Action Star Chuck Norris Passes Away At 86 After Medical Emergency In Hawaii

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Action movie star Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86, his family says.

His family announced that the iconic actor passed away on Thursday (March 19).

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” they wrote on Instagram.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.



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Highlights Chuck Norris, iconic martial artist and actor, passed away at 86 following a sudden medical emergency in Hawaii.

Norris was "surrounded by family and was at peace," his loved ones said in a statement.

The actor gained fame starring alongside Bruce Lee in 'Way of the Dragon' and later as Cordell Walker in 'Walker, Texas Ranger.'

Chuck Norris has passed away aged 86, his family announced

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

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“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Image credits: Chuck Norris/Facebook

The family said they were deeply grateful for the “unforgettable moments” they shared with him and for the support he received from fans around the world.

“To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

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The family concluded the heartfelt message by asking for privacy during this difficult time and addressing his fans again, writing, “Thank you for loving him with us.”



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The passing of the martial artist–turned–actor comes shortly after he was hospitalized in Hawaii



Image credits: chucknorris/Instagram

Norris’ passing comes just one day after he was hospitalized in Hawaii following a sudden medical emergency on the island of Kauai.

The nature of the emergency was not disclosed, but a source close to the actor said he remained in good spirits during his time in care, as per Newsweek.

The hospitalization came as a surprise to his loved ones. Just one day earlier, he had been training on the island, speaking with friends, and cracking jokes as usual.

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Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Norris marked his 86th birthday by sharing a video of himself sparring with a trainer.

Born Carlos Ray Norris, the action legend served in the United States Air Force before rising to fame as a star of several martial arts for which he held multiple black belts, including in Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

After winning multiple championships, he created his own hybrid discipline, Chun Kuk Do, and began teaching martial arts to Hollywood stars.



Norris gained recognition as an actor after starring in Way of the Dragon with Bruce Lee



Image credits: Concord Production Inc

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The Oklahoma native rose to fame as an actor in 1972 after starring in Way of the Dragon alongside martial arts star Bruce Lee.

Through the 1980s, Norris starred in Missing in Action, Invasion U.S.A., The Delta Force, Firewalker, and more.

But Norris’ most memorable role was as Cordell “Cord” Walker in the long-running CBS television series Walker, Texas Ranger.

The show ran for nine seasons in the 1990s and cemented Norris’ status as a pop culture phenomenon.

Image credits: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

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Norris, who saw a resurgence in popularity among younger generations through the viral “Chuck Norris Facts” meme, continued acting into the 2000s.

He starred in The Expendables 2 in 2012, in a 2020 episode of Hawaii Five-0, and 2024’s Agent Recon, as well as in Zombie Plane, an upcoming Australian action comedy.

In addition to his work in films and TV, he published bestselling books on martial arts, philosophy, and personal development.



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He famously played Cord Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger, from 1993 to 2001

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In a 2023 interview with The Healthy, Norris said he was “grateful to feel strong, healthy, and energized” and opened up about getting older.

“I don’t see age as a reason to slow down,” he said. “If anything, it’s given me an opportunity to renew my commitment to fitness and nutrition. I make sure to add movement whenever I can each day and fuel my body with nutrients that have helped me feel younger than ever.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

Greta Norris, Norris’ granddaughter, paid tribute to the actor in a touching Instagram post.

“You all knew Chuck Norris as the man that counted to infinity twice, the man who got bit by a cobra and the cobra d*ed,” she said, referencing the early 2010s memes about Norris that exaggerated his toughness.

She noted that her grandfather was “known for many amazing things, but what I am most proud of is I got to know him as my Papa… A grandfather that would sit on his rocking chair and listen to me tell him stories”.

Greta described him as “the most down-to-earth person ever,” adding, “In a room full of people, he would make it known that he was listening to you and only you. The world truly lost an icon, and I lost my grandpa.”

The beloved martial artist-turned-actor is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998, as well as his five children and thirteen grandchildren.

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Fans paid tribute to the late actor and celebrated his decades-long career

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