Hi, my name is Julia Kuzina and I'm a contemporary artist.

Following my studies in marketing, I decided to take a new path in 2015 when I began creating a collection of pop surrealist paintings.

In some of my paintings, I visualize an unsettling feeling of anticipation of destruction, and the birth of a post-apocalyptic world. My works cause conflicted feelings of peace and anxiety.

In this post, I would like to share the secret and magical life of tiny birds. All paintings are small, just 15x15 cm.

#1

I See You

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

This is why you should be kind to the smallest and meekest animals: they can destroy the cosmos.

#2

Forest Bandit

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

I didn't even notice the sword belt at first; I was so captivated by the colour contrast!

#3

Day Singer

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

This looks simultaneously serene and unsettling.

#4

Forget-Me-Not

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

Storks bring baby humans, this bird brings baby flowers!

#5

Small King

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

Oh, that look! This bird is giving some serious side-eye.

#6

It's About Love

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

Are these real beads attached to the canvas?

#7

Vampire

Julia Kuzina
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
1 hour ago

A trophy hat?

#8

Small Hunter

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

This looks like a warrior bird, wearing armor and a helmet!

#9

Trick Or Treat

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

Is this the trick or the treat?

#10

Pilgrim

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

That bird is going places!

#11

King Pilgrim

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
20 hours ago

Is this painting part of the one with the bird wearing the backpack? That bird is pulling this one? I like it!

#12

Branches

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
19 hours ago

I really like the mix of dimensions and media.

#13

Chupakabra Bird

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
19 hours ago

So pretty! So dainty! So bloody!

#14

Blind Hunter

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
19 hours ago

Huginn and Muninn have the day off, so this bird is filling in as Odin's advisor.

#15

Familiar

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
19 hours ago

This one looks like there's quite a story behind it, just like "Small Hunter."

#16

Juggler

Julia Kuzina
harpling
harpling
19 hours ago

This is deeply unsettling, but I can't decide why.

