This Little Radio Travels From Place To Place Playing Poetry (10 Videos)
This Little Radio Travels From Place To Place Playing Poetry (10 Videos)

From the memory of a 90s television programme, where a small portable receiver was shown out and about – the continuity announcer talking about songs and music and life – interspersed with obscure music videos from the far fringes of the current taste, the idea of an aesthetic stuck in my head.

A radio, filmed in interesting locations, and the announcer talking about art and poetry and life, as if a radio programme was just on in the background as passers by and nature and the world go about their business around it.

Decades later this image finally took form as a creative video art project, with poems and essays.

Here a selection of 10 poems and 8 poets.

More info: youtube.com

‘What kind of Times are these’ by Adrienne Rich

𝗔𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵 (1929 – 2012) was one of America’s foremost public intellectuals, essayist and feminist.

‘Warning’ by Jenny Joseph

𝗝𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 (1932 – 2018) was an English poet, featured here with her most well known poem ‘Warning’.

‘Lines Written on hearing Sweet Home’ by Mathew Franklin Whittier

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘄 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗻 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿 (1828 -1883) was the seldom remembered brother of the nationally celebrated poet, John Greenleaf Whittier. His poems scattered and spread here and there in magazines and newspapers under various synonyms.

‘Mit a Nar’ by Malka Heifetz Tussman

𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘇 𝗧𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻 (1893 – 1987) was a Ukrainian-American Yiddish poet and teacher who was said to have been a bridge between generations of Yiddish poets from Eastern Europe and American-born Jewish poets.

‘Revenge’ by Letitia Elizabeth Landon

𝗟𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗯𝗲𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 (1802 – 1838) was an English poet and novelist who influenced many fellow English writers of her time.

‘L’Ardeur’ by Anna de Noailles

𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀 (1876 – 1933) was a French writer of Romanian and Greek descent, a poet and a socialist feminist.

‘The Storm’ by Anaïs Nin

𝗔𝗻𝗮ï𝘀 𝗡𝗶𝗻 (1903 – 1977) was a French-born American diarist, essayist, novelist, and writer of short stories and erotica.

‘Alone’ by Edgar Allan Poe

‘To Helen’ by Edgar Allan Poe

𝗘𝗱𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗲 (1809 – 1849) was an American writer, poet, editor, and literary critic who is best known for his poetry and short stories.

‘The Raven’ by Edgar Allan Poe

Author, Community member

