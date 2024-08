ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Daley has created the perfect clothing item to pair with his new silver medal.

The 30-year-old British diver, who recently earned a medal in the 10m synchro platform dive at Paris 2024, showed off a sweater he knitted in honor of his fifth Olympics.

The intricately stitched sweater features a “Paris 24” sign on the front, with the “A” forming the Eiffel Tower and the French and Union Jack flags at the bottom.

Other details include his last name on the back, his initials on the left sleeve, and the number 5 on the right sleeve.

“It’s always so fun to have this as a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris. But I think it’s cute. What do you think?” asked the Olympian, who described his creation as having a “nice boxy fit.”

Share icon Tom Daley revealed the finished result of the sweater he knitted for the 2024 Paris Olympics



Image credits: Tom Daley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)



Tom owns the knitwear clothing company Made with Love. The athlete previously showcased his talent for knitting during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, where he crafted a pouch to hold his gold medal.

“The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching,” Tom explained in a video posted on the Tokyo Olympics’ official Twitter page.

It was initially his coach who suggested he try this hobby because he’s “terrible at sitting still and resting and recovering,” as per NPR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British diver said that knitting is “the one thing that has kept [him] sane” throughout his career as an athlete

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Daley

On Monday (July 29), the father of two won silver alongside Noah Williams for Team Great Britain in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform at the Paris Aquatics Center. The duo finished second behind the Chinese pair Yang Hao and Lian Junjie.

“Before the competition had started, it felt like we had won. Just being able to be there with my family and my kids is so special,” said Tom, who is married to screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.



Tom paid tribute to the support of his husband Dustin during the post-competition ceremonials.

“The people closest to Olympic athletes don’t get enough credit for how much they really have to sacrifice and support. My husband has been there all year to be able to take the reins with the kids when I’ve gone to training camp or competition.”

The design references Paris, features Tom’s initials on the left sleeve, and includes the number five on the right sleeve to represent the number of Olympics Games he has competed in

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Daley

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom won silver alongside Noah Williams for Team Great Britain in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)



When asked whether he would compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Tom said he was uncertain.

“I don’t know yet because I went from being the youngest on the team in 2008 to now the oldest diver on the team. I want to enjoy this moment and make decisions about the future of diving, for me, later on.

“I live in LA now so it could be a chance to have a second home Games.”

The most decorated diver in British history now has five Olympic medals in his collection, including one gold and three bronze.