“Very Disturbing”: Engaged Teacher Who Sent 35K Texts To Student Sobs As She Learns Her Fate

ADVERTISEMENT

A formerly engaged Wisconsin teacher ended up sobbing in court after she was sentenced to six years in prison over explicit conduct with an 11-year-old student.

Madison Bergmann, 26, admitted to sending roughly 35,000 explicit messages over three months and engaging in inappropriate physical contact with the boy.

Prosecutors had pushed for a 12-year imprisonment, but a plea deal reduced her term. Despite this, her actions resulted in the end of both her teaching career and her engagement.

Highlights A 26-year-old ex-teacher from Wisconsin broke down in court after being sentenced for inappropriate misconduct.

She had exchanged about 35,000 explicit messages and allegedly engaged in physical contact with 11YO student.

Prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence, but a plea deal led to a six-year prison term with strict post-release supervision instead.

RELATED:

Bergmann sent tens of thousands of explicit messages to her 11-year-old student

Woman appearing distressed in a mugshot photo related to an engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to student case.

Image credits: St. Croix PD

Disclaimer: This article discusses crime involving minors. Reader discretion is advised.



Before the controversy erupted, Bergmann taught fifth grade at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, WI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A student’s father found approximately 35,000 explicit texts exchanged between Bergmann and his 11-year-old son over three months.

Woman in orange shirt sobbing at a courtroom microphone, engaged teacher learning her fate in a disturbing case.

Image credits: KARE 11

Many of the messages detailed intimate encounters, with some gushing about “making out” and touching. The boy’s father testified that some of the texts he discovered between his son and Bergmann were “disturbing.”

Police also found a classroom folder containing handwritten notes under the student’s name that referenced alleged kisses. The discovery prompted a full investigation, resulting in her arrest.

Female teacher with long hair sobbing in courtroom during sentencing hearing about texting student incident

Image credits: Law and Crime Network

ADVERTISEMENT

Bergmann pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement and two counts of s*xual misconduct by school staff.

Several additional charges, such as first-degree s*xual a**ault of a child and using a computer to facilitate the crimes, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Bergmann broke down during her sentencing while prosecutors pushed for 12 years in prison

Woman sobbing in courtroom as engaged teacher faces consequences for sending 35K texts to student, escorted by sheriff's deputy.

Image credits: Law and Crime Network

During her sentencing, Bergmann requested a one-year term despite fully acknowledging her actions.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that I take full accountability for every boundary that was crossed,” she told the judge.

“I hope that your family has been able to begin to heal and find some peace in your lives again. I know the journey will be long for your family,” she added, addressing her victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Young woman with long hair smiling in front of a blue and white background, related to engaged teacher text messages case

Image credits: Facebook/Madison Bergmann

Footage shows the teacher breaking down, holding her face in her hands as the judge announces her six-year prison sentence.

Once her incarceration is complete, Bergmann will serve an additional six years of extended supervision with strict conditions.

Empty classroom with desks and chairs arranged, related to teacher sending 35K texts to student and her fate revealed.

Image credits: Facebook/Madison Bergmann

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

These include no contact with minors without approval, mandatory registration as an offender, restricted internet access, and limited social media use, among others.

Despite Bergmann’s sentence, the 11-year-old’s father stated that her punishment for her crime should be more severe.

“To his own credit, [my son] is like ‘I have to live with this forever. Whatever punishment she receives should be forever.’”

“When I review the texts too, it’s very deliberate, talking about touching his leg, talking to my 11-year-old son about her period, talking about his e*ections… To me it’s very disturbing stuff,” the 11-year-old’s father said.

Young woman wearing glasses and a hoodie, sitting in front of a brick wall, representing engaged teacher facing consequences.

Image credits: Facebook/Madison Bergmann

Prior to her arrest, Bergmann had been engaged, with a wedding planned for July 2024. Her fiancé canceled the wedding amid the allegations.

Considering the terms of her plea deal, it also seems certain that Bergmann’s teaching career is over, and she will never work with children ever again.

Reports of educator misconduct are rising, but the true scope remains largely unknown

A smiling young couple standing by a river with fall trees in the background on a paved walkway.

Image credits: Facebook/Madison Bergmann

According to a 2024 study from the City University of New York (CUNY), reports of explicit misconduct by K-12 educators have increased in recent years, but the full extent of the problem remains unclear due to limited data and underreporting.

A 1994 study by Shakeshaft and Cohan examined 225 alleged cases across New York and other states, estimating that 0.04% to 5% of teachers engaged in a*use of students at elementary, middle, and secondary school levels.

Young woman sitting outdoors in a yellow chair surrounded by flowers, related to engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to student.

Image credits: Facebook/Madison Bergmann

More recent studies have offered updated insights into the issue. A 2023 study involved 6,632 high school graduates across four U.S. states, and it found that 11.7% of students reported experiencing at least one form of s*xual misconduct from educators during their K-12 years.

Inappropriate comments were most common, as they were reported by 11% of participants. About 1% of the study’s respondents also reported physical contact or exposure to explicit images or messages from their teachers.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Bergmann’s case on social media

Woman tearfully reacting in a courtroom setting related to engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to student case.

User comment expressing strong disapproval of engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to student.

Comment stating zero empathy for engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to student, calling pedophiles disgusting creatures.

Comment from Jane discussing the teacher who sent 35K texts to a student, describing the situation as very disturbing.

Comment text on a screen about multiple teachers molesting children and calling for the school to be held accountable.

Comment on disturbing behavior, expressing confusion and disgust about adults finding kids attractive, with strong emotional reaction.

Screenshot of a comment reading They don’t cry until they get caught on a white background with username Ana in blue text.

Screenshot of a disturbing online comment about an engaged teacher involved with an 11 year old student.

Woman crying in courtroom as engaged teacher faces consequences for sending 35K texts to student, very disturbing case.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a disturbing case involving an engaged teacher and inappropriate texts to a student.

Teacher appearing emotional and tearful in a tense moment after sending thousands of texts to a student.

User comment text about teachers' first names, highlighting engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to student in a disturbing case.

Comment expressing absolute disgust about the engaged teacher who sent 35K texts to a student.

Screenshot of a disturbing online comment about an engaged teacher who sent 35,000 texts to a student sobbing over her fate.