ADVERTISEMENT

We as a species love fascinating and interesting things. Sometimes we even need to suspend our disbelief upon seeing an unbelievable picture. Surely, that bonsai can't be just growing randomly in the middle of a lake!

There is a community for enthusiasts of those kinds of pictures. It's called r/CantBelieveThatsReal and has amassed over 47k members since its inception in 2020. It features real pictures from nature, history, and many different parts of the world. Some are spooky, some mind-blowing, others might make you say, "How is this even possible???" Let us know which entries you find the most fascinating and unbelievable by upvoting them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Frozen Bamboo Path In Kyoto

Frozen Bamboo Path In Kyoto Shares stats

theblckpill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have bamboo in our backyard and it is really pretty when it snows.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

This Bonsai Tree Naturally Growing In The Middle Of A Lake

This Bonsai Tree Naturally Growing In The Middle Of A Lake Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful bonsai, I’d love to just sit and stare at it

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

A House In Iceland

A House In Iceland Shares stats

dogthoughts5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

This Polish Statue Looks Like Darth Vader After A Snowy Day

This Polish Statue Looks Like Darth Vader After A Snowy Day Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Butterfly Eggs Of The Species Nymphalis Antiopa

Butterfly Eggs Of The Species Nymphalis Antiopa Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Hyperion, The World's Tallest Living Tree (379.7 Feet)

Hyperion, The World's Tallest Living Tree (379.7 Feet) Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

This Building Has Cartoon Windows

This Building Has Cartoon Windows Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

A House Built Under A Large Boulder (Portugal)

A House Built Under A Large Boulder (Portugal) Shares stats

RamiBar1502 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Single Drop Of Sea Water Under A Microscope

A Single Drop Of Sea Water Under A Microscope Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

DMX Wearing Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos By Affecting Flash Photography

DMX Wearing Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos By Affecting Flash Photography Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
epres33 avatar
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that would be amazing for celebrities to wear to ward of unwanted paparazzi

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

The Pathways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Routes Students Took Before There Were Paved Paths

The Pathways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Routes Students Took Before There Were Paved Paths Shares stats

theblckpill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

A Frozen Windshield After A Windy Night

A Frozen Windshield After A Windy Night Shares stats

Fibersan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
kds avatar
KDS
KDS
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This bugs me it looks like an octopus put it’s arms all over it.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

This Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Photo Put Together

This Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Photo Put Together Shares stats

mukundloveass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that would be an interesting / frustrating jigsaw puzzle photo

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

The Glasswing Butterfly. One Of The Most Delicately Beautiful Creatures To Exist

The Glasswing Butterfly. One Of The Most Delicately Beautiful Creatures To Exist Shares stats

the_karma_llama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a sail that you’d rig to a catamaran or windsurf board

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Mount St. Helens Before And After Its 1980 Eruption

Mount St. Helens Before And After Its 1980 Eruption Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

A US Coin That's Been Cut Out

A US Coin That's Been Cut Out Shares stats

theblckpill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Old Meets New In China

Old Meets New In China Shares stats

theblckpill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
peter-hajdu91 avatar
Quirinus
Quirinus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those lights seem to be awfully bright. Light pollution at its "finest"

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Valonia Ventricosa, Also Known As Bubble Algae Or Sailor's Eyeballs Is A Species Of Alga Found In Oceans Throughout The World In Tropical Regions. It Is The Largest Single Cell Organism. That's Right. What You're Looking At Here Is A Single Cell

Valonia Ventricosa, Also Known As Bubble Algae Or Sailor's Eyeballs Is A Species Of Alga Found In Oceans Throughout The World In Tropical Regions. It Is The Largest Single Cell Organism. That's Right. What You're Looking At Here Is A Single Cell Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

A Copy Of The Mona Lisa Painted Alongside Da Vinci By His Apprentice. Unlike The Original, The Paint Was Preserved, Showing What The Iconic Painting Would Have Looked Like In 1517

A Copy Of The Mona Lisa Painted Alongside Da Vinci By His Apprentice. Unlike The Original, The Paint Was Preserved, Showing What The Iconic Painting Would Have Looked Like In 1517 Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Is A Crack In Steel Through An Electron Microscope

This Is A Crack In Steel Through An Electron Microscope Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

In Germany You Can Play Pong With The Person On The Other Side Of Traffic Lights

In Germany You Can Play Pong With The Person On The Other Side Of Traffic Lights Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

The Moon Looks Like Saturn

The Moon Looks Like Saturn Shares stats

marko2204 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Freeze, Thaw And Refreeze Caused This Icicle To Look Like A Hummingbird

Freeze, Thaw And Refreeze Caused This Icicle To Look Like A Hummingbird Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Is What Happens To Aluminum When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 Mph In Space

This Is What Happens To Aluminum When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 Mph In Space Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Googled - In case you were wondering about the thickness - this was not in space. It is a land based test NASA did to show the damage. And another source said the projectile was 1.2 ounce, not 1/2 ounce. But that's still a big hole from a little thing moving really fast. -- Bonus info, to thig is " the act of begging". I typoed thing as thig and wondered why it didn't flag as a spelling error. I didn't know thig was a word.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Motorcycle Built From An Old Tractor

Motorcycle Built From An Old Tractor Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
barrymeyer69 avatar
Barry Meyer
Barry Meyer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother had a pickup with a tractor engine. Had to sit and idle for like 10 minutes on really cold days before it even moved. I asked him "man why the hell did you buy this" he says "a 200 dollar truck's a good deal"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Srirangam Temple,india!!

Srirangam Temple,india!! Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Ancient Rome Aqueduct

Ancient Rome Aqueduct Shares stats

MyFeelingsAreHurt1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Comparison Of The Tip Of A Hypodermic Needle, Viper's Fang, Spider's Fang And The Stinger Of A Scorpion

Comparison Of The Tip Of A Hypodermic Needle, Viper's Fang, Spider's Fang And The Stinger Of A Scorpion Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

The World's Biggest Horse, Brooklyn "Brookie" Supreme

The World's Biggest Horse, Brooklyn "Brookie" Supreme Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

The Best Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Ever Discovered- A 110 Million Year Old Nodosaur

The Best Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Ever Discovered- A 110 Million Year Old Nodosaur Shares stats

hoshaiya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

A Bison Still Alive After Being Struck By Lightning

A Bison Still Alive After Being Struck By Lightning Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Spectators At The Fagradalsfjall Eruption, Getting As Close As They Can To Lava Without Getting Singed

Spectators At The Fagradalsfjall Eruption, Getting As Close As They Can To Lava Without Getting Singed Shares stats

the_karma_llama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Icelandic people are just so chill. There’s almost no crime, and they’re even buddies with flaming pimples of the earth

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

500 Circulated $1 Bills Next To 500 Un-Circulated $1 Bills

500 Circulated $1 Bills Next To 500 Un-Circulated $1 Bills Shares stats

drkmatterinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure why the difference would be so remarkable? Have you compared 200 used toilet paper leaves vs. on a roll... that is a far larger difference.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Basketball Court In A Cave

Basketball Court In A Cave Shares stats

ryan5648 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
epres33 avatar
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine the (maybe ) echoing of the ball THUMP (THump) (Thump) (thump)

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Tree Bent As A Sapling Has Grown With A Twist

Tree Bent As A Sapling Has Grown With A Twist Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone had a quirky sense of humour. I can't imagine that's natural tree behaviour.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers ?

Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers ? Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Salt Ponds In San Francisco Bay; Red From Algae That Thrive In Salty Water (Aerial By Nearmap)

Salt Ponds In San Francisco Bay; Red From Algae That Thrive In Salty Water (Aerial By Nearmap) Shares stats

sacrecoeur1206 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

This Is What Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Alex Gregory's Hands Looked Like After Rowing 600 Miles In The Arctic In 2017

This Is What Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Alex Gregory's Hands Looked Like After Rowing 600 Miles In The Arctic In 2017 Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Children Living In Siberia Getting UV Light Exposure During The Long Dark Winter Months

Children Living In Siberia Getting UV Light Exposure During The Long Dark Winter Months Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a kid I remember my mom or I think it was my grandmother having a sun lamp. Basically a UV light for home tanning. I sort of knew not to stare at it but I'd be even more careful of it these days.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Port Jackson Shark

Port Jackson Shark Shares stats

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are very close to 'normal' ray teeth... who are of course relatives (rays + sharks are the cartilagenous fish). Most sharks you only see the outermost row with the next row ready to replace them as they keep losing teeth.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!