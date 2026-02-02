20 Real-Life Stories And Interesting Facts Shared By This Instagram Page
At first glance, the Instagram page "@5eeyouinhell" might look like just another account posting striking images with no further context attached to them. But if you spend a few extra minutes scrolling, you might quickly realize this page goes much deeper than that.
Instead of chasing trends or humor, the page focuses on raw facts and intense stories that often feel unbelievable, yet are completely real, based on facts and sources. From emotional human connections and acts of kindness to unusual coincidences, survival stories, and moments frozen at exactly the right second, every image invites you to take a moment and reflect on the type of content we consume.
This boy sold his entire pokémon card collection to raise $655 to save his pet dog’s lifein 2021, 8 year old bryson sold his pokémon cards to get money for his puppy bruce’s lifesaving treatment. the family ended up raising over $20,000 after the photos went viral, allowing them to save bruce.
The rest of the raised money was spent to save other dogs.
Speaking to Bored Panda, Liam, the owner ofthe Instagram page, shared that his journey into sharing real-life facts and curiosities began almost unintentionally. He started his pages while still in high school, around five years ago, at a time when he was still figuring himself out. “I started these pages when I was in high school, without really knowing much about anything or even about myself,” he said. “At first, it was just a hobby.”
A statue in Istanbul, Turkey to honor Tombili, a famous stray cat. He used to sit in this position and watch passers-by.
He used to sit in this position and *judge* passers-by... very harshly, probably.
A man took his terminally ill dog to see the sea one last time.
He wrote: “I’m crazy for bringing you here in your condition... but I wanted to give you that emotion. I know you love to see the immensity of the sea - the same immensity of love I have for you, Greta.”
Over time, that hobby grew into something more meaningful. Liam explained that he felt increasingly drawn to the emotional side of storytelling and wanted his content to resonate on a deeper level. “I wanted to create a space where people could find stories, facts, or even motivational pieces that weren’t just informative, but emotionally impactful,” he said. “I love making people feel something and maybe see life a little differently afterward.”
At just three weeks old, a puppy named Jake was rescued from a burning shed by firefighter Bill Lindler, though he suffered burns on 75% of his body. After his owners abandoned him at the vet, Lindler adopted Jake, who made a remarkable recovery. Jake now teaches kids about fire safety, proudly wears a working dog badge, and has become the official mascot of the Hanahan Fire Department.
What happened to the mama dog and were there any siblings/litter mates?
Nicole Graham spent more than three hours holding her horse’s head above water to keep him from drowning in the rising tide.
Through sheer grit and determination, she kept him alive until rescuers arrived and pulled him to safety.
When it comes to selecting the stories and images he shares, Liam’s process is rooted in research and instinct. He spends hours reading articles and searching online, looking for content that feels significant rather than just eye-catching. “If a story or image stands out to me as meaningful or impactful, that’s usually a sign it belongs on the page,” he explained.
This guy traded Jordans for a German shepherd.
This couple planted over 2 million trees to regrow a forest in 20 years:
Since 1998, Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado and his wife, Lélia Deluiz Wanick Salgado, have led an ambitious reforestation project in the Rio Doce Basin.
Through their organization, Instituto Terra, they’ve planted more than 2.7 million trees, restoring over 550 acres of forest and reviving 2,000 natural springs.
Many of his posts are emotional, shocking, or deeply thought-provoking — and that reaction is intentional. The page owner hopes his content encourages people to pause and reflect. “I want people to stop for a second and feel something,” he said. “Whether it’s empathy, discomfort, or curiosity, I hope it encourages them to question things and appreciate life a bit more.” For him, these posts are rooted in shared human experiences, drawing from both his own life and the stories of others.
New York City is weighing a new bill that would formally recognize bodega cats as working animals. Known as Intro 1471, the proposal seeks to protect both the cats and the shop owners who depend on them, as existing health regulations technically prohibit animals in food-retail spaces.
For decades, bodega cats have been a staple of the city’s corner stores, helping keep rodent populations under control in small shops that often face pest issues.
Public support for their legal recognition is strong, with more than 13,000 people signing a petition in favor of the bill.
If passed, the legislation would allow bodega cats to remain in stores under clear rules covering care, vaccinations, and overall safety. The bill has already been introduced in the city council and is now progressing through the legislative process, though it still requires full approval to become law.
Lily, a blind Great Dane, is with her guide dog, Madison. Lily became blind after an illness that required the removal of both her eyes, and Maddison, another Great Dane, became her loyal guide and best friend, helping her navigate the world despite her blindness.
That was such a long time ago, they've both passed on by now. Also, I think they eventually didn't get along anymore. However, it's sweet to see a reminder.
Some of the most impactful moments on the page have also been the most personal. Liam shared that two pinned posts on "5eeyouinhell" affected him deeply. One focused on his experience with a panic attack. “That post was my way of being open about mental health and showing that internal struggles can be overwhelming and very real,” he said.
The other told the story of someone he grew up with who lost their life to senseless violence — a post that was especially difficult to share. “Sharing that story wasn’t easy, but it felt important,” He explained. “It was a way to acknowledge loss and the reality that violence affects real people and real communities.”
Both posts, he added, came from a raw and honest place, and they reflect the core purpose behind his work. “They represent some of the main reasons why my page exists.”
“Old pictures of the family pet” (unknown photographer). The sire (father) of the wolf pet was a pureblood Alaskan Timber wolf, and his dam (mother) was a pureblood Canadian Buffalo wolf.
In the winter of 1943, this man posed for several photos with his german shepherd in a photo booth at grand central station in new york city.
the anti-wolf heck collar is a type of dog collar designed to protect livestock guardian dogs from attacks by wolves. the collar base protects the dog’s throat and carotid arteries, while the spikes deter wolf bites.
The prong collar was originally invented with the same purpose, NOT as a training tool.
In 2020, a mother in South Korea put on a VR headset and came face to face with her deceased 7 year old daughter. Through advanced virtual reality technology, developers recreated her daughter’s voice, face, and movements, allowing for one final, heartbreaking reunion. A glimpse of closure in a digital afterlife.
"They didn’t leave. They just changed places. Now they live where they always did: in the center of the chest, on the empty couch, in the silence that never fades."
This is the funeral of private kevin elliot who was killed during a battle with the taliban in afghanistan.
His best friend barry delaney wore a green dress to honor a long time agreement that if one of them dies, the other has to wear a bright green dress to the funeral. the ceremony was held in dundee, scotland.
Every time deandre hopkins scores a touchdown, he finds his mom who lost her sight 20 years ago due to an acid attack, and gives her the touchdown ball.
This K-9 unit named Deke was given titanium teeth caps to extend its service life. The work was needed on the 6 years old german shepherd due to his natural teeth becoming worn down over his years of specialized service in narc*tics and apprehension.
A 1,000-year-old mummified monk was found hidden inside an ancient Buddha statue. Experts made the discovery after a private collector brought the statue in for restoration. Inside, they found the remains of a monk named Liquan, seated on cloth inscribed with Chinese characters. Researchers believe he may have undergone “self-mummification,” a rare practice to prepare for the afterlife.
A young Palestinian boy, having witnessed more terror than most adults beyond Gaza ever will, wanders the streets dressed as Superman.
Amy Winehouse performing for her last time (2011) She was forced by her managers to perform at this show in Belgrade Serbia, although she didn’t want to. She was struggling on stage and was booed by her fans for the whole show. She passed away 35 days later.