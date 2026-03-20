Chuck Norris’s Heartbreaking Final Post Before His Passing At 86

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Chuck Norris’ final post showed that he remained committed to his health days before his passing.

The martial artist-turned-actor passed away on Thursday (March 19) at the age of 84. His family announced the news the following day in a heartfelt Instagram statement.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” they wrote.



RELATED:

Highlights Chuck Norris, celebrated for his action film roles and martial arts legacy, has passed away at 86.

His final post showed him sparring and saying he was "grateful for the chance to keep doing what I love."

Norris' passing comes after he was hospitalized in Hawaii for an undisclosed medical emergency.

Action film star Chuck Norris passed away at the age of 86

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

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Norris’ family said they would keep the circumstances surrounding his passing private.

The late action movie star had celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10 with a video that showed him sparring with his trainer.



Image credits: Getty/Frederic Meylan

“I don’t age, I level up,” he declared in the clip, which turned out to be his final post.

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young,. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love,” he captioned the post.

Norris thanked his fans, noting that their support through the years “has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

He signed the message, “God Bless, Chuck Norris.



The martial artist-turned-actor had his big movie break in the 1970s after starring in The Way of the Dragon

Image credits: Getty/Sunset Boulevard

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People have since rushed to pay tribute to the Walker, Texas Ranger star in the comments and to celebrate his lengthy career.

Last month, Norris posted a carousel of photos that showed him performing as an actor and martial artist.

“Some great memories throughout the years. I’m so grateful for the journey and everyone who’s been part of it,” the movie star wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

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In January, he shared a snapshot from Chester, California, and wrote, “You can’t beat views like these. Life is a gift, so cherish today and never take a single breath for granted.”

Norris’ passing comes just one day after he was hospitalized in Hawaii following a sudden medical emergency.

The nature of the emergency was not disclosed, but a source close to the actor said he remained in good spirits during his time in care, as per Newsweek.



Norris was known for his work in action films during the 70s and 80s, as well as for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger

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Way of the Dragon (1972) Bruce Lee vs Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/fy4R99be0h — Retro Recall (☥𝐃𝐁) (@RetroMoviesDB) March 10, 2026

The hospitalization came as a surprise to his loved ones. Just one day earlier, he had been training on the island, speaking with friends, and cracking jokes as usual.

Norris’ most memorable role was as Cordell “Cord” Walker in the long-running TV series Walker, Texas Ranger.

The show, which ran for nine seasons on CBS, cemented the actor’s status as a pop culture phenomenon.

Image credits: chucknorris

Norris began his career as a martial artist, having multiple black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Over time, he began teaching martial arts to Hollywood stars. In 1972, he had his big break as an actor after starring in Way of the Dragon alongside martial arts star Bruce Lee.

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Through the 1980s, Norris starred in films like Missing in Action, Invasion U.S.A., Lone Wolf McQuade, and The Delta Force.



Norris continued to work out days before his passing and said he wasn’t aging, but “leveling up”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

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The action film icon continued acting into the 2000s. His final role was in Zombie Plane, an upcoming Australian action comedy.

Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Stephen King are among the stars who have paid tribute to Norris.

“He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family,” posted Stallone, who directed Norris in the film The Expendables 2.

Image credits: chucknorris

Lundgren, who also starred in the film, called the late actor a “role model” and said, “Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him.”

He described Norris as “someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man.”

In the early 2010s, Norris was rediscovered by younger generations through online memes that playfully exaggerated his toughness and endurance.

Author Stephen King took to X to honor Norris with some of these viral jokes. He wrote, “My fave Chuck Norris joke: Chuck doesn’t flush the toilet, he scares the sh*t out of it.

“When he was born, Chuck Norris drove his mother home from the hospital.” Finally, he wrote, “Seriously, I thought he was great. SILENT RAGE scared hell out of my boys…and me.”



Norris had five children and thirteen grandchildren

Image credits: chucknorris

The movie legend is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998, as well as his five children and thirteen grandchildren.

Norris and Kelley were co-chairs of the nonprofit he founded, Kickstart Kids, which aims to empower young generations through karate.

“We started Kickstart Kids, which is truly a fantastic organization that teaches martial arts and character development to students,” the couple said in 2023.

“We’ve reached more than 100,000 kids, and the breakthroughs that we’ve seen mean the world to us.”



“His legacy will live on,” one fan said as others paid tribute to the late actor

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