Well, that's the thing about growing up and gaining what people usually call ‘wisdom’ - that over the years, we change our views on things, and what we believed with all the fervor of a neophyte in our youth seems ridiculous years later. However, not always - and our selection, based on this viral thread in the AskReddit community, is intended to convince you of this. Or at least give rise to a good discussion.

When I was five, I sincerely believed in Santa and the Tooth Fairy, at seventeen - that at least someone in this world could stop Michael Jordan on his way to the sixth ring, at thirty - that the ratings of songs on streaming services reflect their true popularity. As Thorin Oakenshield said, “I’ve never been so wrong in all my life...”

#1 Flat Earth. Literally don't believe it. I think these people are fictional.

#2 Elon Musk and other billionaire "geniuses." People are pretty freaking gullible.

#3 Sports. I get it, entertainment. But like, calm down. You aren't on the team. Take a breath.

In fact, it’s pretty common for humanity to revise its views over time. For example, a couple of centuries ago, we knew ‘for sure’ that only birds and angels could fly in the sky, half a thousand years ago the very idea of printing books looked like complete nonsense, and around the same time almost the whole world was damn sure that the Earth was actually flat... hmm, well, not the best example, I agree.

#4 Social media in general. Too many people believe every clickbait headline, or buy in to whatever trend is taking over. Feels like people can't self soothe and need the validation or something, it's just weird.

#5 My dad once told me he believed that 9/11 was a hologram...



How can anyone, any age, take that seriously? Like, I'm supposed to take advice from someone who believes in bizarre theories like that? I wouldn't be surprised if he believes in lizard people and spaghetti god; or, I don't know, we evolved from dolphins.



How does any grown-up take him seriously?

#6 That 5G towers caused Covid. Like, wtf.

In fact, if you look at the selection of the most popular opinions from the original thread, you can see that almost half of the examples given are somehow related to the Internet. Yes, that’s right - three decades ago, scientists seriously believed that the very opportunity to gain access to all the knowledge of humanity almost directly from your favorite couch, the opportunity to discuss anything with a person on the other side of the globe - this is the path to unprecedented progress in knowledge! And where on [flat] Earth did we take a wrong turn?

#7 Social Influencers.

#8 ‘Reality’ tv. People get so invested. .

#9 How other people live their lives.

However, there is nothing surprising - all sorts of weird ideas and theories have always existed, but if previously their spread was actually hampered by distances between people, as well as the banal factor of time and money, then the Internet erases boundaries not only for knowledge. Suppose I had some really stupid ideas about a hundred years ago, then, in order to get people interested in it, I have to spend a lot of time and money to write a book, publish it, promote it in bookstores and magazines... Today? It’s enough just to create a topic on Reddit and write a post, isn’t it?

#10 Online people's opinions.



Who gives a s**t what some random c**t on a screen says? Never understood how fully grown adults get so worked up over it.

#11 Getting their ‘facts’ from some rando on YouTube who’s an ‘expert’ because they said they are.

#12 Being threatened by things they don’t understand, and having a narrow threshold to boot.

However, no one is immune from the fact that everything that we believe in today, that we are so sure of, will not turn out to be ‘strange nonsense’ a couple of centuries or even decades later. After all, twenty years ago, Pluto was officially listed as a planet... Okay, I still feel bad for Pluto, but in the meantime, feel free to read this selection to the very end, vote for the submissions you agree with the most, and maybe add your own ideas in the comments below. In the end, as the ancients used to say, ‘truth is born in disputes...’

#13 Having a loud exhaust or sound system in your car.

#14 Religion.



I'm not trying to be edgy, but true believers. Really?



I could understand using parables to educate, but the adults that believe the miracles and magic... I cannot fathom it.



I simply have to accept that's how humans are. There's a survival reason we see faces in the shadows. It may have been a tiger or not but I can think about that as I'm running away safely. The same quirk of imagination gave us religion.



Arg!



Oh well. At least it also gave us music.



We're a weird animal aren't we?

#15 This is niche but community theatre. The DRAMA among grown adults is insane, worse than when I was in high school.



Like yall, we are singing and dancing and wearing silly costumes. It’s not that serious.

#16 Stanley cups. I don’t get it, at all, they make me angry because you can’t put them in a bag without spilling.

#17 Cryptocurrencies, the Metaverse and other such b******t technologies. Also, in the case of men, the Alpha/Sigma male s**t, and in the case of women, the Witch-Tok and other such girly s**t.

#18 MLMs.

#19 Horoscopes.

#20 Crystals. I like rocks n s**t. I'll buy one if it looks cool for the right price. But it never fails when I grab an interesting amethyst, the seller tries to tell me what it's good for.

#21 I think kind of revolting against modern medicine is something that I feel is awkwardly privileged.



Like, if I get really sick emergency medical care can get me.. while I consume raw eggs, raw milk, raw food ( I don't know of anyone who I know is doing the third thing, but I'm seeing weird trends of this type of c**p on Tiktock or Instagram.)



And don't give me started on vaccines... there's this weird kind of good faith argument that if someone dies of pneumonia or covid, that's nature taking its course, but if these individuals die of anything after the modern jab, it's all vaccine related and untimely.

#22 The Disney Adults who get all bent because their favorite movie for little girls got remade and they dint like it none. Like it ain't that serious Mary.

#23 Facebook...likes, number of friends.

#24 Working extra hard at work will get you raises or promotions….

#25 Gossip in general. I live in a small town and it is maddening how people here are so serious about it. It's not light fun chatting, it's all SCANDAL and we need to take ACTION. I swear a lot of people's problems would be immediately solved if they just stopped giving a s**t what everyone else does (to an extent).

#26 Politicians. Like holy s**t, be interested in your *own* life a little more.

#27 Giving kids tablets.