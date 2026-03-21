Final Video Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Revealed

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Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayerare honoring the memory of Nicholas Brendon through a deeply emotional clip that has resurfaced following the news of his passing.

Best known for portraying Xander Harris in the iconic supernatural series, the actor passed away at the age of 54 on March 20.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep from natural causes,” his family announced in a statement shared online.

Highlights Nicholas Brendon passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2026, due to natural causes.

Fans have revisited a "Candle time with Nicky" livestream where the actor grew visibly moved while reading affectionate messages from supporters.

In a video posted just days before his passing, Brendon offered a raw critique of the Buffy finale.

Despite his past critiques, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a moving tribute.

“In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art… Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans.”

They also remembered him as “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.”

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Nicholas Brendon’s touching final video showed him reflecting on fans and his career

Image credits: Getty Images/Rodrigo Vaz

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One of Brendon’s most moving final recordings featured an Instagram Live session titled “Candle time with Nicky.”

The video, shared roughly a year before his passing, showed him sitting comfortably at home as a fire and candles flickered in the background.

During the livestream, Brendon answered questions and read out messages from his devoted fans.

One fan told him he “still looks good,” while another wrote, “You are iconic. We love you, Nick. I crush on you for years.”

Image credits: Getty Images/Handout

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Touched by the affection, Brendon paused and replied, “Well, that’s a nice one, that’s actually a really sweet thing to say. Wow – thank you.”

The video also captured the softer side of the actor, who spent much of the session interacting with fans who had supported him since his days playing Buffy Summers’ (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) loyal best friend on the beloved series.

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The year-old emotional video resurfaced after Brendon posted another clip days before his passing

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Shortly before his demise, Brendon shared another livestream that has since drawn significant attention online.

In the 45-minute Facebook video posted on March 14, the actor spoke candidly with fans while sitting outside his home.

During the stream, he was seen rocking in a chair and coughing repeatedly.

Image credits: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo

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Explaining the situation, he told the viewers he had been sitting near a fire all day.

“I’ve had a fire all day, because it’s been cold… but it’s amazing what it’ll do to you, when you breathe smoke,” he said while coughing.

At one point, he joked about his raspy voice, adding, “F–k this f–king smoke. I sound like Bane.”

He then shifted the conversation toward Buffy the Vampire Slayer, sharing his thoughts on the series’ conclusion and reflecting on its legacy.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Brendon (@nicholasbrendon)

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He offered a candid critique of Gellar, adding, “Sarah [who played the titular character Buffy Summer in the show]… she worked really hard, but she sort of f–ked the show, in a way.”

“She told everyone she was leaving way too late into the series, so [creator] Joss [Whedon] was not prepared for that. You have an arc every season… it wasn’t fair to the crew, the cast or the show.”

The show ran for seven seasons and ended in 2003.

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Despite his scathing comments toward Gellar, she shared an emotional tribute on social media after learning about his passing.

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Posting a photo of the two together, she wrote, “They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen… To live so near to the spotlight and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes.”

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Image credits: 20th Century Fox Television

She ended the message with a touching farewell, adding, “I saw you, Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”

Several other members of the Buffy cast also shared tributes, including Alyson Hannigan, who wrote, “My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love, and Dodgers. I love you. RIP.”

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Brendon’s family announced the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep

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Image credits: 20th Century Fox Television

In the years leading up to his passing, Brendon had spoken openly about his health challenges.

In 2022, he revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also experienced tachycardia, a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast.

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Brendon additionally battled cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition involving nerve damage near the spinal cord. The illness required multiple spinal surgeries after a serious fall in 2021.

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Image credits: 20th Century Fox Television

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Brendon (@nicholasbrendon)

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Speaking about his health in a 2023 post, Brendon wrote that the recovery process had been exhausting.

“After two spinal surgeries and a heart attack, I’ve had multiple doctor appointments to juggle… dealing with health insurance and pre-approvals feels nearly as emotionally exhausting as dealing with my actual injuries.”

The actor rose to fame in 1997 for his breakout role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also appeared in various projects, including Criminal Minds, Kitchen Confidential, Coherence, and Psycho Beach Party.

“OMG that’s so heartbreaking,” wrote one user

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