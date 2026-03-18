Man Downplays GF’s Martial Arts Skills, Ensuring Everybody Knows She’s A Model, Gets Shamed Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind any surface-level beauty – on screen, on stage, or a glossy mag cover – there’s always a ton of hard work, sweat, and tears. Maybe that’s exactly what we should keep in mind when dreaming about careers in movies, sports, or modeling – for ourselves or our kids.

This woman actually nailed it twice – she earned a black belt in martial arts and used her looks to build a pro modeling career. But she’s always said she’s a martial arts teacher first and a pro model second. And her boyfriend not getting this nearly landed him in hot water one day…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Looking at a glamorous model in a mag cover, or a basketball star posterizing defenders under the rim, we sometimes don’t even know how much hard work is actually hidden there

Image credits: maradon888 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has a new girlfriend, whose main gig is actually pro modeling, but she always introduces herself as a martial arts teacher

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The lady also trains kids and women at the local dojo and has earned her black belt

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, introducing his new partner to his friends, the author “corrected” her, reminding them she’s a pro model anyway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman got offended and called him out for disrespecting her sports career and job

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man, however, claims that he just wanted to show how he admired her modeling skills

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aitathrowaway9797

ADVERTISEMENT

So the man decided to take this online, seeking support and advice from netizens – but what he actually got was roasting and criticism

So, the Original poster (OP) has been dating a new girlfriend for a few months now, and according to him, she’s the most beautiful and amazing woman ever. She works as a professional model, earning the bulk of her income from it, but prefers to call herself a martial arts instructor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, that’s right – the woman has a black belt and teaches martial arts at a local dojo. At the same time, our guy admits he’s always admired her modeling career more – it just seemed way more glamorous and prestigious to him. So it’s no surprise that when he introduced her to his friends, he felt the need to correct her.

She called herself a martial arts teacher, but he quickly pointed out that most of her income actually comes from modeling. She shot him a dirty look and later, when they were alone, called him out for being disrespectful about her main gig. She stated that martial arts had been her dream since childhood, so modeling was just a way to earn more money.

Our guy seemed to get it finally – he hadn’t realized how much work it took for her to get those martial arts skills. He felt bad about the slip-up and wanted to make it right – starting with a fancy dinner to say sorry.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While centuries ago, job prestige was more of an evolutionary mechanism, as this article on Ness Labs reasonably notes, today, when the external aspects of a job are no longer so important, we still sometimes subconsciously rank professions by their “prestige.” In doing so, we influence our choice of job, social connections, and, ultimately, our self-esteem.

The authors of this article, published on the Brookings Institution website, strongly recommend that our society reconsider the very paradigm of job prestige, as this hypothetical scale very often fails to reflect the actual value of a profession to society. Ignoring stereotypes is how individuals can contribute to this process, the authors believe.

Lots of people in the comments called out the original poster for buying into these stereotypes. Commenters said that by introducing his girlfriend as a pro model, he was kinda saying he cared more about her looks than who she really is. And it looks like he took that criticism seriously.

Later, our guy showed up to his girlfriend’s martial arts classes to see her in action. He said he admired not just her skills but also how she teaches – especially since she runs a kids’ class. She, in turn, gave him the lowdown on some of the lesser-known parts of the modeling world. She also shared that her real dream is to open her own martial arts school one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Our guy, in turn, works in finance and is excellent with money. So he jumped in with some practical ideas to help her make that dream happen sooner rather than later. Here’s hoping it all works out for them – both in love and in business! So what do you, our dear readers, think about it?

The author seemingly took the responders’ criticism seriously and brought his apologies to his girlfriend right at her workplace

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT