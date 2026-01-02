New Theory Emerges After 911 Call Reveals Code Word Used In Victoria Jones’ Final Moments

ADVERTISEMENT

New details surrounding the passing of Victoria Jones, the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, continue to emerge after she was found unresponsive inside a San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The details from the 911 call placed before first responders arrived have painted a clearer picture of the moments prior to the tragedy.

Highlights Dispatch audio classified the emergency as a Code 3 overdose with visible color change.

No substance paraphernalia or foul play was found at the hotel scene.

Netizens theorized the tragedy was the result of an accident after a night of "heavy partying."

The dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ on Friday, reveals that emergency services were alerted to what was classified as a “Code 3,” mentioning changes in color and an “overd*se.”

While authorities have not released an official cause for Victoria’s passing, the terminology used in the call has become the focal point of the investigation and of public discussion surrounding her final hours.

Three people posing at an event discussing the new theory after 911 call reveals code word in Victoria Jones’ final moments.

Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Victoria was discovered on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, where a guest initially believed she had passed out after drinking.

Paramedics were called to the hotel at 2:52 in the morning, according to a fire department spokesperson, and CPR instructions were provided to bystanders before emergency crews arrived.

Woman smiling with floral dress and gold earrings, related to new theory after 911 call reveals code word in Victoria Jones case.

Image credits: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan. 1, 2026,” a hotel representative told Page Six.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time. The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.”

Historic building entrance with multiple international flags, relating to new theory after 911 call code word in Victoria Jones case.

Image credits: Google Maps

The phrase used in the 911 dispatch has drawn particular attention.

A Code 3 response signals a medical emergency requiring immediate action, typically involving lights and sirens due to the perceived risk to life.

The addition of “overd*se, color change” is also medically relevant.

In emergency settings, “color change” commonly refers to a condition known as cyanosis, a visible discoloration of the skin, lips, or fingernails caused by insufficient oxygen in the blood, and typically associated with life-threatening situations.

Paramedics were too late. When they arrived, Victoria had already lost her life.

The absence of substance paraphernalia has led netizens to theorize the tragedy was an accident

Elegant hotel lobby with classic wood details and plush seating, featured in new theory after 911 call reveals code word.

Image credits: Fairmont San Francisco/YouTube

The San Francisco Police Department took over the case shortly after 3:14 am, and began a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Victoria’s passing.

As Bored Panda recently reported, despite the overuse indicator referenced in the dispatch audio, authorities have stated there were no signs of foul play.

Substance paraphernalia was also absent at the scene, as well as no indication of the tragedy being Victoria’s own doing.

These details have complicated public understanding of the incident.

Older man with grey beard wearing a dark pinstripe suit and patterned blue tie at a media event background.

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

With the theory of the actress trying to take her own life being ruled out and no evidence pointing to criminal involvement, online discussion has increasingly focused on the possibility of an accidental medical emergency.

Man and woman waving at event, representing new theory about 911 call code word in Victoria Jones final moments.

Image credits: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Some netizens have speculated that Victoria may have experienced a fatal reaction after a night of “heavy partying,” though officials have not confirmed this theory.

Investigators have also not clarified whether Victoria was a registered guest at the hotel or how she accessed the 14th floor. As of now, an official cause of passing has not been released.

Viewers connected the incident to the fatal stabbing of Rob Reiner by his son, Nick

Victoria Jones briefly followed in her father’s acting footsteps earlier in life, appearing in projects such as Men In Black II, One Tree Hill, and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which was directed by her father.

In the wake of the 911 call details becoming public, netizens have begun drawing parallels between Victoria’s passing and the recent incident involving Nick Reiner.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria, was found dead at a California hotel on New Year’s Day … and the call came into police as a suspected drug overdose. DETAILS: https://t.co/0qaTNC2S0upic.twitter.com/xbIhsVO4Hw — TMZ (@TMZ) January 2, 2026

They argued that both tragedies point to the alleged widespread presence of increasingly potent substances circulating within Hollywood circles.

“Don’t let this or the Nick Reiner thing distract us from focusing exclusively on the demand-side of the dr*g problem,” one user wrote.

“Another rehab would have most likely cured both of them.”

