From unlikely coincidence to trippy optical illusions, the pictures we ended up with serve as a playful reminder of the intricate dance between the human brain and the world around it, urging us to appreciate the beauty in the ordinary.

So we at Bored Panda set out to find the situations that made people do a double take to fully understand what they were looking at.

Our mind is really good at playing tricks on us. It can selectively remember certain details, create false memories, and even distort reality.

#1 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style Share icon

#2 My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest Share icon

#3 This Church Looks Like A Gingerbread House Share icon

#4 Speed Bump And Crosswalk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction Share icon

#5 Flashlight Through A Rock Makes It Look Like The Moon Share icon

#6 This Crane Looks Like He's Wearing My Sneakers Share icon

#7 My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins Share icon

#8 The Roots Of These Sprouts Grew In The Shape Of A Leaf Share icon

#9 This Potato That Looks Like An Apple Share icon

#10 This Turtle At The Zoo Looks Like It’s Wearing A Turtleneck Sweater Share icon

#11 Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon Share icon

#12 A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat Share icon

#13 Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost Share icon

#14 These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia Share icon

#15 Weeds In Bricks Look Like Oasis Share icon

#16 This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographical Map Share icon

#17 This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet Share icon

#18 This Plant Flips Me Off Every Morning On The Way To Work Share icon

#19 This Bird That Looks Like Danny DeVito Share icon

#20 This Plant Looks Like It’s Flipping You Off A Bunch Share icon

#21 This Square Cloud Looks Like A Giant Rug Share icon

#22 The Snow On My Car Window Rolled Up Like A Swiss Roll Cake This Morning Share icon

#23 This Bubble In An Ice Fishing Hole That Froze Over Looks Like The Moon Rising Over A Forest Share icon

#24 Water Forms "Ha" Perfectly On My Glasses After Rinsing Them Share icon

#25 My French Fry Looks Like The Nike Symbol Share icon

#26 Aristolochia Gigantea That Looks Like A Pair Of Lungs Share icon

#27 This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll-Up Share icon

#28 I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot Share icon

#29 Dirt On A Window At Miami International Airport That Looks Like A Dental X-Ray Share icon

#30 My Friend's Back Sweat Looks Like A Tree Share icon

#31 My Mom Just Got These New Lights And It Looks Like They Have The Moon Inside Share icon

#32 This Restaurant That Looks Like It Was Drawn Share icon

#33 This Banana Looks Like Somebody Opened It Up And Stitched It Together Share icon

#34 This Adorable Parrot In A Hat Share icon

#35 The Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch Share icon

#36 These Chocolate Chips Look Like Tiny Pipes Share icon

#37 I Have A Pair Of Moles That Look Like An Eyebrow Piercing Share icon

#38 This Tomato Scar Looks Like The Eiffel Tower Share icon

#39 My Tan Lines Make Me Look Like I’m Wearing Necropants Share icon

#40 The Stones On This Beach Look Like Upvotes Share icon

#41 My Cat's Tongue Makes It Look Like She's Kissing Share icon

#42 A Moon-Sized Turtle Orbiting The Earth, Or A Large Turtle In A Crystal-Clear Lake Share icon

#43 Bird Flew By During A Picture. Now It Looks Like A Giant Bird Landed On My Head Share icon

#44 The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke Share icon

#45 It’s Not Chicken Share icon

#46 The Area I Used To Work In Washington Looks Like Jurassic Park Share icon

#47 This Seed Pod Stuck To My Car Window Looks Like A Mustache Share icon

#48 This Photo Makes My Friend Look Like A Cardboard Cutout Share icon

#49 This Stick Looks Like A Sword Share icon

#50 One Of My Onion Rings From Burger King Today Looks Like A Perfect Infinity Symbol Share icon

#51 This Moth Looks Like A Leaf Share icon

#52 This Photo I Took Of A Bird Through My Binoculars Looks Like A Planet Share icon

#53 Couch Pattern Looks Like Pokemon Balls Share icon

#54 Noticed That A Cloud Behind My Girlfriend Looked Like A Thought Bubble Share icon

#55 My Space Heater Looks Like A Duracell 9V Battery Share icon

#56 Someone Dropped Their Sock Share icon

#57 It Just Looks Like A Toilet Share icon

#58 I Noticed That My Rubber Band Looks Like A Musical Symbol Share icon

#59 My Peas & Lentils Look Like An Ishihara Test Share icon

#60 My Statue Of Zeus Broke And Now He Looks Like He’s Throwing Someone A Roll Of Toilet Paper Share icon

#61 This Pepper Looks Like A Pumpkin Share icon

#62 A Reflection From My Friend’s Phone Created A Pink Floyd Album Cover On Her Hazard Button Share icon

#63 The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula Share icon

#64 This Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin Share icon

#65 Son Moved A Turtle With The Number 3 On Its Pattern Out Of The Road Share icon

#66 My Rug Looks Like A Giant Version Of My Napkin Share icon

#67 The Dust A Flag Left On My Wall, Makes It Look Like The Wall Is Fabric Share icon

#68 These Contrails Look Like Chromosomes Share icon

#69 My Turkish Rosewater Gummies Look Like Sashimi (Raw Fish) Share icon

#70 The Clouds Outside My Plane Window Look Like An Alien Landscape Share icon

#71 This Towel Hung Up On A Hanger Looks Like A Jacket Share icon

#72 This Cloud That Kind Of Looks Like A Nuclear Bomb Went Off Share icon

#73 My Daughter Found A Potato That Looks Like A Heart. It’s A Heartato Share icon

#74 Coffee Stain That Looks Like Earth Share icon

#75 My Friend's Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse Share icon

#76 This Hotel I'm Staying At Looks Like A Drill Bit Share icon

#77 Random Number Four That Appeared In The Snow On My Front Porch Share icon

#78 The Way It Looks Like We Are On A Cliffside, Not The Lakeside Share icon

#79 This Tree Looks Like It's Wearing Camouflage Share icon

#80 This Dry Leaf Looks Like A Pear Share icon

#81 My Beet Looks Like Salmon Share icon

#82 Found A Tomato That Looks Like It’s Been Stitched Share icon

#83 A Restaurant I Went To Had Yellow Windows, And It Made The Outside Look Like A Hollywood Version Of Mexico Share icon

#84 Strange Pattern On A Stepping Stone Outside My Shed. Looks Like Electricity Share icon

#85 This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc Share icon

#86 Paint-Chipping Making The Wheelchair Guy Look Like An Angry Old Man Share icon

#87 This Egg That Cracked Like A Cartoon Share icon

#88 I Fried Chicken Skin And It Got The Shape Of The US Share icon

#89 Our Challah Looks Like A Cloud From A Cartoon Share icon

#90 Reflected Lights Look Like An Alien Invasion Share icon

#91 This Drop Of Coffee Looks Like Jupiter Share icon

#92 Better Yet It Doesn’t Even Look Like Texas Share icon