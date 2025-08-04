Redditors have been recalling videos and recordings that seem innocuous at first glance but have disturbing stories behind them. We hope that this list doesn’t make you lose faith in humanity, pandas. But it might be a good reminder to always maintain a bit of skepticism before taking something, or someone, at face value.

One of the most difficult pills that humans have to swallow is that not everything is what it seems. Your “ best friend ” could be secretly speaking terribly about you behind your back, and that article your mom shared on Facebook could be 100% fake news . Even if something appears to be wholesome, there might be a sinister side lurking underneath.

#1 Back in the 90's, there was a segment on The Jenny Jones Show where a guy (Scott Amedure) confessed that he had a crush on a male friend (Jonathan Schmitz).



Schmitz was so embarrassed by the appearance that he shot and k**led Amedure 3 days after the taping.

#2 So I wouldn't call this innocent, but surprising. A news reporter is interviewing Stephen McDaniel about a missing woman, Lauren Gidding. During the interview the reporter tells him that a body was found (turns out to be her body), and McDaniel just kind of mentally shuts off.



That would kind of be a normal reaction; finding out an acquaintance of yours is missing, and then a body is found in the area where she disappeared. The kicker is, that McDaniel is the one who m******d and hid Giddings body, and he's coming to the realization that the police found her and hes officially f****d. Definitely eerie.

#3 This video of a band performing in a bar in Thailand. Minutes later, the entire place catches fire and more than 60 people are dead.



Also, the band's name is "Burn" and the song they're singing is Linkin Park's "In The End."

#4 This video from June of 2012 showing a 20-year-old man playing Dance Dance Revolution at an AMC theater in Connecticut. He is being unknowingly recorded from behind by some people who spotted him and they are both mocking him and admiring his skills at the game.



Six months after this video was taken, the young man in the video, Adam Lanza, would shoot his mother 4 times in the head while she slept. He would then drive his car to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School, where he would murder 6 adults and 20 children who were between the ages of 6 and 7. During the shooting, he yelled a***e and obscenities at his victims. One student reported that he heard one of his classmates cry out "Help me! I don't want to be here!" and Lanza replied "Well, you're here." Upon hearing the sirens of responding police units, Lanza pulled out a 10mm pistol and shot himself.



No motive for the shooting was ever found.

#5 Mother Love by Queen. Freddie got most of the song recorded, but Brian has the last verse.





At the studio, Freddie said he was tired and would finish the rest some other time. He never did, resting at home during his final days. Brian came back later after Freddie's death and finished the last bit.

#6 That part in Supersize Me where they're talking about how Jared Fogle is good with kids.



Edit: Holy c**p this blew up. Thanks for the karma and the destroyed inbox!

#7 A popular 18 year old CSGO Youtuber uploaded a reveal of the super car he had just bought.



His Steam account containing around $100,000 of in-game items was banned 6 months later, causing him to have a serious mental breakdown. 2 months after his ban he drove this car 100MPH down ~~an LA~~ a San Diego highway the wrong way in an attempt to commit s*****e. He crashed head on into a van, k**ling himself, a mother and her 12 year old daughter.

#8 Look up the Hart family crash. One of the victims was a child who had been in a viral video/photo for hugging a cop during a police brutality protest, and later was m******d by his parents after years of horrific a**se. The interaction looks a whole lot more like a child desperately in need of help rather than the feel good moment it was made out to be at the time.

#9 Carmen Miranda’s last performance



Carmen Miranda, the famous singer and dancer of the 1940s , performed on the Jimmy Durante show on August 4 1955. At the end of her performance she briefly dropped to her knee but popped back up after wards.



She later died of a massive heart attack that same night.



Happens at 24:02

#10 Tommy Cooper death on stage. People was thinking he was still acting when he collapsed on the ground dead, for a heart attack.

#11 In 2017 there were two girls (13 and 14) who were killed in an Indiana park. The murders remained unsolved. The last Snapchat that one of the girls posted shows an unknown guy in hoodie approaching them.

#12 One day I saw a news report on a womans body dropped in a lake. The police were still looking for the body. They interviewed a man who said "that could've been someone's mother" A few hours later they find out the body was that mans mother.

#13 The family movie “The Adventures of Milo and Otis”. It’s a live-action movie about a dog and a cat. The filmmakers a***ed the animals, even k**led some in order to get their shot.

#14 This video of this guy getting a strike at a bowling alley and showing it off. But he’s the guy that killed the old man on Facebook live by shooting him in the head because his girlfriend Joy Lane broke up with him.



EDIT: IIRC this was a big story 3 years ago on Easter Day. Was pretty wild. Also having seen that Facebook live video around when it came out, the second the camera flips around and it shows Stevens face it makes my stomach sink it’s so f****d.

#15 There's a film called the Beastmaster. The titular Beastmaster has a large, black panther that is just a tiger painted black. Apparently the black paint was toxic, and the tiger died as a result after filming concluded. :(.

#16 This surveillance video of Timothy Pitzen, it just looks like he and his mother are checking into a hotel but in reality it is shortly before his mother kills herself and leaves behind a note saying Timmothy is safe but will never be found. He is still missing..

#17 Chris Watts pleading for the return of his pregnant wife and daughters... He confessed to killing them all the following week.

#18 There was a comment I replied to about this but it was deleted.



A lot of people probably remember Minecraft Family, a wholesome youtube series in the early days of Minecraft where a family, the son (the person who made the videos) his dad and sister, would play together. It was funny and a great part of my childhood. I went to rewatch the series and some comments were referring to a draw my life video he made which revealed his father was actually very a*****e to his mother and himself during those times, and that playing Minecraft was the only time his family felt normal.



That broke my heart and I couldn't watch the series or see it the same way

#19 It was on an old episode of Oprah (way before I was born, but it was featured in the anniversary box set) this mom had made several recordings of essentially 'mom tutorials' for her daughter. Which is really sweet, but it was because she was diagnosed with cancer and she was expected to die when her daughter was 3.



Her daughter said she watched them throughout her entire childhood and still plays them when she feels like she needs her mom around.



Edit: The reason why I put this here is that it was originally presented as cute videos like 'how to tie a ponytail' or 'how to alter a prom dress'. Then you found out the mom was dying and that this was basically a prolonged goodbye letter. There were scenes of her speculating how her daughter would look like a woman, what kind of guy she'd date, the shenanigans her dad and her would do, etc. I found it terrifying that she had to film them all in such short proximity, but it's also pretty wholesome.

#20 This isn’t really terrifying, but it always gives me the creeps to hear it. It’s a video of Alessandro Moreschi, who was a Castrato singer. This is him singing in 1902, I believe, and he was in his forties.



If you don’t know what a castrato is, basically they used to be really popular to use in opera and other genres of music way back a few centuries ago, mostly to use in place of female singers. A castrato is a male singer who has been castrated before puberty. Basically, if a young boy had a high voice in choir or something along those lines, they would be castrated while young so that they wouldn’t lose their abilities to reach the high pitches because their voices wouldn’t drop due to puberty. Honestly, the recording completely creeps me out because it was such an awful thing in the history of opera, and it’s so creepy that only a little under a hundred years ago did the last official castrato die. Thousands of boys died while being castrated or after, and this recording is absolutely haunting.

#21 The last twitch stream of Reckful. He jokingly comments about if it's all a simulation and maybe you get out when you die. He ask if he should try his luck to chat. You can tell he is glancing at his balcony a few times.



He jumped from it some time later. It gets even darker when you learn about his past. His older brother committed s*****e as well.



Edit:. It seems he said it a month or so before doing it.



Also an Edit: a good YouTube doc on him. It's extremely well done and a good watch regardless if you knew who he was. https://youtu.be/vnavU4bk7Vc.

#22 The 2004 Tsunami videos. People having fun on gorgeous day, enjoying the now very wide beach not knowing the wave of death coming towards them.

#23 I saw a low quality video that first showed a street from the view of a balcony, then the camera shook rapidly, then it ended showing a mirror. I found out about this before but, the video was footage from a livestream that a 13 year old girl recorded of her committing s*****e. The camera shaking was the phone falling from her hands as she jumped off of her balcony onto the street. The phone ended up in the room because it fell back into it.

#24 Maybe not that innocent to begin with but extra creepy knowing the truth.



A video of an African Grey parrot named Bud saying "don't f*****g shoot". He witnessed his owner (Martin Durham) being m******d by his wife. IIRC Bud also mimicked both sides of verbal fights, alternating between two a male and female voice.



I believe the parrot testified in court, the wife was convicted.



Edit: Bud did NOT testify, sorry to get your hopes up. He was however a useful witness during the investigation!

#25 Dr. Nassar’s sports medicine videos. He’s one of the doc’s for USA gymnastics and has (had?) a ton of videos on his website of him demonstrating various sports med techniques and treatments. It looks professional on the surface. The thing is some of his techniques are totally made up. Some techniques he demonstrated on video he would digitally penetrate (finger) young girls in the v****a and a**s. He performed these “techniques” on hundreds of young girls under the guise of it being for their health and sometimes directly in front of their parents, sometimes while aroused.



Watch Athlete A on Netflix if you want the story on this s*****g.

#26 That kid who did anime reviews and ended up making a video about his big future plans. He ended up k**ling his entire family and tried shooting up his old high school before he got caught.



Also Elliot Rogers old videos are just eerie.

#27 Next door neighbor security footage of a disturbingly calm Chris Watt loading up his work truck in the morning with the bodies of his recently strangled pregnant wife and two young children, to dispose of them. Absolutely f****d up.

#28 There's one of a girl with her dad and her sister on the forest, the girl is doing a typical home video and the sister tells her *"Sarah, dad's a pervert"* the dad then takes the camera. Sister went missing years later, that man is the principal Suspect



Edit : here's the full case if you want to check it out.

#29 I was hiking the Appalachian trail in high school and our guide told us a story about someone that got filmed sleeping on the trail with their camera but the thing was they were hiking alone. They didn't see the footage until they got home so they had no idea how long it went on for.

#30 Here's a really good one.



This cop is giving advice on how to stay safe and avoid becoming victims of a crime. He talks with a reporter about how 'anything could happen' 'being a female you could be r***d, robbed if you're male.'



Well it turns out that the cop is none other than Craig Peyer, who 3 days after recording this video, murders Cara Knott after pulling her over. It was found out through the investigation that Peyer had a history of targeting women and making predatory sexual advances on several female drivers.





For further reading, I recommend One Day by Gene Weingarten.



EDIT: Seems I've come across conflicting information, but the consensus is that the interview was recorded AFTER the murder. My bad.

#31 Tears in Heaven - Eric Clapton.



It’s a song written to his 4 1/2 year old son who died after falling 53 stories out an apartment window that was accidentally left open.

#32 The song Anne Marie sings in ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ about wanting a loving home. While recording, the voice actress, Judith Barsi kept crying. Her home life was awful. Her father was a*****e to both her and her mother and would often threaten to k**l or hurt them. Judith died before the movie came out. She and her mother were k**led by her father and then he k**led himself. She was 10.

#33 In the documentary Paris is Burning, there's a moment where a drag queen named Dorian Corey is getting ready and she says:



I always had hopes of being a big star. But as you get older, you aim a little lower. Everybody wants to make an impression, some mark upon the world. Then you think, you've made a mark on the world if you just get through it, and a few people remember your name. Then you've left a mark. You don't have to bend the whole world. I think it's better to just enjoy it. Pay your dues, and just enjoy it. If you shoot a arrow and it goes real high, hooray for you.



My impression of her was that she said it with extreme world-weariness like all the fight had gone out of her.



After Dorian died, a suitcase was found in her apartment with the decomposing body of a man who had died from a gunshot wound to the head. He had been dead for about 15 years, and Dorian died 3 years after Paris is Burning was released, meaning at the time of shooting the film she had had the body in her closet for many years. It really puts her words in a different light when you rewatch the film.

#34 Curb Your Enthusiasm were filming in Dodger Stadium during a live match.



If they hadn’t been there, a man called Juan Catalan would have gone to Death Row for murder.



The cameras caught footage of him sitting in his seat and he was exonerated. There’s a Netflix documentary on it called Long Shot.

#35 Peanut Butter Jelly Time, the guy was k**led in a standoff with police and was snoop doggs brother in law, who tried to de escalate him during the incident.

#36 What about the video that was on Tosh.O where there were 2 girls and the “dad” tied them in a playful way to the bed. But it was really like a p**o tutorial on how to do this to kids so the p**o could do what they wanted. Tosh said on the show it was creepy and the guys whole YouTube channel was weird. A few months later the FBI or something investigated it and it turned out the guy was a p**o abusing the girls and expoloiting them on his “kids YouTube channel”. That video looked creepy innocent until you find out the real story.

#37 The 2007 movie Waitress.



It's about a small-town waitress with a passion for baking who struggles with an a*****e husband and an unwanted pregnancy while trying to find happiness and love. It's a sweet and really heart-warming film, and it has some big name stars- Keri Russel, Nathan Fillian, Andy Griffith, but most notably to this post, Adrienne Shelly.



Adrienne Shelly was not only a co-star and the writer for Waitress, but this movie was also her ~~directorial~~ cinematic debut as a director. When released in 2007 it was very well received for its heart and unique directorial style.





However, Adrienne Shelly was m******d in 2006, three months before it debuted. Her death was first ruled as a s*****e by hanging before further investigation showed she was m******d by a stranger who staged her s*****e. Waitress was the only film she would get to direct.





The Adrienne Shelly Foundation now exists to support women filmmakers, continuing Shelly's legacy. Honestly typing this up is making me a bit teary- Waitress is one of my all-time favorite movies (and a great musical as well), and losing someone like Adrienne Shelly just shows how cruel the world can be sometimes.





Edit: Turns out Waitress wasn't her directorial debut, though it may have been her cinematic debut vs direct to video.

#38 Not sure, but the video Lil’ Peep’s brother posted, thinking his brother was just really high.



Kid was turning blue and struggling to breathe, but it looked like he was nodding out.



Edit: remembering this more clearly now - it was Bexey, and he made a post saying something like “he was like a brother to me, etc, etc.”



I’m about as far away from Lil’ Peep’s demo as anyone can be, and I didn’t know who he was - the video just haunted me. I came to his music posthumously, and the kid had some serious talent. Just couldn’t outrun his demons.

#39 There was a celebrity in the UK called Jimmy Savile who presented many BBC programs in the 1970s, especially ones with a younger audience. He did a campaign for seatbelt awareness and was a patron for many charities for the vulnerable. He was probably the most-loved celebrity for decades. After his death he was revealed as the country’s worst child s*x offender who used his fame and proximity to children to a**se them. Any picture or TV footage of him near kids was probably shot just before or after he’d assaulted someone.

#40 Reverend Jim Jones] looks like just a reverend at a very enthusiastic church. Was actually very well respected and active in fighting for civil rights. He eventually lead his followers to the peoples temple in the jungle and had them commit mass s*****e, or forcefully poisoned those who would not take it willingly. Over 600 deaths after poisoning the punch with cyanide and then k**ling himself. That's where the term "don't drink the kool-aid" comes from.

#41 Fetch! with Ruff Ruffman is a fairly obscure PBS Kids show I liked to watch as a kid. The episode "Ruff Pigs Out and Has a Whale of a Time" features orca trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was unfortunately k**led by an orca five months after the episode aired.

