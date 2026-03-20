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Chuck Norris’ Kids Break Silence After Their Dad’s ‘Sudden’ Passing
Chuck Norris' kids sitting with family on sandy beach, smiling and embracing in casual summer outfits outdoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chuck Norris’ Kids Break Silence After Their Dad’s ‘Sudden’ Passing

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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The family of legendary martial artist and actor Chuck Norris has spoken out after confirming the action star’s sudden passing on March 20.

Known globally for his role in action films and the long-running TV series, Walker, Texas Ranger, Norris left behind not only a cinematic legacy but also a large family who now remember him as a devoted father.

Highlights
  • Chuck Norris passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 86.
  • His 24-year-old daughter, Danilee, broke her silence on Instagram, describing the "warrior" as a tender father.
  • Dakota Norris also honored the "man he looked up to his whole life."
  • Just days before his passing, Norris celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10.

Following the news of his passing at 86, several of Norris’ children shared emotional tributes.

RELATED:

    Chuck Norris’ children break the silence after their father’s sudden passing at 86

    Four adults sitting closely on a sandy beach with greenery in the background, representing Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence.

    Image credits: chucknorris

    Tweet from Henry Williams paying tribute to Chuck Norris, mentioning fans reacting to Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence after dad's passing.

    Image credits: HenryWill83983

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    The 24-year-old daughter of Norris, Danilee, whom he shared with his wife Gena O’Kelley, was among the first to speak publicly.

    Danilee grew up close to her father and frequently posted about their bond on social media. To honor Norris, she shared a series of personal photos and memories on her Instagram.

    “I don’t think grief is a good enough word to describe the emotions my family and I are going through right now… losing a parent is something that you are never prepared for,” she wrote.

    Danilee described Norris as her protector from the moment she was born and reflected on the deep affection he showed his children throughout their lives.

    Chuck Norris' kids smiling outdoors with a woman in bright sunlight, capturing a close family selfie moment.

    Image credits: d.ani.lee

    “My dad was my protector the moment I was born… my dad loved so deeply and cared for every single person in his life with so much tenderness.”

    She also spoke about how the action star’s tough public image was balanced by compassion at home.

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    “His warrior exterior was only matched by a heart so full of love,” she wrote, adding that she hopes to continue the compassion he showed others.

    “To say how thankful I am for him being my dad is an understatement… I promise I will always try to make you proud.”

    Danilee concluded by calling herself his “little girl” and referencing the Bible verse Matthew 5:4.

    Danilee’s twin brother, Dakota, also honored his father, whom he “looked up to his whole life”

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    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing sadness and crying emojis after Chuck Norris' kids break silence on their dad's passing.

    Image credits: RealShannonShea

    Dakota has followed closely in his father’s footsteps in martial arts and holds a fifth-degree black belt. He often worked alongside Norris on training and fight choreography.

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    In his Instagram message, Dakota described his father as the most important role model in his life.

    “Dad, it’s hard to find the right words for this, but I’ll do my best,” he wrote. “You’ve been the man I looked up to my whole life.”

    Image credits: chucknorris

    He also praised the values his father lived by, including discipline, faith, and generosity.

    “Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you.”

    Dakota added that Norris made sure his children always felt loved.

     

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    A post shared by Dakota Norris (@d.ak.ot.a)

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence after their dad's sudden passing with a tribute message.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the character of Chuck Norris as his kids break silence after their dad's sudden passing.

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    “Honest to God, I don’t think there was a single day that went by where you didn’t say it.”

    He concluded by promising to live a life that honors his father’s example.

    “I’m so proud to be your son… I hope I can live a life that honors you and makes you proud. I love you, Dad. I’ll miss you forever.”

    Besides Dakota and Danilee, Norris is survived by his other children and grandchildren

    Chuck Norris with his kids smiling at home, capturing a family moment before his sudden passing news.

    Image credits: d.ani.lee

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    Tweet from Human Truths responding to TMZ about Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence after their dad's sudden passing.

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    Norris was the father of five children.

    His eldest son, Mike, who is 63 years old, followed his father into the entertainment industry as an actor and director, appearing in several episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger and later directing films such as AmeriGeddon and Birdie & Bogey.

    His second son, Eric Norris, also built a career both in Hollywood and motorsports. Eric worked as a Hollywood stuntman and coordinator and later became a NASCAR Winston West Series champion in 2002.

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    Chuck Norris' kids and family posing together indoors, breaking silence after their dad's sudden passing.

    Image credits: chucknorris

    Norris also had a daughter, Dina Norris DiCiolli, whom he discovered later in life after she contacted him as an adult. The two eventually formed a close relationship after meeting.

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    Along with his children, Norris is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998, as well as 13 grandchildren.

    Norris’ family confirmed the actor passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing heartfelt advice from Chuck Norris' kids after their dad's sudden passing with a broken heart emoji.

    Image credits: NBA_BELIEVER08

    Norris’ family confirmed his passing in a statement posted on social media.

    “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the statement read.

    “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

    The family also reflected on how the martial artist and actor impacted people worldwide.

    “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather… the heart of our family.”

     

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    A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

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    They added that his legacy extended far beyond his work on screen.

    “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

    Norris rose to fame after appearing opposite Bruce Lee in the 1972 film Way of the Dragon before becoming one of the biggest action stars of the 1980s and the lead of Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for nearly a decade.

    “End of an era,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a Twitter post about Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence after their dad's sudden passing and his lasting influence.

    Image credits: WisdomItod81685

    Tweet expressing condolences and legacy of Chuck Norris after his sudden passing from one of his kids.

    Image credits: jaeethereal

    Tweet expressing gratitude for Chuck Norris' legacy, highlighting his iconic roles and impact after his sudden passing.

    Image credits: imjinniejazz

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    Tweet by user Raba expressing RIP for Chuck Norris, referencing Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence after their dad's sudden passing.

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    Tweet by Amit Dhanda expressing respect and mentioning an end of an era following Chuck Norris' kids breaking silence after their dad's passing.

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    Tweet expressing gratitude for a heartfelt testimony from Chuck Norris' kids after their dad's sudden passing.

    Image credits: PjP64520

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chuck Norris after his kids break silence on their dad's sudden passing.

    Image credits: pipedreams18

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    Tweet from Terra P expressing grief with broken heart and praying hands emojis after Chuck Norris' sudden passing.

    Image credits: PielTerra

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    Screenshot of a social media tribute message expressing condolences to Chuck Norris' kids after their dad's sudden passing.

    Image credits: louisa40

    Tweet from Amani about Chuck Norris, expressing grief and admiration following the sudden passing and kids breaking silence.

    Image credits: rasheedkauthar

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