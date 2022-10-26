Hi, my name is Julia Kuzina and I'm a contemporary artist.

Following my studies in marketing, I decided to take a new path in 2015 when I began creating a collection of pop surrealist paintings.

In some of my paintings, I visualize an unsettling feeling of anticipation of destruction, and the birth of a post-apocalyptic world. My works cause conflicted feelings of peace and anxiety.

In this post, I would like to share the secret and magical life of tiny birds. All paintings are small, just 15x15 cm.

