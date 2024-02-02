Wildlife filmmaker Carlos Gauna and UC Riverside biology doctoral student Phillip Sternes were scanning the waters for sharks near Santa Barbara on California’s central coast when they spotted a shark pup unlike any they’d ever observed, the University of California shared in an official press release on January 29.



Great whites, referred to as white sharks by scientists, are gray on top and white on the bottom. However, the roughly 5-foot-long shark that appeared on the drone camera’s viewfinder was pure white.



After enlarging the images, the duo realized that the predator’s white layer was being shed from its body as it was swimming, leading them to believe that they had spotted, for the first time in history, a white shark, and that the fearless creature was shedding its embryonic layer.



“Where white sharks give birth is one of the holy grails of shark science. No one has ever been able to pinpoint where they are born, nor has anyone seen a newborn baby shark alive,” Gauna said of the exciting finding.



“There have been dead white sharks found inside deceased pregnant mothers. But nothing like this.”



In the weeks leading up to the unprecedented sighting, the filmmaker had observed the presence of large, likely pregnant great whites in this location, which seems to confirm that he spotted a pup of the endangered shark species, believed to be “hours” or “a day old, at most.”