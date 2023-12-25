Christmas music often is categorized into three types: carols, classical music, and modern songs.

Carols are the oldest type of Christmas music, dating back as far as the 12th century in Europe. Classics we all know, such as “Silent Night” and “O Christmas Tree”, have German origins.

Also, although it might seem that carols have religious origins, in reality, it is a misconception. Instead, they were folk songs and hymns, which celebrated the winter season. Some of them had dances meant for them. Even the word “carol” actually means to dance in a ring.

Additionally, back in the 17th and 18th centuries, some folklorists collected all of the carols being sung around England and published them in songbooks. And that popularized carols even more, to the extent that they reached our days.

Some examples of the most popular Christmas carols that a lot of people know today are “Deck The Halls”, “The First Noel” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”