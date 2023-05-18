There’s a limit to everything in life and patience is in no way an exception. Even the most tolerant of us might not have enough composure to repeatedly deal with certain aggravating situations.

Surveys suggest that nowadays people’s supply of patience is very limited. For instance, they can only keep calm for 16 seconds if the webpage doesn’t load and are only willing to sit still for around 14 minutes waiting for their food to arrive in a restaurant.

These are just a couple of examples of how impatient we get for one reason or another; and there can be thousands of them. Redditor u/SpicyHashbrowns was curious to learn what is something people no longer have patience for, so they turned to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community with the question.

Fellow redditors described plenty of things and situations they can no longer bear, which you can find on the list below. Scroll down to see if any of them stretch your patience to the limit as well.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Evangelicals or pretty much any kind of religious fundamentalists that believe that other people having rights somehow infringes on theirs.

Obvious-Kiwi5410 , Rodolfo Clix Report

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Having to guess what people REALLY mean by something they said. I take everything people say at face value now and don't replay conversations in my head to find out the real meaning anymore. Be passive-aggressive if you want to but talk to me like an adult if you really have a problem.

WateredDownSalt , Vera Arsic Report

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People who litter.

SuvenPan , Karolina Grabowska Report

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Working outside of work hours. I used to go above and beyond, now I only put in what is required. Life is too short to live only to work.

Chesterfieldcat , Andrea Piacquadio Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
All the money in the world is useless if you have no time to spend it.

All the money in the world is useless if you have no time to spend it.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Waiting on people who are constantly late to plans. I will wait 15 minutes then excuse myself.

Dabbles-In-Irony , Andrea Piacquadio Report

pug nose curly tail
pug nose curly tail
Community Member
15 mins is way too long, IMHO. Either value my time as much as your own or hit the bricks.

15 mins is way too long, IMHO. Either value my time as much as your own or hit the bricks.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People being on their phone while in a conversation with you. Seriously. Put your phone away!

rosieblinkstime , Porapak Apichodilok Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
the wors....hold on my phone just buzzed...worst ever!

the wors....hold on my phone just buzzed...worst ever!

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Bad manners, unkindness and general rudeness. It costs nothing to be a nice person and from someone who works in a customer facing industry, attitudes, sadly, appear to be getting worse. It really makes me cross.

Bellamiles85 , PIX3L_PRODUCTION Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
Don't be a d**k. Jesus said it already

Don't be a d**k. Jesus said it already

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People invading my personal space

Mighty-Foreskin , Josh Hild Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
Space Invaders...just like the game...no shortage of 'em

Space Invaders...just like the game...no shortage of 'em

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For The working world. My life doesn’t revolve around working here and it never will. It will never be a part of my identity. I come in, do the job, make money, go home. Don’t expect me to come to all the work happy hours so I can pretend how much I love working here.

nuclearsalt , Djordje Petrovic Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
That's why I never take that stuff home...

That's why I never take that stuff home...

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People who constantly blame others for the situation they are in.

SuvenPan , Liza Summer Report

El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
In my country there's the expression that someone would 's**t the bed and blame the blanket'

In my country there's the expression that someone would 's**t the bed and blame the blanket'

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Family drama

Creative_Recover , Askar Abayev Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
I want to know everything but I don't want to get involved 😁

I want to know everything but I don't want to get involved 😁

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Now that I’ve spent three years working very effectively from home, the insistence that I have to spend a minimum amount of time in the office.

duckorange , Canva Studio Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife's story exactly. She works from home since the Covid crisis, but since half a year or so her presence at the office is required (eventhough it's just one day a week, she hates it). While at home, it's not just that she feels more relaxed, but she's also way more productive and less distracted. But you know, bosses being bosses...

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For S****y people getting a pass "because they're family."

cgulash , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Enabling in general, no matter why, also blaming the victim of nasty behaviour for calling out the person who behaved badly and accusing them to have caused a scene or ruining an event. No, the person calling out wasn't ruining anything. The misbehaving person did. Stand behind the victims, don't enable A$$holes!

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Small business owner. People who threaten bad reviews unless you give them free s**t or discounts. Had some dipsh*t who couldn’t figure out our mobile chat and blamed our “garbage tech” and then insisted we give him 50% off for his 5 minute inconvenience (because he couldn’t find the x on the chat box? WTF). No, Joe, I’m not giving you 50% off because you don’t know how technology works and fine, Joe, knock yourself out with a “bad review.” So sick of these bullies thinking I give a f about their opinions.

coswoofster , Monstera Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate seeing managers, owners and the like caving to these pricks. I'll read reviews. Got 75% high/5 stars/etc and 20% medium, 5% low? Take your one rubbish review and shove it. Anyone who is swayed by one bad review isn't worth thinking about.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People who can’t mind their f*****g business and are always worried about what other people are doing. If it doesn’t effect you, f**k off.

It’s literally free.

wackwackwackjpg , LinkedIn Sales Navigator Report

Chrissie Anit
Chrissie Anit
Community Member
Hey, isn't that the same guy in the photo as the "identity politician" from before?

Hey, isn't that the same guy in the photo as the "identity politician" from before?

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For “friends” who aren’t friends. I used to go out of my way to stay in contact with people. Try to grab a coffee with them or hang out. I’ve basically lowered my friend group to three people IRL. There are other folks who I used to consider to be friends, but I’m only going to ask someone so many times to hang out and being rejected before just letting that ship sail. We make time for what’s important to us. If someone doesn’t text, call, or make an effort, I just consider them gone.

QSlade , Andrea Piacquadio Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah exactly. If you don't make time for me and I'm just whenever its convenient, I'm gone. I don't have time for this. I don't care how busy you are or how anxious you are, if you don't TALK to me then you don't get the privilege of my company. That's just how it works?? Hate this 'mutuals' thing people are doing 'oh i never talk to them we just follow each other' what the ACTUAL f$%&. That's not a friendship. You need to TALK and spend time building a relationship like good lord put IN some effort!

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Delivery timelines. When I was a kid, "allow 6 to 8 weeks for delivery" was a normal phrase to hear. Now if it's not on my doorstep in 2 days or less I'm irate.

AdmiralBofa , Pavel Danilyuk Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Banks 3 day waiting period was standard. WTF you can check it in like 3 seconds nowadays.

Banks 3 day waiting period was standard. WTF you can check it in like 3 seconds nowadays.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People and groups of people that only talk about other people.

Turf98 , cottonbro studio Report

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Streamers screaming, losing their sh*t, breaking things, and having tantrums."
I used to think this was so funny now I just can't stand it; I can't even watch a streamer if I notice they're not using their normal talking voice.

RDNE Stock project Report

ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never watched a streamer, and frankly I do not comprehend why people watch this. Isn't it better to play the game by myself? I play video games for almost 40 years now, and just don't get it.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Medicine commercials with worse side-effects than the thing being cured

mrbbrj , cottonbro studio Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
not seen outside of the states...thankfully

not seen outside of the states...thankfully

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Identity politics of any kind.

People so entrenched in a position that they refuse to concede even when provided with straight facts from a reputable source.

err0r112 , LinkedIn Sales Navigator Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never understood why people wouldn't change their opinion when new data showed up; but then again I was raised by scientists and I'm an autism. XD

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For I no longer have patience for slow Wi-Fi. Life is too short to wait for a buffering video or a webpage that takes ages to load. I mean, come on, it's 2023, I expect my internet to be faster than a sloth on Xanax. If my Wi-Fi doesn't get its act together, I might have to resort to carrier pigeons for my internet needs.

PhD_heisenberg , Misha Feshchak Report

Maikku
Maikku
Community Member
We have an alarm for slow wi-fi. It looks like a 14y old boy.

We have an alarm for slow wi-fi. It looks like a 14y old boy.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Corporations understaffing to make a higher profit. Looking at you f*****g Walgreens. How is every line at all your locations 5 deep, always? F**k you for charging me my time so you make more, especially when you have the exclusive Blue Cross Blue Shield contract in Illinois. So obnoxious.

la_petite_mort63 , Expect Best Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention how hard it is on the workers to work a skeleton staff! I've been at stores that do this as a worker and it's AWFUL.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For People with inflated egos. Car dealerships, salesmen, etc. im blunt with them now

Truthsayer2009 , Alena Darmel Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loooool my bestie works for a car dealership and her coworkers are constantly asking if I want a job there and she's always telling me, like, 'You will set everyone on fire in five minutes' XD She knows me though. XD I would!! I do not tput up with NONSENSE. XD

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Other people's fragile egos. Yes your insecurity sucks, but also it's not my fault or my problem, nor is you s******g on me going to solve it.
The good news and bad news about resolving insecurity is that it's 100% self directed.

mad_fishmonger , Moose Photos Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol my ex husband!!! Literally telling me how I dressed somehow insulted his masculinity because I'm a femmy swishy gay man that uses the gay 'she'. XD Girl what. XD

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Slow walkers, and most people in general.

BankDue3839 , Uriel Mont Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved how in NYC the sidewalks had lanes just like the roads and you could 'pull over' to check directions on your phone or otherwise slow down. Pedestrians in NYC know wtf they're doing!!

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Poor communication. It is beyond irritating.

PhoridayThe13th , Tim Gouw Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
the death of human communication in general

the death of human communication in general

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Going to places I know I wont be comfortable. Before if I had a party and I was unsure whether to go or not, I made myself go anyway. Today, I will definitely not go any place I am not sure I will have a nice time.

FreddyLollipop , Aleks Magnusson Report

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For someone in front of me chit-chatting with the cashier.

just pay for your s**t and quit holding up the line.

TrailerParkPrepper , RDNE Stock project Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Calm down. Most chit chat happens while people are waiting for something to process. It's extremely rare that people chit chat while doing nothing and it won't go any faster if they stay quiet.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Lack of self accountability in all aspects "Oh youre so lucky you have abs, lucky genetics" as they down their 5th beer for the day and open a bag of chips" while i dont drink and go to the gym 5 days a week.

huneyhotwife , William Choquette Report

Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
Judgment and moral superiority are just as annoying.

Judgment and moral superiority are just as annoying.

31 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For Small talk

Forsaken-Money5753 , iPrice Group Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Small talk has a purpose! I used to hate it until I realised it's 1) like herd animals constantly calling to one another 'hello i am here and I see you! I'm a human!' 'hello I see you also and I am a human too!' etc. It's just a neat thing group animals do. 2) It's a good way to get a feel for someone before investing trust in them. Small talk helps you get to know one another's way of conversational rhythm and greases the first awkward steps or just helps with easing the way. Humans are a social animal and we communicate verbally so we need little back and forth verbals to signal we are acknowledging one another peaceably. n_n

