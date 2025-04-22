Husband Shames Wife Over Baby Weight, So She Sheds Him Along With The Pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

The person you marry should be someone who stands by you through it all—someone who supports you during the hardest moments and celebrates you during the best. In sickness and in health, for better or worse. That’s the promise.

But when this Redditor became a mom, it felt like her husband forgot what he signed up for. Instead of being there for her, he picked apart her appearance—making cutting comments, pressuring her to lose weight, and growing distant when she didn’t.

She got in shape hoping to win back his love. His affection returned, yet it didn’t feel right. Now, she’s questioning if she wants to stay with someone who only showed up when she looked a certain way.

The man pressured his wife to lose weight after giving birth and acted like she didn’t exist until she did

But when she finally hit his standard, she realized he no longer met hers

With all the hurt and effort she endured, most readers felt she’d be better off walking away

