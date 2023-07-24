“What Things Oddly Existed At The Same Time?” (68 Answers)
Time and progress, as we know it, work in mysterious ways. While most of us enjoy technological achievements in celluloid form à la "Barbenheimer," one of the oldest indigenous tribes in the world, the Yanomami, are fighting for their survival in the Amazon.
But this is just a mere example of the different timelines that happen at the same time, yet in different parts of the world. As u/Cuish, who asked the AskReddit community "What other things oddly existed at the same time?", noted, the last execution by guillotine in France occurred in 1977, the same year that George Lucas' Star Wars forever altered the course of sci-fi movies. Scroll down below and explore these intriguing random facts for yourself.
Oxford University celebrated its 200th graduating class by the time the Aztec Empire started in Central America.
And Oxford is not even the oldest one.
*Frozen* came out the same year Mississippi officially abolished slavery.
Nintendo was founded when Jack the Ripper was roaming the streets of London.
Some conspiracy nut is going to find a connection.
My favourite that I've seen:
When Harvard opened, they didn't have calculus classes because *calculus hadn't been invented yet.*
I always found it strange that Victorian England and the Wild West happened at the same time.
I actually have always associated these time periods together. I think there was enough literature from that time period (Around the World in 80 Days, A Study in Scarlett, etc.) that have portions both in England and in the US, that I always assumed they were concurrent periods.
Sharks are older than trees and Saturn’s rings.
Hold on a second. There is still a lot of debate about the age of Saturn's rings in astronomical circles. The observations of the Cassini spacecraft mission should have given us a firm answer, but didn't. The age is still uncertain by a factor of about 100.
Something that oddly did NOT exist at the same time: Tyrannosaurus Rex is closer in time to humans than to a Stegosaurus.
Here's one you may not know. Ducks, primates and T rex were exact contemporaries. All alive in the Maastrichtian era.
Dali designed the Chupa Chups lollipop logo.
I've never heard of these lollipops, but now I want one!
The Qing Dynasty of China collapsed in 1912, the same year as the Titanic disaster.
Dmitri Shostakovich (major Russian composer who became huge in the 1920s) attended a performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” in London, 1975. He actually loved it and watched it again the next day, claiming he wished he could’ve written something for a rock band.
I watched the first moon landing with a woman who’d been in Paris for Lindbergh’s first transcontinental flight landing.
I remember talking to my great grandmother who had been around to see the first flight, first cars, radio, television, computers, moon landing, the atomic bomb, the space shuttle, two world wars, and equal rights movements all in her lifetime. Amazing amount of changes in such a relatively short period of time.
The last execution by guillotine occurred on September 10th, 1977.
The Atari 2600, the first successful home video game console, released the very next day. In a sense, the boundary separating the "era of guillotines" and the "era of video games" is less than 24 hours. It's basically a fine line with no overlap.
why were they executing people with guillotines in 1977? didn't they have more effective methods? like, less painful?
Orville Wright of the Wright brothers lived long enough to see Chuck Yaeger break the sound barrier and travel on an airliner that had a wingspan equal to the distance he covered in his first flight (37m)
Samurai, the fax machine, and Abraham Lincoln all existed at the same time
The last mammoths lived at the time the pyramids were under construction.
You see that thing people building over there? That's gonna outlive us!
2 empires, The Roman Empire and The Ottoman Empire, spanned the entire gap from Jesus to Babe Ruth.
That's a long time. They don't make empires like they used to these days.
Humans and Dodo birds coexisted up until the 1600s
Harriet Tubman was alive at the same time as both Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan.
William Shakespeare and Pocahontas were alive at the same time.
That's not surprising at all. Pocahontas
Pablo Picasso died the same year Pink Floyd's "Dark Side Of The Moon" was released.
Prisoners began to arrive to Auschwitz a few days after McDonald's was founded.
In 1922, Betty White and the Ottoman Empire both existed.
The first episode of Doctor Who aired the day after Kennedy was assassinated.
Musashi was wandering around Japan having duels when Michelangelo was painting the Sistine chapel
Salvador Dali attended an Alice Cooper concert once
I would be curious as to what he thought of it.
Women in Switzerland got right to vote in 1971 when India was already having a woman prime minister !
People walked on the moon before we put wheels on a suitcase
Anne Frank, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barbara Walters [were born in 1929.](https://twitter.com/WhatTheFFacts/status/446672526572519425), Barbra Walter died in December 2022.
Surely in keeping with the BP style that should read "[were alived in 1929]".
There are definitely Japanese people alive right now who have interacted with actual samurai.
(Japan started modernizing and abolishing the samurai in the 1860s, so a samurai born in the 1840s that lived to be 100 would overlap with the lifespan of someone who is 80+ years old)
Japan is the land where tradition and modernization meet in the middle. In the age of high-speed railways and automation here and there, ninjas still do exist.
Queen Elisabeth II and Marilyn Monroe were born in the same year, 1926.
The Titanic maiden voyage happened the same year as MDMA was created.
The fax machine was invented the same year that Victoria, British Columbia was established as a trading post.
Winston Churchill:
• rode in a cavalry charge
• commanded nuclear weapons
If you were born before January 7, 1989, you existed at the same time as Emperor Hirohito.
That would be me. I was born about a year and 10 months prior.
Laws making interacial marriage illegal in Mississippi were still on the books in 1994.
Was Mississippi a little slow? It's Mississippi's second appearance on this list and not for good reasons!
Bro, South African Apartheid ended the year that Jurassic Park came out. We were eating popcorn drooling over dinosaur puppets, while they were still fighting to use the same toilet as white people. Pitiful it took so long. Of course, hindsight tells us Apartheid started and ended with $$$ in mind. It was economic disparity that finally pushed for the end of said segregation...As it goes with much of the civil rights successes throughout the 20th century 😑
So.. apartheid went the way of the dinosaurs? That’s 2 wins.
The last WW1 veteran lived long enough to see the release of Minecraft.
Pablo Picasso died 2 years before the Vietnam war ended
I know when Picasso existed but somehow I fail to accept this.
The last surviving witness to the Lincoln assassination appeared on the TV game show *I've Got a Secret* several weeks before his death in 1954.
The last lynching happened in Mobile, AL on 21 March **1981**.
In 1994 the following bands released albums:
- Notorious BIG
- Oasis
- Hootie and the Blowfish
- Usher
- Korn
- Outkast
- Beck
- Soundgarden
- Green Day
- Pearl Jam
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Lion King ( I **can** feel the love tonight)
- The Cranberries
- Bon Jovi
- Ace of Base
- Sheryl Crow
What a decade to be a music fan.
Cleopatra lives closer to us than when the pyramids were built
The Jonestown Massacre and the airing of The Star Wars Holiday Special happened within the same 48 hours.
It wasn't Kool-Aid. It was Flavor-Aid, the generic cousin.
Galileo Galilei could have taught at Harvard.
But he didn’t because he was just a poor boy from a poor family
How about a twist on an old favourite:
Mammoths still existed when Ea-Nasir was selling s****y copper
Goodfellas was released a few weeks before West and East Germany reunited
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Thomas Edison, John Philip Sousa, and Clint Eastwood were all alive at the same time.
You were alive at the same time as the last living Civil War widow. She only died three years ago.
Anne frank and Martin Luther King Jr. were born the same year.
Had to fact check this one, I couldn’t believe it. Like I know when the holocaust happened and that MLK was in his 30s and 40s while involved in the civil rights movements, but they just feel like different worlds. Anyways, it’s true. They were both born in 1929
The Islamic caliphate existed during WW1
The last assault on the Capitol happened the same year the last Spider-Man movie (No Way Home) was released in 2021.
The Marquis de Lafayette (from the American Revolutionary War and the Hamilton musical) lived long enough to have seen the first 3D motion picture. (Stereoscopy was invented a year before his death.)
When the Civil War broke out in America, the modern bicycle had just been invented. (1860 for Michaux and Lallement's 'velocipede' and 1861 for the attack on Ft. Sumter)
Also, Nintendo is only 21 years younger than Tabasco sauce. (1868 and 1889)
Aboriginal Australians were on Earth the same time as wooly mammoths.
One you may not know. Aboriginals were in Australia before Bass Straight existed. They walked to Tasmania on dry ground.
Henry Kissinger is still alive and opining in 2023
Man walked on the moon, Wendy's was founded, and Sesame Street first aired all in the same year.
That's also the year that Bouche and Audi's soft can-opener was born.
John Tyler was the 10th President of the United States, serving from 1841 to 1845. He still has one living grandson.
King Mongkut of Siam (the King featured in Roger’s and Hammerstein’s the King and I) ruled at the same time President Lincoln entered office. Mongkut even offered the president a couple of elephants for the war effort. Technically, the letter was addressed to Buchanan, but he had left office by the time the letter arrived.
One of the stupidest things about that musical was that when the king talked about giving Lincoln elephants, they were all the same gender. Presumably, someone with 82 children didn't know how babies were made. I mean, making his words simple because he's not comfortable speaking the language is acceptable. Showing him to be an idiot is not. He was a VERY intelligent man. I'm sorry, but that's a huge pet peeve of mine.
The Roman Empire could’ve ended in 1922 if you see the Ottomans as legitimate successors to the Eastern Roman Empire as they never officially got rid of the titles Vasileus and Kaysar i Rum
Henry VIII lived long enough to be able to receive a labiaplasty.
Christopher Lee saw the last public execution.
Nikola Tesla could have witnessed the US Civil War and World War 2. (1856-1943)
COVID-19 and the last American Civil War pensioner
Irene Triplett was born in 1930 to an elderly Civil War veteran and his wife. Somehow she inherited his pension when her father died and she died in March of 2020.
Karl Marx once wrote a letter to Abraham Lincoln
John Cena and John Oliver were both on the same day, ALSO in 1977.
Classic pirates, cowboys, and samurai.
I forget the specifics, but technically a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln.
Why are there so many submissions about samurais, fax machines, and Abe lol
Current U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein is older than the Golden Gate Bridge.
Kobe Bryant and the last Shah of Iran shared the earth for a few months
I could have met Laura Ingalls Wilder. OK, don't know what I could have told her, since I was just 2 when she died, and spoke only French at the time ;-))
Frank Sinatra could have listened to "Gangster's Paradise" (He died in 1998 and the song was released in 1995)
I am not sure I get why half of those are perceived as odd.
