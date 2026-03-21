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Final Video Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Revealed
Nicholas Brendon close-up portrait from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, wearing a maroon sweater with soft lighting in the background
Celebrities, Entertainment

Final Video Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Revealed

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayerare honoring the memory of Nicholas Brendon through a deeply emotional clip that has resurfaced following the news of his passing.

Best known for portraying Xander Harris in the iconic supernatural series, the actor passed away at the age of 54 on March 20.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep from natural causes,” his family announced in a statement shared online.

Highlights
  • Nicholas Brendon passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2026, due to natural causes.
  • Fans have revisited a "Candle time with Nicky" livestream where the actor grew visibly moved while reading affectionate messages from supporters.
  • In a video posted just days before his passing, Brendon offered a raw critique of the Buffy finale.
  • Despite his past critiques, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a moving tribute.

“In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art… Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans.”

They also remembered him as “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.”

RELATED:

    Nicholas Brendon’s touching final video showed him reflecting on fans and his career

    Nicholas Brendon smiling at an event, wearing glasses, a striped shirt, black tie, and dark blazer on a media backdrop.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Rodrigo Vaz

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    Screen capture of a social media comment reacting to the final video of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon.

    One of Brendon’s most moving final recordings featured an Instagram Live session titled “Candle time with Nicky.”

    The video, shared roughly a year before his passing, showed him sitting comfortably at home as a fire and candles flickered in the background.

    During the livestream, Brendon answered questions and read out messages from his devoted fans.

    One fan told him he “still looks good,” while another wrote, “You are iconic. We love you, Nick. I crush on you for years.”

    Cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon posing outdoors on steps in 1990s fashion clothing.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Handout

    Comment by Jon Stapleson sharing a memory about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon at a comic-con event.

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    Touched by the affection, Brendon paused and replied, “Well, that’s a nice one, that’s actually a really sweet thing to say. Wow – thank you.”

    The video also captured the softer side of the actor, who spent much of the session interacting with fans who had supported him since his days playing Buffy Summers’ (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) loyal best friend on the beloved series.

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    The year-old emotional video resurfaced after Brendon posted another clip days before his passing

    Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, close-up portrait wearing a maroon cable knit sweater indoors.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Stringer

    Shortly before his demise, Brendon shared another livestream that has since drawn significant attention online.

    In the 45-minute Facebook video posted on March 14, the actor spoke candidly with fans while sitting outside his home.

    During the stream, he was seen rocking in a chair and coughing repeatedly.

    Nicholas Brendon wearing a brown hat and gray shirt, sitting indoors with blurred lights and people in the background.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo

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    Fan named Tasha Louise commenting about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon and his impact on TV and art.

    Explaining the situation, he told the viewers he had been sitting near a fire all day.

    “I’ve had a fire all day, because it’s been cold… but it’s amazing what it’ll do to you, when you breathe smoke,” he said while coughing.

    At one point, he joked about his raspy voice, adding, “F–k this f–king smoke. I sound like Bane.”

    He then shifted the conversation toward Buffy the Vampire Slayer, sharing his thoughts on the series’ conclusion and reflecting on its legacy.

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    Comment about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon expressing condolences and remembering his iconic role as Xander.

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    Comment by Holly Holland reflecting on difficulty watching last episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer after character's death.

    He offered a candid critique of Gellar, adding, “Sarah [who played the titular character Buffy Summer in the show]… she worked really hard, but she sort of f–ked the show, in a way.”

    “She told everyone she was leaving way too late into the series, so [creator] Joss [Whedon] was not prepared for that. You have an arc every season… it wasn’t fair to the crew, the cast or the show.”

    The show ran for seven seasons and ended in 2003.

    Nicholas Brendon wearing a dark beanie and hoodie, sitting indoors with a dimly lit background in a final video reveal.

    Image credits: nicholasbrendon

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    Despite his scathing comments toward Gellar, she shared an emotional tribute on social media after learning about his passing.

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    Posting a photo of the two together, she wrote, “They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen… To live so near to the spotlight and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes.”

    Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, in a close-up video wearing a beanie and light-colored hoodie indoors.

    Image credits: nicholasbrendon

    Nicholas Brendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer wearing sunglasses, smiling while sitting in a vintage car outdoors.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox Television

    She ended the message with a touching farewell, adding, “I saw you, Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”

    Several other members of the Buffy cast also shared tributes, including Alyson Hannigan, who wrote, “My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love, and Dodgers. I love you. RIP.”

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    Brendon’s family announced the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep

    Fan comment on social media about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon’s final video being revealed.

    Comment by Charlotte West expressing shock and naming Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon as her favorite on the series.

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    Nicholas Brendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer sitting at a round table with cast members in a dimly lit room

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox Television

    In the years leading up to his passing, Brendon had spoken openly about his health challenges.

    In 2022, he revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also experienced tachycardia, a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast.

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    Brendon additionally battled cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition involving nerve damage near the spinal cord. The illness required multiple spinal surgeries after a serious fall in 2021.

    Nicholas Brendon with cast members standing in front of a yellow school bus in a desert setting during filming.

    Image credits: nicholasbrendon

    Comment by Gregory Doreza saying Dawnie has her Xander now, related to final video of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon revealed

    Nicholas Brendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer holding a wooden stake in a well-lit indoor scene.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox Television

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    Speaking about his health in a 2023 post, Brendon wrote that the recovery process had been exhausting.

    “After two spinal surgeries and a heart attack, I’ve had multiple doctor appointments to juggle… dealing with health insurance and pre-approvals feels nearly as emotionally exhausting as dealing with my actual injuries.”

    The actor rose to fame in 1997 for his breakout role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also appeared in various projects, including Criminal Minds, Kitchen Confidential, Coherence, and Psycho Beach Party.

    “OMG that’s so heartbreaking,” wrote one user

    Facebook comment by Lynda Allison expressing heartfelt memories of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon at Planet Comicon.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon in a conversation.

    Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, sharing a heartfelt message about his character and lasting impact.

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    Comment by Amy Holtsclaw reacting to the final video of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, expressing heartbreak.

    Comment expressing sadness about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon and his impact as a favorite character of the 20s.

    Fan comment expressing grief for Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, remembering his underrated character tribute.

    Comment by Amanda Herman expressing disbelief and sadness about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon.

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    Fan comment about Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, recalling a childhood crush and meeting him at comic-con.

    Fan comment mourning Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, expressing sadness over final video and tribute.

    Comment from user Lia Baiz expressing sadness and love for Nicholas Brendon in a social media message about Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment from Elizabeth Goebel expressing sadness about Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star.

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    Comment saying he was the heart of Buffy, related to final video of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon revealed.

     

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry to be that person but he was violent towards women. He has beaten his ex girlfriend. He was a raging alcoholic. Always trashing his co stars like david boreanaz and smg. Loved Buffy show so much but please ...

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    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry to be that person but he was violent towards women. He has beaten his ex girlfriend. He was a raging alcoholic. Always trashing his co stars like david boreanaz and smg. Loved Buffy show so much but please ...

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