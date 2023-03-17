Roses are red and violets are blue. While we can argue on the subtleties of this popular line measuring colors and our botanical knowledge, we can more or less come to the agreement that it’s indeed true. Or not far from what people consider to be true.

But if we play a different kind of game and challenge the very notion of truth, this punny Twitter page titled “True, I guess...” does exactly what it sounds like–shares examples that are technically true. By combining humor and an approach similar to malicious compliance, people are sharing very literal solutions to random problems, questions, and tasks.

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest posts that may make you shrug your shoulders and go “I guess they are right.”

#1

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

StrikingPercentage89 Report

34points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Believe in" is not the same as "worship"!

3
3points
reply
#2

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

31points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks for the Edit. I would have been really confused!

10
10points
reply
#3

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

30points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hate me if you want. I am too lazy to be bothered!

1
1point
reply
#4

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

ChristianServerJesus Report

30points
POST
#5

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

ziad4826 Report

30points
POST
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh, there are museums that have entire rooms from temples back then. If it was possible to steal the pyramids, it would’ve happened

2
2points
reply
#6

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

29points
POST
#7

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

reddit.com Report

28points
POST
#8

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

27points
POST
#9

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

27points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ask a stupid question, get a stupid answer! And yes, there is such a thing as a stupid question. This is a classic example.

7
7points
reply
#10

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

27points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically, this is using food AND a map!

4
4points
reply
#11

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

27points
POST
#12

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

27points
POST
#13

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

SteelToeStilettos Report

27points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I successfully woke up this morning without safety hazards

2
2points
reply
#14

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

Anteraji Report

27points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They moan. Moan doesn't require words. Or religion.

3
3points
reply
#15

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

marciucclaudiu Report

25points
POST
#16

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

24points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, almost impossible. I feel for you!

1
1point
reply
#17

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

24points
POST
#18

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

23points
POST
#19

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

jinwoo1162 Report

22points
POST
#20

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

21points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have I gut feeling that Jessica’s dad is NOT amused about that comment 🙂

6
6points
reply
#21

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

21points
POST
#22

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

immoleight__me Report

21points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With his money, I guess he doesn't feel he has to give a...

2
2points
reply
#23

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

smeggysmeg Report

20points
POST
#24

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

anshj21 Report

20points
POST
#25

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

Nep_Nep_Nep_Nep_Nep Report

20points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's more fun when it is hard though. It's a fun challenge!

0
0points
reply
#26

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

19points
POST
#27

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

InternetH0F Report

19points
POST
#28

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

18points
POST
#29

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

18points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my case, it's glasses 🤓

7
7points
reply
#30

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

JingleXDingle Report

18points
POST
#31

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

excellent talent

2
2points
reply
#32

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

17points
POST
#33

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

17points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it is not a fake - showing the face to the photo...smart move. Did you left your fingerprints and DNA behind, so they could have police-bingo complete?

5
5points
reply
#34

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

17points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you chose how to phrase the question.

6
6points
reply
#35

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

16points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like the other planets aren't even trying

8
8points
reply
#36

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

15points
POST
#37

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

15points
POST
#38

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

15points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A. 2024 ... It does not say zeros, or fours!

4
4points
reply
#39

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

14points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I'd have problems with his grammar too

1
1point
reply
#40

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

14points
POST
#41

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

14points
POST
#42

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

13points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wasn't the offspring of an immensely wealthy set of parents

1
1point
reply
#43

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

ahw012345 Report

12points
POST
#44

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

9points
POST
#45

Things-That-Are-Technically-True

trueiguess_ Report

7points
POST

