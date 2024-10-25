“Treated Me Like A Servant”: Celebrity Hairstylist Calls Anne Hathaway The “Worst” Client Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity hairstylist Emanuel Miller did not hold back when he appeared on the What It Was Like podcast last Wednesday (October 23), calling out several celebrities for their rude personalities.

His story with Anne Hathaway, however, was the most visceral. The stylist revealed that the actress “never saw [him] as a person,” the resulting snippet amassed more than 2.5 million views on TikTok.

Highlights Stylist Emanuel Miller calls Anne Hathaway his worst client, saying she treated him like a servant.

Miller contrasts Hathaway's behavior with Tom Hanks and Cate Blanchett, who showed personal interest.

Miller claims Blake Lively was also rude, hosting disastrous lunch for movie crew.

Hathaway's public image issues include viral apology after reported rude interview behavior.

“During the four and a half months I worked with her, she treated me like a servant,” he recounted, having worked with Hathaway on a movie set in Los Angeles.

The actress’s dismissive and distant attitude starkly contrasted with the treatment he had received from stars such as Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchet, Johnny Depp, and others since Hathaway never addressed him as a human being despite working one-on-one.

Celebrity hairstylist Emanuel Miller claimed that Anne Hathaway treated him like a” servant,” alleging that the A-lister was worse to work with than Blake Lively

Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Miller, whose daughter worked as Hathaway’s stand-in on the project, explained how the actress made no effort to learn anything about him or his family and kept their interactions cold, with no attempts to connect on a personal level.

“Cate knew about my family, my kids. Johnny and Tom were the same, but Anne was completely different,” the stylist remarked, contrasting Hathaway’s behavior with his other clients.

The revelation comes amid Hathaway’s recent issues with public perception. She had to issue an apology earlier this month after celebrity journalist Kjersti Flaa’s interview for her 2012 movie Les Misérables went viral.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

Flaa uploaded her recounting of her conversation with the actress on October 6. She called the interaction the “worst interview idea she’s ever had,” explaining how Hathaway’s cold and dismissive responses made her feel uncomfortable.

Two days after the upload, Flaa uploaded a video revealing that Anne Hathaway’s publicist had sent her an email apology written by the actress. While the journalist did not share the details of the letter, she said it was very “personal,” and Hathaway had invited her to interview her for her next project.

Miller’s experiences mirror that of journalist Kjersti Flaa, whose interviews with both Hathaway and Lively went viral for the rude behavior the actresses displayed toward her

Image credits: whatitwaslikepodcast

Miller’s account of working with Anne Hathaway came after he was specifically asked to talk about Blake Lively. The actress, who recently starred in the movie It Ends With Us, experienced a significant hit to her public image after a series of recent appearances left fans labeling her as “fake” and “rude.”

One of these appearances was a 2016 interview conducted by Flaa, in which she was congratulated for her baby bump. Lively, seemingly offended, she replied to the interviewer, “Well, congrats on your baby bump!”

Image credits: whatitwaslikepodcast

“This interview made me want to quit my job,” Flaa, who later admitted to being infertile, wrote in the video, which has amassed more than 5.5 million views. “That comment was like a bullet to me.”

For Miller, working with Lively allowed him to experience the way she treated others firsthand, recounting how the crew of the 2011 film Hick was invited to a lunch hosted by the actress.

When they arrived, they found the kitchen was a “disaster” and that the food wasn’t ready. “Even her family seemed afraid of her,” the stylist said. “No one wanted to tell her about her starving guests.”

Miller also took shots at Jennifer Lopez and Russell Crow, believing the pressure of working in Hollywood brings the worst out of actors

Image credits: whatitwaslikepodcast

While Miller recognized working with Hathaway as his worst professional experience, he also talked about how working for Jennifer López made him feel like “trash” and how Russell Crow was the only actor he’s ever worked with that hit him.

“At one point, we were told, ‘Attention everyone, you have to clear the room because Jennifer López is coming,'” Miller recalled, explaining how the rest of the staff panicked and hurriedly left the room.

Having forgotten his overcoat in a chair, the stylist returned to the room to retrieve it and found himself face-to-face with López.

“I said, ‘Hello Jennifer, we worked together in Monster in Law,’ and then she just stared blankly at me. Then she looked away to her bodyguards as if saying, ‘You were told to get this trash out and clear the room,'” Miller recounted.

Julian Morgan, the podcast’s host, then reflected on how Hollywood’s high-pressure environment might be responsible for bringing out the worst in its celebrities.

Image credits: shiseido

Image credits: Anne Hathaway

“You might be onto something there,” the stylist replied after recalling how Russell Crowe physically struck him while the two were working together on the set of Cinderella Man.

“I was doing his hair, and then he went, ‘Not now, Emanuel!’ and swung at me,” the stylist recalled, pointing at his upper lip.

“People are mean in Hollywood,” Morgan replied. “But it seems to be a byproduct of this horrible high-pressure machine.”

The stylist then recalled how Crowe called to him and apologized in tears when the scene was over.

“He asked me, ‘Do you know what it takes for me to do what I do?’ he cried. It showed me his insecurity, that he’s not Gladiator.”

While most netizens empathized with Miller’s grievances, others defended Hathaway, feeling that the exchange of pleasantries is not a requirement in professional settings

Image credits: Blake Lively

“I don’t get why she would have to ask about your life and kids. Coworkers are not your friends,” one stated.

“She might be an introvert. She might not feel comfortable talking about the private lives of others,” another explained.

“Guys, you don’t get it. It’s fine not to talk about personal stuff with a hairdresser you’ve seen once or twice, but someone you’ve been working with for four and a half months!? That’s just being rude,” one viewer replied.

“Don’t worry, she’s gonna send a simple email written by her manager explaining why she was so rude to you,” another joked, referencing what happened with Kjersti Flaa.

“Disgusting.” Miller’s testimony had a mix reception, with some viewers empathizing with him and others defending the actress

