This Japanese Couple Is Creating Adorable Feline Hats Made From Cats’ Naturally Shed Fur (32 Pics) Interview With Artist
Meet Rojiman and Umatan, a Japanese couple known for crafting tiny, adorable hats using the fur their cats, Nya, Maru and Mugi, naturally shed.
Their creative journey began when Umatan, having just finished brushing their cat, collected the stray hairs from the brush and stacked them one upon another. The hairs piled up, resembling a miniature mountain. Curiously, she decided to place this hairpile atop the cat's head, and the feline responded with a remarkably clear expression. "It was so surreal, yet so cute, that I wanted to make something more with the hair. I thought that if the pile of hair was more like a hat, it would be easier to put it on the cat's head. I pressed and rubbed the hairs with my hands to test them, and they hardened like felt, so I shaped them so that the cat's head would fit into them. That was the first hat I made, the Acorn Hat," Umatan told Bored Panda.
But the artists' creativity didn't stop at hats. They expanded their repertoire to include wigs, animal ears, crowns, helmets, and other charming headpieces.
Umatan takes the lead in designing these charming accessories, while Rojiman captures their cats showing off the creations on camera. Take a peek at some of their finest creations below!
Taking their creativity to new heights, Rojiman and Umatan crafted a special surprise just for us—an adorable Bored Panda hat!
Image credits: umatan
More info: Instagram (rojiman) | Instagram (umatan)
This post may include affiliate links.
"I think the reason our cats wear the shedding hats is that they feel safe since it's made of their own hair and smells like them. Because the hats are 100% cat hair, they're so lightweight that the cats even sleep with them on," Umatan shared.
The artists shared the process of making one of these adorable hats:
1. Wash the cat hair removed by brushing beforehand. This step keeps the cat's hair clean and long-lasting.
2. To create a basic cup, lightly roll loose cat hair into a ball roughly the size of a fist.
3. Gently press the center of the ball with your thumb to create a dent, allowing the hat to fit comfortably on a cat's head.
4. Add more hairs to the convex surface (the outside of the cup) until it reaches the desired size, and repeat this process to form the basic cup.
5. For more intricate designs, craft individual parts separately and then attach them to the cup using felting needles and thread. No adhesive is required in this process.
In their book, "CAT-HAIR HATS FOR CATS," which the artists published last October, they provide detailed instructions on creating 25 unique cat hats. The book also covers various hair-handling methods and techniques. Additionally, you can explore their other book, "Cats In Hats," available for purchase here!
Umatan shared that she often makes hats related to seasonal events. "For example, I make Santa Claus hats for Christmas and witch hats for Halloween to enjoy the events with my cats. Also, since anime is very popular in Japan, wigs of popular anime characters are fun for both the creator and the followers who see them."
Japanese people are the Kings and Queens of cute, kawaii 😍❤️
For the basic cup described above, it takes about 20 minutes to make. For more elaborate designs, it may take 2 to 3 hours. Umatan shared, "The longest time it took me was when I recreated the popular Japanese robot animation 'MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM.' I spent three days meticulously kneading the hair for that project."
What are your thoughts on these adorable designs? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!
theirs cats are reaaaaally tolerant :D
Came to make sure they meant the cats' hair, not the owner's hair 😂
theirs cats are reaaaaally tolerant :D
Came to make sure they meant the cats' hair, not the owner's hair 😂