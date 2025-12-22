“Very Disturbing”: Engaged Teacher Who Sent 35K Texts To Student Sobs As She Learns Her Fate
A formerly engaged Wisconsin teacher ended up sobbing in court after she was sentenced to six years in prison over explicit conduct with an 11-year-old student.
Madison Bergmann, 26, admitted to sending roughly 35,000 explicit messages over three months and engaging in inappropriate physical contact with the boy.
Prosecutors had pushed for a 12-year imprisonment, but a plea deal reduced her term. Despite this, her actions resulted in the end of both her teaching career and her engagement.
Bergmann sent tens of thousands of explicit messages to her 11-year-old student
Disclaimer: This article discusses crime involving minors. Reader discretion is advised.
Before the controversy erupted, Bergmann taught fifth grade at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, WI.
A student’s father found approximately 35,000 explicit texts exchanged between Bergmann and his 11-year-old son over three months.
Many of the messages detailed intimate encounters, with some gushing about “making out” and touching. The boy’s father testified that some of the texts he discovered between his son and Bergmann were “disturbing.”
Police also found a classroom folder containing handwritten notes under the student’s name that referenced alleged kisses. The discovery prompted a full investigation, resulting in her arrest.
Bergmann pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement and two counts of s*xual misconduct by school staff.
Several additional charges, such as first-degree s*xual a**ault of a child and using a computer to facilitate the crimes, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Bergmann broke down during her sentencing while prosecutors pushed for 12 years in prison
During her sentencing, Bergmann requested a one-year term despite fully acknowledging her actions.
“I want to make it absolutely clear that I take full accountability for every boundary that was crossed,” she told the judge.
“I hope that your family has been able to begin to heal and find some peace in your lives again. I know the journey will be long for your family,” she added, addressing her victim.
Footage shows the teacher breaking down, holding her face in her hands as the judge announces her six-year prison sentence.
Once her incarceration is complete, Bergmann will serve an additional six years of extended supervision with strict conditions.
These include no contact with minors without approval, mandatory registration as an offender, restricted internet access, and limited social media use, among others.
Despite Bergmann’s sentence, the 11-year-old’s father stated that her punishment for her crime should be more severe.
“To his own credit, [my son] is like ‘I have to live with this forever. Whatever punishment she receives should be forever.’”
“When I review the texts too, it’s very deliberate, talking about touching his leg, talking to my 11-year-old son about her period, talking about his e*ections… To me it’s very disturbing stuff,” the 11-year-old’s father said.
Prior to her arrest, Bergmann had been engaged, with a wedding planned for July 2024. Her fiancé canceled the wedding amid the allegations.
Considering the terms of her plea deal, it also seems certain that Bergmann’s teaching career is over, and she will never work with children ever again.
Reports of educator misconduct are rising, but the true scope remains largely unknown
According to a 2024 study from the City University of New York (CUNY), reports of explicit misconduct by K-12 educators have increased in recent years, but the full extent of the problem remains unclear due to limited data and underreporting.
A 1994 study by Shakeshaft and Cohan examined 225 alleged cases across New York and other states, estimating that 0.04% to 5% of teachers engaged in a*use of students at elementary, middle, and secondary school levels.
More recent studies have offered updated insights into the issue. A 2023 study involved 6,632 high school graduates across four U.S. states, and it found that 11.7% of students reported experiencing at least one form of s*xual misconduct from educators during their K-12 years.
Inappropriate comments were most common, as they were reported by 11% of participants. About 1% of the study’s respondents also reported physical contact or exposure to explicit images or messages from their teachers.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Bergmann’s case on social media
For god's sake, Panda. You're pretending to be a news site, but censor anything that a Puritan grandmother might find disturbing: --- "Several additional charges, such as first-degree s*xual a**ault of a child". --- Really. Either choose to be a proper news source or FÚCK OFF;
