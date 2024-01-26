ADVERTISEMENT

Our mind is really good at playing tricks on us. It can selectively remember certain details, create false memories, and even distort reality.

So we at Bored Panda set out to find the situations that made people do a double take to fully understand what they were looking at.

From unlikely coincidence to trippy optical illusions, the pictures we ended up with serve as a playful reminder of the intricate dance between the human brain and the world around it, urging us to appreciate the beauty in the ordinary.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style

The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style

dave_wigwam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest

My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest

Knugles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
els_g avatar
Elsker
Elsker
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That means you’re future is green and bountiful? ;)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Church Looks Like A Gingerbread House

This Church Looks Like A Gingerbread House

eminems_ghostwriter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Speed Bump And Crosswalk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction

Speed Bump And Crosswalk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction

nmathmaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Flashlight Through A Rock Makes It Look Like The Moon

Flashlight Through A Rock Makes It Look Like The Moon

gammarays01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Crane Looks Like He's Wearing My Sneakers

This Crane Looks Like He's Wearing My Sneakers

kardashevy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins

My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins

nonbinaryspongebob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf

The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf

HannahsMirror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Potato That Looks Like An Apple

This Potato That Looks Like An Apple

iceesnowcone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

This Turtle At The Zoo Looks Like It’s Wearing A Turtleneck Sweater

This Turtle At The Zoo Looks Like It’s Wearing A Turtleneck Sweater

Bituulzman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
natalie_white3 avatar
Noodle Doodle
Noodle Doodle
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suspect the term "turtleneck sweater" is based on something. Can't figure it out but seems likely...

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon

Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon

weII_then Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat

A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat

SequenceStar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably what my younger self would have imagined if someone mentioned a redhat cloud

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost

Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost

TheSh0rt1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
nerenahddhaneren avatar
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ghost successfully tricks people into believing he's not a ghost 👻

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia

These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia

Optisrule Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Weeds In Bricks Look Like Oasis

Weeds In Bricks Look Like Oasis

Saint-Andrew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because maybe. You're gonna be the one that saves me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographical Map

This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographical Map

kmgenius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet

This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet

momus_the_waste Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Plant Flips Me Off Every Morning On The Way To Work

This Plant Flips Me Off Every Morning On The Way To Work

rose-buds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This Bird That Looks Like Danny DeVito

This Bird That Looks Like Danny DeVito

jolteona Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Plant Looks Like It’s Flipping You Off A Bunch

This Plant Looks Like It’s Flipping You Off A Bunch

Brocoli4dinner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

This Square Cloud Looks Like A Giant Rug

This Square Cloud Looks Like A Giant Rug

WhatTheFoxtrout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

The Snow On My Car Window Rolled Up Like A Swiss Roll Cake This Morning

The Snow On My Car Window Rolled Up Like A Swiss Roll Cake This Morning

gosane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Bubble In An Ice Fishing Hole That Froze Over Looks Like The Moon Rising Over A Forest

This Bubble In An Ice Fishing Hole That Froze Over Looks Like The Moon Rising Over A Forest

JephriB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Water Forms "Ha" Perfectly On My Glasses After Rinsing Them

Water Forms "Ha" Perfectly On My Glasses After Rinsing Them

KaitouSky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

My French Fry Looks Like The Nike Symbol

My French Fry Looks Like The Nike Symbol

DoWk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Aristolochia Gigantea That Looks Like A Pair Of Lungs

Aristolochia Gigantea That Looks Like A Pair Of Lungs

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll-Up

This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll-Up

amerebrineshrimp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot

I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot

TedTheHappyGardener Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Dirt On A Window At Miami International Airport That Looks Like A Dental X-Ray

Dirt On A Window At Miami International Airport That Looks Like A Dental X-Ray

refswerepaidoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Friend's Back Sweat Looks Like A Tree

My Friend's Back Sweat Looks Like A Tree

chef_bro_ardee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

My Mom Just Got These New Lights And It Looks Like They Have The Moon Inside

My Mom Just Got These New Lights And It Looks Like They Have The Moon Inside

RadegastTheGinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

This Restaurant That Looks Like It Was Drawn

This Restaurant That Looks Like It Was Drawn

masternoice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

This Banana Looks Like Somebody Opened It Up And Stitched It Together

This Banana Looks Like Somebody Opened It Up And Stitched It Together

Timely_Combination68 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

This Adorable Parrot In A Hat

This Adorable Parrot In A Hat

birdhism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hello, my baby / hello, my honey / hello, my ragtime gal."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

The Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch

The Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch

hacksverstappen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

These Chocolate Chips Look Like Tiny Pipes

These Chocolate Chips Look Like Tiny Pipes

MLG_Eli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

I Have A Pair Of Moles That Look Like An Eyebrow Piercing

I Have A Pair Of Moles That Look Like An Eyebrow Piercing

szlfr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

This Tomato Scar Looks Like The Eiffel Tower

This Tomato Scar Looks Like The Eiffel Tower

dayafterpi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Tan Lines Make Me Look Like I’m Wearing Necropants

My Tan Lines Make Me Look Like I’m Wearing Necropants

elite4caleb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

The Stones On This Beach Look Like Upvotes

The Stones On This Beach Look Like Upvotes

zebedir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Cat's Tongue Makes It Look Like She's Kissing

My Cat's Tongue Makes It Look Like She's Kissing

spunk_wizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

A Moon-Sized Turtle Orbiting The Earth, Or A Large Turtle In A Crystal-Clear Lake

A Moon-Sized Turtle Orbiting The Earth, Or A Large Turtle In A Crystal-Clear Lake

Plasmazine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Bird Flew By During A Picture. Now It Looks Like A Giant Bird Landed On My Head

Bird Flew By During A Picture. Now It Looks Like A Giant Bird Landed On My Head

Ok-Atmosphere8982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke

The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke

SimpleSpyder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

It’s Not Chicken

It’s Not Chicken

ibogost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

The Area I Used To Work In Washington Looks Like Jurassic Park

The Area I Used To Work In Washington Looks Like Jurassic Park

zuzuofthewolves Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are parts of Kauai that look like Jurassic Park... ;)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

This Seed Pod Stuck To My Car Window Looks Like A Mustache

This Seed Pod Stuck To My Car Window Looks Like A Mustache

emzim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Photo Makes My Friend Look Like A Cardboard Cutout

This Photo Makes My Friend Look Like A Cardboard Cutout

Large_Island3199 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Stick Looks Like A Sword

This Stick Looks Like A Sword

haxdds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

One Of My Onion Rings From Burger King Today Looks Like A Perfect Infinity Symbol

One Of My Onion Rings From Burger King Today Looks Like A Perfect Infinity Symbol

Ana-watchesgore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Moth Looks Like A Leaf

This Moth Looks Like A Leaf

jonitfcfan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

This Photo I Took Of A Bird Through My Binoculars Looks Like A Planet

This Photo I Took Of A Bird Through My Binoculars Looks Like A Planet

stanjolly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Couch Pattern Looks Like Pokemon Balls

Couch Pattern Looks Like Pokemon Balls

omen226 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Noticed That A Cloud Behind My Girlfriend Looked Like A Thought Bubble

Noticed That A Cloud Behind My Girlfriend Looked Like A Thought Bubble

Dodoman0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Space Heater Looks Like A Duracell 9V Battery

My Space Heater Looks Like A Duracell 9V Battery

Ivegonesmellblind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Someone Dropped Their Sock

Someone Dropped Their Sock

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

It Just Looks Like A Toilet

It Just Looks Like A Toilet

KahiaNyaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Noticed That My Rubber Band Looks Like A Musical Symbol

I Noticed That My Rubber Band Looks Like A Musical Symbol

wumbowaldo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Peas & Lentils Look Like An Ishihara Test

My Peas & Lentils Look Like An Ishihara Test

betterwatchnow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Statue Of Zeus Broke And Now He Looks Like He’s Throwing Someone A Roll Of Toilet Paper

My Statue Of Zeus Broke And Now He Looks Like He’s Throwing Someone A Roll Of Toilet Paper

unsociali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

This Pepper Looks Like A Pumpkin

This Pepper Looks Like A Pumpkin

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

A Reflection From My Friend’s Phone Created A Pink Floyd Album Cover On Her Hazard Button

A Reflection From My Friend’s Phone Created A Pink Floyd Album Cover On Her Hazard Button

leafgirl420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula

The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula

ramence Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin

This Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin

bright174 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Son Moved A Turtle With The Number 3 On Its Pattern Out Of The Road

Son Moved A Turtle With The Number 3 On Its Pattern Out Of The Road

StrangerSouth432 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

My Rug Looks Like A Giant Version Of My Napkin

My Rug Looks Like A Giant Version Of My Napkin

madewitheggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

The Dust A Flag Left On My Wall, Makes It Look Like The Wall Is Fabric

The Dust A Flag Left On My Wall, Makes It Look Like The Wall Is Fabric

MereCoincidences Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

These Contrails Look Like Chromosomes

These Contrails Look Like Chromosomes

LivingLosDream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Turkish Rosewater Gummies Look Like Sashimi (Raw Fish)

My Turkish Rosewater Gummies Look Like Sashimi (Raw Fish)

EtherealMaterial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Clouds Outside My Plane Window Look Like An Alien Landscape

The Clouds Outside My Plane Window Look Like An Alien Landscape

2ndEntity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

This Towel Hung Up On A Hanger Looks Like A Jacket

This Towel Hung Up On A Hanger Looks Like A Jacket

dee_sweet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

This Cloud That Kind Of Looks Like A Nuclear Bomb Went Off

This Cloud That Kind Of Looks Like A Nuclear Bomb Went Off

loowhooshoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Daughter Found A Potato That Looks Like A Heart. It’s A Heartato

My Daughter Found A Potato That Looks Like A Heart. It’s A Heartato

Emeri5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Coffee Stain That Looks Like Earth

Coffee Stain That Looks Like Earth

its_hard_to_explain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

My Friend's Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

My Friend's Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

pbrinkworth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

This Hotel I'm Staying At Looks Like A Drill Bit

This Hotel I'm Staying At Looks Like A Drill Bit

mccarthybergeron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Random Number Four That Appeared In The Snow On My Front Porch

Random Number Four That Appeared In The Snow On My Front Porch

WallyPfisterAlready Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

The Way It Looks Like We Are On A Cliffside, Not The Lakeside

The Way It Looks Like We Are On A Cliffside, Not The Lakeside

bakedasbread_wife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

This Tree Looks Like It's Wearing Camouflage

This Tree Looks Like It's Wearing Camouflage

FriedOrcaYum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

This Dry Leaf Looks Like A Pear

This Dry Leaf Looks Like A Pear

hunsalt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

My Beet Looks Like Salmon

My Beet Looks Like Salmon

fallout114 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Found A Tomato That Looks Like It’s Been Stitched

Found A Tomato That Looks Like It’s Been Stitched

poeticweeb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

A Restaurant I Went To Had Yellow Windows, And It Made The Outside Look Like A Hollywood Version Of Mexico

A Restaurant I Went To Had Yellow Windows, And It Made The Outside Look Like A Hollywood Version Of Mexico

Sweeney_Todd_is_best Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Strange Pattern On A Stepping Stone Outside My Shed. Looks Like Electricity

Strange Pattern On A Stepping Stone Outside My Shed. Looks Like Electricity

jennana100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc

This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc

Viacra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Paint-Chipping Making The Wheelchair Guy Look Like An Angry Old Man

Paint-Chipping Making The Wheelchair Guy Look Like An Angry Old Man

Ribwichs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#87

This Egg That Cracked Like A Cartoon

This Egg That Cracked Like A Cartoon

bubble_teeeeaaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

I Fried Chicken Skin And It Got The Shape Of The US

I Fried Chicken Skin And It Got The Shape Of The US

lobhobo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Our Challah Looks Like A Cloud From A Cartoon

Our Challah Looks Like A Cloud From A Cartoon

LtThunderpants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Reflected Lights Look Like An Alien Invasion

Reflected Lights Look Like An Alien Invasion

streakierzambo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

This Drop Of Coffee Looks Like Jupiter

This Drop Of Coffee Looks Like Jupiter

caligarelinquo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Better Yet It Doesn’t Even Look Like Texas

Better Yet It Doesn’t Even Look Like Texas

bklynb4by Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Okay, Why Does This Look Like The Clay I’d Used In Elementary School Art Class?

Okay, Why Does This Look Like The Clay I’d Used In Elementary School Art Class?

twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!