Meet Rojiman and Umatan, a Japanese couple known for crafting tiny, adorable hats using the fur their cats, Nya, Maru and Mugi, naturally shed.

Their creative journey began when Umatan, having just finished brushing their cat, collected the stray hairs from the brush and stacked them one upon another. The hairs piled up, resembling a miniature mountain. Curiously, she decided to place this hairpile atop the cat's head, and the feline responded with a remarkably clear expression. "It was so surreal, yet so cute, that I wanted to make something more with the hair. I thought that if the pile of hair was more like a hat, it would be easier to put it on the cat's head. I pressed and rubbed the hairs with my hands to test them, and they hardened like felt, so I shaped them so that the cat's head would fit into them. That was the first hat I made, the Acorn Hat," Umatan told Bored Panda.

But the artists' creativity didn't stop at hats. They expanded their repertoire to include wigs, animal ears, crowns, helmets, and other charming headpieces.

Umatan takes the lead in designing these charming accessories, while Rojiman captures their cats showing off the creations on camera. Take a peek at some of their finest creations below!

Taking their creativity to new heights, Rojiman and Umatan crafted a special surprise just for us—an adorable Bored Panda hat!

