I Have Completed A Series Of Paintings Called “Tiny Birds” (16 Pics)
Hi, my name is Julia Kuzina and I'm a contemporary artist.
Following my studies in marketing, I decided to take a new path in 2015 when I began creating a collection of pop surrealist paintings.
In some of my paintings, I visualize an unsettling feeling of anticipation of destruction, and the birth of a post-apocalyptic world. My works cause conflicted feelings of peace and anxiety.
In this post, I would like to share the secret and magical life of tiny birds. All paintings are small, just 15x15 cm.
I love them! Thank you for sharing.
