But this is just a mere example of the different timelines that happen at the same time, yet in different parts of the world. As u/Cuish , who asked the AskReddit community "What other things oddly existed at the same time?", noted, the last execution by guillotine in France occurred in 1977, the same year that George Lucas' Star Wars forever altered the course of sci-fi movies. Scroll down below and explore these intriguing random facts for yourself.

Time and progress, as we know it, work in mysterious ways. While most of us enjoy technological achievements in celluloid form à la " Barbenheimer ," one of the oldest indigenous tribes in the world, the Yanomami , are fighting for their survival in the Amazon.

#1 Oxford University celebrated its 200th graduating class by the time the Aztec Empire started in Central America.

#2 *Frozen* came out the same year Mississippi officially abolished slavery.

#3 Nintendo was founded when Jack the Ripper was roaming the streets of London.

#4 My favourite that I've seen:



When Harvard opened, they didn't have calculus classes because *calculus hadn't been invented yet.*

#5 I always found it strange that Victorian England and the Wild West happened at the same time.

#6 Sharks are older than trees and Saturn’s rings.

#7 Something that oddly did NOT exist at the same time: Tyrannosaurus Rex is closer in time to humans than to a Stegosaurus.

#8 Dali designed the Chupa Chups lollipop logo.

#9 The Qing Dynasty of China collapsed in 1912, the same year as the Titanic disaster.

#10 Dmitri Shostakovich (major Russian composer who became huge in the 1920s) attended a performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” in London, 1975. He actually loved it and watched it again the next day, claiming he wished he could’ve written something for a rock band.

#11 I watched the first moon landing with a woman who’d been in Paris for Lindbergh’s first transcontinental flight landing.



#12 The last execution by guillotine occurred on September 10th, 1977.



The Atari 2600, the first successful home video game console, released the very next day. In a sense, the boundary separating the "era of guillotines" and the "era of video games" is less than 24 hours. It's basically a fine line with no overlap.

#13 Orville Wright of the Wright brothers lived long enough to see Chuck Yaeger break the sound barrier and travel on an airliner that had a wingspan equal to the distance he covered in his first flight (37m)

#14 Samurai, the fax machine, and Abraham Lincoln all existed at the same time

#15 The last mammoths lived at the time the pyramids were under construction.

#16 2 empires, The Roman Empire and The Ottoman Empire, spanned the entire gap from Jesus to Babe Ruth.

#17 Humans and Dodo birds coexisted up until the 1600s

#18 Harriet Tubman was alive at the same time as both Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan.

#19 William Shakespeare and Pocahontas were alive at the same time.

#20 Pablo Picasso died the same year Pink Floyd's "Dark Side Of The Moon" was released.

#21 Prisoners began to arrive to Auschwitz a few days after McDonald's was founded.

#22 In 1922, Betty White and the Ottoman Empire both existed.

#23 The first episode of Doctor Who aired the day after Kennedy was assassinated.

#24 Musashi was wandering around Japan having duels when Michelangelo was painting the Sistine chapel

#25 Salvador Dali attended an Alice Cooper concert once

#26 Women in Switzerland got right to vote in 1971 when India was already having a woman prime minister !

#27 People walked on the moon before we put wheels on a suitcase

#28 Anne Frank, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barbara Walters [were born in 1929.](https://twitter.com/WhatTheFFacts/status/446672526572519425), Barbra Walter died in December 2022.

#29 There are definitely Japanese people alive right now who have interacted with actual samurai.



(Japan started modernizing and abolishing the samurai in the 1860s, so a samurai born in the 1840s that lived to be 100 would overlap with the lifespan of someone who is 80+ years old)

#30 Queen Elisabeth II and Marilyn Monroe were born in the same year, 1926.

#31 The Titanic maiden voyage happened the same year as MDMA was created.

#32 The fax machine was invented the same year that Victoria, British Columbia was established as a trading post.

#33 Winston Churchill:



• rode in a cavalry charge



• commanded nuclear weapons

#34 If you were born before January 7, 1989, you existed at the same time as Emperor Hirohito.

#35 Laws making interacial marriage illegal in Mississippi were still on the books in 1994.

#36 Bro, South African Apartheid ended the year that Jurassic Park came out. We were eating popcorn drooling over dinosaur puppets, while they were still fighting to use the same toilet as white people. Pitiful it took so long. Of course, hindsight tells us Apartheid started and ended with $$$ in mind. It was economic disparity that finally pushed for the end of said segregation...As it goes with much of the civil rights successes throughout the 20th century 😑

#37 The last WW1 veteran lived long enough to see the release of Minecraft.

#38 Pablo Picasso died 2 years before the Vietnam war ended

#39 The last surviving witness to the Lincoln assassination appeared on the TV game show *I've Got a Secret* several weeks before his death in 1954.

#40 The last lynching happened in Mobile, AL on 21 March **1981**.



#41 Cleopatra lives closer to us than when the pyramids were built

#42 The Jonestown Massacre and the airing of The Star Wars Holiday Special happened within the same 48 hours.

#43 Galileo Galilei could have taught at Harvard.

#44 How about a twist on an old favourite:



Mammoths still existed when Ea-Nasir was selling s****y copper

#45 Goodfellas was released a few weeks before West and East Germany reunited

#46 Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Thomas Edison, John Philip Sousa, and Clint Eastwood were all alive at the same time.

#47 You were alive at the same time as the last living Civil War widow. She only died three years ago.

#48 Anne frank and Martin Luther King Jr. were born the same year.

#49 The Islamic caliphate existed during WW1

#50 The last assault on the Capitol happened the same year the last Spider-Man movie (No Way Home) was released in 2021.

#51 The Marquis de Lafayette (from the American Revolutionary War and the Hamilton musical) lived long enough to have seen the first 3D motion picture. (Stereoscopy was invented a year before his death.)

#52 When the Civil War broke out in America, the modern bicycle had just been invented. (1860 for Michaux and Lallement's 'velocipede' and 1861 for the attack on Ft. Sumter)





Also, Nintendo is only 21 years younger than Tabasco sauce. (1868 and 1889)

#53 Aboriginal Australians were on Earth the same time as wooly mammoths.

#54 Henry Kissinger is still alive and opining in 2023

#55 Man walked on the moon, Wendy's was founded, and Sesame Street first aired all in the same year.

#56 John Tyler was the 10th President of the United States, serving from 1841 to 1845. He still has one living grandson.

#57 King Mongkut of Siam (the King featured in Roger’s and Hammerstein’s the King and I) ruled at the same time President Lincoln entered office. Mongkut even offered the president a couple of elephants for the war effort. Technically, the letter was addressed to Buchanan, but he had left office by the time the letter arrived.

#58 The Roman Empire could’ve ended in 1922 if you see the Ottomans as legitimate successors to the Eastern Roman Empire as they never officially got rid of the titles Vasileus and Kaysar i Rum

#59 Henry VIII lived long enough to be able to receive a labiaplasty.

#60 Christopher Lee saw the last public execution.

#61 Nikola Tesla could have witnessed the US Civil War and World War 2. (1856-1943)

#62 COVID-19 and the last American Civil War pensioner



Irene Triplett was born in 1930 to an elderly Civil War veteran and his wife. Somehow she inherited his pension when her father died and she died in March of 2020.

#63 Karl Marx once wrote a letter to Abraham Lincoln

#64 John Cena and John Oliver were both on the same day, ALSO in 1977.

#65 Classic pirates, cowboys, and samurai.

#66 I forget the specifics, but technically a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln.

#67 Current U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein is older than the Golden Gate Bridge.