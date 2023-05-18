Christina makes the most awesome foods in miniature and clearly uses those same skills to master flower making in small scale.



Her work has been seen in Nybelwyck Hall before including the holiday decorating tradition at the Nybelwyck Hall dollhouse.



This arrangement brightens up one of the maid's room at Nybelwyck Hall on the second floor of the structure which was built with 3 architectural styles in mind: Dutch, Georgian and Victorian Styles.