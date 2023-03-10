121 Of The Most Interesting Historical Photos Of Celebrities From The “Things Of The Past” Facebook Page
Vintage celebrity portraits give us a glimpse into the past and a way to connect with icons from bygone eras. These pictures, often taken by renowned photographers, show us things like fashion and style, as well as the cultural and social norms of the time.
But they also offer a sense of nostalgia for a time that many people may not even have experienced firsthand. The images serve as reminders of the enduring influence of certain stars and the impact they have had on popular culture.
And the Facebook page 'Things of the Past' is one of the richest online archives of such memorabilia. So let's take a scroll through its most prized possessions and who knows, maybe we'll see some of our beloved celebs in a way we still haven't.
More info: Facebook
Silent Film Actress Bessie Love In The Early 1920s
Sophia Loren
Harpo Marx And His Children, 1954
Harpo was always my favourite. Brilliant photo - wigs n all. ☺️
Christopher Walken, Robert Deniro, Chuck Aspegren, John Savage, And John Cazale On The Set Of The Deer Hunter (1978)
Jazz Singer Ella Fitzgerald (1954)
Raquel Welch
Sean Connery & Michael Caine By Michael O’neill For “ Vanity Fair”
Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Alan Alda, Harry Morgan And David Ogden Stiers Raise A Toast And A Cake At A 7th Anniversary Cast Party
Audrey Hepburn And Gina Lollobrigida At The Marigny Theatre During The Nuit Du Cinema N Paris (1965)
Debbie Harry And David Bowie
Marilyn Monroe
Logo Shots For Metro Goldwyn Meyer In 1928
Ingrid Bergman And Isabella Rossellini In 1971
Sophia Loren In The Millionairess
Nathalie And Alain Delon
“The Best Time I Ever Had With Joan Crawford Was When I Pushed Her Down The Stairs In “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?”“ - Bette Davis
Ursula Andress
Audrey Photographed By Mark Shaw In Beverly Hills, California During The Filming Of ‘Sabrina’ In 1953
Hedy Lamarr By Laszlo Willinger, 1943
Absolutely stunning. And everyone with a Bluetooth compatible device and Wifi should say thank you to her.
Jack Nicholson In Paris In 1975
Goldie Hawn In 1964
The Brady Bunch Meets The Jackson 5
Marlon Brando And Al Pacino On The Set Of The Godfather (1972)
John And Julian Lennon With The Cast Of Happy Days
Jack Nicholson
Ben Kingsley
Clint Eastwood And Telly Savalas In The Film "Kelly’s Heroes" (1970)
Gina Lollobrigida
Little Liza Minnelli With Mom Judy Garland At Mgm During The Filming Of In The Good Old Summertime
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981, Jack Nicholson, Jessica Lange, John Colicos)
Anita Ekberg
Federico Fellini And Sophia Loren, 1960s. Photo By Chiara Samugheo
Audrey Hepburn, Dean Martin, And Jerry Lewis Photographed By Bob Willoughby, 1953
Cate Blanchett
David Lynch And Isabella Rossellini By Helmut Newton, 1988
Liz Taylor And Rock Hudson Cementing Their Handprints At The Grauman's Chinese Theatre
Audrey Hepburn For Revlon’s “Most Unforgettable Women In The World” Campaign, Photos By Richard Avedon, New York, 1988
Frank Sinatra Gets Carried Off Stage By Dean Martin While Sammy Davis Jr. Watches, Photo By Art Shay, Las Vegas, 1961
Marilyn Monroe Signing Autographs For Fans On The Set Of “Some Like It Hot” In Coronado Beach, California, Summer Of 1958. Photo By Richard Miller
Ingrid Bergman And Roberto Rossellini
Gina Lollobrigida
Raquel Welch
Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Posing In A Production Still For The Godfather: Part Il (1974)
Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Marcello Mastroianni And Federico Fellini
Ursula Andress
Jane Russell
Audrey Hepburn In Charade (1963)
Toni Tennille (Of Captain & Tennille), Perry Como, And Loretta Switt (Of M*a*s*h*)
Monica Vitti
Nastassja Kinski
Lauren Bacall And Humphrey Bogart At Their Home In Benedict Canyon, 1954
The remarkable Lauren Bacall knew who he was, let him be who he was, and, in return, he was at last able to give something no other woman could grab from him: his total commitment.“ - Mary Astor, Bogart’s Maltese Falcon costar
Marilyn Monroe
Steve Mcqueen - The Thomas Crown Affair (1967)
Claudia Cardinale And Alain Delon
English Actress Jacqueline Bisset Enjoys The Beach During Her First Year Living In California In 1965
Ava Gardner
The Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling With Jodie Foster
Barbara Eden And Sammy Davis, Jr
Priests Mingle With Hippies At The Glastonbury Music Festival In 1971
Remembering Television Legend Betty White
January 17th, 1922 – December 31st, 2021
Portraits of Betty from 1954 during the period she was starring in the syndicated sitcom Life with Elizabeth. First appearing on television in an experimental broadcast in the late-1930s, Betty was a true TV pioneer. Beyond her work as an actress (as well as a singer, dancer, hostess and game show contestant), Betty assumed various roles during her years in television and produced, wrote and directed a number of productions she was involved with, breaking new ground for women in the entertainment industry. Nominated for twenty-one primetime Emmy Awards and twice for a daytime Emmy during her eight decade long career, Betty won five of her primetime nominations, one of her daytime, and received a daytime Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2015. She also won a regional Emmy Award in Los Angeles in 1951