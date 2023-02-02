25 Things That Are Often Incorrectly Perceived As Signs Of Intelligence, As Pointed Out By Folks On This Online Forum
Sometimes we consider someone smart and intelligent just because they can do something we can’t. Maybe they have a good memory and they don’t need to study as much for a test or they can play chess, but you can’t figure it out and think it must be because you’re not smart enough.
A person being able to do one thing that you can do doesn't necessarily mean they are a genius. Actually, people on Reddit listed some of the signs that we consider indicators of intelligence but they don’t always mean that, and you realize it only after talking to the person a bit more.
Do you think there are other qualities that we consider to belong only to smart people? Do you agree with the ones that were listed in the Reddit thread? Let us know in the comments.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Confidence
f**k_korean_air said:
Confidence!
Sauerteig added:
Confidence/arrogance for sure. One incident I can give is someone years ago who confidently replied (yelled) to me he knew what confirmation bias/cognitive dissonance was in a disagreement.. asked him to explain them for the group, since they may not know.. he almost dissolved in embarrassment because he didn't. Yes it was political.
Using Academic Jargon And Long-Winded Terminology
I’m a PhD student and the one that really irks me is using academic jargon and long-winded terminology. Just because you know a couple fancy words — that most do not know — doesn’t mean you’re intelligent. It is usually an indication of the opposite. “If you can’t explain it to a ten year old, you’re not that clever” is what I’ve told undergraduate classes before.
my dear associates in The Jaded Ailuropoda Melanoleuca, with much debate, I have come to the conclusion that I Thomas Howard Bentley, am superior to all others due to my mammoth intelect, and higher up bringing. thank you and good day.
Education
Education. Just because you managed to get one is not a reflection of your innate intelligence
As someone with a PHD (from University of Shitheads), I believe that you are wrong and that I really am very intelligent
Speaking Fluent English In A 3rd World Country
From a 3rd world country here. Speaking fluent English increases your value 10 times more than usual
Good Memory
"good memory"
Often a sign with intelligent people but doesn't guarantee inteligence ...
Lots of kids just memorise and then write in exam and get good marks but they just can't apply it in real life
why, thank you for confirming my suspicions that, due to my ability to remember, i will not be cursed to consider how i could have responded better on the 31st of december, 2015, at precisely 0807 Am to my sister who called me, by text 'a single celled amoeba brain fart'
Knowing A Lot Of Facts
Knowing a lot of facts.
I have a friend who is knowledgeable about a lot of stuff (geography and history, for example, not just things we would think of as “trivia”) and has other markers of intelligence, like a big vocabulary and a career in the sciences. He’s worldly, handsome, and yes, wears glasses. Mutual acquaintances have comnented about how smart he is, usually citing his impressive storehouse of facts.
I know him better than they do, and he is dumb as a box of rocks. He has zero critical thinking skills. I marvel at his imperviousness to logic. He believes some of the weirdest s**t - even in the field of science. (Note that I discovered this long before covid-related idiocy came along. Fortunately he’s not an anti-vaxxer)
everyone, cite the most obscure fact you know, then the situation in which you have embarrassed yourself by being the biggest fool you can imagine. up vote the comment if you knew the fact, or have not been in a more embarrassing situation. Let's make an experiment out of this.
Being Old
Being old
"According To Science"
Starting every online article with "according to science". So much bs out there that isnt according to science at all but they use it to seem more factual than they really are.
Having A Youtube Channel
The simple fact that somebody has a YouTube channel, they are seen as an authority on a subject…
Having Money
Money. “I have it, you don’t. You should listen to me”
A great man once said 'Money cannot buy intelligence. In fact, it mostly make you dumber.'
Being Articulate
Being Articulate. Not all who speaks eloquently are smart.
Wearing Glasses
Wearing glasses
Ahhh, but how about when you wear glasses annnd you're cross eyed?
School Grades
throwaway3132710 said:
School grades
No_Instance_1851 added:
They can be a reflection of intelligence, but they're definitely more a sign of competence. Great, you do your homework and pay attention in class. Grade inflation has gotten ridiculous. My daughter has a couple of friends that have well over 4.0 GPAs and miraculously don't even come close to breaking triple digits on their SATs (I know, I know, standardized tests are problematic in this realm, as well).
Quietness
robb911 said:
Quietness.
SvenBubbleman added:
Some people are quiet because there is nothing going on inside.
Lack Of Empathy And/Or Hating People
Lack of empathy and/or hating people.
"Everyone is a bastard" does not deserve a Nobel Prize.
Going To An Ivy League University
BubblesMagic18 said:
Going to an Ivy League.
Allmightydohllah
That just shows you're connected. Now if you went to MIT, then it's safe to say you're smart. You have to be to get in.
Debating Skills
Debating skills
Criticism
Criticism. It’s easy but people use it to look smart.
British Accent
Professional-Salt-31 said:
British Accent.
Gibbonici:
Honestly, people need to get over our accents.
Of all the things they denote, intelligence is at the bottom of the list, if it's on the list at all.
All they are to us are regional and social markers. That's it.
Being Good At Chess
Narfu187 said:
Being good at chess.
Frank_Woodford added:
Being good at chess is a sign of being good at chess. Most good chess players are not significantly more intelligent than average.
When did some One Said that a good chess player hás to be inteligent???? Because i never heard that c**p in my life, chess players have to be good strategists, that implies knowing what you're doing and reading your oponent, does not mean you're inteligent.
Politeness
quite simply, politeness. A well spoken, silent, polite individual will almost always be perceived as somewhat intelligent even if he or she isn't. A polite individual shows a good upbringing, perhaps a good education etc. Be polite!
Being polite is the most basic form of intelligence I have observed, but it has to be taken with many different factors to give a good indication of intelligence.
Being Able To Quote Random Greek Or Latin
Being able to quote random Greek or Latin…
A PhD
A PHD.
Too many people who have no clue about real-life also have a PHD.
But my PHD (from University of Shitheads) disagrees with you
Having A Disorder
The presence of a personality, social, or communication disorder or serious mental illness.
Citing Reporting From Fox News
Citing reporting from FOX News