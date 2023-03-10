Vintage celebrity portraits give us a glimpse into the past and a way to connect with icons from bygone eras. These pictures, often taken by renowned photographers, show us things like fashion and style, as well as the cultural and social norms of the time.

But they also offer a sense of nostalgia for a time that many people may not even have experienced firsthand. The images serve as reminders of the enduring influence of certain stars and the impact they have had on popular culture.

And the Facebook page 'Things of the Past' is one of the richest online archives of such memorabilia. So let's take a scroll through its most prized possessions and who knows, maybe we'll see some of our beloved celebs in a way we still haven't.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Silent Film Actress Bessie Love In The Early 1920s

Silent Film Actress Bessie Love In The Early 1920s

Things of the past Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#2

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren

Things of the past Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#3

Harpo Marx And His Children, 1954

Harpo Marx And His Children, 1954

Things of the past Report

20points
POST
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harpo was always my favourite. Brilliant photo - wigs n all. ☺️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Christopher Walken, Robert Deniro, Chuck Aspegren, John Savage, And John Cazale On The Set Of The Deer Hunter (1978)

Christopher Walken, Robert Deniro, Chuck Aspegren, John Savage, And John Cazale On The Set Of The Deer Hunter (1978)

Things of the past Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#5

Tilda Swinton - 1988

Tilda Swinton - 1988

Things of the past Report

19points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did not recognise her here.

3
3points
reply
#6

Jazz Singer Ella Fitzgerald (1954)

Jazz Singer Ella Fitzgerald (1954)

Things of the past Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#7

Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch

Things of the past Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stunner then, stunner still

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Sean Connery & Michael Caine By Michael O’neill For “ Vanity Fair”

Sean Connery & Michael Caine By Michael O’neill For “ Vanity Fair”

Things of the past Report

18points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two of the most distinctive voices in film.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Alan Alda, Harry Morgan And David Ogden Stiers Raise A Toast And A Cake At A 7th Anniversary Cast Party

Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Alan Alda, Harry Morgan And David Ogden Stiers Raise A Toast And A Cake At A 7th Anniversary Cast Party

Things of the past Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favorite series still! I still need season 10, though

2
2points
reply
#10

Audrey Hepburn And Gina Lollobrigida At The Marigny Theatre During The Nuit Du Cinema N Paris (1965)

Audrey Hepburn And Gina Lollobrigida At The Marigny Theatre During The Nuit Du Cinema N Paris (1965)

Things of the past Report

17points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Check out their eyes, the eye liner. Style coming back

1
1point
reply
#11

Debbie Harry And David Bowie

Debbie Harry And David Bowie

Things of the past Report

17points
POST
#12

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

Things of the past Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#13

Logo Shots For Metro Goldwyn Meyer In 1928

Logo Shots For Metro Goldwyn Meyer In 1928

Things of the past Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#14

Ingrid Bergman And Isabella Rossellini In 1971

Ingrid Bergman And Isabella Rossellini In 1971

Things of the past Report

15points
POST
#15

Sophia Loren In The Millionairess

Sophia Loren In The Millionairess

Things of the past Report

15points
POST
#16

Nathalie And Alain Delon

Nathalie And Alain Delon

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
#17

“The Best Time I Ever Had With Joan Crawford Was When I Pushed Her Down The Stairs In “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?”“ - Bette Davis

“The Best Time I Ever Had With Joan Crawford Was When I Pushed Her Down The Stairs In “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?”“ - Bette Davis

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently they hated each other

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Ursula Andress

Ursula Andress

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
#19

Audrey Photographed By Mark Shaw In Beverly Hills, California During The Filming Of ‘Sabrina’ In 1953

Audrey Photographed By Mark Shaw In Beverly Hills, California During The Filming Of ‘Sabrina’ In 1953

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favorite movies, although I like the Harrison Ford remake better. Hard to imagine Humphrey Bogart in this role

1
1point
reply
#20

Hedy Lamarr By Laszlo Willinger, 1943

Hedy Lamarr By Laszlo Willinger, 1943

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely stunning. And everyone with a Bluetooth compatible device and Wifi should say thank you to her.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Jack Nicholson In Paris In 1975

Jack Nicholson In Paris In 1975

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
#22

Goldie Hawn In 1964

Goldie Hawn In 1964

Things of the past Report

14points
POST
#23

The Brady Bunch Meets The Jackson 5

The Brady Bunch Meets The Jackson 5

Things of the past Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#24

Marlon Brando And Al Pacino On The Set Of The Godfather (1972)

Marlon Brando And Al Pacino On The Set Of The Godfather (1972)

Things of the past Report

13points
POST
#25

Sammy Davis Jr

Sammy Davis Jr

Things of the past Report

13points
POST
#26

John And Julian Lennon With The Cast Of Happy Days

John And Julian Lennon With The Cast Of Happy Days

Things of the past Report

13points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess this was taken just before John abandoned his family

2
2points
reply
#27

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson

Things of the past Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#28

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley

Things of the past Report

13points
POST
#29

Clint Eastwood And Telly Savalas In The Film "Kelly’s Heroes" (1970)

Clint Eastwood And Telly Savalas In The Film "Kelly’s Heroes" (1970)

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I LOVE that movie. Again so young

3
3points
reply
#30

Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
#31

Little Liza Minnelli With Mom Judy Garland At Mgm During The Filming Of In The Good Old Summertime

Little Liza Minnelli With Mom Judy Garland At Mgm During The Filming Of In The Good Old Summertime

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
#32

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981, Jack Nicholson, Jessica Lange, John Colicos)

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981, Jack Nicholson, Jessica Lange, John Colicos)

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
#33

Anita Ekberg

Anita Ekberg

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
#34

Federico Fellini And Sophia Loren, 1960s. Photo By Chiara Samugheo

Federico Fellini And Sophia Loren, 1960s. Photo By Chiara Samugheo

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
#35

Audrey Hepburn, Dean Martin, And Jerry Lewis Photographed By Bob Willoughby, 1953

Audrey Hepburn, Dean Martin, And Jerry Lewis Photographed By Bob Willoughby, 1953

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
#36

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

Things of the past Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WOW! I mean she looks good normally, but here? Amazing.

0
0points
reply
#37

David Lynch And Isabella Rossellini By Helmut Newton, 1988

David Lynch And Isabella Rossellini By Helmut Newton, 1988

Things of the past Report

11points
POST
#38

Liz Taylor And Rock Hudson Cementing Their Handprints At The Grauman's Chinese Theatre

Liz Taylor And Rock Hudson Cementing Their Handprints At The Grauman's Chinese Theatre

Things of the past Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad for Rock Hudson having to live a lie for all those years to protect his career.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Audrey Hepburn For Revlon’s “Most Unforgettable Women In The World” Campaign, Photos By Richard Avedon, New York, 1988

Audrey Hepburn For Revlon’s “Most Unforgettable Women In The World” Campaign, Photos By Richard Avedon, New York, 1988

Things of the past Report

11points
POST
#40

Frank Sinatra Gets Carried Off Stage By Dean Martin While Sammy Davis Jr. Watches, Photo By Art Shay, Las Vegas, 1961

Frank Sinatra Gets Carried Off Stage By Dean Martin While Sammy Davis Jr. Watches, Photo By Art Shay, Las Vegas, 1961

Things of the past Report

11points
POST
#41

Marilyn Monroe Signing Autographs For Fans On The Set Of “Some Like It Hot” In Coronado Beach, California, Summer Of 1958. Photo By Richard Miller

Marilyn Monroe Signing Autographs For Fans On The Set Of “Some Like It Hot” In Coronado Beach, California, Summer Of 1958. Photo By Richard Miller

Things of the past Report

11points
POST
#42

Ingrid Bergman And Roberto Rossellini

Ingrid Bergman And Roberto Rossellini

Things of the past Report

11points
POST
#43

Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#44

Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#45

Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Posing In A Production Still For The Godfather: Part Il (1974)

Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Posing In A Production Still For The Godfather: Part Il (1974)

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#46

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#47

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#48

Marcello Mastroianni And Federico Fellini

Marcello Mastroianni And Federico Fellini

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#49

Ursula Andress

Ursula Andress

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#50

Jane Russell

Jane Russell

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still associate her with the bra commercials!

2
2points
reply
#51

Audrey Hepburn In Charade (1963)

Audrey Hepburn In Charade (1963)

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#52

Toni Tennille (Of Captain & Tennille), Perry Como, And Loretta Switt (Of M*a*s*h*)

Toni Tennille (Of Captain & Tennille), Perry Como, And Loretta Switt (Of M*a*s*h*)

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#53

Monica Vitti

Monica Vitti

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#54

Nastassja Kinski

Nastassja Kinski

Things of the past Report

10points
POST
#55

Lauren Bacall And Humphrey Bogart At Their Home In Benedict Canyon, 1954

Lauren Bacall And Humphrey Bogart At Their Home In Benedict Canyon, 1954

The remarkable Lauren Bacall knew who he was, let him be who he was, and, in return, he was at last able to give something no other woman could grab from him: his total commitment.“ - Mary Astor, Bogart’s Maltese Falcon costar

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#56

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#57

Steve Mcqueen - The Thomas Crown Affair (1967)

Steve Mcqueen - The Thomas Crown Affair (1967)

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#58

Claudia Cardinale And Alain Delon

Claudia Cardinale And Alain Delon

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#59

English Actress Jacqueline Bisset Enjoys The Beach During Her First Year Living In California In 1965

English Actress Jacqueline Bisset Enjoys The Beach During Her First Year Living In California In 1965

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#60

Ava Gardner

Ava Gardner

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#61

The Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling With Jodie Foster

The Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling With Jodie Foster

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#62

Barbara Eden And Sammy Davis, Jr

Barbara Eden And Sammy Davis, Jr

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Priests Mingle With Hippies At The Glastonbury Music Festival In 1971

Priests Mingle With Hippies At The Glastonbury Music Festival In 1971

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#64

Remembering Television Legend Betty White

Remembering Television Legend Betty White

January 17th, 1922 – December 31st, 2021
Portraits of Betty from 1954 during the period she was starring in the syndicated sitcom Life with Elizabeth. First appearing on television in an experimental broadcast in the late-1930s, Betty was a true TV pioneer. Beyond her work as an actress (as well as a singer, dancer, hostess and game show contestant), Betty assumed various roles during her years in television and produced, wrote and directed a number of productions she was involved with, breaking new ground for women in the entertainment industry. Nominated for twenty-one primetime Emmy Awards and twice for a daytime Emmy during her eight decade long career, Betty won five of her primetime nominations, one of her daytime, and received a daytime Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2015. She also won a regional Emmy Award in Los Angeles in 1951

Things of the past Report

9points
POST
#65

John Belushi And The Go-Go’s

John Belushi And The Go-Go’s

Things of the past Report

8points
POST
#66

Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch

Things of the past Report

8points
POST
#67

Audrey Hepburn In A Publicity Still For “Funny Face” (1957)

Audrey Hepburn In A Publicity Still For “Funny Face” (1957)

Things of the past Report

8points
POST
#68

Ingrid Bergman, 1940s

Ingrid Bergman, 1940s

Things of the past Report

8points
POST
#69

Anita Ekberg By Andre De Dienes, C.1954

Anita Ekberg By Andre De Dienes, C.1954

Things of the past Report

8points
POST
#70

Greta Garbo “Mata Hari” By Clarence Sinclair Bull, 1931

Greta Garbo “Mata Hari” By Clarence Sinclair Bull, 1931