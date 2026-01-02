Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tommy Lee Jones’ Joke About ‘Firing’ Daughter Victoria Resurfaces After Her Body Is Found In Hotel
Tommy Lee Jones in a serious expression, wearing a suit, related to the news about daughter Victoria found in hotel.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tommy Lee Jones’ Joke About ‘Firing’ Daughter Victoria Resurfaces After Her Body Is Found In Hotel

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
5

11

5

Tommy Lee Jones’ anecdote about firing his daughter, Victoria, when she was a teenager has resurfaced after the 34-year-old was found lifeless at a San Francisco hotel.

Tommy and Victoria appeared together in the neo-Western film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which was also directed by Tommy.

Then 14, his daughter played a young Mexican girl, a role that she earned thanks to her “impeccable” Spanish, according to her father.

Highlights
  • Tommy Lee Jones once "fired" his daughter Victoria during filming for the movie 'The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.'
  • Victoria also acted alongside her father in 'Men in Black II.'
  • Victoria, 34, was found lifeless at a San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day.
RELATED:

    Tommy Lee Jones in a tuxedo with daughter Victoria in a floral dress at an event amid firing joke resurfacing discussion.

    Tommy Lee Jones shared a story about firing his daughter years before she was found lifeless at 34
    Tommy Lee Jones in a tuxedo with daughter Victoria in a floral dress at an event amid firing joke resurfacing discussion.

    Image credits: Ken Ishii/Getty Images

    In addition to the 2005 film, Victoria also appeared alongside Tommy in Men in Black II and had a smaller role in the popular teen drama series One Tree Hill.

    One year after the release of The Three Burials, Tommy shared an anecdote about the challenges of mixing family and professional relationships.

    Tommy Lee Jones with two women at a red carpet event, related to joke about firing daughter Victoria.

    Tommy Lee Jones with two women at a red carpet event, related to joke about firing daughter Victoria.

    Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

    Tweet from BadBwoy Styllz expressing shock and sadness about Victoria's passing after Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing her resurfaces.

    Tweet from BadBwoy Styllz expressing shock and sadness about Victoria’s passing after Tommy Lee Jones’ joke about firing her resurfaces.

    Image credits: badbwoystyllz

    “She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he told The New Yorker in 2006. 

    The Oscar-winning actor, who also speaks Spanish, credited Victoria’s language skills to her nurse speaking to her in Spanish when she was a little girl.

    Tommy Lee Jones in a tuxedo at an event, related to news about his daughter Victoria's body found in a hotel.

    Tommy and Victoria worked together in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades EstradaTommy Lee Jones in a tuxedo at an event, related to news about his daughter Victoria's body found in a hotel.

    Image credits: Dick Thomas Johnson

    One day, he lost his patience and did what he believed was best for both the film— his directorial debut—and his teenage daughter.

    “She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part,” he recalled.

    “One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her.”

    Tommy Lee Jones standing behind and holding hands of a young girl wearing a cap at an indoor event.

    Tommy Lee Jones standing behind and holding hands of a young girl wearing a cap at an indoor event.

    Image credits: William Conran – PA Images/Getty Images

    However, the production ultimately had the final say and gave Victoria another chance.

    “Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

    The film was inspired by the real-life crime against a Texas high school student, Esequiel Hernandez Jr., by United States Marines, as well as by the novel As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner.

    It also starred Barry Pepper, Julio Cedillo, Dwight Yoakam, and January Jones. 

    Tommy Lee Jones speaking during an interview at a red carpet event with microphones in front of him.

    Victoria was the daughter of the Oscar-winning actor and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley
    Tommy Lee Jones speaking during an interview at a red carpet event with microphones in front of him.

    Image credits: ScreenSlam

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing shock about Tommy Lee Jones' joke regarding firing daughter Victoria after her body was found.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing shock about Tommy Lee Jones' joke regarding firing daughter Victoria after her body was found.

    Image credits: Spec_0p

    Tweet mentioning Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria amidst hotel body discovery news.

    Tweet mentioning Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria amidst hotel body discovery news.

    Image credits: soccergrill84

    Tommy’s ranch near Van Horn, Texas, served as one of the sets for the film. His wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, contributed to the production as the on-set still photographer.

    Victoria did not pursue an acting career beyond her teenage years. Still, she sometimes accompanied her father to film premieres and international festivals, including in 2018, when he was on the jury of the Tokyo film festival.

    Historic luxury hotel exterior with flags, cars, and pedestrians on a clear day relating to Victoria body found story.

    The 34-year-old was found lifeless at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year’s DayHistoric luxury hotel exterior with flags, cars, and pedestrians on a clear day relating to Victoria body found story.

    Image credits: Bobak Ha’Eri

    She was the daughter of Tommy and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. The former couple also share a 43-year-old son, Austin. 

    During the interview with The New Yorker, Tommy shared that Victoria began playing polo, a family hobby, at the age of six, describing her as “entirely fearless.”

    Victoria was found lifeless early on New Year’s Day at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel in California. Authorities said foul play is not suspected, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

    Tommy Lee Jones in a dark setting, looking pensive with hand on chin, related to daughter Victoria story.

    Tommy Lee Jones in a dark setting, looking pensive with hand on chin, related to daughter Victoria story.

    Image credits: HBO

    Tweet expressing grief over the discovery of Victoria Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's body found in hotel incident.

    Tweet expressing grief over the discovery of Victoria Tommy Lee Jones' daughter’s body found in hotel incident.

    Image credits: ThrillaRilla369

    The San Francisco Fire Department reportedly received a call for a medical emergency at 2:52 a.m.

    According to The Daily Mail, a hotel guest alerted staff after finding Victoria unresponsive in a corridor.

    Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and declared her deceased at the scene.

    San Francisco police officers then arrived at approximately 3:14 a.m and met with medics at the hotel. The case was turned over to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

    Authorities have not yet confirmed an official cause to explain Victoria’s passing or released additional details.

    Tommy Lee Jones sitting in a suit with a serious expression as news about daughter Victoria's hotel incident resurfaces.

    The circumstances surrounding Victoria’s passing are still under investigation
    Tommy Lee Jones sitting in a suit with a serious expression as news about daughter Victoria's hotel incident resurfaces.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime

    The San Francisco Police Department is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

    Victoria had three run-ins with the law, including arrests in Napa County and Santa Cruz County on charges related to controlled substances, domestic battery, and elder ab*se, The Mirror reported.

    She pleaded not guilty in the Napa County case and was released on bail.

    Details about the circumstances surrounding her legal issues have not been publicly released.

    Tommy won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his role in The Fugitive. He is also known for films such as JFK, Lincoln, In the Valley of Elah, and No Country for Old Men.

    He has been married three times. His first marriage was to Kate Lardner from 1971 to 1978.  He then married Kimberlea Cloughley in 1981, with whom he welcomed his two children.

    In 2001, the actor married his current wife, Dawn Laurel‑Jones, the stepmother to Austin and Victoria.

    Tweet by user Mcdonalds Boy criticizing jokes related to Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria after her body found.

    People sent their condolences to the Jones family following Victoria’s passingTweet by user Mcdonalds Boy criticizing jokes related to Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria after her body found.

    Image credits: mcdonaldsboy_

    Tweet expressing heartbreak over the loss of a child, related to Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found in hotel.

    Tweet expressing heartbreak over the loss of a child, related to Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found in hotel.

    Image credits: ApianaWorks

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing condolences over Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria after her body was found.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing condolences over Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria after her body was found.

    Image credits: eliherf

    Tweet expressing condolences to Tommy Lee Jones and family after news of daughter Victoria's body found in hotel.

    Tweet expressing condolences to Tommy Lee Jones and family after news of daughter Victoria's body found in hotel.

    Image credits: princess_ehmy

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to TMZ questioning the timing of Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to TMZ questioning the timing of Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria.

    Image credits: borgirqing

    Tweet reply discussing Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria after her body was found in a hotel.

    Tweet reply discussing Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria after her body was found in a hotel.

    Image credits: ExplorerGenetic

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing condolences and mentioning Tommy Lee Jones mourning his daughter Victoria's death.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing condolences and mentioning Tommy Lee Jones mourning his daughter Victoria’s death.

    Image credits: okieforlife46

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the unusual circumstances surrounding Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found in a hotel.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the unusual circumstances surrounding Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found in a hotel.

    Image credits: Kubo100x

    Screenshot of a tweet about the trauma parents face, related to Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria.

    Screenshot of a tweet about the trauma parents face, related to Tommy Lee Jones' joke about firing daughter Victoria.

    Image credits: TheGlobal_Index

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Bec
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Click bait, incidents are years apart and not necessarily related.

    7
    7points
    reply
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is what they mean when they say money can't buy happiness. Sometimes all the money in the world can't save someone you love. Yeah, sometimes money makes the difference - but sometimes it doesn't, and having all that money doesn't make the pain any less.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Bec
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Click bait, incidents are years apart and not necessarily related.

    7
    7points
    reply
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is what they mean when they say money can't buy happiness. Sometimes all the money in the world can't save someone you love. Yeah, sometimes money makes the difference - but sometimes it doesn't, and having all that money doesn't make the pain any less.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
