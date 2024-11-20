These Cats Were Wall Street Legends Before It Was Cool: NYC’s New Walking Tour Will Make You Say ‘Aww’ And ‘Wow’

ADVERTISEMENT

Move over, Wall Street bulls – there's a new kind of financial district legend in town, and they're way more whiskered!

Just when you thought you knew everything about New York City, a mind-blowing new walking tour reveals that some of Wall Street's most incredible stories actually have… paws.

That's right – cats were secretly shaping the Financial District long before Instagram made them famous.

More info: catsabouttowntours.com

The Purrfect Heroes We Never Knew We Needed:

• Meet Kaiser, the brave kitty who survived a massive building fire and became a local legend. Or Old Tom, who basically ran City Hall (okay, he chased sparrows, but the politicians LOVED him). And don’t even get us started on Snooky, who kept everyone’s spirits up during wartime. These floofs weren’t just cute – they were making history!

Why This Tour Is Breaking The Internet

• It’s run by an actual cat historian (yes, that’s a real job, and we’re jealous)

• Each story is 100% true and documented

• The tour is only 1.5 miles long (perfect for those of us who prefer napping to exercising)

• You get to explore super cool historic buildings while hearing about their feline residents

• Every story will make you go “No way!” at least once

People Are Obsessed, And Here’s Why:

“You don’t have to be a crazy cat person to enjoy this tour!” says DeeAnne G., though let’s be real – it definitely helps. Another visitor, Marie C., called it a “purrfect experience” (and we’re not even mad about the pun).

But Wait, It Gets Better

The company behind these tours, Cats About Town Tours, isn’t stopping at Wall Street. They’re launching a Lower East Side tour in Spring 2025, because apparently, historic cats were everywhere in NYC. We’re not surprised – cats have always known where the coolest neighborhoods are.

Ready To Have Your Mind Blown?

Tours are booking now at our website, and trust us – this is the kind of unique experience that’ll make your Instagram followers actually want to see your vacation photos. Plus, you’ll finally have something interesting to say at parties that isn’t about your own cat (though we still want to hear about your cat too).

