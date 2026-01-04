Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Had A Pending Plea Deal Before Her Passing, Court Records Reveal

ADVERTISEMENT

New details have emerged about the final months of Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria, revealing that she was offered a court-ordered plea deal just weeks before her sudden passing.

This revelation comes after Victoria was found unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

She was later pronounced deceased at the scene, with authorities confirming the incident was treated as a substance-related medical emergency.

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria, was offered a plea deal to get sober before she was found lifeless

Tommy Lee Jones at a formal event, wearing a suit and tie, with court records revealing daughter Victoria’s pending plea deal.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Victoria had been offered a plea agreement after her arrest in April 2025 in Napa County.

Apparently, the late 34-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

While the deal had not yet been signed, it would have required her to plead guilty to resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop an additional charge related to being under the influence of above-mentioned medication.

Tommy Lee Jones at an event with his daughter Victoria who had a pending plea deal before her passing, court records show

Furthermore, the agreement alleged Victoria would have been placed on probation for one year, requiring her to abstain from substance use, submit to random testing, and enroll in an alternative program such as counseling at her own expense.

She was expected to formally enter a plea on her next court date, which was scheduled for January 20; however, she never made it to that hearing.

Victoria’s April arrest stemmed from a welfare check after she accidentally dialed emergency services. At the time, officers noted signs of substance use and arrested her after she resisted.

In June, she was detained again on a different misdemeanor domestic battery charge, to which she also pleaded not guilty.

Tommy Lee Jones petitioned for Victoria’s conservatorship two years before her sudden demise

Tommy Lee Jones with his daughter Victoria at a formal event before her pending plea deal and passing revealed in court records

Court records from August 2023 claimed that Tommy Lee Jones was acutely aware of his daughter’s deteriorating condition.

The Oscar-winning actor successfully petitioned for Victoria to be placed under a temporary conservatorship, arguing that she was engaging in “life-threatening conduct” and urgently needed rehabilitation.

During that time, Victoria was involuntarily held at a hospital in Greenbrae, California, for being a danger to herself and others.

Victoria, Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, smiling and wearing a black halter dress with statement earrings at a public event.

Furthermore, Jones requested that she be transferred directly to a rehabilitation facility upon release, stating that she could not “appreciate the consequences of her actions”.

“The proposed conservatee needs to recover and work towards sobriety. For these reasons, the proposed conservatee will suffer irreparable harm if her residence is not changed from a hospital to a rehab facility,” Tommy’s petition read.

While the conservatorship was granted temporarily, months later, Jones asked the court to dismiss the case entirely. He reportedly cited concerns about mounting costs and potential harm if the conservatorship continued.

Tommy Lee Jones with daughter Victoria at an event, both dressed formally with a dark backdrop behind them.

The arrangement was officially terminated in December 2023.

Victoria has worked with her father in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada and Men in Black II.

As reported by Bored Panda, Jones once candidly spoke about the challenges of working with Victoria when she was a teenager.

He said, “She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her.”

Tommy Lee Jones with daughter Victoria at a Hollywood event, highlighting court records and pending plea deal details.

“Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time,” he said.

Though the anecdote was once shared as a humorous memory, it has resurfaced as a reflection of her long-term struggles.

Victoria Jones’ demise was declared as a Code 3 overd*se with a visible color change

Tommy Lee Jones with daughter Victoria at public events, highlighting court records about her pending plea deal before passing.

On January 1, just before 3 a.m., Victoria was found unresponsive in a hallway on the 14th floor of the hotel.

According to the dispatch audio, the call was classified as a “Code 3” medical emergency, highlighting an urgent, life-threatening situation with references to “overd*se” and “color change.”

While emergency responders attempted resuscitation, Victoria was pronounced lifeless at the scene. As of now, no official cause of passing has been released; however, authorities have claimed that foul play is not suspected.

Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter Victoria holding hands at an event, highlighting pending plea deal court records.

Additionally, no paraphernalia was found at the scene, and investigators are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.

In a brief statement, the Jones family asked for privacy, stating, “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time.”

Victoria is survived by her parents and her brother, Austin.

