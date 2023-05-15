They can show how the passage of time has affected people, places, and objects. Others, meanwhile, directly compare similar things. Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful comparison images from around the net to help provide you with a fresh new perspective on life. Odds are that you won’t see the world around us the same way after this. Check out the best photos below and upvote the ones that had the biggest impact.

Change is a completely natural—and unavoidable—part of life. In fact, it might be the only consistent thing we know. And yet, the world around us seems to change so imperceptibly at times that we might not notice what’s happening. That’s why photos are so powerful.

#1 Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron, Etc. 8 Weeks Later And Feeling A Lot More Confident In How I Look

#2 My Parents Have Been Married For 25 Years Today. Then And Now

#3 Manitoba, Canada

Seasons change, but the essential things necessary to live a good life stay the same. Having an active social life and spending time with the people you love. Finding purpose in your job or hobbies. Spending time in nature and traveling to new and exciting places. Taking care of your body and mind with the help of exercise, good food, and meditation. Slowing down to enjoy the world around you. Being grateful for what you have. Reading books. Sleeping in. Making art. Writing bad stories. Laughing—loudly and often! And just plain having fun. These are but a few ways to fill your days with joy and meaning. No matter what age you are, having the courage to connect with others and taking care of your body is what will help you make the most of new opportunities that come your way.

#4 2,200-Year-Old Hellenistic Theatre In Laodicea, Southwestern Turkey, After Recent Excavation

#5 A Doctor Chronicled The Progression Of Alzheimer's Disease In One Of His Patients By Collecting Her Signatures From Medical Forms Over Several Years

#6 Bald Eagle Nests Are Generally 5 Feet Wide And 3 Feet Deep. The Largest Recorded Bald Eagle Nest Is 9.5 Feet In Diameter, 20 Feet Deep And Weighed Almost 6,000 Pounds

As we grow older and our bodies change, it becomes more and more important to watch what we eat and how much we move and sleep. We can’t binge on fast food like we used to, nor can we party until the break of dawn every single weekend. Taking care of our bodies becomes more and more important as time goes by. So it makes sense to build good habits while we’re still young (though it’s never too late to start!). Regular exercise and nutritious food are key. In short, no matter who you are or what you do, prioritize your health.

#7 My Dog Next To My Mom's Puppy, 8 Months Difference Between The Pictures

#8 My Dog And I Have The Same Size Foot

#9 My Dad Is Two Different People

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warns that loneliness is as dangerous to one’s health as smoking a whopping 15 cigarettes a day. Social isolation is a problem that is affecting as many as half of all Americans. "I had neglected my family and my friends during that time, thinking that it was too hard to focus on work, and focus on family and friends. I was really suffering from the consequences of that, which were a profound sense of loneliness that followed me for weeks, which stretched into months,” Murthy told the BBC.

#10 A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father's Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After

#11 My Appearance While Unknowingly Living With HIV For 5 Years vs. 2 Years With Treatment

#12 My Dad And I, 1990 And 2012. He Had High Hopes For Me

Loneliness is a devastating force. It increases the risk of premature death by almost 30% via conditions like diabetes, heart attacks, insomnia, and dementia. The BBC also reports that people who lack social connections also perform worse at work and academically. The consequences of social isolation are very far-reaching indeed.

#13 Works Like A Charm

#14 Got A Small Iced Coffee From Tim Hortons In Canada, Then Crossed Into The US And Placed The Same Order

#15 Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane

According to Murthy, “pro-connection public policies” can help tackle the issue on a societal level. Meanwhile, everyone has the power to help fight against social isolation on an individual level, too. For instance, you can spend 15 minutes with your loved ones each day, without the distractions of modern life—like constantly checking your phone.

#16 Worn Down Escalator Landing: Left Foot vs. Right Foot

#17 Shark Brain vs. Dolphin Brain

#18 A Comparison Between My Drawing Of 2013 And 2017 - Victoria Justice Is The Subject

Being grateful for what you have now can help you stay focused on the present and take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. You could, for instance, make a gratitude list where you note everything in your life that you’re thankful for: a roof above your head, good relations with your family, a loving partner, loyal friends, a happy pet, a stable job, etc. It doesn’t matter how small you think something is, it’s still worth mentioning it. Being grateful helps us get through tough times because we recognize how fortunate we’ve been, despite the challenges we’ve had to face.

#19 Shaking Hands With A Harpy Eagle

#20 The Size Of This Leaf That I Found In The Park. Me For Size Comparison

#21 The Inflation Has Now Reached My Butt

Just like gratitude, reminiscing about the good times we’ve had in the past can help inspire us to remain resilient despite any troubles coming our way. Kemi Omijeh, a child and adolescent therapist based in London and a member of the BACP, previously told Bored Panda that nostalgia can be a good coping strategy “for times of low mood and challenges.”

#22 My Mom Next To This Moderately-Sized Cactus. Mom For Scale

#23 The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend's Hand

#24 The Color Difference Between The Fall's Honey Harvest And The Summer's

However, if nostalgia starts interfering with our everyday lives, as well as our ability to be present here and now, it might become another problem. "If we end up comparing it to our experiences today and feeling like nothing is as good as it was, then this will inevitably affect our mood and our ability to do what we need to do. We can become stuck in our nostalgia; in which case it might be best to seek help from a counseling professional to help you process your past in order to enjoy your present,” Omijeh told us during an earlier interview.

#25 One Of My Hens Laid A Really Tiny Egg Recently. Normal Size Egg And A Quarter For Comparison

#26 He Really Does Have Tiny Hands (I'm A 5 Ft. Tall Woman For Reference)

#27 The Size Difference Between A Wolf Track And My Dog's Paw

#28 The Texture Difference Between The Pages Of My Journal I've Wrote On And Those I Haven't

#29 African Pixie Frogs Get Massive. Human Legs For Scale

#30 These Blackberries

#31 10 Days Of Wildfire Damage In Greece

#32 Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison

#33 The Difference Between A Restaurant And A Kitchen

#34 Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

#35 My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon. Mom For Scale

#36 Eye Test For "I Want To Speak With The Manager" Types

#37 Borat vs. My Dad. Very Nice

#38 Found My 6'3" Husband's Newborn Footprint, Compared It To Our Early-Term Son's Newborn Footprint

#39 The Smallest And Largest Keys We Sell At My Shop, As Compared To A Typical Door Key

#40 This Small Plantain, Locust For Scale My God, locusts are huge. No wonder swarms of them are considered plagues. No banana on hand for scale, had to use the most banana adjacent thing I had.



#41 This Big Toblerone Compared To A Small One I Bought

#42 Saltwater Crocs Are Kinda Big. Human For Scale

#43 Just Saw Black Beauty - One Of The Most Complete T-Rex Skeletons Ever Found. Excited 5'5" Primate For Scale In classic 'death pose', her bones are black from a specific mineral exposure during fossilization.



#44 Can You Tell Who's Related?

#45 The Difference Between A Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side In My Century-Old Quadplex

#46 The Size Difference Between These Two Allen Keys

#47 .22 Round vs. .50 Cal Round

#48 The Thickness Level Of A Strand Of One Of My Red Hairs, Compared To One Of My Blonde Hairs

#49 64gb USB Drive vs. 70gb Worth Of CDs

#50 A Friend Found Some Hummingbird Eggs. Fingers For Scale

#51 My Left Thumb Compared To My Fiancée’s Thumbs

#52 The Hanja-No-Ontachi Sword, In The Hananoka Hachimangu Shrine In Japan. Stands At An Amazing 15.25 Feet. Human For Scale

#53 The Wear On The Croc Worn By My Meat Foot Versus The Wear On The Croc Worn By My Prosthetic Foot

#54 McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today

#55 Small High School vs. Big High School In The State Championship Game Last Saturday (Illinois)

#56 This Massive Wrench I Use At Work. Size 11 Boot For Comparison

#57 Got This Big Roll Of Toilet Paper As A Gag Gift For Christmas. Usual Size Toilet Paper Roll For Scale

#58 Neighbor's Lawn vs. My Mom's Lawn

#59 This Is My First Paint Layer Side By Side With My Finished Painting

#60 My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane

#61 The Difference Of DVD Covers Between Comedy Movies Against Sci-Fi And Horror

#62 They Were Talking About My Local Animal Shelter On National TV, And They Focused On Alys, The Cat We Adopted 7 Months Ago. We Got To See Where She Came From. We Were In Awe

#63 Picture Of My Hotel Room On Booking Website vs. Picture I Made When We Walked Into The Room. I Hope My Roommate Doesn't Need To Use The Toilet Tonight

#64 Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo

#65 How My Girlfriend Makes My Sandwich vs. How She Makes Hers

#66 This Absolute Unit Of A Stone Cutting Blade In My Work. People For Scale

#67 My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands