Vintage celebrity portraits give us a glimpse into the past and a way to connect with icons from bygone eras. These pictures, often taken by renowned photographers, show us things like fashion and style, as well as the cultural and social norms of the time.

But they also offer a sense of nostalgia for a time that many people may not even have experienced firsthand. The images serve as reminders of the enduring influence of certain stars and the impact they have had on popular culture.

And the Facebook page 'Things of the Past' is one of the richest online archives of such memorabilia. So let's take a scroll through its most prized possessions and who knows, maybe we'll see some of our beloved celebs in a way we still haven't.

More info: Facebook