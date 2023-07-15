Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)
13points
User submission
Animals, Cats

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Anduin
Community member

Little Raven, a Tamaskan husky pup, needed a fella to grow up with and her human mom Christina knew that she can’t just pick any cat. Instead, she took Raven to a shelter in Lubbock, Texas so the pup can do it herself.

“I had always wanted a dog and a cat to grow up together. It’s been like a life goal,” her owner Christina said. “I wanted them to be able to get along well,” Christina explained. “So I wanted her to actually meet the cat and have the cat get along with the dog as well.”

Raven met with 4 kittens and none of them appeared to be interested in her except this one furbaby named Woodhouse. At that moment, both Raven and Christina knew that she was the one. Luck made its way to Woodhouse that day, because she found not only a home but a best mate, too. A year has gone by, and the two are close as ever! “They are perfect with each other. They don’t cuddle as much as they used to when they were a puppy and kitten. But they’re still always together, always playing together.”

More info: kingdomofdoggos.com

“I had always wanted a dog and a cat to grow up together. It’s been like a life goal,” her owner Christina said

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

Raven met with 4 kittens and none of them appeared to be interested in her except this one furbaby named Woodhouse

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

Christina took Raven to a shelter in Lubbock, Texas so the pup can pick herself a kitten

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

“They are perfect with each other. They don’t cuddle as much as they used to when they were a puppy and kitten. But they’re still always together, always playing together”

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

Luck made its way to Woodhouse that day, because she found not only a home but a best mate, too

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

This Husky Picked Out Her Own Kitten To Take Home From Shelter (9 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofdoggos.com

 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda