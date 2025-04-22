Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Shames Wife Over Baby Weight, So She Sheds Him Along With The Pounds
Couples, Relationships

Husband Shames Wife Over Baby Weight, So She Sheds Him Along With The Pounds

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The person you marry should be someone who stands by you through it all—someone who supports you during the hardest moments and celebrates you during the best. In sickness and in health, for better or worse. That’s the promise.

But when this Redditor became a mom, it felt like her husband forgot what he signed up for. Instead of being there for her, he picked apart her appearance—making cutting comments, pressuring her to lose weight, and growing distant when she didn’t.

She got in shape hoping to win back his love. His affection returned, yet it didn’t feel right. Now, she’s questioning if she wants to stay with someone who only showed up when she looked a certain way.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The man pressured his wife to lose weight after giving birth and acted like she didn’t exist until she did

    Image credits: ArseniiPalivoda / envato (not the actual photo)

    But when she finally hit his standard, she realized he no longer met hers

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: avanti_photo / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwRA_132457

    With all the hurt and effort she endured, most readers felt she’d be better off walking away

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody can make this decision for you. Trust your gut instinct. You will know. Wishing you good things.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody can make this decision for you. Trust your gut instinct. You will know. Wishing you good things.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda