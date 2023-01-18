“What is this, a subreddit for ants?? This sub is all about tiny things for ants, be they centers, phones, tiny violins, and the list goes on and on. Collect tiny things? Let's see your collection! Found or made something small? Take a picture of it! Want to make something minuscule? Go for it!” Well, well, well, those of you who are absurdly obsessed with tiny things, consider yourselves lucky because today we’ll be focusing on an online community that some might dub, dare I say, cuteness paradise. Or is it just me?

The "Things For Ants" subreddit was created back in March 2013, and since then it has managed to gain a pretty significant following of over 371K members. FYI, if you'd like to get the best of both worlds, the group also has a sister subreddit called "Three Times Bigger" that, you guessed it, dedicates its postings to abnormally large objects.

Now, before we jump in and discuss why miniature things tend to bring so much joy to people, let's look at the group's guidelines, as who knows, maybe you have some teeny-weeny things lying around your house that you want to proudly show off.