Some of the most impactful moments on the page have also been the most personal. Liam shared that two pinned posts on "5eeyouinhell" affected him deeply. One focused on his experience with a panic attack. “That post was my way of being open about mental health and showing that internal struggles can be overwhelming and very real,” he said.

The other told the story of someone he grew up with who lost their life to senseless violence — a post that was especially difficult to share. “Sharing that story wasn’t easy, but it felt important,” He explained. “It was a way to acknowledge loss and the reality that violence affects real people and real communities.”

Both posts, he added, came from a raw and honest place, and they reflect the core purpose behind his work. “They represent some of the main reasons why my page exists.”