People have a lot more in common than you might think. Sure, we’re all unique in our own small special ways, but many of the things that we do aren’t exclusive to us. You might be surprised how similar you are to the strangers you pass on the street every single day.

That’s where redditor u/Miguenzo comes in. They asked anonymous internet users to share the things that most (possibly even all) guys do but that they’d never admit to. From indulging in power fantasies to crying when sad, you’ll find these men’s honest thoughts as you scroll down.

#1

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Daydream about insane scenarios that will never happen where you're the main hero that swoops in to save the day.

Common examples include things like thinking you could figure out how to land an entire airplane in an emergency, thinking about "What happens if there's a robbery and I stop the bad guy", thinking about saving someone from a burning building, thinking you could save someone's life if there's a random medical emergency, etc.

bbbbbthatsfivebees , Jean-Philippe Delberghe Report

kyriadenton avatar
Captain Kyra
Captain Kyra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've done this since I was a little girl, I absolutely have a savior complex. Why would anyone be afraid to admit they'd like to be a hero?

#2

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Crying like a little girl when their pet dies.

Boomer6313 , Inzmam Khan Report

#3

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Kicking ice cube under fridge when falls.

Subject-Inflation805 , Jan Antonin Kolar Report

motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 hour ago

To me it sounds like it’s just water under the fridge

If nothing else, the r/AskReddit thread is bound to give you a sense of relatability. Even if someone seems like a complete stranger to you, you can be pretty certain that they behave similarly to you in their daily life.

Even if you have different lifestyles and habits, some behaviors are simply extremely human and it’s hard to avoid them. Whether that’s sinking into your daydreams, crying when you’re upset, or singing along to a song that you adore. It’s these little behaviors that unite us.

#4

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Nose picking is more common than anyone will admit

oldwhitch , Brittany Colette Report

sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
1 hour ago

The nose picking is no secret. The secret is what some men do with the buggers afterwards.

#5

Try to clean the toilet bowl with your pee stream

llcucf80 Report

#6

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Being friendlier to attractive women.

JoeSchmoe314159 , Alexis Brown Report

motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I once saw a beautiful woman heading for a door, so to be nice I opened it for her. Instead of thanking me, she, and everyone else on the plane starting screaming at me.

It’s not just certain behaviors that people have in common. Many men have very similar fears and insecurities. For example, ‘Fatherly’ points out that many men are insecure about developing large breasts. Others are embarrassed about losing their hair or being too thin or too short. On the flip side, men who are taller than their peers might have issues with their height, too.

For others, it’s their situation at home and in the office that haunts them. Guys are worried about the kinds of husbands and dads they’ll turn out to be. Others are scared that they’re not where they ‘should’ be in terms of their career just yet.
#7

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To If you're single; Having feelings/Attraction to almost every female friend you've got.

Doesn't gotta be strong feelings. Doesn't have to be romantic.

But you've thought about it. At least once. Maybe three times.

TA2556 , Mason Dahl Report

#8

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Debating ending it all often, but not doing it because of how badly it affects those around us

Sandy_Pickle , christopher lemercier Report

#9

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Imagine your entire life with a girl you just met.

Old_Situation4990 , Joseph Chan Report

Another common insecurity among guys is the fear that they might not be adequate enough in the bedroom, both in terms of performance and size. Meanwhile, many men who have an older understanding of masculinity might avoid showing any emotions or weaknesses at all. In their mind, any sort of vulnerability is ‘wrong.’ 

This desire to appear extremely macho at all times can have some negative effects on them and the people around them, however. For example, men who avoid talking about their mental health struggles or seeking the help of a professional when they need to can only worsen the situation.
#10

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Sniff our armpits to be sure it don't stink or we enjoy the smell.

anon , Jeremy Perkins Report

motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 hour ago

My advice would be to just use 2 different deodorants. But then again that’s just my two scents

#11

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To We love being cuddled. I look like a stereotypical tough guy and know some martial arts but damn, a cuddle from my girlfriend is just the best. Personally, I don't mind revealing that I love cuddles but I know a lot of dudes don't wanna admit that

OrbMan23 , Edward Eyer Report

danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Cuddles are the best. Some of the biggest, macho, "manliest" men I've ever known are also the biggest cuddlebugs as well.

#12

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Sneaking a peak at some cleavage. We don't even have to be attracted to the women but we still gon look

DonAskren , Alicia Steels Report

motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Just don’t try that when shopping for a cell phone. You won’t see any cleavage since they all claim to have the best coverage

Many men are also wary of getting in touch with a doctor when they have health issues. There’s a certain deeply-rooted stigma that men ‘should’ be strong enough to handle everything on their own and that asking for help is a sign of weakness. While having a stoic mindset is definitely helpful in life, health issues aren’t something you should be playing around with.

Many men are unwilling to see a professional if they have issues that are particularly embarrassing. Others are scared of getting bad news, so they choose to live in denial, hoping that the problems will go away on their own.

To put it bluntly, have the courage to be humble—see a doctor not just when you have health issues, but also for regular checkups. You’re not less of a man because you take care of your health. Quite the opposite!
#13

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Check out women (or men if they prefer) they find attractive in public when with their partner

DavosLostFingers , Norbert Braun Report

kyriadenton avatar
Captain Kyra
Captain Kyra
Community Member
1 hour ago

We both appreciate beauty in many forms. My husband and I point out good looking people to each other especially if they're "your type", I like bald men, my husband makes sure I see them all. He likes tall women, I make sure he sees them.

#14

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Crying.

Afraid_Purpose_8512 , Claudia Wolff Report

angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
1 hour ago

My BIL crys and he is literally compared to Sasquatch and probably the most stereotypically masculine looking guy I know. It made me think more of him for it honestly.

#15

Pee in the shower. I could pee right before the shower in the toilet, but the second the hot water hits me, my bladder says “It’s pee time.”

Fangsong_37 Report

#16

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Morning pee's sometimes goes sideways and there's annoying cleaning up to do

Apprehensive_Sky9062 , Jan Antonin Kolar Report

#17

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To The truth is drinking too much. It is common for men to lie about how much they drink to their doctors and when taking surveys.

Vallden , Aleksandr Popov Report

#18

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Singing along to a song that they shouldn't like, but do.

BoredBSEE , Avi Naim Report

danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited)

Why should anyone feel like they "shouldn't" like a song? This is just bizarre. There's plenty of songs I don't like... but to like one and feel like doing so is somehow taboo just seems... I dunno. Not healthy.

#19

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Watch and enjoy rom-coms.

seanofkelley , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#20

That little knee bend/stretch to get your balls unstuck from whatever position they magically aligned themselves
Its not for our legs/knees/hips its 100% just for the balls to reposition

HardFarm Report

danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
45 minutes ago

"Balls stuck to thigh" is legitimately one of the most uncomfortable situations ever.

#21

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To not sure if this is for all guys, but my bf will never ever admit that he prefers to be little spoon 😭

raviolixx , Becca Tapert Report

#22

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Sometimes when we shave we try and see how we’d look with the moustache of a certain Austrian painter

GreatGeniusx , Eldar Nazarov Report

jamesuthmann avatar
Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
50 minutes ago

No way am I cutting my legitimate moustache into one that looks like that.

#23

“Pinch n roll” their balls to itch them

TooYoungToBeThisOld1 Report

#24

Measuring their p***s. Yeah, some will admit it. But some refuse to admit it.

Just4TheSpamAndEggs Report

#25

When I was in college, a guy on my dorm floor swore he had never masturbated. He was 19. I'm sorry, but I refuse to believe that.

KeepYourDemonsIn Report

danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Why anyone, regardless of gender or orientation would deny themselves such a basic pleasure of life is beyond me. I get religion makes people weird sometimes, but if Jesus was a real person I bet even he rubbed one out now and then ><

#26

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Dreaming about owning a sword.

SavoyJedi , Ricardo Cruz Report

#27

Struggle severely with existential levels of mental health

Sareth740 Report

#28

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Looking at houses and cars I can’t afford everyday

GladLandscape2835 , Anastase Maragos Report

#29

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Look at guys on the street and imagine a 1v1 where we end up winning with some cool moves. Even if the other guy is taller and better built.

WorldsInvade , Martino Pietropoli Report

#30

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Be straight but able to recognize when another guy is a good looking guy and say it out loud.

AllOkJumpmaster , Ryoji Iwata Report

danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
1 minute ago

Ya know, it's funny. I've had a bunch of straight guy friends be like "I know you're gay and all, but that girl is HOT". I always try to explain- dude, I can recognize a beautiful woman when I see her, even if I don't find her sexually attractive. A landscape painting can be beautiful to me, doesn't mean I wanna put my d*ck inside of it. Beauty is both subjective and universal at the same time. Anyone who can't appreciate beauty due to societal norms is lying to themselves.

#31

Singing along to Barbie Girl by Aqua.

its__bme Report

#32

Hopefully cleaning their a*s daily real good in case a surprise bj ever comes their way

Mob_Rules1994 Report

dsnutz12 avatar
Jay Murphy
Jay Murphy
Community Member
5 minutes ago

What is a surprise bj. I've never been sitting around watching TV and look down and see some girl say surGGLprGLLGLise

#33

Nice try, I’ll never admit it.

Capteverard Report

#34

Grabbing their junk while walking in a room or club. Want to make sure it didn't fall off and roll down a hill or in between the car seats I guess 😂

Possielover Report

#35

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Try to use the force. It hasn’t worked yet but maybe one day..

DarkestLore696 , Tommy van Kessel Report

#36

Smell their hands after a southern scratch

socio_smile Report

#37

Use secret psychic powers, and polymorph into various animals

JumanjiIRL Report

#38

Helicopter

Rich_Blueberry_9505 Report

#39

I am convinced that most men have done the mental math on whether they can suck their own d**k or not. Whether they will admit it or not is another thing all together.

immortalsteve Report

jay_47 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I can't do it but one of my friends told me it feels more like you're sucking someone else's d**k compared to having your own d**k sucked

Vote comment up
#40

Thinking about a girl they're not supposed to be that much attached to, because of how much little time they've known each other, but hey, you fell for it and got attached way too quickly, my friend.

Tonoplas Report

danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
44 minutes ago

This goes for all guys re/ romantic interests. Regardless of orientation.

Vote comment up
#41

Brushing your teeth while your hand is down your boxers/underwear. Or indeed spending way too much time with our hand down there, even in a non-sexual way. Something just comforting about it

AshFraxinusEps Report

#42

'Accidentally' falling asleep and someone points it out. Goes for both boys and girls. Admitting falling asleep when it's not intended is apparently difficult.

MrSmileyboii Report

#43

A lot more touching and smelling than you would imagine

WilliamsburgBro Report

#44

Tune their wives out

Sufficient_Letter883 Report

#45

Every man has tucked his d**k back between his legs and gazed upon his mangina in the bathroom mirror.

Puzzleheaded-Law-429 Report

#46

Tell themselves the next time they see that cute cashier, they'll ask for their number...
And they keep doing that over and over, never actually asking...juat making stupid small talk...until eventually she gets a new job and he never gets the chance...

Just me?

Hemightbegiant Report

#47

Peeing in sinks : not all men pee in all sinks, but men, in general, pee in sinks.

BlitheringEediot Report

russellbowman_1 avatar
Russell Bowman
Russell Bowman
Community Member
1 hour ago

In the early 70's this idea was pushed as a method of "conserving water" The little you used to wash your hands also washed away th urine. Mind you toilets of that time used up to 5 gallons per flush

#48

“Sneaking A Peek At Some Cleavage”: 50 Common Things Men Do But Will Never Admit To Kiss my phone screen every time I get a text or call from my guy friends

BananaPhone0123 , Thom Holmes Report

#49

If you have piercings or stretched ears. You will 100% of the time smell that cheese before cleaning everything

solidshakego Report

#50

Finger their b******e just to try it

Quietlife420x Report

seanhanton avatar
Stuart
Stuart
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah...as a guy I'm just going to go ahead and say that this is definitely not something all men do.

Vote comment up
