The bar, tavern, pub, call it what you will, but around the world, these are locations where people go to celebrate, relax, socialize, or drink away their sorrows. On the other end of the counter are the dependable bartenders who pour and mix the drinks, listen to the sob-stories, and deal with the inevitable effects of inebriation. 

Bartenders from around the world shared what customer behavior they absolutely abhorred in this online group. Bar regulars should make sure to take notes, and be sure to upvote your favorite examples, and comment your own bar stories. 

Ppl

Ppl

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
1 hour ago

"Oh, right, you're the guy that bought a round for the house, right?"

#2

Bartending

Bartending

#3

If Only

If Only

Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Everyone applaud these people 👏👏👏👏

While every bar is different, bartenders generally have to deal with customers who they are making drunk. Simultaneously, again, depending on the venue, they will also have to do the highly skilled work of mixing cocktails which involves precise techniques, measurement, and knowledge. Add in customer demands, managing payments, and working on one’s feet for hours and it becomes clear that it’s no easy job. 

Setting aside the economics of tipping culture, the US Department of Labor believes that around 55% of a bartender's income is customer tips. In a perfect world, businesses would just pay their labor force and not outsource it to the kind or not-so-kind hearts of customers, but a dream of a perfect world doesn’t pay anyone’s bills. So consider typing your regular bartender. Plus, it can’t hurt to be on the good side of a person who is literally mixing your beverages.
#4

Bartenders Hate When You Think They Have Some Sort Of Superpowers

Bartenders Hate When You Think They Have Some Sort Of Superpowers

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I've had this happen. Not at a bar, but when I was working at Tim Hortons trying to make 5 sandwiches with 5 soups. Got all 5 sandwiches quickly made in 3 minutes, miraculously, while the 2 ladies were yakking to each other. Put the sandwiches in a big bag on the counter so I had room to get the soups and one of the ladies was like "I thought we ordered soup. Where's the soup. I don't see it in here. It's taking a very, very long time." while giving me a dirty look. Like, "b***h, I'm just getting to it, plus I'm alone today with a line up of customer waiting for me to get this large order for your lazy a*s. Soup and sandwiches is how hard to make at home? Probably would taste better than Tim's garbage." So many other instances people think I have 8 arms and hands. I don't even want to get started on the grocery store clerks. "Do you need any bags?" OO ..."No no. I'm wearing men's clothing today. With deep pockets. I'm sure everything will fit in there like Mary Poppin's bag."

#5

Sorry For The Confusion

Sorry For The Confusion

#6

Genius Sign I Need At My Bar

Genius Sign I Need At My Bar

While the advantage of a good bartender is that they can mix and match your drink to make something unique to suit your tastes, it’s probably best to stick to the menu. Imagine needing to improvise on a busy workday, with multiple patrons, some drunk. all clamoring to order something. Then you need to figure out how much to charge for this new item, and how to garnish it. Even worse, if the customer likes it, this opens the gate for more complicated, personalized recipes that one has to make. Might as well keep that door shut.
#7

Lmao

Lmao

#8

I Used A 'Quiet' Sign From A Golf Tournament

I Used A 'Quiet' Sign From A Golf Tournament

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tactful intent, but guessing it doesn't work.

#9

Tell It Did't Happen To You?

Tell It Did't Happen To You?

Having to work on one’s feet for hours is also not the most enjoyable situation. Yes, it has health benefits and in the long run, standing workers tend to be healthier than people who sit around all day. Be sure to mention that to anyone who has to work on their feet all day, I’m sure it will go over well. Another hazard is being around drunk people. While most places will take some precautions to keep unruly customers in line, being completely sober around inebriated people is desperately unfun. You have to put up with weird requests, slurred speech, and unpredictable behavior. 
#10

I Couldn't Help Myself

I Couldn't Help Myself

#11

This Is The Worst Thing I've Seen On Paper

This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Seen On Paper

Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
54 minutes ago

That will be €85, please.

#12

" Extra Creamy"

“ Extra Creamy”

The physical location of some bars can exacerbate these problems even more, for example, imagine bartending from a moving tram. This is not some sort of fever dream, it’s a real service in Helsinki, Finland. The SpåraKoff is a converted, retro tram that moves around the city and serves beer, a small selection of cocktails, and even wine. While this sounds like a great time for a passenger, it could be somewhat disconcerting to be zooming around the city while drunk. And let’s not forget the hardworking bartenders who have to stand at the back of a moving tram just to give you your drinks.
#13

How To Make Someone's Day

How To Make Someone's Day

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I find it annoying. It's in my wallet, in a window compartment but I still have to wedge it out and it always gets caught or sticks to the leather. I hate my photo. I think I need to get it redone soon. Starting to get the squinty eyes from people checking it out and looking at me. It's been about 9 years or so. Maybe 10.

#14

When Your Regular Is A Lady's Man

When Your Regular Is A Lady’s Man

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That's actually a straight up weird thing to say.

#15

At Least Once Every Weekend

At Least Once Every Weekend

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
34 minutes ago

LOL I can't math well and the tab can seem higher than expected at times, but I at least go over what I ordered. Those GST/PST taxes really bump up the total.

While it’s obviously a business, since as far as I know, no charity bars yet exist, the need to take the patron's payments is also a pressure on the bartender. Keeping track of a tab, tips, and explaining the costs and prices are something they need to do hour after hour. Add in the constant chatter, music, and drunken demands, it’s a miracle people don’t just go crazy. Let’s face it, inebriated people are not always the most understanding, particularly when they themselves no longer remember all the things they ordered and are becoming hostile to the idea of paying for the double they themselves demanded. 
#16

Sure, Karen

Sure, Karen

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I would be worried telling anyone to make anything "special".

#17

Telling A Customer You Are Out Of Mint For A Mojito And They Say "No Worries Just Do It Without"

Telling A Customer You Are Out Of Mint For A Mojito And They Say “No Worries Just Do It Without”

#18

Ouchie!

Ouchie!

#19

This

This

#20

Oh Chanell

Oh Chanell

#21

I Was Even Asked To Make Up Special Shots And Deliver Table Service Just For This Group

I Was Even Asked To Make Up Special Shots And Deliver Table Service Just For This Group

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Thankfully I live in a living-wage country

#22

After Years Of Trying Everything, I Learned To Just Charge Through Them. I Never Thought I'd Say This, But I Miss Them

After Years Of Trying Everything, I Learned To Just Charge Through Them. I Never Thought I’d Say This, But I Miss Them

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
21 minutes ago

As a bartender we got a free self-defence course. The first thing the instructor said was : "Wear steel-capped shoes."

#23

"Are You Closed"? Every..f**king….night

“Are You Closed”? Every..f**king….night

#24

Cocktails

Cocktails

#25

"It's A Blue Chase Card" —memoirs Of A Closing Bartender

“It’s A Blue Chase Card” —memoirs Of A Closing Bartender

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Satan would be picking icicles from his horns the day I let anyone take my bank card from my possession.

#26

Firmly Grasp It

Firmly Grasp It

#27

Bartenders Hate When You Open And Close A Tab A Million Times

Bartenders Hate When You Open And Close A Tab A Million Times

Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I usually just pay for the drink I'm getting, when getting it.

#28

Genuinely The Funniest Thing I've Seen In A While

Genuinely The Funniest Thing I’ve Seen In A While

#29

It Do Be Like That

It Do Be Like That

#30

Don't Make Me Do This

Don't Make Me Do This

#31

Can't Wait To Come Back In 48 Hours And See All This Hard Work Ruined

Can't Wait To Come Back In 48 Hours And See All This Hard Work Ruined

#32

Me At Last Call

Me At Last Call

#33

There Should Be More Memes Here

There Should Be More Memes Here

#34

I'm Ready To Play!

I'm Ready To Play!

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Not me. I just stay away from the bar as far as possible.

#35

Cringe

Cringe

#36

I Know You're Trying To Help

I Know You're Trying To Help

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
19 minutes ago

That's when you get a dirty utensil and gloves.

#37

I Think I'm Starting To Get Old

I Think I'm Starting To Get Old

#38

Bud Light

Bud Light

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Designated driver decides on water instead, good for them.

#39

I Don't Understand How People Are Able To Ask That Question With A Straight Face

I Don’t Understand How People Are Able To Ask That Question With A Straight Face

#40

There Are Some Truly Wonderful People In The World

There Are Some Truly Wonderful People In The World

BookwormQueen
BookwormQueen
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I want to be this person why isn't everyone like this?!

#41

Let's Do This!!!

Let's Do This!!!

#42

Not Now, Chief

Not Now, Chief

#43

Why They Gotta Set Everything On Fire?

Why They Gotta Set Everything On Fire?

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I've never seen a bartender light anything on fire in real life.

#44

I Barely Remember The Classics

I Barely Remember The Classics

#45

I Really Wish People Would Say Their Whole Order Instead Of One At A Time

I Really Wish People Would Say Their Whole Order Instead Of One At A Time

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited)

Sometimes the bartender takes off before you can finish telling them your order and sometimes they tell you to stop cos they can't remember the whole order at once, so suck it, thats just the way it goes in a no win situation for both the customer and bartender.

#46

Bartenders Hate When You Order This Exact Drink, Apparently

Bartenders Hate When You Order This Exact Drink, Apparently

#47

Has This Been Done? I Feel Like Maybe It's Been Done

Has This Been Done? I Feel Like Maybe It's Been Done

#48

Bartenders Hate When You Walk In Right At The End Of The Night

Bartenders Hate When You Walk In Right At The End Of The Night

#49

Relatable

Relatable

#50

I Know I'm Guilty

I Know I’m Guilty

#51

Ah Yes, 6 Star-Blast White Tea Bombs, Coming Right Up

Ah Yes, 6 Star-Blast White Tea Bombs, Coming Right Up

#52

Music To My Ears Jk

Music To My Ears Jk

#53

Me Today, Well Most Days

Me Today, Well Most Days

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Of what? How well do they think it's going to turn out? It will just end up being another drunken selfie to put up on their social media as a reminder of regrets, and possibly be a regret.

#54

Boo!

Boo!

#55

Chilling By The Register

Chilling By The Register

#56

This Is The One

This Is The One

#57

Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Here Before But It Gave Me A Laugh

Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Here Before But It Gave Me A Laugh

#58

Thats A No From Me Big Dawg

Thats A No From Me Big Dawg

#59

Sniper Level: Master

Sniper Level: Master

#60

I Would Do Anything To Be Three Rows Deep With Two Guys Called In Sick Right Now

I Would Do Anything To Be Three Rows Deep With Two Guys Called In Sick Right Now

#61

Everyone Has A Weakness

Everyone Has A Weakness

#62

Do It For The Culture

Do It For The Culture

#63

Surprise

Surprise

Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Bahaha why is this not higher? I’m going to do that next time some days dealers choice.

#64

Please, Don't Say Dammmn... When You Hear The Price

Please, Don't Say Dammmn... When You Hear The Price

#65

Papa No Please Dont Go

Papa No Please Dont Go

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The bars I worked at/volunteered at I had been a regular and/or knew the owner/bosses boss. Had two do this and they were gone the week (or even day) after.

#66

Can You Make Me A Mezcal Negroni?

Can You Make Me A Mezcal Negroni?

