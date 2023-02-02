Sometimes we consider someone smart and intelligent just because they can do something we can’t. Maybe they have a good memory and they don’t need to study as much for a test or they can play chess, but you can’t figure it out and think it must be because you’re not smart enough.

A person being able to do one thing that you can do doesn't necessarily mean they are a genius. Actually, people on Reddit listed some of the signs that we consider indicators of intelligence but they don’t always mean that, and you realize it only after talking to the person a bit more.

Do you think there are other qualities that we consider to belong only to smart people? Do you agree with the ones that were listed in the Reddit thread? Let us know in the comments.

More info: Reddit

#1

Confidence

f**k_korean_air said:

Confidence!

Sauerteig added:

Confidence/arrogance for sure. One incident I can give is someone years ago who confidently replied (yelled) to me he knew what confirmation bias/cognitive dissonance was in a disagreement.. asked him to explain them for the group, since they may not know.. he almost dissolved in embarrassment because he didn't. Yes it was political.

f**k_korean_air , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can assure you, with 100% confidence, I am much more inetelijent than the rest of you.

#2

Using Academic Jargon And Long-Winded Terminology

Using Academic Jargon And Long-Winded Terminology I’m a PhD student and the one that really irks me is using academic jargon and long-winded terminology. Just because you know a couple fancy words — that most do not know — doesn’t mean you’re intelligent. It is usually an indication of the opposite. “If you can’t explain it to a ten year old, you’re not that clever” is what I’ve told undergraduate classes before.

mknbeans , ICSA Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

my dear associates in The Jaded Ailuropoda Melanoleuca, with much debate, I have come to the conclusion that I Thomas Howard Bentley, am superior to all others due to my mammoth intelect, and higher up bringing. thank you and good day.

#3

Education

Education Education. Just because you managed to get one is not a reflection of your innate intelligence

BlockHeadJones , Emily Ranquis Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
53 minutes ago

As someone with a PHD (from University of Shitheads), I believe that you are wrong and that I really am very intelligent

#4

Speaking Fluent English In A 3rd World Country

Speaking Fluent English In A 3rd World Country From a 3rd world country here. Speaking fluent English increases your value 10 times more than usual

AnIgnorablePerson , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I cannot even speak fluent English here in England. And I am English.

#5

Good Memory

Good Memory "good memory"

Often a sign with intelligent people but doesn't guarantee inteligence ...

Lots of kids just memorise and then write in exam and get good marks but they just can't apply it in real life

Ningerbreadman , kalhh Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

why, thank you for confirming my suspicions that, due to my ability to remember, i will not be cursed to consider how i could have responded better on the 31st of december, 2015, at precisely 0807 Am to my sister who called me, by text 'a single celled amoeba brain fart'

#6

Knowing A Lot Of Facts

Knowing A Lot Of Facts Knowing a lot of facts.

I have a friend who is knowledgeable about a lot of stuff (geography and history, for example, not just things we would think of as “trivia”) and has other markers of intelligence, like a big vocabulary and a career in the sciences. He’s worldly, handsome, and yes, wears glasses. Mutual acquaintances have comnented about how smart he is, usually citing his impressive storehouse of facts.

I know him better than they do, and he is dumb as a box of rocks. He has zero critical thinking skills. I marvel at his imperviousness to logic. He believes some of the weirdest s**t - even in the field of science. (Note that I discovered this long before covid-related idiocy came along. Fortunately he’s not an anti-vaxxer)

Squidwina , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

everyone, cite the most obscure fact you know, then the situation in which you have embarrassed yourself by being the biggest fool you can imagine. up vote the comment if you knew the fact, or have not been in a more embarrassing situation. Let's make an experiment out of this.

#7

Being Old

Being Old Being old

Ozydrax , Pixabay Report

#8

"According To Science"

"According To Science" Starting every online article with "according to science". So much bs out there that isnt according to science at all but they use it to seem more factual than they really are.

rilles94 , Vlada Karpovich Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I know of someone who states "Science says fact is gender and sex are the same" yet he can never show where "science" says this.

#9

Having A Youtube Channel

Having A Youtube Channel The simple fact that somebody has a YouTube channel, they are seen as an authority on a subject…

DonJuanDingdong , Joshua Miranda Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Are you suggesting that the Earth my not be flat? That Finland and Australia exist? And that there is no such thing as our secret lizard overlords? Pfft, Next you'll be saying the moon exists and it is not a holographic projection.

#10

Having Money

Having Money Money. “I have it, you don’t. You should listen to me”

Alfalfa4Idaho , Pixabay Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
14 minutes ago

A great man once said 'Money cannot buy intelligence. In fact, it mostly make you dumber.'

#11

Being Articulate

Being Articulate Being Articulate. Not all who speaks eloquently are smart.

ThirdCultureFreak09 , Christina Morillo Report

#12

Wearing Glasses

Wearing Glasses Wearing glasses

Odd_Adhesiveness4804 , Dominika Roseclay Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ahhh, but how about when you wear glasses annnd you're cross eyed?

#13

School Grades

throwaway3132710 said:

School grades

No_Instance_1851 added:

They can be a reflection of intelligence, but they're definitely more a sign of competence. Great, you do your homework and pay attention in class. Grade inflation has gotten ridiculous. My daughter has a couple of friends that have well over 4.0 GPAs and miraculously don't even come close to breaking triple digits on their SATs (I know, I know, standardized tests are problematic in this realm, as well).

throwaway3132710 , jennimareephoto Report

#14

Quietness

robb911 said:

Quietness.

SvenBubbleman added:

Some people are quiet because there is nothing going on inside.

robb911 , nikolast1 Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Others, are loud and the same is happening inside

#15

Lack Of Empathy And/Or Hating People

Lack Of Empathy And/Or Hating People Lack of empathy and/or hating people.

"Everyone is a bastard" does not deserve a Nobel Prize.

Needydadthrowaway , valeriygoncharukphoto Report

#16

Going To An Ivy League University

BubblesMagic18 said:

Going to an Ivy League.

Allmightydohllah

That just shows you're connected. Now if you went to MIT, then it's safe to say you're smart. You have to be to get in.

BubblesMagic18 , Ian Lamont Report

#17

Debating Skills

Debating Skills Debating skills

Moceannl , Farknot Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

What about mass debating skills?

#18

Criticism

Criticism Criticism. It’s easy but people use it to look smart.

zapatocaviar , Pressmaster Report

#19

British Accent

Professional-Salt-31 said:

British Accent.

Gibbonici:

Honestly, people need to get over our accents.

Of all the things they denote, intelligence is at the bottom of the list, if it's on the list at all.

All they are to us are regional and social markers. That's it.

Professional-Salt-31 , ASphotostudio Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

What ho chaps! Jolly good show!

#20

Being Good At Chess

Narfu187 said:

Being good at chess.

Frank_Woodford added:

Being good at chess is a sign of being good at chess. Most good chess players are not significantly more intelligent than average.

Narfu187 , Kampus Production Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago

When did some One Said that a good chess player hás to be inteligent???? Because i never heard that c**p in my life, chess players have to be good strategists, that implies knowing what you're doing and reading your oponent, does not mean you're inteligent.

#21

Politeness

Politeness quite simply, politeness. A well spoken, silent, polite individual will almost always be perceived as somewhat intelligent even if he or she isn't. A polite individual shows a good upbringing, perhaps a good education etc. Be polite!

Defiant_Cookie_5668 , Panos Sakalakis Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Being polite is the most basic form of intelligence I have observed, but it has to be taken with many different factors to give a good indication of intelligence.

#22

Being Able To Quote Random Greek Or Latin

Being Able To Quote Random Greek Or Latin Being able to quote random Greek or Latin…

stuntedmonk , greekboston Report

#23

A PhD

A PhD A PHD.

Too many people who have no clue about real-life also have a PHD.

bulletmissile , debarshiray Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
45 minutes ago

But my PHD (from University of Shitheads) disagrees with you

#24

Having A Disorder

Having A Disorder The presence of a personality, social, or communication disorder or serious mental illness.

FoldedaMillionTimes , Stefan Stefancik Report

#25

Citing Reporting From Fox News

Citing Reporting From Fox News Citing reporting from FOX News

HurricaneDitka1985 , Johnny Silvercloud Report

