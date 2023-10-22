That’s where redditor u/Miguenzo comes in. They asked anonymous internet users to share the things that most (possibly even all) guys do but that they’d never admit to. From indulging in power fantasies to crying when sad, you’ll find these men’s honest thoughts as you scroll down.

People have a lot more in common than you might think. Sure, we’re all unique in our own small special ways, but many of the things that we do aren’t exclusive to us. You might be surprised how similar you are to the strangers you pass on the street every single day.

#1 Daydream about insane scenarios that will never happen where you're the main hero that swoops in to save the day.



Common examples include things like thinking you could figure out how to land an entire airplane in an emergency, thinking about "What happens if there's a robbery and I stop the bad guy", thinking about saving someone from a burning building, thinking you could save someone's life if there's a random medical emergency, etc.

#2 Crying like a little girl when their pet dies.

#3 Kicking ice cube under fridge when falls.

If nothing else, the r/AskReddit thread is bound to give you a sense of relatability. Even if someone seems like a complete stranger to you, you can be pretty certain that they behave similarly to you in their daily life. Even if you have different lifestyles and habits, some behaviors are simply extremely human and it’s hard to avoid them. Whether that’s sinking into your daydreams, crying when you’re upset, or singing along to a song that you adore. It’s these little behaviors that unite us. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Nose picking is more common than anyone will admit

#5 Try to clean the toilet bowl with your pee stream

#6 Being friendlier to attractive women.

It’s not just certain behaviors that people have in common. Many men have very similar fears and insecurities. For example, ‘Fatherly’ points out that many men are insecure about developing large breasts. Others are embarrassed about losing their hair or being too thin or too short. On the flip side, men who are taller than their peers might have issues with their height, too. For others, it’s their situation at home and in the office that haunts them. Guys are worried about the kinds of husbands and dads they’ll turn out to be. Others are scared that they’re not where they ‘should’ be in terms of their career just yet.

#7 If you're single; Having feelings/Attraction to almost every female friend you've got.



Doesn't gotta be strong feelings. Doesn't have to be romantic.



But you've thought about it. At least once. Maybe three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Debating ending it all often, but not doing it because of how badly it affects those around us

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Imagine your entire life with a girl you just met.

Another common insecurity among guys is the fear that they might not be adequate enough in the bedroom, both in terms of performance and size. Meanwhile, many men who have an older understanding of masculinity might avoid showing any emotions or weaknesses at all. In their mind, any sort of vulnerability is ‘wrong.’ This desire to appear extremely macho at all times can have some negative effects on them and the people around them, however. For example, men who avoid talking about their mental health struggles or seeking the help of a professional when they need to can only worsen the situation.

#10 Sniff our armpits to be sure it don't stink or we enjoy the smell.

#11 We love being cuddled. I look like a stereotypical tough guy and know some martial arts but damn, a cuddle from my girlfriend is just the best. Personally, I don't mind revealing that I love cuddles but I know a lot of dudes don't wanna admit that

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Sneaking a peak at some cleavage. We don't even have to be attracted to the women but we still gon look

Many men are also wary of getting in touch with a doctor when they have health issues. There’s a certain deeply-rooted stigma that men ‘should’ be strong enough to handle everything on their own and that asking for help is a sign of weakness. While having a stoic mindset is definitely helpful in life, health issues aren’t something you should be playing around with. Many men are unwilling to see a professional if they have issues that are particularly embarrassing. Others are scared of getting bad news, so they choose to live in denial, hoping that the problems will go away on their own. To put it bluntly, have the courage to be humble—see a doctor not just when you have health issues, but also for regular checkups. You’re not less of a man because you take care of your health. Quite the opposite!

#13 Check out women (or men if they prefer) they find attractive in public when with their partner

#14 Crying.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Pee in the shower. I could pee right before the shower in the toilet, but the second the hot water hits me, my bladder says “It’s pee time.”

#16 Morning pee's sometimes goes sideways and there's annoying cleaning up to do

#17 The truth is drinking too much. It is common for men to lie about how much they drink to their doctors and when taking surveys.

#18 Singing along to a song that they shouldn't like, but do.

#19 Watch and enjoy rom-coms.

#20 That little knee bend/stretch to get your balls unstuck from whatever position they magically aligned themselves

Its not for our legs/knees/hips its 100% just for the balls to reposition

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 not sure if this is for all guys, but my bf will never ever admit that he prefers to be little spoon 😭

#22 Sometimes when we shave we try and see how we’d look with the moustache of a certain Austrian painter

#23 “Pinch n roll” their balls to itch them

#24 Measuring their p***s. Yeah, some will admit it. But some refuse to admit it.

#25 When I was in college, a guy on my dorm floor swore he had never masturbated. He was 19. I'm sorry, but I refuse to believe that.

#26 Dreaming about owning a sword.

#27 Struggle severely with existential levels of mental health

#28 Looking at houses and cars I can’t afford everyday

#29 Look at guys on the street and imagine a 1v1 where we end up winning with some cool moves. Even if the other guy is taller and better built.

#30 Be straight but able to recognize when another guy is a good looking guy and say it out loud.

#31 Singing along to Barbie Girl by Aqua.

#32 Hopefully cleaning their a*s daily real good in case a surprise bj ever comes their way

#33 Nice try, I’ll never admit it.

#34 Grabbing their junk while walking in a room or club. Want to make sure it didn't fall off and roll down a hill or in between the car seats I guess 😂

#35 Try to use the force. It hasn’t worked yet but maybe one day..

#36 Smell their hands after a southern scratch

#37 Use secret psychic powers, and polymorph into various animals

#38 Helicopter

#39 I am convinced that most men have done the mental math on whether they can suck their own d**k or not. Whether they will admit it or not is another thing all together.

#40 Thinking about a girl they're not supposed to be that much attached to, because of how much little time they've known each other, but hey, you fell for it and got attached way too quickly, my friend.

#41 Brushing your teeth while your hand is down your boxers/underwear. Or indeed spending way too much time with our hand down there, even in a non-sexual way. Something just comforting about it

#42 'Accidentally' falling asleep and someone points it out. Goes for both boys and girls. Admitting falling asleep when it's not intended is apparently difficult.

#43 A lot more touching and smelling than you would imagine

#44 Tune their wives out

#45 Every man has tucked his d**k back between his legs and gazed upon his mangina in the bathroom mirror.

#46 Tell themselves the next time they see that cute cashier, they'll ask for their number...

And they keep doing that over and over, never actually asking...juat making stupid small talk...until eventually she gets a new job and he never gets the chance...



Just me?

#47 Peeing in sinks : not all men pee in all sinks, but men, in general, pee in sinks.

#48 Kiss my phone screen every time I get a text or call from my guy friends

#49 If you have piercings or stretched ears. You will 100% of the time smell that cheese before cleaning everything