Change is a completely natural—and unavoidable—part of life. In fact, it might be the only consistent thing we know. And yet, the world around us seems to change so imperceptibly at times that we might not notice what’s happening. That’s why photos are so powerful.

They can show how the passage of time has affected people, places, and objects. Others, meanwhile, directly compare similar things. Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful comparison images from around the net to help provide you with a fresh new perspective on life. Odds are that you won’t see the world around us the same way after this. Check out the best photos below and upvote the ones that had the biggest impact.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron, Etc. 8 Weeks Later And Feeling A Lot More Confident In How I Look

Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron, Etc. 8 Weeks Later And Feeling A Lot More Confident In How I Look

StarksTwins Report

31points
POST
Nadine Bamberger
Nadine Bamberger
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry op had to go through extensive painful surgery because some people think body shaming is sooo funny.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

My Parents Have Been Married For 25 Years Today. Then And Now

My Parents Have Been Married For 25 Years Today. Then And Now

ISmellManFlesh Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#3

Manitoba, Canada

Manitoba, Canada

KulfgarTheViking Report

28points
POST
Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Canadian, I can confirm. I wish I was joking-

0
0points
reply

Seasons change, but the essential things necessary to live a good life stay the same. Having an active social life and spending time with the people you love. Finding purpose in your job or hobbies. Spending time in nature and traveling to new and exciting places. Taking care of your body and mind with the help of exercise, good food, and meditation. Slowing down to enjoy the world around you. Being grateful for what you have. Reading books. Sleeping in. Making art. Writing bad stories. Laughing—loudly and often! And just plain having fun.

These are but a few ways to fill your days with joy and meaning. No matter what age you are, having the courage to connect with others and taking care of your body is what will help you make the most of new opportunities that come your way.
#4

2,200-Year-Old Hellenistic Theatre In Laodicea, Southwestern Turkey, After Recent Excavation

2,200-Year-Old Hellenistic Theatre In Laodicea, Southwestern Turkey, After Recent Excavation

reddit.com Report

27points
POST
#5

A Doctor Chronicled The Progression Of Alzheimer's Disease In One Of His Patients By Collecting Her Signatures From Medical Forms Over Several Years

A Doctor Chronicled The Progression Of Alzheimer's Disease In One Of His Patients By Collecting Her Signatures From Medical Forms Over Several Years

bazoid Report

27points
POST
#6

Bald Eagle Nests Are Generally 5 Feet Wide And 3 Feet Deep. The Largest Recorded Bald Eagle Nest Is 9.5 Feet In Diameter, 20 Feet Deep And Weighed Almost 6,000 Pounds

Bald Eagle Nests Are Generally 5 Feet Wide And 3 Feet Deep. The Largest Recorded Bald Eagle Nest Is 9.5 Feet In Diameter, 20 Feet Deep And Weighed Almost 6,000 Pounds

quince6 Report

26points
POST

As we grow older and our bodies change, it becomes more and more important to watch what we eat and how much we move and sleep. We can’t binge on fast food like we used to, nor can we party until the break of dawn every single weekend. Taking care of our bodies becomes more and more important as time goes by.

So it makes sense to build good habits while we’re still young (though it’s never too late to start!). Regular exercise and nutritious food are key. In short, no matter who you are or what you do, prioritize your health. 
#7

My Dog Next To My Mom's Puppy, 8 Months Difference Between The Pictures

My Dog Next To My Mom's Puppy, 8 Months Difference Between The Pictures

cabeleirae Report

26points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The white dogs face is like "Wtf is going on here?"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

My Dog And I Have The Same Size Foot

My Dog And I Have The Same Size Foot

Thea_From_Juilliard Report

25points
POST
deanna woods
deanna woods
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what kind of dog this person has.

2
2points
reply
#9

My Dad Is Two Different People

My Dad Is Two Different People

illbeyournursetoday Report

25points
POST
Miz Chelle
Miz Chelle
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel this every summer. My legs never tan, no matter what I try.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warns that loneliness is as dangerous to one’s health as smoking a whopping 15 cigarettes a day. Social isolation is a problem that is affecting as many as half of all Americans.

"I had neglected my family and my friends during that time, thinking that it was too hard to focus on work, and focus on family and friends. I was really suffering from the consequences of that, which were a profound sense of loneliness that followed me for weeks, which stretched into months,” Murthy told the BBC.
#10

A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father's Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After

A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father's Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After

Whoiscw Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#11

My Appearance While Unknowingly Living With HIV For 5 Years vs. 2 Years With Treatment

My Appearance While Unknowingly Living With HIV For 5 Years vs. 2 Years With Treatment

eyeswideblue Report

23points
POST
Nadine Bamberger
Nadine Bamberger
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish more people had access to that kind of medication, they can help living a long "normal" life.

0
0points
reply
#12

My Dad And I, 1990 And 2012. He Had High Hopes For Me

My Dad And I, 1990 And 2012. He Had High Hopes For Me

krazikanaidian Report

23points
POST

Loneliness is a devastating force. It increases the risk of premature death by almost 30% via conditions like diabetes, heart attacks, insomnia, and dementia. The BBC also reports that people who lack social connections also perform worse at work and academically. The consequences of social isolation are very far-reaching indeed.
#13

Works Like A Charm

Works Like A Charm

misterperry Report

22points
POST
#14

Got A Small Iced Coffee From Tim Hortons In Canada, Then Crossed Into The US And Placed The Same Order

Got A Small Iced Coffee From Tim Hortons In Canada, Then Crossed Into The US And Placed The Same Order

AcerRubrum Report

22points
POST
Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait… the US has Tim Hortons??? All this time I thought it was a Canadian thing

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane

Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane

missbazil Report

22points
POST

According to Murthy, “pro-connection public policies” can help tackle the issue on a societal level. Meanwhile, everyone has the power to help fight against social isolation on an individual level, too. For instance, you can spend 15 minutes with your loved ones each day, without the distractions of modern life—like constantly checking your phone.
#16

Worn Down Escalator Landing: Left Foot vs. Right Foot

Worn Down Escalator Landing: Left Foot vs. Right Foot

GrandDukeConnie Report

22points
POST
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm actually left-footed. It's weird, because I'm right handed. But when playing football, going on a scooter etc as a child, I favoured my left foot :)

0
0points
reply
#17

Shark Brain vs. Dolphin Brain

Shark Brain vs. Dolphin Brain

artemsaldaev Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#18

A Comparison Between My Drawing Of 2013 And 2017 - Victoria Justice Is The Subject

A Comparison Between My Drawing Of 2013 And 2017 - Victoria Justice Is The Subject

VFreddyART Report

22points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both are amazing, the second one could be a photograph.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Being grateful for what you have now can help you stay focused on the present and take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. You could, for instance, make a gratitude list where you note everything in your life that you’re thankful for: a roof above your head, good relations with your family, a loving partner, loyal friends, a happy pet, a stable job, etc. It doesn’t matter how small you think something is, it’s still worth mentioning it.

Being grateful helps us get through tough times because we recognize how fortunate we’ve been, despite the challenges we’ve had to face.
#19

Shaking Hands With A Harpy Eagle

Shaking Hands With A Harpy Eagle

joke-is-on-you Report

22points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's easy to see the link between dinosaurs and birds looking at those talons.

1
1point
reply
#20

The Size Of This Leaf That I Found In The Park. Me For Size Comparison

The Size Of This Leaf That I Found In The Park. Me For Size Comparison

ComanderCupcake Report

22points
POST
#21

The Inflation Has Now Reached My Butt

The Inflation Has Now Reached My Butt

MidasStrikes Report

21points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a euphemism for having a fat àss?😉

0
0points
reply

Just like gratitude, reminiscing about the good times we’ve had in the past can help inspire us to remain resilient despite any troubles coming our way. Kemi Omijeh, a child and adolescent therapist based in London and a member of the BACP, previously told Bored Panda that nostalgia can be a good coping strategy “for times of low mood and challenges.”
#22

My Mom Next To This Moderately-Sized Cactus. Mom For Scale

My Mom Next To This Moderately-Sized Cactus. Mom For Scale

jjimahon Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend's Hand

The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend's Hand

aint_no_wifey Report

21points
POST
#24

The Color Difference Between The Fall's Honey Harvest And The Summer's

The Color Difference Between The Fall's Honey Harvest And The Summer's

PapiSilvia Report

21points
POST

However, if nostalgia starts interfering with our everyday lives, as well as our ability to be present here and now, it might become another problem. 

"If we end up comparing it to our experiences today and feeling like nothing is as good as it was, then this will inevitably affect our mood and our ability to do what we need to do. We can become stuck in our nostalgia; in which case it might be best to seek help from a counseling professional to help you process your past in order to enjoy your present,” Omijeh told us during an earlier interview.
#25

One Of My Hens Laid A Really Tiny Egg Recently. Normal Size Egg And A Quarter For Comparison

One Of My Hens Laid A Really Tiny Egg Recently. Normal Size Egg And A Quarter For Comparison

Agitated-Mind-9081 Report

20points
POST
#26

He Really Does Have Tiny Hands (I'm A 5 Ft. Tall Woman For Reference)

He Really Does Have Tiny Hands (I'm A 5 Ft. Tall Woman For Reference)

kaitlyn_does_art Report

20points
POST
Ton Kroon
Ton Kroon
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't forget to wash your hands

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

The Size Difference Between A Wolf Track And My Dog's Paw

The Size Difference Between A Wolf Track And My Dog's Paw

lostinapotatofield Report

20points
POST

Which of these comparison pics impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Which ones really got you to see things from a perspective you’ve never considered before? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, for some more intriguing comparison images, check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles here, here, and here.
#28

The Texture Difference Between The Pages Of My Journal I've Wrote On And Those I Haven't

The Texture Difference Between The Pages Of My Journal I've Wrote On And Those I Haven't

IamEclipse Report

20points
POST
deanna woods
deanna woods
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You still have a lot of secrets to tell.

1
1point
reply
#29

African Pixie Frogs Get Massive. Human Legs For Scale

African Pixie Frogs Get Massive. Human Legs For Scale

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
#30

These Blackberries

These Blackberries

_Mr_Fil_ Report

19points
POST
#31

10 Days Of Wildfire Damage In Greece

10 Days Of Wildfire Damage In Greece

European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery Report

19points
POST
#32

Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison

Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison

the_catbeans_mainecoons Report

19points
POST
#33

The Difference Between A Restaurant And A Kitchen

The Difference Between A Restaurant And A Kitchen

raptortijn Report

19points
POST
#34

Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

viciousdv Report

18points
POST
#35

My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon. Mom For Scale

My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon. Mom For Scale

dne416 Report

18points
POST
#36

Eye Test For "I Want To Speak With The Manager" Types

Eye Test For "I Want To Speak With The Manager" Types

kalvinoz Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#37

Borat vs. My Dad. Very Nice

Borat vs. My Dad. Very Nice

ruecifer8 Report

18points
POST
#38

Found My 6'3" Husband's Newborn Footprint, Compared It To Our Early-Term Son's Newborn Footprint

Found My 6'3" Husband's Newborn Footprint, Compared It To Our Early-Term Son's Newborn Footprint

brandideer Report

18points
POST
#39

The Smallest And Largest Keys We Sell At My Shop, As Compared To A Typical Door Key

The Smallest And Largest Keys We Sell At My Shop, As Compared To A Typical Door Key

Saxy_Shane Report

18points
POST
#40

This Small Plantain, Locust For Scale

This Small Plantain, Locust For Scale

My God, locusts are huge. No wonder swarms of them are considered plagues. No banana on hand for scale, had to use the most banana adjacent thing I had.

Titan_Arum Report

18points
POST
#41

This Big Toblerone Compared To A Small One I Bought

This Big Toblerone Compared To A Small One I Bought

Flappertje Report

18points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally the banana make a much needed appearance.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Saltwater Crocs Are Kinda Big. Human For Scale

Saltwater Crocs Are Kinda Big. Human For Scale

BoosieStojakovic Report

18points
POST
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forced perspective! Crocs are big, but not this big.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Just Saw Black Beauty - One Of The Most Complete T-Rex Skeletons Ever Found. Excited 5'5" Primate For Scale

Just Saw Black Beauty - One Of The Most Complete T-Rex Skeletons Ever Found. Excited 5'5" Primate For Scale

In classic 'death pose', her bones are black from a specific mineral exposure during fossilization. 

ramence Report

18points
POST
#44

Can You Tell Who's Related?

Can You Tell Who's Related?

borrow_a_feeling Report

18points
POST
#45

The Difference Between A Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side In My Century-Old Quadplex

The Difference Between A Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side In My Century-Old Quadplex

offensivemailbox Report

18points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The smoker one is every British pub until 2007.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

The Size Difference Between These Two Allen Keys

The Size Difference Between These Two Allen Keys

timotyjh Report

18points
POST
#47

.22 Round vs. .50 Cal Round

.22 Round vs. .50 Cal Round

Kondred Report

17points
POST
#48

The Thickness Level Of A Strand Of One Of My Red Hairs, Compared To One Of My Blonde Hairs

The Thickness Level Of A Strand Of One Of My Red Hairs, Compared To One Of My Blonde Hairs

geicolookalike Report

17points
POST
#49

64gb USB Drive vs. 70gb Worth Of CDs

64gb USB Drive vs. 70gb Worth Of CDs

TheAlexProjectAlt Report

17points
POST
#50

A Friend Found Some Hummingbird Eggs. Fingers For Scale

A Friend Found Some Hummingbird Eggs. Fingers For Scale

WatchAdamRise Report

17points
POST
#51

My Left Thumb Compared To My Fiancée’s Thumbs

My Left Thumb Compared To My Fiancée’s Thumbs

NickAndHisGuitar Report

17points
POST
#52

The Hanja-No-Ontachi Sword, In The Hananoka Hachimangu Shrine In Japan. Stands At An Amazing 15.25 Feet. Human For Scale

The Hanja-No-Ontachi Sword, In The Hananoka Hachimangu Shrine In Japan. Stands At An Amazing 15.25 Feet. Human For Scale

Luci___888 Report

17points
POST
#53

The Wear On The Croc Worn By My Meat Foot Versus The Wear On The Croc Worn By My Prosthetic Foot

The Wear On The Croc Worn By My Meat Foot Versus The Wear On The Croc Worn By My Prosthetic Foot

stalnoypirat Report

17points
POST
#54

McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today

McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today

RonSwazy , 14thCenturyHood Report

17points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

McDonald's used to be fun, now it feels too corporate.

0
0points
reply
#55

Small High School vs. Big High School In The State Championship Game Last Saturday (Illinois)

Small High School vs. Big High School In The State Championship Game Last Saturday (Illinois)

TimeLord1012 Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

This Massive Wrench I Use At Work. Size 11 Boot For Comparison

This Massive Wrench I Use At Work. Size 11 Boot For Comparison

MrSirChris Report

17points
POST
#57

Got This Big Roll Of Toilet Paper As A Gag Gift For Christmas. Usual Size Toilet Paper Roll For Scale

Got This Big Roll Of Toilet Paper As A Gag Gift For Christmas. Usual Size Toilet Paper Roll For Scale

Mikebenitez10 Report

17points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would have been useful in 2020.

0
0points
reply
#58

Neighbor's Lawn vs. My Mom's Lawn

Neighbor's Lawn vs. My Mom's Lawn

Apyllos Report

17points
POST
#59

This Is My First Paint Layer Side By Side With My Finished Painting

This Is My First Paint Layer Side By Side With My Finished Painting

gustavoramosart Report

17points
POST
#60

My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane

My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane

Noback68 Report

17points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great Danes have no idea how big they are and are determined to prove that they are lapdogs.

0
0points
reply
#61

The Difference Of DVD Covers Between Comedy Movies Against Sci-Fi And Horror

The Difference Of DVD Covers Between Comedy Movies Against Sci-Fi And Horror

resay5 Report

17points
POST
deanna woods
deanna woods
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would watch both of these collections.

0
0points
reply
#62

They Were Talking About My Local Animal Shelter On National TV, And They Focused On Alys, The Cat We Adopted 7 Months Ago. We Got To See Where She Came From. We Were In Awe

They Were Talking About My Local Animal Shelter On National TV, And They Focused On Alys, The Cat We Adopted 7 Months Ago. We Got To See Where She Came From. We Were In Awe

mvppaulo Report

16points
POST
#63

Picture Of My Hotel Room On Booking Website vs. Picture I Made When We Walked Into The Room. I Hope My Roommate Doesn't Need To Use The Toilet Tonight

Picture Of My Hotel Room On Booking Website vs. Picture I Made When We Walked Into The Room. I Hope My Roommate Doesn't Need To Use The Toilet Tonight

Th3_Accountant Report

16points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh hell no. I'd be wanting either a room with more walls or failing that a completely different hotel.

0
0points
reply
#64

Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo

Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo

hideandsee Report

16points
POST
#65

How My Girlfriend Makes My Sandwich vs. How She Makes Hers

How My Girlfriend Makes My Sandwich vs. How She Makes Hers

nollsgame80 Report

16points
POST
#66

This Absolute Unit Of A Stone Cutting Blade In My Work. People For Scale

This Absolute Unit Of A Stone Cutting Blade In My Work. People For Scale

tino3101 Report

16points
POST
#67

My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands

My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands

dxsubomni Report

16points
POST
#68

A Week Before Wisdom Teeth Extraction vs. A Week After

A Week Before Wisdom Teeth Extraction vs. A Week After