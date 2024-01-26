93 Times People Had To Do A Double Take To Realize What They Were Looking At (New Pics)
Our mind is really good at playing tricks on us. It can selectively remember certain details, create false memories, and even distort reality.
So we at Bored Panda set out to find the situations that made people do a double take to fully understand what they were looking at.
From unlikely coincidence to trippy optical illusions, the pictures we ended up with serve as a playful reminder of the intricate dance between the human brain and the world around it, urging us to appreciate the beauty in the ordinary.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style
My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest
This Church Looks Like A Gingerbread House
Speed Bump And Crosswalk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction
Flashlight Through A Rock Makes It Look Like The Moon
This Crane Looks Like He's Wearing My Sneakers
My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins
The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf
This Potato That Looks Like An Apple
This Turtle At The Zoo Looks Like It’s Wearing A Turtleneck Sweater
I suspect the term "turtleneck sweater" is based on something. Can't figure it out but seems likely...
Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon
A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat
Probably what my younger self would have imagined if someone mentioned a redhat cloud
Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost
Ghost successfully tricks people into believing he's not a ghost 👻
These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia
Weeds In Bricks Look Like Oasis
This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographical Map
This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet
This Plant Flips Me Off Every Morning On The Way To Work
This Bird That Looks Like Danny DeVito
This Plant Looks Like It’s Flipping You Off A Bunch
This Square Cloud Looks Like A Giant Rug
The Snow On My Car Window Rolled Up Like A Swiss Roll Cake This Morning
This Bubble In An Ice Fishing Hole That Froze Over Looks Like The Moon Rising Over A Forest
Water Forms "Ha" Perfectly On My Glasses After Rinsing Them
My French Fry Looks Like The Nike Symbol
Aristolochia Gigantea That Looks Like A Pair Of Lungs
This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll-Up
I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot
Dirt On A Window At Miami International Airport That Looks Like A Dental X-Ray
My Friend's Back Sweat Looks Like A Tree
My Mom Just Got These New Lights And It Looks Like They Have The Moon Inside
This Restaurant That Looks Like It Was Drawn
It's a real real shame it isn't in sepia tones
This Banana Looks Like Somebody Opened It Up And Stitched It Together
It looks like the trail left by a miniature off-road car.