’t Seem Real But Are, As Shared By This Online Group
We as a species love fascinating and interesting things. Sometimes we even need to suspend our disbelief upon seeing an unbelievable picture. Surely, that bonsai can't be just growing randomly in the middle of a lake!
There is a community for enthusiasts of those kinds of pictures. It's called r/CantBelieveThatsReal and has amassed over 47k members since its inception in 2020. It features real pictures from nature, history, and many different parts of the world. Some are spooky, some mind-blowing, others might make you say, "How is this even possible???" Let us know which entries you find the most fascinating and unbelievable by upvoting them!
Frozen Bamboo Path In Kyoto
This Bonsai Tree Naturally Growing In The Middle Of A Lake
A House In Iceland
This Polish Statue Looks Like Darth Vader After A Snowy Day
Butterfly Eggs Of The Species Nymphalis Antiopa
Hyperion, The World's Tallest Living Tree (379.7 Feet)
This Building Has Cartoon Windows
A House Built Under A Large Boulder (Portugal)
A Single Drop Of Sea Water Under A Microscope
DMX Wearing Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos By Affecting Flash Photography
that would be amazing for celebrities to wear to ward of unwanted paparazzi
The Pathways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Routes Students Took Before There Were Paved Paths
A Frozen Windshield After A Windy Night
This Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Photo Put Together
The Glasswing Butterfly. One Of The Most Delicately Beautiful Creatures To Exist
Mount St. Helens Before And After Its 1980 Eruption
A US Coin That's Been Cut Out
Old Meets New In China
Valonia Ventricosa, Also Known As Bubble Algae Or Sailor's Eyeballs Is A Species Of Alga Found In Oceans Throughout The World In Tropical Regions. It Is The Largest Single Cell Organism. That's Right. What You're Looking At Here Is A Single Cell
To be honest, it looks like a giant grape.
A Copy Of The Mona Lisa Painted Alongside Da Vinci By His Apprentice. Unlike The Original, The Paint Was Preserved, Showing What The Iconic Painting Would Have Looked Like In 1517
This Is A Crack In Steel Through An Electron Microscope
In Germany You Can Play Pong With The Person On The Other Side Of Traffic Lights
The Moon Looks Like Saturn
Freeze, Thaw And Refreeze Caused This Icicle To Look Like A Hummingbird
This Is What Happens To Aluminum When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 Mph In Space
Googled - In case you were wondering about the thickness - this was not in space. It is a land based test NASA did to show the damage. And another source said the projectile was 1.2 ounce, not 1/2 ounce. But that's still a big hole from a little thing moving really fast. -- Bonus info, to thig is " the act of begging". I typoed thing as thig and wondered why it didn't flag as a spelling error. I didn't know thig was a word.
Motorcycle Built From An Old Tractor
My brother had a pickup with a tractor engine. Had to sit and idle for like 10 minutes on really cold days before it even moved. I asked him "man why the hell did you buy this" he says "a 200 dollar truck's a good deal"
Srirangam Temple,india!!
Ancient Rome Aqueduct
Comparison Of The Tip Of A Hypodermic Needle, Viper's Fang, Spider's Fang And The Stinger Of A Scorpion
The World's Biggest Horse, Brooklyn "Brookie" Supreme
The Best Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Ever Discovered- A 110 Million Year Old Nodosaur
Well, if he's nodasaur, what is he, then?
A Bison Still Alive After Being Struck By Lightning
Spectators At The Fagradalsfjall Eruption, Getting As Close As They Can To Lava Without Getting Singed
500 Circulated $1 Bills Next To 500 Un-Circulated $1 Bills
Not sure why the difference would be so remarkable? Have you compared 200 used toilet paper leaves vs. on a roll... that is a far larger difference.
Basketball Court In A Cave
imagine the (maybe ) echoing of the ball THUMP (THump) (Thump) (thump)
Tree Bent As A Sapling Has Grown With A Twist
Someone had a quirky sense of humour. I can't imagine that's natural tree behaviour.
Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers ?
Salt Ponds In San Francisco Bay; Red From Algae That Thrive In Salty Water (Aerial By Nearmap)
This Is What Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Alex Gregory's Hands Looked Like After Rowing 600 Miles In The Arctic In 2017
Children Living In Siberia Getting UV Light Exposure During The Long Dark Winter Months
Port Jackson Shark
These are very close to 'normal' ray teeth... who are of course relatives (rays + sharks are the cartilagenous fish). Most sharks you only see the outermost row with the next row ready to replace them as they keep losing teeth.