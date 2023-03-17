45 Funny And ‘Technically True’ Things, As Shared On This Twitter Account (New Pics)
Roses are red and violets are blue. While we can argue on the subtleties of this popular line measuring colors and our botanical knowledge, we can more or less come to the agreement that it’s indeed true. Or not far from what people consider to be true.
But if we play a different kind of game and challenge the very notion of truth, this punny Twitter page titled “True, I guess...” does exactly what it sounds like–shares examples that are technically true. By combining humor and an approach similar to malicious compliance, people are sharing very literal solutions to random problems, questions, and tasks.
Below we wrapped up some of the funniest posts that may make you shrug your shoulders and go “I guess they are right.”
Thanks for the Edit. I would have been really confused!
Tbh, there are museums that have entire rooms from temples back then. If it was possible to steal the pyramids, it would’ve happened
Ask a stupid question, get a stupid answer! And yes, there is such a thing as a stupid question. This is a classic example.
I successfully woke up this morning without safety hazards
I have I gut feeling that Jessica’s dad is NOT amused about that comment 🙂
With his money, I guess he doesn't feel he has to give a...
It's more fun when it is hard though. It's a fun challenge!
I wasn't the offspring of an immensely wealthy set of parents
It's sad being really early to a post.. I love reading the comments :(
That's when YOU have to be the comments this time.
