The United States is full of diverse cultures, histories, and landscapes, creating a rich and complex national tapestry that takes time to truly understand.

So when foreigners come to this unique place of the world, they want to take in as much as possible. However, in their quest for authentic experiences, travelers may end up in awkward and uncomfortable situations.

Interested in how they can protect themselves from this, Reddit user AlainasBoyfriend posted a question on the platform, asking the locals, "What should a foreigner avoid while visiting the United States?" Here are the most popular answers they have received.

#1

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Leave all your stereotypes about America home, it's a hugely diverse country and your experience in one part of the US will be very different to your experience in another. Keep an open mind and have fun.

zerbey , Samson Katt Report

291points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago

This comment has been deleted.

81
81points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Don’t be bullheaded when it comes to the weather. If the locals are worried, you should be worried.

TakeThisification , Nikolas Noonan Report

284points
POST
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the accompanying photo. America does have much more violent weather than Europe: the majority of all tornadoes in the world, plus huge numbers of hurricanes (which are completely unrelated things), hailstorms, and radical shifts of temperature like you can't believe: I remember reading about the difficulty in creating a memorial for the Alfred E Murrah bombing victims in Oklahoma, because several proposed media couldn't take the sudden drop of about more than forty degrees that can happen when ice falls from the sky in the middle of a 40-degree Celsius heat wave.

50
50points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country You should avoid any sweeping generalizations about the USA. The US is effectively 50 separate countries. It’s an absolutely massive landmass with pretty much every type of terrain, climate and a huge variety of cultures. Anyone that tells you otherwise probably barely travels.

_lippykid , NASA Report

271points
POST
Gina Babe
Gina Babe
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly true. I live in the northeast where I can drive an hour to a beach, to a major city, to ski, to hike... etc. And we have few major natural disasters, have four seasons, and though it varies slightly, it is pretty evenly divided in the year. It really is a great place to live and I take for granted how much we actually have here.

65
65points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country If it says no trespassing don't trespass.

Dragonbourn00 , Adam Lowly Report

237points
POST
Mel The Axolotl
Mel The Axolotl
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true. If you have hesitation, remember that statistic about how many guns there are compared to people here...

101
101points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country If you are visiting a more rural area, like Montana where I live, don't underestimate the rural-ness. You might not be able to get a hotel in a small town and there are plenty ty of places where there aren't any hotels or accommodations. You can take highway and run out of gas because there aren't any gas stations for 70 miles. Also, if it is a dirt road, and there are a lot of them in the rural U.S., don't ever assume that you will have cell/GPS reception or that the dirt road goes anywhere besides 50 miles into the mountains where you can get stuck or break down. It's hard to conceptualize for people who live in more populated areas. Your best bet is to plan ahead and read reviews. It is absolutely worth it to visit areas where there is wilderness. That is why I live here. That being said, it's dangerous in a different way than visiting a city.

Violet624 , Matthew Lancaster Report

234points
POST
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sure the Australian outback is much the same

97
97points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country If you go to the national parks, don’t attempt to take selfies with the wildlife. A full grown bison will throw you through the air like a crumpled piece of paper.

abby-rose:

I want to really emphasize this. There are US Park Rangers who are full-time employees of the National Park Service. Their job is to protect the park, the wildlife, and visitors. Take the posted signs seriously and listen and do what rangers advise.

Yearly, a dozen or so people die in the Grand Canyon National Park, often tourists who go hiking without enough water or food and are not aware of how treacherous the terrain and weather can be. Same for Big Bend NP in Texas.

Juergen2993 , Lukas Kloeppel Report

225points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Warning appreciated, but not necessary. I'm from Australia. We have birds that can kick you to death.

114
114points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

If you get pulled over DO NOT GET OUT OF THE CAR. Do not take your seatbelt off, keep your hands visible, move slowly, be polite. Especially if you're darker skinned in any way.

CreativeAd190 Report

222points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently there's a highway going from Ontario to Florida. Along a stretch in North Carolina there are US police pulling over Canadians and giving them excessively high tickets for bogus reasons and make the driver go to court to dispute but end up paying in the end. There's a theory that the police are scamming foreign travellers to get more money.

85
85points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Don't go to the big chain type places. Go to the mom and pop little restaurants and coffee shops and specialty shops. You will usually find new cool things you enjoy.

OpeusPopeus:


To add to this: FOOD TRUCKS!!!

ElectionProper8172 , Joana Godinho Report

202points
POST
Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Visiting Waffle House late a night is definitely an American experience! :)

70
70points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Avoid a hospital visit. Whatever you think it costs, it’s more.

N0t_N1k3L:

Medical travel insurance that goes into the 7 digits. Someone from my country had the misfortune of having a stroke in the USA. 150k+ in expenses. When I went there it was my number 1 concern: getting insurance.

pug_fugly_moe , Thirdman Report

193points
POST
Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was in USA on work trip when I found out I was pregnant. Didn't even think about going to hospital there, just waited 2 more weeks to go back home.

73
73points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Anyone wearing a MAGA hat.

yourpaljax Report

190points
POST
Alex Martin
Alex Martin
Community Member
1 day ago

This comment has been deleted.

150
150points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

dont go walking around late at night by yourself ESPECIALLY if youre a woman. I have friends from korea which is a country where its safe to go walk around at 1 am. When they visit here i always have to tell them that its not like that here and a big risk to be out alone especially in cities like LA.

SojinxGSD Report

171points
POST
Gina Babe
Gina Babe
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is very very true. Even in safe neighborhoods.

54
54points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Always ask the locals where they like to eat. They know better than any travel blog.

mikemac412 , Alex Haney Report

170points
POST
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty much standard advice when traveling anywhere.

91
91points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

I feel like this answer changes depending on where you are coming from. Certain parts of the country REALLY dislike certain nationalities. There's no way coming here as a german/swede or European is the same experience as middle eastern/African/Asian.

Hbimajorv Report

157points
POST
Gina Babe
Gina Babe
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah this is a weird one but true.

52
52points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country When visiting the U.S., it's best to avoid discussing sensitive topics like politics and religion with strangers, even if they bring it up. Also, be mindful of local customs and etiquette, as they can vary widely. And of course, don't forget to tip in restaurants—it's a common practice here. Enjoy your time in the States!

Vexina1997 , Jessica Da Rosa Report

152points
POST
Zaach
Zaach
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just common practice - the only way your server can survive

102
102points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Honestly, most of the bad areas will be intuitively bad to any human being with basic decency and common sense. That said, I would avoid Texas.

Yak-Fucker-5000 Report

144points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Adds Texas to the growing list of places to avoid*

71
71points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

It’s not uncommon for perfect strangers to greet you, unlike most of the world where people tend to keep to themselves. If someone says “How are you doing?” it’s not really a question, just a greeting.

kindest_asshole Report

144points
POST
Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the generic response is usually expected to be "good, you?" Then the stranger who asked in the first place says "Good" and then that's it. You never see each other again 🤭

115
115points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country America is HUGE and things are a lot further apart than Europeans realize.

UnspecificGravity:

The flight from London to New York is only about an hour longer than the flight from New York to Seattle.

MrRGG , Mackenzie Cruz Report

143points
POST
Ambyr Miller
Ambyr Miller
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Canadian I find this one cute.

86
86points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

I was in a bar in Russia once and the bartender told me he wanted to visit the US and to go to Alabama because of the song sweet home Alabama.


Literally the only time anyone has said they want to go to Alabama to me, don't go to Alabama foreigner.

DaveinOakland Report

139points
POST
View more comments
#19

Taking weed across state lines. It’s not legal everywhere.

Gromit801 Report

138points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's one for US tourists: don't try to take a gun to Canada. Second Amendment stops at the border.

106
106points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Heavily depends on where you are going....but don't assume the price you see is the price you pay. Sales tax isn't included on most price listings and Tip is expected for food service.

bluejams , Kenny Eliason Report

131points
POST
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. So Dane county, WI where I live is 5.5% sales tax. Cook County in IL (where Chicago is) has a 12.5% tax

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Don't smoke in public buildings, this is illegal.

Don't smoke in someone's house, apartment, or condo without asking for permission. This isn't illegal, but it's still extremely rude.

Max10imus Report

129points
POST
Gina Babe
Gina Babe
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people just light up in houses all w***y nilly elsewhere?

58
58points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Ordering a large at a restaurant, or *especially* a movie theater. I don't care how hungry you think you are, you will not eat/drink it all in one sitting.

Amazing_Excuse_3860 , Geraud pfeiffer Report

128points
POST
Mel The Axolotl
Mel The Axolotl
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true. Our portions here are huge

44
44points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country I find a lot of foreigners have about 2 1/2 inches of a personal space bubble, while us Americans value our space. Keep at least a 2-3 feet distance when conversing with strangers. I've had an Italian guy come so close I thought he was going to kiss me. Very uncomfortable for someone who isn't used to a lack of personal space.

MasterPip , cottonbro studio Report

126points
POST
Torben Møller-Nielsen
Torben Møller-Nielsen
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviusly you don't meet a lot of scandinavian tourists :-)

85
85points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

DO NOT TRY TO BRIBE COPS. As f****d up as American cops are bribery does not fly. Unless you're wealthy or powerful.

gaghan Report

126points
POST
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do not bribe them with money. Flash them some skin, a smile, religion, beg for pity, stroke the ego, all of it will get you further than cash. Think power tripping ego manics that if they want cash they will just take it. There few good cops will understand.

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Don't interact with police unless you absolutely need to.

Snackdoc189 , Jacky Lam Report

116points
POST
Sarah Lopez
Sarah Lopez
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most cops aren't racist. Stop.

55
55points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Driving from New York to LA.

MedicinalTequila:

We had an exchange student from France staying with us (NY). one day, we saw her with a map of the US, said she was going to take a bus to California because she had heard so much about it on television.

We had to sit down and explain it was going to take a week, each way.

MarbleousMel:

"Lol I have some German friends who flew into Texas and wanted to make a day trip to Los Angeles during the week they were in the US. After that first trip, they planned much better and now visit the country by regions and give themselves more time."

No_Finish_2144 , Ekaterina Belinskaya Report

115points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It actually takes about 2 days to drive through Texas.

63
63points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

If you're visiting a well-known and large city (New York, Boston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, etc.) Avoid contact with people passing out CDs or offering to give you free things because they will try to charge you for it once they reel you in.

noellemackenna Report

115points
POST
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

However, if they are passing out laserdiscs, you talk to that person because they got stories to tell

41
41points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

If there is garbage on the street or on the floor of the establishment, there are other regulations being ignored. If the floor isn’t clean, the rest of the place isn’t clean either. I know that sounds very snobbish and privileged, but coming from absolute poverty and climbing my way out, it’s absolutely correct.

PilkShots Report

110points
POST
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also if a restaurant smells off, walk away. The health department only makes sure you won't die eating there, they do not make sure it is clean. (Can vary by state) This includes expensive restaurants. Strip mall places are usually safest.

30
30points
reply
View more comments
#29

If you’re visiting Alaska, DO NOT visit rural or remote areas alone, especially if you’re inexperienced.

Alaska has the highest missing persons rate (about 168 missing people per 100k of the population, and we have 730,916 residents as of 2023), and the VAST majority of the state is unpopulated, unexplored and untamed wilderness. There’s even the Alaskan Triangle, a huge expanse of land between Anchorage, Juneau, and Utqiagvik (formerly known as Barrow) where more people go missing, along with disappearing aircraft, alleged paranormal and extraterrestrial sightings, and much more.

My advice, if you’re a first-timer to Alaska, is to stick to Southcentral Alaska. You’ve got Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley, where there’s plenty of tourist attractions. If you’re feeling more adventurous, there’s whale-watching and glacier tours in places like Seward and Homer. If you want somewhere further in the interior, there’s a two-hour drive to Talkeetna, or a another 6 hours to Fairbanks!

totallynotalaskan Report

105points
POST
Zaach
Zaach
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because you can see Denali on the horizon, you can't get there from here (unless it fills the horizon)

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Avoid looking lost and unorganized in areas of big cities with high crime rates. Dress functionally, always keep the illusion of knowing where you are and where you're going, pay attention to your surroundings. Bad people will target folks who look lost and unorganized more often than people who appear oriented.

xtrasmolpp , Szymon Shields Report

101points
POST
Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also (and I know this isn't just a US thing), don't carry your purse the way the person in this photo is carrying their bag! It could get snatched very easily. Put the strap over your shoulder, tuck the bag under your elbow.

50
50points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Don't expect the US to be pedestrian-friendly. Some of our larger cities are, but even they pale in comparison to EU cities. You need to drive here. NYC is basically our only major city that's not true of, but even there, public transport is not as good as that found in a lot of European and east Asian nations. You should expect to have to rent a car as part of your vacation expenditure if you don't have other accommodations.

MothraWillSaveUs , Refine 網頁設計 Report

97points
POST
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be careful what cities you bike in. Many people die trying to bike in new cities, assuming drivers are polite everywhere.

29
29points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

The heat. If you're going to hike in the desert, bring plenty of water.

tacobelmont Report

93points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Gary Indiana!! Do not, under any circumstances, go to Gary, Indiana. Ever

stublycurious Report

88points
POST
La Voca
La Voca
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What did Harold Hill do now?

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Generally, you should tip at sit-down restaurants with full service (ie waiter comes and takes your order, brings food, refills drinks and clears your dishes). At these places, traditionally the minimum is 15%, but most people I know tip closer to 20% standard.

Heliawe , Gül Işık Report

76points
POST
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. I know it's stupid but servers rely on that. And before anyone says "pay them a living wage". Yes. But that is not the reality right now. So if you are coming, this is the expectation

60
60points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Americans Recommend Foreign Visitors Avoid These 45 Things When They're Traveling The Country Hollywood Boulevard.

Ok_Response_3484:

My cousins came from Oklahoma with preteens/teens and I tried to warn them that it wasn't really a good place and especially not for kids. They didn't listen. When I saw them that night, their mom said "I should have listened to you. It was horrible"

Wishing4Signal , Aman Report

75points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Don’t do the kiss on the cheek greeting. Well, as someone already mentioned, the US is 50 separate places with different customs, but the peck on the cheek, if that’s common where you’re visiting from, isn’t so popular here. It was something I had a hard time getting used to when visiting friends in Colombia.

5hrs4hrs3hrs2hrs1mor Report

72points
POST
FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, different countries, different cultures. Reminds me of friends of my mother who emigrated to Australia, and got weird vibes from their neighbours. Turned out, they are Dutch and are used to greet visitirs with coffee. In Australia serving coffee to guests is a politie way of asking someone to leave 😂

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Don't lock anything valuable in your car. This includes the trunk.

Affectionate_Ask_769 Report

70points
POST
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In general keeping it in your trunk is the best place if you have to bring something. I always keep my bag and laptop in my trunk when I park in Chicago.

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

The typical touristy places. This is a massive country with so much more to offer than Disney, Las Vegas, Hollywood, etc.

9_of_Swords Report

62points
POST
Gina Babe
Gina Babe
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These places are still fun to visit though but like, once.

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Look up the crime rates of any city before you go there so you know which areas to avoid.

anon Report

62points
POST
Jojo_hobkin
Jojo_hobkin
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's mandatory whether it's the US or not.

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

In Washington DC, avoid taking pictures in front of DC District court thinking it is the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is 6 blocks away Also, the White House is MUCH smaller than you think it is.

SafetyMan35 Report

57points
POST
Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I could put in a good word for visiting the Smithsonian Museums... lol

106
106points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

I say this as a Mississippian, Jackson, Mississippi.

Fragraham Report

56points
POST
nm
nm
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just curiosity. What's wrong with Jackson?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

For the most part, the US is reasonably safe as long as you're not looking for the dangerous parts. For example, don't visit the ghetto – the worst parts of the US are arguably more dangerous than the poorer parts of some other developed countries.

Hollywood is a tourist trap. Honestly, the entirety of LA is just a difficult place to visit and it's not set up well for tourism.

New York can be a bit dirty as a city, mostly due to high density. It's a great city to visit with a lot to do, but it can be overwhelming if you're alone since it's so big.

Chicago is actually a pretty nice city to visit, the reputation is mostly due to the bad areas, but if you're visiting, you're probably going to be in the city where it's reasonably safe.

Moaning-Squirtle Report

52points
POST
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will comment on the Chicago one. If you stay up north in the gold coast area, grant Park, south loop you will be fine. The farther south and west you get, usually the worse

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

The one thing you should probably avoid above all else is being a bad guest. If you have someone buy you a treat, eat it and thank them for it. If they suggest X attraction, at least consider it. A lot of them will love being hosts or at least guides and if you spurn that they'll be hurt.

Snowtwo Report

50points
POST
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

99% of this applies to all countries one visits as a foreigner, even if you are an American tourist visiting Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It is called "travel preparation" and "common sense". If that American girl wailing on tikkitokki the other day, about her chaotic and disappointing European holiday, had done half of it, nothing strange would have had happened.

43
43points
reply
View more comments
#44

North Philly. Maybe just avoid Philly all together.

Five2one521 Report

40points
POST
The Queen
The Queen
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't avoid Philly. I love that city. Tons of historical things to visit. Cool museums. Reading Market is actually pretty cool.

36
36points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Be careful where you stay in bigger cities. I've seen people Airbnb places in bad neighborhoods in NYC and suffer for it.

akaloxy1 Report

39points
POST
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Avoid AirBnB altogether. After all the extra fees are added on to AirBnB, hotels or motels are usually cheaper.

88
88points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

